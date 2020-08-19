Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Curso:  Metodología del trabajo universitario  INTEGRANTES:  -Javier Junior Arizaca Aguilar  -Oscar Guillermo Carlos...
Las fichas se utilizan para registrar y resumir los datos extraídos de fuentes bibliográficas (como libros, revistas y per...
 Una ficha textual es una ficha en la que se copia textualmente un fragmento de un libro. Se toma nota de todos los datos...
 Pasos a seguir para la elaboración de la ficha textual :  Anotar la información que nos interesa  Poner comillas (“”) ...
 Las medidas pueden variar, pero las más utilizadas son las dos siguientes:  12.5 cm de alto por 19 cm de ancho  12.5 c...
 Las fichas contienen los datos de identificación de un libro el objeto de estudio.  Estas fichas se hacen para todos lo...
 Se centra en la opinión personal de un escrito.  Tiene la función de incluir en una idea un texto leído.  Para hacer u...
 Tiene algunas similitudes con la ficha mixta, por que saca una opinión.  No se utilizan citas en esta ficha y no se int...
 Se utiliza para investigaciones o estudios dejar los comentarios observados.  Se pone el numero al que corresponde la f...
 Al resumir un texto en el cual se encuentran partes que presentan ciertas dificultades para sintetizar, o que son repres...
 Como hacer una ficha combinada o mixta:  Inicia con el titulo del libro, autores, editorial, lugar y año de ubicación, ...
 También conocida como una ficha de estudio, es una hoja de papel o un documento informático donde se recogen todos los d...
 Como hacer una ficha resumen:  Poner en pocas palabras algo dicho de una manera extensa.  Se debe leer el texto de man...
 Hoy la ficha es el primer escalón de toda indagación científica y su técnica se ha perfeccionado tanto que a primera vis...
tema: LAS FICHAS

  1. 1.  Curso:  Metodología del trabajo universitario  INTEGRANTES:  -Javier Junior Arizaca Aguilar  -Oscar Guillermo Carlos Llanos Sarmiento
  2. 2. Las fichas se utilizan para registrar y resumir los datos extraídos de fuentes bibliográficas (como libros, revistas y periódicos) Fuentes bibliográficas: Es el origen de una formación especialmente para la investigación o la producción de literatura académica en general. Son los términos de autor y fuente.
  3. 3.  Una ficha textual es una ficha en la que se copia textualmente un fragmento de un libro. Se toma nota de todos los datos o ideas de importancia. Debe ser reducida para que queda en la ficha.  Es la transcripción del texto , por lo cual debe ser señalado entre comillas la información seleccionada, debe tener datos.
  4. 4.  Pasos a seguir para la elaboración de la ficha textual :  Anotar la información que nos interesa  Poner comillas (“”) a las citas textuales con la finalidad de distinguirlas de algún comentario que se realice  Debe de ser reducida o breve para que quepa en la ficha.  Colocar el número de ficha (es necesario para no confundirnos al utilizarlas)  Poner el título de la fuente (libro, revista, catalogo, etc.)  Colocar la página o el lugar de la fuente de donde se obtiene el texto.  Colocar la fecha de la ficha.  Destinar un lugar para las anotaciones, pues pueden ser necesarias o convenientes según el caso.
  5. 5.  Las medidas pueden variar, pero las más utilizadas son las dos siguientes:  12.5 cm de alto por 19 cm de ancho  12.5 cm de alto por 13.5 cm de ancho 
  6. 6.  Las fichas contienen los datos de identificación de un libro el objeto de estudio.  Estas fichas se hacen para todos los libros, artículos o textos, que pueden ser útiles a la investigación  Estos datos figuran generalmente en la portada y en la contraportada,.
  7. 7.  Se centra en la opinión personal de un escrito.  Tiene la función de incluir en una idea un texto leído.  Para hacer una se necesita tener el titulo de la materia, tema y numero .  Esta ficha tiene la funcionalidad de expresar los criterios propios.
  8. 8.  Tiene algunas similitudes con la ficha mixta, por que saca una opinión.  No se utilizan citas en esta ficha y no se intenta hace un resumen .  Como se hace una ficha de comentario:  Se debe basar en un texto ya escrito, es por eso que se deben poner todos los datos del texto original.
  9. 9.  Se utiliza para investigaciones o estudios dejar los comentarios observados.  Se pone el numero al que corresponde la ficha para ubicar en la parte inferior o superior.  Se pone el tema y subtema y colocar a modo de comentario la opinión personal.  Al final de la ficha agregar los datos del texto original.
  10. 10.  Al resumir un texto en el cual se encuentran partes que presentan ciertas dificultades para sintetizar, o que son representativas de la ideología o estilo del autor.  Contienen datos particularmente importantes.  En cualquiera de estos casos se debe incluirlas entre comillas.  Consiste en obtener estudio de un texto una exposición sintetizada que permita maneja la información valiosa contenida en un libro o en un capitulo.
  11. 11.  Como hacer una ficha combinada o mixta:  Inicia con el titulo del libro, autores, editorial, lugar y año de ubicación, capitulo y paginas.  En la primera parte de la ficha va la cita textual, entre comillas y con puntos suspensivos.  En la segunda parte de la ficha, se escribe el resumen o comentario sobre el libro o el capitulo.
  12. 12.  También conocida como una ficha de estudio, es una hoja de papel o un documento informático donde se recogen todos los datos principales de un tema a estudia.  En ella deben de constar las ideas principales del tema y también las referencias, por ejemplo de donde hemos sacado los datos.  Sirve para tener información ordenada y resumida.
  13. 13.  Como hacer una ficha resumen:  Poner en pocas palabras algo dicho de una manera extensa.  Se debe leer el texto de manera completa, para tener una idea general del tema.  Luego se debe apuntar lo mas importante de lo que se leyó.  Esas palabras ayudaran a orientar la estructuración del resumen.
  14. 14.  Hoy la ficha es el primer escalón de toda indagación científica y su técnica se ha perfeccionado tanto que a primera vista puede confundir, Sin embargo, no es así. La ficha es un fácil e imprescindible instrumento de trabajo que nos ahorra tiempo y esfuerzo, nos alcanza certeza y precisión, nos hace ser científicos. la estructura de una ficha de buena práctica debe responder a las implicaciones de los objetivos buscados tanto en términos de contenido como de forma de la ficha En conclusión, la recopilación de información importante en forma de fichas es un trabajo que requiere mucho rigor, tanto en la recogida de informaciones como en su organización y en la redacción propiamente dicha de las fichas. Esto exige, ante todo, saber observar, guardar en la memoria las informaciones recogidas, relacionarlas las unas con las otras para poner de relieve los puntos clave de la acción, y verificarlas con las personas implicadas.
