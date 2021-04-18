Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL VOTO INFORMADO SERVIRA PARA QUE LOS CIUDADANOS TENGAN UN CONOCIMIENTO DE LAS PROPUESTAS DE GOBIERNO DE CADA PARTIDO POL...
TAREAS FECHAS RESPONSABLES RECURSOS Seleccionar una situación Problemática 4 de abril Oscar, Gisella, Karin, Margarita -Te...
ELECCIONES 2021 EN PERÚ: PROTOCOLOS DE SEGURIDAD PARA PREVENIR EL COVID-19 DISPUESTAS POR LA ONPE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA5_EqTO bX8
El estudiante investigara en la pagina del JNE sobre el Partido de su preferencias basado en las propuestas que el/ ella c...
El estudiante investigara en la pagina de la ONPE, MINSA, OMS, sobre los protocolos de Bioseguridad frente al COVID 19. ht...
Elabora una infografía usando el programa PIKTOCHART del candidato de su preferencia y la propuesta que ha seleccionado, i...
VOTO ESCALONADO (DE 7:00 A.M. A 7:00 P.M.)
EN EL LOCAL DE VOTACIÓN
PROTOCOLO DE SEGURIDAD PARA MIEMBROS DE MESA
PROTOCOLO PARA OBSERVADORES ELECTORALES
PROTOCOLO PARA PERSONEROS • Los personeros y personares deberán ingresar de manera ordenada guardando el distanciamiento f...
PROTOCOLO DE BIOSEGURIDAD DEL PERSONAL DE ODPE Y ORC • Durante el horario de trabajo mantener las ventanas y puertas abier...
PROTOCOLO DE SEGURIDAD PARA PERIODISTAS • Se dará acceso a las cámaras de televisión del pool coordinado mediante la plata...
Selección de cinco propuestas mas novedosas fuera de los común sin importar el partido político, argumentando su elección...
Aprendizaje basado en problemas
Aprendizaje basado en problemas
Aprendizaje basado en problemas
Aprendizaje basado en problemas
Aprendizaje basado en problemas
Aprendizaje basado en problemas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
24 views
Apr. 18, 2021

Aprendizaje basado en problemas

SELECCIÓN DEL PROBLEMO DE LA IMPORTANCIA DEL VOTO INFORMADO Y EL CUMPLIMIENTO DE LOS ´PROTOCOLOS DE BIOSEGURIDAD EN ESTAS ELECCIONES 2021.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aprendizaje basado en problemas

  1. 1. EL VOTO INFORMADO SERVIRA PARA QUE LOS CIUDADANOS TENGAN UN CONOCIMIENTO DE LAS PROPUESTAS DE GOBIERNO DE CADA PARTIDO POLÍTICO. JNE lanzó campaña en redes sociales “Tu voto tiene poder” por las EG-2021 El presidente del JNE, Jorge Luis Salas Arenas, indicó que se brinda al elector todas las herramientas informativas para emitir un voto meditado.
  2. 2. TAREAS FECHAS RESPONSABLES RECURSOS Seleccionar una situación Problemática 4 de abril Oscar, Gisella, Karin, Margarita -Teoría y enfoque acerca de ABP . -Plataforma a de Aprendo en Casa. Búsqueda de información del Problema Planteado 4,5,6,7, 8 de abril Oscar, -MINSA- OMS. -Aprendo en Casa Elaboración de Instrumentos para recojo de información 4,5,6,7, 8 de abril Gisella Formularios de Google Protocolos de bioseguridad 4,5,6,7, 8 de abril Karin J.N.E, MINSA, OMS. Estructura del trabajo de Investigación 6 de abril Margarita Enfoque de ABP Análisis para la definición del Producto Final 8 de abril Oscar, Gisella, Karin, Margarita ONPE, JNE, MINSA, VOTO TU, ABP (Jhon Dewey) Solución del Problema 9 de abril Oscar, Gisella, Karin, Margarita -Navegar en los diferentes enlaces proporcionados por el docente. ( JNE, VOTU.PE/, MINSA,
  3. 3. ELECCIONES 2021 EN PERÚ: PROTOCOLOS DE SEGURIDAD PARA PREVENIR EL COVID-19 DISPUESTAS POR LA ONPE
  4. 4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA5_EqTO bX8
  5. 5. El estudiante investigara en la pagina del JNE sobre el Partido de su preferencias basado en las propuestas que el/ ella considere mejor. https://votoinformado.jne.gob.pe/voto El estudiante luego de investigar y analizar seleccionara cinco propuestas mas novedosas fuera de los común sin importar el partido político argumentando su elección y lo presentara en un PREZI.
  6. 6. El estudiante investigara en la pagina de la ONPE, MINSA, OMS, sobre los protocolos de Bioseguridad frente al COVID 19. https://www.who.int/es/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus- 2019/advice-for-public (OMS) https://fb.watch/4KbrKpqmJM/ (MINSA) https://www.onpe.gob.pe/modElecciones/elecciones/2021/EEGG/biosegurid ad.html#:~:text=Mantener%20ventanas%20y%20puertas%20abiertas,ingres o%20del%20aula%20de%20votaci%C3%B3n. (ONPE) El estudiante elabora un video donde explica las medidas de bioseguridad.
  7. 7. Elabora una infografía usando el programa PIKTOCHART del candidato de su preferencia y la propuesta que ha seleccionado, informando a su familia para recoger su apreciación sobre el candidato elegido. El estudiante elabora un video donde dramatiza con la ayuda de su familia las principales medidas de bioseguridad que deberá tomar en cuenta a la hora de ir a votar.
  8. 8. VOTO ESCALONADO (DE 7:00 A.M. A 7:00 P.M.)
  9. 9. EN EL LOCAL DE VOTACIÓN
  10. 10. PROTOCOLO DE SEGURIDAD PARA MIEMBROS DE MESA
  11. 11. PROTOCOLO PARA OBSERVADORES ELECTORALES
  12. 12. PROTOCOLO PARA PERSONEROS • Los personeros y personares deberán ingresar de manera ordenada guardando el distanciamiento físico de metro y medio. • Deberán portar su DNI y credencial que lo acredite como personero de organización política al entrar al local de votación. • También pueden estar presentes en los tres momentos: instalación, sufragio y escrutinio. • Durante el escrutinio podrá presenciar el conteo de las cédulas manteniendo el distanciamiento físico de metro y medio como mínimo. • Podrán requerir copia del acta electoral una vez culminado el escrutinio. • De ser el caso, podrán formular observaciones o reclamos, manteniendo siempre el distanciamiento físico y respetando el protocolo de seguridad y prevención contra la COVID-19. • Deberán firmar las cédulas y las actas de sufragio, si así lo desean, con su propio lapicero de tinta color azul. • IMPORTANTE: Su el personero tiene dudas de la identidad del electro puede solicitar al presidente de mesa que le indique al elector bajarse levemente la mascarilla conteniendo la respiración para su identificación.
  13. 13. PROTOCOLO DE BIOSEGURIDAD DEL PERSONAL DE ODPE Y ORC • Durante el horario de trabajo mantener las ventanas y puertas abiertas para aumentar la ventilación de ambientes. • Antes del ingreso al local, verificar que use de forma correcta la mascarilla, la misma que deberá cubrirle la nariz y boca, en caso de no usar adecuadamente la mascarilla se debe restringir su ingreso. • Colocar los documentos que se utilicen en el desarrollo de las actividades en un sobre o bolsa plástico, así como los materiales de trabajo (lapicero, fotocheck, entre otros). • Al término de la actividad se debe desinfectar los materiales de trabajo. • La atención ante el personal de la ODPE/ORC y el visitante se debe realizar respetando el distanciamiento físico. • Lapiceros y/o útiles de oficina son de uso personal y por ningún motivo debes ser compartido. Sin embargo, aquellos que sean de uso compartido deberán desinfectarse antes y después de usarse.
  14. 14. PROTOCOLO DE SEGURIDAD PARA PERIODISTAS • Se dará acceso a las cámaras de televisión del pool coordinado mediante la plataforma de IRTP a nivel nacional. • Usar obligatoriamente la mascarilla y el protector facial de forma correcta. • No habrá declaraciones ni en el local ni en el aula de votación. • Deberán tener colocado su indumentaria y su credencial en una zona visible durante su estadía en el local. • Los periodistas deben seguir en todo momento las indicaciones impartidas por el personal de la ONPE, para cumplir con el protocolo de bioseguridad. • Evitar tener contacto físico (al saludar, despedirse o recibir algún documento como DNI, credencial, entre otros).
  15. 15. Selección de cinco propuestas mas novedosas fuera de los común sin importar el partido político, argumentando su elección y lo presentara en una exposición utilizando la herramienta PREZI. Elabora un video de 2 a 5 minutos donde explica las medidas de bioseguridad. Utilizará la aplicación de la cámara de su celular.  Elaboración de una infografía sobre las propuestas seleccionadas, usando el programa PIKTOCHART, luego tendrán la labor de informar a su familia para recoger su apreciación personal sobre las propuestas y el partido político que lo propone.  Elabora un video donde dramatiza junto a su de su familia las principales medidas de bioseguridad que deberá tomar en cuenta a la hora de ir a votar.

×