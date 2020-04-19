Successfully reported this slideshow.
What The Future
What The Future

  1. 1. WTF?
  2. 2. What The Future?
  3. 3. https://relevantmagazine.com/slice/did-cern-scientists-just-say-that-the-big-bang-theory-isnt-possible/
  4. 4. https://www.thisiscolossal.com/2014/12/1000-colors-jigsaw-puzzle/ The Direction of Time
  5. 5. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Riding_a_Horse_Backwards_1110793.jpg We cannot stop or go backwards.
  6. 6. https://uk.motor1.com/news/267016/tesla-race-f1-car-f16/ Does it mean we should go full throttle forward instead?
  7. 7. Agricultural Revolution 2.500.000 10.000
  8. 8. http://www.fossilized.org/anthro_textbook/index.php?subtopic=Agricultural%20Revolution%20in%20South%20Central%20Eurasia%20and%20Northern%20Africa&week=4&topic=Agricultural%20Revolution&topic_subdb=Agricultural%20Revolution&subﬁeld=Neolithic
  9. 9. https://jooinn.com/nuclear-plant.html#gal_post_18719_nuclear-plant-2.jpg
  10. 10. https://phys.org/news/2015-05-proba-v-world-air-trafﬁc-space.html
  11. 11. https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2018/04/dna-day-human-genome-completed-biotechnology-ethics-science/
  12. 12. http://i.lidovky.cz/12/023/lnorg/GLU41830e_p201202290409001.jpg http://www.moderndesign.org/2012/03/mies-van-der-rohe-barcelona-pavilion.html
  13. 13. http://time.com/4250235/penicillin-1942-history/
  14. 14. https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-minute-2-reasons-not-to-share-pain-pills-2/ Continuous Improvement
  15. 15. https://www.wired.com/2016/11/watch-happens-cars-mexico-us-collide-head/ Moral Hazard
  16. 16. Colonisation https://www.sahistory.org.za/topic/dutch-east-india-company-deicvoc
  17. 17. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_wave_of_European_colonization#/media/File:Colonisation_1550.png
  18. 18. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_wave_of_European_colonization#/media/File:Colonisation_1754.png
  19. 19. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_wave_of_European_colonization#/media/File:Colonisation_1822.png
  20. 20. https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Colonisation_1938.png
  21. 21. Recapitulation • Agricultural Revolution • Continuous improvement • Colonisation • Moral Hazard
  22. 22. https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/instagram-use-artiﬁcial-intelligence-detect-bullying-photos-n918291 Here we are now.
  23. 23. https://www.tallengestore.com/products/tallenge-hollywood-collection-charlie-chaplin-modern-times-art-by-joel-jerry-life-size-posters
  24. 24. The idea I got at night.
  25. 25. https://www.fd-works.co.uk/insights/everest-principle/everest-in-the-far-distance/ What is the direction?
  26. 26. Critical Thinking https://psmag.com/education/dont-give-my-kid-an-award-in-school
  27. 27. Reﬂection http://canacopegdl.com/synonym/fast-living.html
  28. 28. http://kids-collective.com/blog/how-to-help-your-child-be-creative-the-importance-of-creativity-in-preschool-education/
  29. 29. http://kids-collective.com/blog/how-to-help-your-child-be-creative-the-importance-of-creativity-in-preschool-education/
  30. 30. Direction Critical Thinking Reflection http://kids-collective.com/blog/how-to-help-your-child-be-creative-the-importance-of-creativity-in-preschool-education/
  31. 31. https://uk.motor1.com/news/267016/tesla-race-f1-car-f16/ Does it mean we should go full throttle forward instead?
  32. 32. Disclamer
  33. 33. Thank You
  34. 34. https://akademiai.com/doi/pdf/10.1556/JBA.3.2014.015 http://plaza.uﬂ.edu/svetlana.step/research/papers/ Douglus_et_al_2008_Computers_in_Human%20Behavior.pdf
  35. 35. Otakar Hyps User Experience Designer otakar.hyps@gmail.com linkedin.com/in/otakarhyps/

