GENP Glycerol-3-phosphate Acyltransferase (GPAT) genes of Eugenia uniflora L. and its potential involvement in adaptation ...
Eugenia uniflora L. (Myrtaceae) is a versatile species that occurs in heterogeneous environments within Atlantic Forest do...
MATERIAL AND METHODS IDENTIFICATION AND IN SILICO CHARACTERIZATION OF E. uniflora GPATs 1 A Eugenia uniflora TRANSCRIPTOME...
After alignments and phylogenetic analysis, we identified seven putative GPATs in E. uniflora, orthologs of GPAT1, GPAT2/3...
Some parameters on the germination of the seeds of E. uniflora were calculated (Table 3). We highlight that the plants tha...
Glycerol-3-phosphate Acyltransferase (GPAT) genes of Eugenia uniflora L. and its potential involvement in adaptation mechanisms

Ossman Barrientos-Díaz, Nicole Moreira Vetö, Franceli R. Kulckeski, Alexandra Antunes Mastroberti, Andreia C. Turchetto-Zolet

Published in: Science
Glycerol-3-phosphate Acyltransferase (GPAT) genes of Eugenia uniflora L. and its potential involvement in adaptation mechanisms

  1. 1. GENP Glycerol-3-phosphate Acyltransferase (GPAT) genes of Eugenia uniflora L. and its potential involvement in adaptation mechanisms Ossman Barrientos-Díaz1*, Nicole Moreira Veto1, Franceli R. Kulckeski2, Alexandra Antunes Mastroberti3 , Andreia C. Turchetto-Zolet1* 1. Programa de Pós-Graduação em Genética e Biologia Molecular, Departamento de Genética, Instituto de Biociências, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), Brasil. 2. Programa de Pós-Graduação em Biologia Celular e do Desenvolvimento, Departamento de Biologia Celular, Embriologia e Genética (UFSC), Brasil 3. Programa de Pós-Graduação em Botânica, Laboratório de Anatomia vegetal, Instituto de Biociências, UFRGS, Brasil. *ossmanbarrientos@ufrgs.br; aturchetto@gmail.com - OssmanBD
  2. 2. Eugenia uniflora L. (Myrtaceae) is a versatile species that occurs in heterogeneous environments within Atlantic Forest domain (Figure 1). The species is popularly known as pitanga or Brazilian cherry and has been proposed to be a good model to study adaptive evolution. (Turchetto-Zolet et al., 2016). BACKGROUND Figure 2. Scheme for triacylglycerol (TAG) biosynthesis via the glycerol phosphate pathway, adapted from Körbes et al. (2016) The main goal of this study was to identify and characterize genes that encoding GPATs in E. uniflora and to examine the potential involvement of lipids in adaptation mechanisms of this species Thus, identify and characterize genes involved in response to environmental factors in E. uniflora as well as verify their association with responses to environmental changes, could help us to better understanding of adaptive processes in natural populations. Lipids may offer a response to adaptation given that are composed of several types of fatty acids and their derivatives, such as lipid polyesters, glycerolipids and sterols. (Chen et al., 2011) Glycerol-3-Phosphate Acyltransferase (GPAT) is the first gene family to participate in glycerol phosphate pathway or Kennedy pathway (Figure 2), the major pathway for lipid biosynthesis (Waschburger et al., 2018). These genes are related to the morphological and functional evolution of terrestrial plants, as well as adaptation processes, due to their relationship with the stress response in plants (Maraschin et al., 2019) Figure 1. Geographical distribution and Haplotype diversity of E. uniflora, adapted from Turchetto et al. (2016)
  3. 3. MATERIAL AND METHODS IDENTIFICATION AND IN SILICO CHARACTERIZATION OF E. uniflora GPATs 1 A Eugenia uniflora TRANSCRIPTOME Germination RNA Extraction CTAB method ZYMO Direct-zol™ RNA MiniPrep ▪ Safranin and Astra-Blue Bukatsch (1972) ▪ Sudan III (Sass, 1951) ▪ Black sudan (Pearse, 1980) ▪ Nile Blue (Cain, 1947) Anatomical and histochemical analysis of leaves 275 225 Plant Material B
  4. 4. After alignments and phylogenetic analysis, we identified seven putative GPATs in E. uniflora, orthologs of GPAT1, GPAT2/3, GPAT6, GPAT4/8, and GPAT9 (Fig. 3). Interestingly, there are no clustered sequences with GPAT 5/7. 80% seed germination (Amador & Barbedo, 2015; Carvalho et al., 1998) Figure 4. Evolutionary relationships among GPAT genes 1-8 (A) and 9 (B) of Rosidae clade and Eugenia uniflora (Euni). Figure 6. Structural and histochemical characteristics of two populations of E. uniflora. (A-H) Restinga and (I-P) Riparian forest. (B, I) Astra Blue and Safranin test, cross section. Sudan III (C, L) Control (D, K) Samples. Nile Blue (E, N) Control, (F, M) samples. Black Sudan (G, P) Control, (H, O) samples. C (cuticle), (cr) crystal, (ec) epidermis cell, (pp) palisade parenchyma. Scale of all the images correspond to 20µm The histochemical tests (Sudan III, Sudan Black, and Nile Blue) showed that the presence of lipid compounds (probably essential oils, characteristic of the Myrtaceae family) was evidenced in secretory cavities, parenchyma cells and especially in the cuticle of the individuals of E. uniflora (Figure 6). The gene ontology and BLAST analyses revealed contigs with similarity to GPAT genes of Eucalyptus grandis and Arabidopsis thaliana (Table 1). Figure 5. Eugenia uniflora plants cultivated in greenhouse. The seeds used for germination in greenhouse were obtained from (green) Restinga population (RE-RJ) and (red) from Riparian Forest population (RF-RS). RE RF Figure 3. Evolutionary relationships among GPAT genes of Arabidopsis thaliana (Ath), Eucalyptus grandis (Eucgr) and Eugenia uniflora (Euni). Selection of candidate genes of GPAT RESULTS GPAT 4-8 GPAT 6 GPAT 5-7 GPAT 1-3 GPAT 9 A B Anatomical and histochemical analysis
  5. 5. Some parameters on the germination of the seeds of E. uniflora were calculated (Table 3). We highlight that the plants that growth in the greenhouse recovered and expressed the same phenotype of the localities where they were collected (Fig. 4), regardless of the controlled edaphoclimatic conditions. Despite the knowledge that there is still little about the functions of GPATs in plants and more specifically in native plants, the study allows to obtain a light on those mechanisms that participate in the adaptive evolution. These results reinforce and offer a further path that allows us to explore more deeply the importance of the lipids in the adaptation processes of native species. Thus, our study was supported by morphological and histochemical analyzes suggesting that the anatomy of the populations is similar but the accumulation of lipids varies when compared to the dimensions of the leaves. The next steps will include the analysis of expression profile of the GPAT genes under stress conditions in different types of controlled environments, as well as the positive selection analysis. DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION Phylogenetics reconstructions (Fig. 4a, b), different events that contributed to the evolution and variability of terrestrial plants can be evidenced, especially in the eudicotyledonous group, where the duplication and diversification events of the different GPAT orthologs of E. uniflora are appreciated. Phylogenetic analyzes indicate that the seven GPAT genes recovered from E. uniflora were grouped into several subclades of the gene family. Our study was supported by morphological and histochemical analyzes suggesting that the anatomy of the populations is similar but the accumulation of lipids varies when compared to the dimensions of the leaves, the presence of cutin in leaves in different volumes is a possible mechanism of phenotypic plasticity of the species, as an adaptation response. In this sense the presence of several genes encoding GPATs in terrestrial plants may be related to their adaptation to a terrestrial environment. These results offer a way to be further explored the importance of the lipids in the adaptation processes of NATIVE SPECIES. We provide an window on GPATs in E. uniflora native plant, including their gene family members, evolutionary history. SUPPORT FINANCEMENT:

