  1. 1. Repaso Sistema de gestión ambiental 1. ¿Qué es el sistema de gestión ambiental? Son acciones que realiza la sociedad para proteger, conservar, recuperar, mejorar o utilizar racionalmente los recursos naturales renovables. 2. ¿Cuál es la finalidad del sistema gestión ambiental? La finalidad de un sistema de gestión ambiental es determinar que elementos deben considerar las empresas en materia de protección ambiental para asegurar que en el desarrollo de sus actividades tiene en cuenta la prevención y minimización de los efectos sobre el entorno. 3. ¿Qué se entiende por degradación? La degradación es la disminución de un recurso o especie que puede estar amenazando su supervivencia o su disponibilidad. 4. ¿Qué es la deforestación? Lugar devastado por la actividad del hombre o también de manera natural. Una deforestación puede estar dada por la minería ilegal o por la tala ilegal. 5. ¿Qué es la biodiversidad? Diversidad de especies vegetales y animales que viven en un espacio determinado. 6. ¿Cuál fue la finalidad de la Conferencia de Estocolmo? La finalidad fue sensibilizar a los líderes mundiales sobre la magnitud de los problemas ambientales y que se instituyeran las políticas necesarias para erradicarlos 7. ¿Qué es un desarrollo sostenible? Es un desarrollo económico y social con el medio ambiente. 8. ¿Cómo se estructura el SISTEMA NACIONAL DE GESTION AMBIENTAL? Dentro de la política nacional del ambiente se centra el sistema nacional de gestión ambiental: Sistema de Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental Sistema Nacional de Áreas Naturales protegidas por el Estado Sistema Nacional de información Ambiental Sistema Nacional Gestión de Recursos Hídricos 9. Explique detalladamente que significa IIAP. El Instituto de Investigación de la Amazonia Peruana es una institución d e investigación científica y tecnológica para el desarrollo, especializada en el uso sostenible de diversidad biológica en la región amazónica
  2. 2. 10. Que es la OEFA Es una organización de evaluación y fiscalización ambiental. La ONG se garantiza que las actividades económicas se desarrollen en equilibrio con el derecho de las personas a gozar de un ambiente sano. Para ello, se encarga de la evaluación, supervisión, fiscalización y sanción en materia ambiental. 11. Que es la SERNANP El servicio nacional de áreas naturales protegidas por el estado, es un organismo que tiene la misión de asegurar la conservación de las áreas naturales protegidas del país, su diversidad biológica y el mantenimiento de sus servicios ambientales. 12. Que es la SENAMHI El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrológico Del Perú, estos organismos brinda servicio, asesoría, estudios e investigaciones científicas en las áreas de meteorología, hidrología, agricultura y asuntos ambientales en beneficio del país. Además participa en la vigilancia atmosférica mundial y presta servicios especializados para contribuir al desarrollo sostenible, la seguridad y el bienestar nacional. 13. Que es la IGP El instituto Geofísico del Perú este encargado de estudiar los fenómenos relacionados con la estructura, condiciones físicas e historia evolutiva de la Tierra: terremotos, tsunamis. Erupciones volcánicas, inundaciones, sequías huaycos y deslizamientos de tierra 14. Que es la SINIA El sistema nacional información ambiental es un instrumento de gestión ambiental conformado por una red de integración: tecnológica, institucional y humana. El organismo facilita el uso de intercambio de la información. Además brinda información vía internet para apoyar la gestión ambiental y la educación y ciudadanía ambiental. 15. Que es la SINEFA OEFA: es un ente rector, autoridad técnico normativa a nivel nacional que regula la fiscalización ambiental y verifica su ejercicio por Las EFA. EFA: ejercen sus funciones con independencia funcional del OEFA (NACIONAL; MINISTERIOS, REGIONAL; GORES Y LOCAL; MUNICIPALIDADES) 16. Instrumentos de gestión ambiental - Instrumentos preventivos: - Instrumentos correctivos: - Instrumentos curativos: - Instrumentos potenciativos: 17. ¿Qué es una gestión ambiental y qué permite a las instituciones? Es un sistema y que tiene como conjunto de procesos, prácticas y métodos que permiten a las instituciones a: - Identificar los impactos positivos y negativos - Gestionar y minimizar los impactos - Gestionar las cuestiones ambientales en e l desarrollo de sus actividades en el presente y en el futuro.
  3. 3. 18. ¿Por qué un Sistema de Gestión Ambiental - SGA? - Asegurar a los clientes el compromiso de un SGA demostrable - Reducir incidentes que deriven en responsabilidades legales y mantener buenas relaciones con la comunidad - Mejorar relaciones con el gobierno, facilitar la obtención de permisos y autorizaciones - Cumplir los criterios de certificación - Difundir desarrollo y compartir soluciones ambientales - Optimizar el uso de recursos naturales (insumos, energía, agua,etc.) y optimizar costos 19. La norma iso 14001 versión 2015 SGA habla de un enfoque y un método ¿Cuáles son? Actuar Planear Emprender acciones para mejorar continuamente Establecer los objetivos, procesos necesarios para conseguir resultados de acuerdo con la política de la organización Verificar Hacer Hacer un seguimiento y la medición de los procesos respecto a la política, incluidos sus compromisos, objetivos y controles operacionales, e informas sobre los resultados Implementar los procesos de manera planificada 20. ¿Cuál es el objetivo general del ISO 14001 Versión 2015? El objetivo general es proporcionar a las organizaciones un marco sistemático para proteger el medio ambiente y responder a las condiciones ambientales cambiantes en equilibrio con las necesidades socioeconómicas 21. Las mejora del desempeño ambiental - Desarrollar e implementar una política y objetivos ambientales. - Identificar los aspectos de sus actividades, productos y servicios que pueden resultar en impactos ambientales significativos. - Aumentar el conocimiento de su relación con el medio ambiente. - Establecer los controles operacionales para la gestión de sus aspectos ambientales significativos - Evaluar el desempeño ambiental y la adopción de medidas. 22. Que es una organización Es un grupo de personas que tienen sus propias funciones y responsabilidades, autoridades y relaciones para el logro de sus objetivos. 23. Alta dirección Persona o grupo de persona que dirige y controla una organización al más alto nivel 24. Sistema de gestión Conjunto de elementos de una organización interrelacionados o que interactúan para establecer políticas, objetivos y procesos para el logro de estos objetivos. 25. Sistema de gestión ambiental Parte del sistema de gestión usado para gestionar aspectos ambientales, cumplir con las obligaciones legales y los requisitos voluntarios, y tener en cuenta el riesgo asociado con las amenazas y oportunidades. 26. Parte interesada Persona u organización que puede afectar, verse afectada, o percibirse como afectada por una decisión o actividad.
  4. 4. 27. Aspectos ambiental Elementos de las actividades, producto o servicio de una organización que interactúa o puede interactuar con el medio ambiente. 28. Impacto ambiental Cambio del medio ambiente, que puede ser adverso o beneficioso, como resultado total o parcial de los aspectos ambientales de una organización. 29. Condición ambiental Estado o característica del medio ambiente, determinado en un punto específico en el tiempo. 30. Desempeño Resultado medible. 31. Desempeño ambiental El desempeño ambiental está relacionado con la gestión de aspectos ambientales. 32. Prevención de la contaminación Utilización de procesos, practicas, técnicas, materiales, productos, servicios o energía para evitar, reducir o controlar la creación, emisión o descarga de cualquier tipo de contaminante o residuo, con el fin de reducir los impactos ambientales adversos. 33. Política ambiental Intenciones y direcciones de una organización, como las expresa formalmente su alta dirección relacionadas con el desempeño ambiental. 34. Información documentada Información que una organización tiene que controlar, mantener y el medio en el que está contenida. 35. Medio ambiente Entorno en el cual la organización opera, incluidos el aire, agua, tierra, los recursos naturales, la flora, la fauna, los seres humanos y sus interrelaciones. 36. Ciclo de vida Etapas consecutivas e interrelacionadas del sistema del producto, desde la adquisición de materia prima o su generación a partir d recursos naturales hasta el tratamiento al finalizar su vida 37. Objetivo Resultado a lograr 38. Objetivo ambiental Objetivo establecido por la organización, coherente con la política ambiental 39. Competencias Capacidad para aplicar conocimientos y habilidad con el fin de lograr los resultados planificados. 40. Proceso Es un conjunto de actividades que interactúan, que transforman elementos de entrada en resultados de salida.
  5. 5. 41. ¿Cuál es la estructura de alto nivel de la norma iso 14001:2015? - Introducción - Objetivo y campo de aplicación - Referencias Normativas - Términos y definiciones - Contexto de organización - Liderazgo - Planificación - Soporte de apoyo - Operaciones - Evaluación del desempeño ambiental - Mejora continua 42. ¿Qué es un proceso? Conjunto de actividades mutuamente relacionadas que utilizan las entrada para proporcionar un resultado previsto. 43. ¿Cuáles son los tipos de procesos? - Procesos estratégicos, son procesos que están vinculados al ámbito de la responsabilidad de la dirección. Se refieren fundamentalmente a procesos de planificación. - Procesos operativos, son aquellos procesos ligados directamente con la realización el producto y/o la prestación del servicio. - Procesos de apoyo, son aquellos que dan soporte a los procesos operativos, se suelen referir a procesos relacionados con recursos y mediciones. 44. ¿Qué es un diagrama de proceso? - Los diagramas de procesos facilitan la interpretación de las actividades en su conjunto, debido a que se permite una percepción visual del flujo y la secuencia de las mismas incluyendo las entradas y salidas necesarias para el proceso y los límites del mismo. 45. ¿Cuáles son los elementos que se deberían incluir en una ficha de procesos? - Misión - Responsables - Límite del proceso - Alcance del proceso (objetivo) - Indicadores - Inspecciones - Documentos y/o registros - Recursos - Control 46. Auditor : Es la persona capacitada para realizar un auditoria 47. Mejora continua: es una sucesión de mejoras del sistema de gestión ambiental, con el que se consigue mejorar el ejercicio ambiental de manera acorde con la política ambiental de la empresa. 48. Acción correctiva: es una acción que se utiliza para suprimir el elementos que ha generado una no conformidad. 49. Documento: escrito que ilustra o informa acerca de un hecho. El soporte puede ser en papel, electrónico, fotografía, etc
  6. 6. 50. Medio ambiente: es el contexto donde una empresa actúa, pudiendo incluir el agua, el aire, el suelo, los recursos naturales, la flora y la fauna, los seres humanos y todas sus interacciones. 51. Aspecto ambiental: es un elemento de las labores, los productos o los servicios que realiza una empresa y que a su vez, puede tener una relación con el medio ambiente. 52. Impacto ambiental: es cualquier modificación del medio, el impacto poder ser negativo, positivo o sinérgico, siendo generado por la empresa. 53. Sistema de gestión ambiental: es una parte del del sistema de gestión de la empresa que permite fomentar y llevar a cabo la política ambiental y los objetivos marcados por la organización. 54. Objetivo ambiental: es una meta ambiental que se propone la empresa de manera coherente con su política ambiental. 55. Política ambiental: son todos los objetivos que se marca la empresa, relacionándolos con la actividad que en ella se realiza. Debe estar firmada por la alta dirección. 56. Meta ambiental: tiene como origen los objetivos ambientales y es necesario implantar y ejecutar para poder alcanzar dichos objetivos 57. Procedimiento: es un documento donde se detalla las formas de llevar a cabo una actividad o proceso realizada en la organización.

