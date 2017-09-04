Otieno antony rethinking internet shutdown

Two sides of a coin : Internet Shutdown Anatomy of Disruption with Mobile Privacy Otieno Antony Chapter Secretary
Internet Shutdown • Its's no secret that Internet Shutdown have grown from a nuisance to a global colossal problem.
Internet Market Place
Phases of Internet Shutdown • State offices and regulators may not know how to access private data when addressing national agenda
Case of Kenya • Kenya does not currently have specific data protection legislation.
Mobile Subscriptions
Implications of Internet Shutdowns • Absolute connective disconnection and information blackout in a region/particular group
Enabling Ecosystem Measures • Competition and market • Spectrum management and Regulator Licensing • Addressing and Domain...
Way Forward & Next Steps • Ensure that you have clear policies in place to prove that you meet the required standards
Way Forward & Recommendation • Most importantly, countries, state offices, regulators, private sectors, developers and con...
• https://www.accessnow.org/internet-shutdowns • Kenya's Constitution : http://kenyalaw.org/kl/index.php?id=398 • Universa...
Otieno Antony Internet Society Kenya Chapter oantony@isoc.or.ke www.internetsociety.or.ke
  • Quite often, Internet disruption is in response to concerns about law and order within a state.
    Other case that lead to Interner disruption could be accidental
  • Kenya Information and Communication Act
    It is an offence to intercept or disclose intercepted messeges
    Kenya Information and Communication (Consumer Protection) Regulation
    Customers are granted the right to personal privacy and protection against unauthorised use of personal information
    The Kenyan Constitution also broadly make provision for privacy as a fundamental right.
    Grants every person the right to privacy
    Kenya Information and Communications (Consumer Protection) Regulations (2010), states that a licensee “shall not monitor, disclose or allow any person to monitor or disclose, the content of any information of any subscriber transmitted through the licensed systems by listening, tapping, storage, or other kinds of interception or surveillance of communications and related data”.
    http://kenyalaw.org/LegalNotices/pop_ln.php?file=392
    Kenya Information and Communications (Registration of Subscribers of Telecommunication Services) Regulations (2014) permit access to private or confidential information on consumers without a court order.
    http://kenyalaw.org/kl/fileadmin/pdfdownloads/LegalNotices/10-Kenya_Information_and_Communications__Registration_of_Subsribers_of_Telecommunic
  • These are basically the fundamental resources underpinning IoT services
    We seek to examine the implications of the Internet of Things (IoT) for individuals, businesses and societies.
    Of particular interest are the issues that regulators will need to consider as IoT systems proliferate in developed and developing economies.

    Competition, non-discriminatory tariff frameworks and open access particularly at the levels of international bandwidth, IP transit, interconnection, and backhaul.
    Local-loop unbundling, as well as infrastructure sharing, to ensure competitive service offerings to end-users.
    Internet Exchange Points can be a catalyst of a robust domestic Internet environment and market.
    Promotion of private sector investment and providing regulatory certainty.


  • Ensure that you have clear policies in place to prove that you meet the required standards.
    Continually monitor, review and assess data processing procedures, with an aim to minimise data processing and retention of data, and building in safeguards.
    All personnel involved in handling data have to be trained to understand their obligations.
    Auditable privacy impact assessments will also need to be conducted to review any risky processing activities and steps taken to address specific concerns.
    Ensure that privacy is embedded into any new system development undertaken.
    Early consideration enables structured assessment and systematic validation.
    Implementing privacy from the inception of the system development demonstrates compliance and create competitive advantage.
    Clear policies must be put in place to facilitate quick reaction to any data protection breaches.
    Prove that one has legitimate interest in processing the data and determine whether subject's consent is needed
    understand the direct obligations as a data processor and integrate them in the national policies, contracts and procedures
    Ensure legitimate basis for cross border data transfer, particular to jurisdiction with inadequate data protection regulations

    ×