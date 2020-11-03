Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Public Speaking & Presentation Skills Terso Mustafa, MBBS. (tersomustafa@gmail.com) 58 Slides
2 Hello! I am Terso Mustafa I designed this presentation about public speaking & basic presentation skills for freshman (s...
2019 Outline 2019 3 01 Objectives 02 Introduction 03 Fear 04 Skills 05 Speaking Order 06 Conclusion
Objectives 01
Objectives 5 Learn and practice public speaking Reduce anxiety related to public speaking 01 02
Introduction 02
2019 What is public speaking? 2019 7 Is a face-to-face communication Using the medium of speech To inform or influence aud...
Overcoming Fear 03
What is your limit to public speaking? 9 have fear? lack skills? How? Do you.. Or
What is your limit to public speaking? 10 Which One are you?
I have fear…. 11 Do I have solution?
Overcoming “Glossophobia” 12 Dedicate yourself to get these skills to overcome fear of speaking in front of public. Knowle...
Overcoming “Glossophobia” 13 Hang out with people! Let them enjoy your talk. Books don’t listen to you...They don’t pay at...
Overcoming “Glossophobia” 14 Conversation 02 Explain things to people… let them listen to you.. Study with students and ma...
Overcoming “Glossophobia” 17 Knowledge 03 Learn more… You can present well only when you have a full knowledge about what ...
Overcoming “Glossophobia” 18 Practice 04 Practice Makes You Perfect Practice with With mates
and how to overcome it using helpful tips That is all for fear Let’s get into The Skills Now.
Presentation Skills 04
I lack skills 21 Do I have solution? How?
Required skills 22 Planning & preparation Non-verbal delivery High confidence PLAN.. CONFIDENCE DELIVER
Ways of presentation in class 23 Presenting from paper or book The two common presentations are: 01 02 Presenting from Pro...
2019 Paper presentations 2019 24 Paper presentations play crucial role in class. Presenting from paper or book Handwritten...
Screen presentations 25 Advanced Presentation Basic Presentation 01 02
Essential tools used for presentations 26 PowerPoint 01 02 Word Used for Paper/book presentations Used for Screen/projecto...
Things you need!! 27 To create a presentation you need to have….. A Computer Microsoft Office In Your Computer 01 02
Microsoft Office? 28 What do you use Microsoft Office as a student? Reports PresentationsAssignments 01 02 03
Microsoft Office.. 29 Presentations Assignments Reports 01 02 Projects
Microsoft Office.. 30 Where can you get it from? You can buy it from… Stores Online Site ELECTRONIC 01 02
Microsoft Office.. 31 Versions of Microsoft Office ? MS Office - 2007 MS Office – 2010 MS Office – 2016 MS Office 2019 01 ...
Presentation preparation 32 All public speaking activities require it! 10 % 90 % Preparation
Presentation preparation 33 1 Understand fully Do a research Learn more Create nicely
Doing a research 34 To get data from online you need to have…. Internet Connection A computer or a mobile A browser 01 02 ...
What is a browser? 35 A tool you can use to access websites like google… 1 Chrome Safari Microsoft edge
Creating a presentation 36 Follow these steps to create a presentation 1. Planning 2. Creating 3. Designing 4. Delivering
Planning 37 first plan everything! What is the purpose of your presentation Who are your target audiences What is the time...
Creating 38 Make your presentation into work. 2. Creating Type them in order
Order of Presentation 39 Introduction Outline Body Conclusion Recommendation 1 2 3 4 5
Creating 40 When you’re creating.. Your notes should be headings and key words bullet-point format. NOT a word-for-word sc...
Designing 41 Modify your presentation by customizing the contents.. 3. Designing Structure your Presentation
Delivering 42 Now you all up to…. 4. Delivering Present with…………. Confidence Skills
High confidence 43 Confidence is the energy that drives you….. I can Do this. CONFIDENCE IS A STATE OF MINDTHE STRIVE.CO
High confidence 44 Steps for accelerating your confidence Make it high The stage is all yours Imagine yourself As a car.. ...
Non-verbal delivery 45 Public speaking is NOT about what you say… Your posture Eye contact Your voice 70 % Body Language 3...
Non-verbal delivery 46 Examples of Non-Verbal Communication Head staying up Smiling face Arm gestures Free arms Eye contac...
Required skill 47 Don’t read from the paper!! look to remember Key points If you are using a paper note…
Non-verbal delivery 48 Facial Expressions!!!
Physical appearances 49 MakeupJewellery Dress Hair/Scarf
Order of speaking 50 When you are presenting, you should order your contents into three stages.. Statements Statements Con...
Opening statements 51 When opening your speech, make sure you consider the following. Tell purpose Relate to audiences Get...
Body statements 52 2019 Mention the main ideas of the topic Include visual ads to the presentation Ask regular questions t...
Conclusion statements 53 Reinforce your ideas Tell them you are ending!! Summarize your main points When closing your spee...
How are you going to do? 54 01 Decide To Stand Up 02 Start Walking Ahead 03 Start Running Ahead 04 Never Stop Running 05 S...
Compare yourself! 55 Before Seminar After Seminar
56 Feel the fear of public speaking and do it anyway. – Arvee Robinson
Make sure that you have finished speaking before your audience has finished listening! AND DO YOUR BEST!! Participate in A...
58 I appreciate your attention. Thanks! Any questions? Contact email: tersomustafa@gmail.com
Public Speaking & Presentation Skills
Public Speaking & Presentation Skills
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Public Speaking & Presentation Skills

15 views

Published on

I designed this presentation about public speaking & basic presentation skills for freshman (students) in the first year of university or college.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Public Speaking & Presentation Skills

  1. 1. Public Speaking & Presentation Skills Terso Mustafa, MBBS. (tersomustafa@gmail.com) 58 Slides
  2. 2. 2 Hello! I am Terso Mustafa I designed this presentation about public speaking & basic presentation skills for freshman (students) in the first year of university or college. tersomustafa@gmail.com To get the animated PowerPoint, contact me through my email
  3. 3. 2019 Outline 2019 3 01 Objectives 02 Introduction 03 Fear 04 Skills 05 Speaking Order 06 Conclusion
  4. 4. Objectives 01
  5. 5. Objectives 5 Learn and practice public speaking Reduce anxiety related to public speaking 01 02
  6. 6. Introduction 02
  7. 7. 2019 What is public speaking? 2019 7 Is a face-to-face communication Using the medium of speech To inform or influence audiences
  8. 8. Overcoming Fear 03
  9. 9. What is your limit to public speaking? 9 have fear? lack skills? How? Do you.. Or
  10. 10. What is your limit to public speaking? 10 Which One are you?
  11. 11. I have fear…. 11 Do I have solution?
  12. 12. Overcoming “Glossophobia” 12 Dedicate yourself to get these skills to overcome fear of speaking in front of public. Knowledge of what you present Friendly person Conversation with people Practice before presenting
  13. 13. Overcoming “Glossophobia” 13 Hang out with people! Let them enjoy your talk. Books don’t listen to you...They don’t pay attention!! Friendly 01 Greet people
  14. 14. Overcoming “Glossophobia” 14 Conversation 02 Explain things to people… let them listen to you.. Study with students and make groups
  15. 15. Overcoming “Glossophobia” 17 Knowledge 03 Learn more… You can present well only when you have a full knowledge about what you present! Public Speaking….. Terso Mustafa
  16. 16. Overcoming “Glossophobia” 18 Practice 04 Practice Makes You Perfect Practice with With mates
  17. 17. and how to overcome it using helpful tips That is all for fear Let’s get into The Skills Now.
  18. 18. Presentation Skills 04
  19. 19. I lack skills 21 Do I have solution? How?
  20. 20. Required skills 22 Planning & preparation Non-verbal delivery High confidence PLAN.. CONFIDENCE DELIVER
  21. 21. Ways of presentation in class 23 Presenting from paper or book The two common presentations are: 01 02 Presenting from Projector Or screen
  22. 22. 2019 Paper presentations 2019 24 Paper presentations play crucial role in class. Presenting from paper or book Handwritten Printed Out 01 02
  23. 23. Screen presentations 25 Advanced Presentation Basic Presentation 01 02
  24. 24. Essential tools used for presentations 26 PowerPoint 01 02 Word Used for Paper/book presentations Used for Screen/projector presentations
  25. 25. Things you need!! 27 To create a presentation you need to have….. A Computer Microsoft Office In Your Computer 01 02
  26. 26. Microsoft Office? 28 What do you use Microsoft Office as a student? Reports PresentationsAssignments 01 02 03
  27. 27. Microsoft Office.. 29 Presentations Assignments Reports 01 02 Projects
  28. 28. Microsoft Office.. 30 Where can you get it from? You can buy it from… Stores Online Site ELECTRONIC 01 02
  29. 29. Microsoft Office.. 31 Versions of Microsoft Office ? MS Office - 2007 MS Office – 2010 MS Office – 2016 MS Office 2019 01 02 0403
  30. 30. Presentation preparation 32 All public speaking activities require it! 10 % 90 % Preparation
  31. 31. Presentation preparation 33 1 Understand fully Do a research Learn more Create nicely
  32. 32. Doing a research 34 To get data from online you need to have…. Internet Connection A computer or a mobile A browser 01 02 03
  33. 33. What is a browser? 35 A tool you can use to access websites like google… 1 Chrome Safari Microsoft edge
  34. 34. Creating a presentation 36 Follow these steps to create a presentation 1. Planning 2. Creating 3. Designing 4. Delivering
  35. 35. Planning 37 first plan everything! What is the purpose of your presentation Who are your target audiences What is the time allocated for you
  36. 36. Creating 38 Make your presentation into work. 2. Creating Type them in order
  37. 37. Order of Presentation 39 Introduction Outline Body Conclusion Recommendation 1 2 3 4 5
  38. 38. Creating 40 When you’re creating.. Your notes should be headings and key words bullet-point format. NOT a word-for-word script
  39. 39. Designing 41 Modify your presentation by customizing the contents.. 3. Designing Structure your Presentation
  40. 40. Delivering 42 Now you all up to…. 4. Delivering Present with…………. Confidence Skills
  41. 41. High confidence 43 Confidence is the energy that drives you….. I can Do this. CONFIDENCE IS A STATE OF MINDTHE STRIVE.CO
  42. 42. High confidence 44 Steps for accelerating your confidence Make it high The stage is all yours Imagine yourself As a car.. Find confidence Then boom! Confidence is your petrol to move……
  43. 43. Non-verbal delivery 45 Public speaking is NOT about what you say… Your posture Eye contact Your voice 70 % Body Language 30 % Voice, Tone & Words
  44. 44. Non-verbal delivery 46 Examples of Non-Verbal Communication Head staying up Smiling face Arm gestures Free arms Eye contact with many audiences Moving on the stage
  45. 45. Required skill 47 Don’t read from the paper!! look to remember Key points If you are using a paper note…
  46. 46. Non-verbal delivery 48 Facial Expressions!!!
  47. 47. Physical appearances 49 MakeupJewellery Dress Hair/Scarf
  48. 48. Order of speaking 50 When you are presenting, you should order your contents into three stages.. Statements Statements Conclusion Statements
  49. 49. Opening statements 51 When opening your speech, make sure you consider the following. Tell purpose Relate to audiences Get attention 01 02 03
  50. 50. Body statements 52 2019 Mention the main ideas of the topic Include visual ads to the presentation Ask regular questions to the audiences
  51. 51. Conclusion statements 53 Reinforce your ideas Tell them you are ending!! Summarize your main points When closing your speech, make sure you consider the following.
  52. 52. How are you going to do? 54 01 Decide To Stand Up 02 Start Walking Ahead 03 Start Running Ahead 04 Never Stop Running 05 Stop at Your Destination
  53. 53. Compare yourself! 55 Before Seminar After Seminar
  54. 54. 56 Feel the fear of public speaking and do it anyway. – Arvee Robinson
  55. 55. Make sure that you have finished speaking before your audience has finished listening! AND DO YOUR BEST!! Participate in Activities
  56. 56. 58 I appreciate your attention. Thanks! Any questions? Contact email: tersomustafa@gmail.com

×