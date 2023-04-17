Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

ipic.pdf

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
ismi.pdf
ismi.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

ENTENDER CÓMO EL ECUADOR REALIZA LAS PROYECCIONES DE SU PIB POTENCIAL..docx
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
RESUMEN DEL POSTCAST EL COVID 19 Y SU IMPACTO QUE HA TENIDO EN LA DESIGUALDAD...
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
PROYECCIONES PIB POTENCIAL
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
Dimensiones de Desarrollo Local 2023.pptx
YanaraEspinoza1
reporte20230317-2023-2025.pdf
marilunadelacruzjana
POLITICAS FINANCIERAS Y SU IMPACTO EN LA RENTABILIDAD DE LAS EMPRESAS ECUATOR...
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
CONTABILIDAD CASO 1(comunicación y gestión de la información).pptx
yamilquina
Presentación1.pptx
YANETHAMANQUIPALLI1
1 of 1 Ad

ipic.pdf

Apr. 17, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

contabilidad balance

contabilidad balance

Economy & Finance
Advertisement

Recommended

ismi.pdf
OsvaldoCalderon6
0 views
1 slide
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.6k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.6k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.3k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.5k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.7k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
997 views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

ENTENDER CÓMO EL ECUADOR REALIZA LAS PROYECCIONES DE SU PIB POTENCIAL..docx
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
RESUMEN DEL POSTCAST EL COVID 19 Y SU IMPACTO QUE HA TENIDO EN LA DESIGUALDAD...
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
PROYECCIONES PIB POTENCIAL
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
4 views
Dimensiones de Desarrollo Local 2023.pptx
YanaraEspinoza1
3 views
reporte20230317-2023-2025.pdf
marilunadelacruzjana
5 views
POLITICAS FINANCIERAS Y SU IMPACTO EN LA RENTABILIDAD DE LAS EMPRESAS ECUATOR...
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
4 views
CONTABILIDAD CASO 1(comunicación y gestión de la información).pptx
yamilquina
3 views
Presentación1.pptx
YANETHAMANQUIPALLI1
3 views
CREAR UNA EMPRESA
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
Comercio Justo.docx
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
POLÍTICAS FINANCIERAS Y SU IMPACTO EN LA RENTABILIDAD DE LAS EMPRESAS ECUATOR...
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
DESEMPLEO ÍNDICE DE ESCOLARIDAD Inversión en formación bruta de capital fijo
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
Guia Practica del Exportador.ppt
diegovht
3 views
CREDITOS PYME PPT.pptx
MariaGraciaGarniqueR
1 view
RENOVACRAFT.pptx
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
Maximización de utilidad de un individuo representativo en la teoría económica.
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
capital de trabajo
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
4 views
Investigar y detallar la evaluacion de los productos certificados con algún s...
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
La comnidad.docx
DiegoAlejandroBenite6
2 views
CAPITULO 13.pptx
AstricAndino
0 views
ENTENDER CÓMO EL ECUADOR REALIZA LAS PROYECCIONES DE SU PIB POTENCIAL..docx
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
15 slides
RESUMEN DEL POSTCAST EL COVID 19 Y SU IMPACTO QUE HA TENIDO EN LA DESIGUALDAD...
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
3 views
4 slides
PROYECCIONES PIB POTENCIAL
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
4 views
14 slides
Dimensiones de Desarrollo Local 2023.pptx
YanaraEspinoza1
3 views
4 slides
reporte20230317-2023-2025.pdf
marilunadelacruzjana
5 views
2 slides
POLITICAS FINANCIERAS Y SU IMPACTO EN LA RENTABILIDAD DE LAS EMPRESAS ECUATOR...
JuanaEstefaniaLopezD
4 views
26 slides

Featured (20)

ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.2k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.4k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.8k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.2k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.4k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
35 slides
Advertisement

ipic.pdf

  1. 1. Debe Haber Debe Haber Debe Haber Activo Pasivo + P.N. Pérdidas Ganancias 1 Caja 300 125 175 175 2 Mercaderías 1200 1800 1200 1800 1800 3 Rodados 2000 2000 2000 4 Depreciación Acumulada Rodados 400 200 600 -600 5 Clientes 800 350 450 450 6 Intereses Ganados 20 20 20 7 Ventas 5000 5000 5000 8 Documentos a Cobrar 150 150 150 9 Proveedores 800 800 800 10 Compras 3000 3000 11 Capital 1230 1230 1230 12 Faltante de Caja 36 36 36 13 Depreciación Rodados 200 200 200 16 Deudores Morosos 200 200 200 17 Deudores en Gestión Judicial 150 150 150 18 Costo de las Mercaderias Vendidas 2400 2400 2400 19 Gastos Generales 89 89 89 20 Resultado del Ejercicio (Ganancia) 2295 2295 Totales 7450 7450 4875 4875 7650 7650 4325 4325 5020 5020 Cuenta de Resultados Nº Nombre de la Cuenta SALDOS AJUSTES SALDOS AJUSTADOS Cuenta Patrimonial

×