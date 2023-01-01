Inductive And Deductive Argument.pptx

Deductive Argument

For a deductive argument, if all its premises are true, its conclusion is necessarily true (or it is logically impossible for the conclusion to be false.)

I.e., the truth of premises guarantees the truth of conclusion.

Example

Either you work hard or you will fail the test.

You do not work hard.

Therefore, you will fail the test.

3 Types of Possibility

Technological possibility:

e.g.

Going to the moon is technological possible, but going to Mercury is not.

Physical possibility:

e.g.

Going to Mercury is physical possible, but making water boil at 95 C under one atmospheric pressure is not.

Logical possibility:

e.g.

Making water boil at 95 C under one atmospheric pressure is logical possible, but drawing a triangle with 4 angles is not.

When we talk about deductive arguments, we have already presupposed that the arguments are successful or valid deductive arguments.

The conclusion of a valid argument is called a valid conclusion.



For an unsuccessful deductive argument (the premises are intended to guarantee the conclusion but fail to do so), we call it an invalid argument.

A deductive argument may be valid or invalid, there is nothing in between.

Whether a deductive argument is valid or invalid depends on its form or structure, not on its content.

The above argument is valid because it has this valid form:

p or q.

Not-p.

Therefore, q.

p and q are statement variables.

A valid argument may have false conclusion if it has false premises.

Example:

CY Leung is either a genius or an idiot.

He is not an idiot.

Therefore, He is a genius.

In order to guarantee the truth of conclusion, we have to make sure all the premises are true.

When all the premises of a valid argument are true, the argument is called a “sound argument”.

And the conclusion of a sound argument is called a sound conclusion.

If an argument is invalid or has false premises, it is unsound.

On the other hand, the fact that an argument is invalid does not entail that its conclusion is false.

• It just means that its conclusion does not follow from its premises.

• You can consider a valid argument structure as a truth-keeping machine:

• When you input T information into it, it will output T information.

• When you input F information into it, it will output T or F information

Inductive Argument:

A typical example of inductive argument:

Swan1 is white.

Swan2 is white.

Swan3 is white.

…

Swann is white.

________________

All swans are white.

Another typical example:

An event of type B follows an event of type A at time t1.

An event of type B follows an event of type A at time t2.

…

An event of type B follows an event of type A at time tn.

___________________________

A causes B.

Many people think that the characteristic of inductive arguments is arguing from particular to general.

However, deductive arguments may also argue from particular to general.

Example:

I have two cats, Fluffy and Garfield.

Fluffy does not eat fish.

Garfield does not eat fish either.

Therefore, All of m