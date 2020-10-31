Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL MERCADO, DEMANDA Y OFERTA REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA...
Introducción La economía de mercado siempre ha sido la manera más sencilla de obtener bines y servicios a cambio de dinero...
Circulo económico, oferta y demanda Un mercado es un conjunto de mecanismos que ponen en contacto a oferentes y demandante...
referirnos a ella de varias maneras: comercio ilegal, piratería, venta clandestina y otras. El concepto mercado negro se e...
La curva de oferta del mercado, en la teoría neoclásica, al relacionar el precio y la cantidad de producción, establece qu...
que los planes de demanda y de oferta coincidan. Solo en el punto de corte de las curvas de oferta y demanda se dará esta ...
Conclusión El estudio de la microeconomía (economía de mercado) tiene como finalidad saber cómo se determinan los precios ...
Circulo económico, oferta y demanda.
Circulo económico, oferta y demanda.

Economía de mercado, oferta y demanda. Curva de la oferta y de manda. Tablas de la oferta y de manda

Circulo económico, oferta y demanda.

  1. 1. EL MERCADO, DEMANDA Y OFERTA REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO JESÚS OBRERO EXTENSIÓN BARQUISIMETO Autor: Oscar Flores C.I: 26.134.846 Sección: B Asesor: Williams Jesús Mujica González Barquisimeto, Octubre 2020
  2. 2. Introducción La economía de mercado siempre ha sido la manera más sencilla de obtener bines y servicios a cambio de dinero, en el presente ensayo aprenderemos sobre la oferta y la demande y su influencia en el mundo de los mercados globales y locales, dejando así en claro que la oferta y la demanda es factor fundamental en el mercado y su funcionamiento optimo dentro de una sociedad.
  3. 3. Circulo económico, oferta y demanda Un mercado es un conjunto de mecanismos que ponen en contacto a oferentes y demandantes de un bien para comercializarlo. Interactúan en el los oferentes y los demandantes en busca de acuerdos para realizar transacciones con el objetivo de cubrir sus necesidades. Algo muy importante es que comenzaremos suponiendo que este mercado es altamente competitivo. Esto significa que los oferentes y los demandantes son infinitos (o muchísimos) y que todos ellos son pequeños, o sea que ninguno tiene mayor poder de negociación que otro. Otra característica muy importante de un mercado muy competitivo es que todos los participantes tienen la misma e infinita información. Estas características implican que los oferentes y los demandantes negocian de igual a igual. Después de aclarar este supuesto o característica que tendrá nuestro mercado, pasaremos a analizar que motivaciones guían la conducta de los oferentes y la de los demandantes. Los compradores y vendedores se ponen de acuerdo sobre el precio de un bien o un ser- vicio. Al precio acordado se producirá el intercambio de cantidades determinadas de ese bien o servicio por una cantidad de dinero también determinada. Los precios coordinan las decisiones de los productores y los consumidores en el mercado. Los precios bajos estimulan el consumo y desaniman la producción, mientras que los precios altos tienden a reducir el consumo y estimulan la producción. Los precios actúan como el mecanismo equilibrador del mercado. Fijando precios para todos los bienes, el mercado permite la coordinación de compra- dores y vendedores y, por tanto, asegura la viabilidad de un sistema de economía de mercado. Cuando se prohíbe el intercambio privado, como sería el caso de la droga, se crea una escasez del producto en cuestión y aparecen los mercados negros. El concepto de mercado negro hace referencia a la actividad económica que está al margen de la ley. En otras palabras, hay un mercado negro porque existe otro mercado que es legal. Una actividad económica es legal cuando cumple toda una serie de exigencias (pago de impuestos, licencias, permisos y un largo etcétera de condiciones y requisitos). De esta manera, cuando una actividad no es legal podemos
  4. 4. referirnos a ella de varias maneras: comercio ilegal, piratería, venta clandestina y otras. El concepto mercado negro se emplea como sinónimo de economía sumergida, es decir, una actividad económica que no se rige por las mismas normas y criterios que la actividad legal. A pesar de esta ventaja aparente, el mercado negro conlleva toda una serie de inconvenientes: el consumidor no tiene ninguna garantía del producto o servicio que consume, el estado deja de recaudar impuestos y hay un incremento de la actividad criminal. Todas estas consecuencias acaban repercutiendo negativamente en el conjunto de la economía de un país. La demanda tiene que ver con lo que los consumidores desean adquirir. Demandar significa estar dispuesto a comprar, mientras que comprar es efectuar realmente la adquisición. La demanda refleja una intención, mientras que la compra constituye una acción. La cantidad que un individuo demandará de un bien dependerá fundamentalmente del precio. Cuanto menor sea el precio, mayor será la cantidad demandada. La información sobre la cantidad demandada y el precio se recoge en la tabla de demanda. La demanda del mercado muestra, para cada precio, la cantidad que los demandantes estarán dispuestos a demandar. A precios bajos, las cantidades que los consumidores desearán demandar serán elevadas, y conforme el precio va aumentando, la cantidad que desearán demandar será menor. la curva de demanda es una de las herramientas para estudiar el efecto de los precios. Se representa a partir de un gráfico donde se recoge la relación entre nivel de demanda y precios, siendo ésta decreciente puesto que la relación es inversa. Esta característica (pendiente negativa) está recogida en la famosa ley de la demanda. La oferta del mercado,que es la oferta total de una mercancía,puede ser explicada por una ley de comportamiento del productor individual: en la medida en que pueda obtener mayores ganancias, producirá más. Es decir, la cantidad ofrecida se incrementará si suben las ganancias y se reducirá si hay un descenso de las mismas. Las ganancias de una empresa están determinadas por tres factores:los costos de producción, el precio al cual vende su producto y la cantidad de mercancías que logre vender.
  5. 5. La curva de oferta del mercado, en la teoría neoclásica, al relacionar el precio y la cantidad de producción, establece que los empresarios aumentarán su producción cuando el precio suba y la disminuirán cuando el precio baje. Lo anterior implica, según el saber convencional (aunque teóricamente es un contrasentido porque significa ineficiencia), que la empresa tiene capacidad productiva disponible para aumentar su oferta cuando aumenta el precio y que esta mayor oferta se logra con costos más altos; a su vez, supone que la empresa es tomadora de precio, es decir, que ninguna firma tiene capacidad para fijar el precio de su mercancía y que es el mercado quien lo hace, por lo que la empresa se limita a tomar el precio así fijado. Si el precio del mercado aumenta la empresa producirá más; si disminuye, reducirá su nivel de producción. Como se deduce de la tabla de oferta, cuanto mayor es el precio de los bienes y servicios, mayoresson los deseosde venta de estos.Esta relación directa entre precio y cantidad ofrecida se fundamenta en el supuesto de que los bienes y servicios son producidos por empresasconel objetivo fundamental de obtenerbeneﬁcios. Y elprecio relativo de un producto con respecto a los demás bienes es un determinante de los beneﬁcios. Cuanto mayor sea el precio de un bien o servicio, más beneﬁciosa será su producción y mayor la cantidad ofrecida. Este principio se conoce como la ley de la oferta. La curva de oferta de la empresa o del mercado es la representación gráfica de la tabla de oferta respectiva y muestra las cantidades del bien que se ofrecerán a la venta duran- te un periodo de tiempo específico a diversos precios de mercado. Esta curva se traza suponiendo que permanecen constantes los demás factores (o variables explicativas) distintos al precio que inciden en la oferta del bien, tales como los precios de otros bienes, los precios de los factores productivos o la tecnología. Así, la curva de oferta de discos compactos muestra la relación entre el precio y la cantidad ofrecida de discos compactos. A cada precio le corresponde una cantidad ofrecida, y uniendo los distintos puntos obtenemos la curva de oferta. Cuando ponemos en contacto a consumidores y productores con sus respectivos planes de consumo y producción, esto es, con sus respectivas curvas de demanda y oferta en un mercado particular, podemos analizar cómo se lleva a cabo la coordinación de ambos tipos de agentes. Se observa cómo, en general, un precio arbitrario no logra
  6. 6. que los planes de demanda y de oferta coincidan. Solo en el punto de corte de las curvas de oferta y demanda se dará esta coincidencia y solo un precio podrá propiciar un pleno acuerdo entre productores y consumidores. A este precio lo denominamos precio de equilibrio y a la cantidad ofrecida y demandada, comprada y vendida a ese precio, cantidad de equilibrio.
  7. 7. Conclusión El estudio de la microeconomía (economía de mercado) tiene como finalidad saber cómo se determinan los precios y por qué varían, para así conocer los mecanismos a través de los cuales (mediante la redistribución del ingreso) una parte de la población puede apropiarse de más ingreso que otra y también explicar por qué algunos sectores son más beneficiados que otros en la distribución del ingreso. Los elementos claves en el mercado son la oferta y la demanda y su interrelación, contemplar todo lo que las determina (desde costos, margen de ganancia, beneficios, publicidad, ingreso de los consumidores, etc.) sirve para explicar las variaciones de los precios y las cantidades de los bienes y servicios.
