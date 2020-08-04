Tipos y topologías de redes 10% 3er corte informática

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relizado por: Oscar Castillo C.I: 27.511.069 Ingeniería Industrial (45) Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Unive...
Índice  Introducción 1. ¿Qué son las redes de computadoras? 2. ¿ Cuáles son los tipos de red de computadoras? 3. ¿Cuáles ...
 Una red de computadoras, también llamada red de ordenadores o red informática, es un conjunto de equipos (computadoras y...
Desarrollo  1. ¿ Qué son las redes de computadoras? Se entiende por redes de computadoras, redes de comunicaciones de dat...
Comúnmente, las redes de computadoras se clasifican, en primer lugar, conforme a su alcance y tamaño geográfico:
•Redes de medios guiados. Entrelazan computadores mediante algún sistema físico de cables: por trenzado, cable coaxial o f...
Red estrella Red Bus Red Anillo Red Malla Red Árbol 3. ¿Cuáles son las topologías de redes mas comunes?
 Asumamos un hogar con 2 pisos donde existan 2 PC de escritorio (una arriba y una abajo) y 2 Laptops.  Los dispositivos ...
 1. Para crear una red doméstica, primero necesitamos una serie de cables Ethernet y tarjetas de red para que cada ordena...
Para concluir estos temas son bastante fáciles y necesarios para esta materia. Se espera que esta investigación haya cubie...
 https://concepto.de/red-de-computadoras/  https://sites.google.com/a/uabc.edu.mx/sky -gray/  https://www.pcactual.com/...
