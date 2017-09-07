Escuela de Comunicación Social Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Romero Orlando. Profesora: Dulce Joanes. Sección...
Las imágenes se han vuelto muy importantes en el día a día, pues se utilizan, para mostrar y acompañar informaciones, fabr...
Las imágenes son puntos clave para entender aspectos históricos de las sociedades, gracias a ellas se puede conocer sobre ...
  1. 1. Escuela de Comunicación Social Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Sociales Romero Orlando. Profesora: Dulce Joanes. Sección: M-727. Barquisimeto, septiembre de 2017. La reproducción de la imagen y su impacto en la historia Mapas conceptuales
  2. 2. Las imágenes se han vuelto muy importantes en el día a día, pues se utilizan, para mostrar y acompañar informaciones, fabricar justificaciones históricas, elaborar y publicar propagandas publicitaras. Al pasar del tiempo se ha hecho posible reproducir miles y miles de imagines de una forma mas rápida y sencilla, esto gracias a la invención de la fotografía digital. Tipos de reproducciones El tratamiento que se da para la reproducción de la imagen puede hacerse de tres formas básicas Blanco y Negro • Es el sistema más sencillo y más compacto, el que requiere menos espacio para almacenar la imagen digitalizada. • No solo se encuentra en la fotografía, sino también en películas y cortometrajes. La reproducción de la imagen En el ámbito de la comunicación social, las imágenes juegan un papel sumamente importante, pues con ellas se logran ilustrar los acontecimientos, dando más veracidad a lo que se esta informando y gracias a la reproducción fácil y eficaz se pueden llegar a miles y miles de personas de una forma mas sencilla y practica. Escala de grises • Este sistema utiliza también un solo color, pero entre el blanco y el negro pueden darse una serie de tonos intermedios (escala de grises). •Las escalas de grises se usan, como las tiras de color, para evaluar la neutralidad y fidelidad de los tonos reproducidos. En color • Es el sistema que más realmente representa los colores del original. • El sistema RGB (rojo, verde y azul), es el sistema más empleado para la representación del color. Consiste en poner la intensidad necesaria de Rojo, Verde y Azul que mezclados producen el color deseado: Amarillo, Naranja, Blanco, entre otros.
  3. 3. Las imágenes son puntos clave para entender aspectos históricos de las sociedades, gracias a ellas se puede conocer sobre el ámbito religioso, político, cultural, económico y, por supuesto, el artístico de cada época . Aspectos • Se refiere a la importancia y trascendencia dentro de nuestra cultura contemporánea, condicionante esencial de la forma en que las imágenes son percibidas. • Es claro que el fotógrafo, como ser social, dirige su lente de acuerdo con un determinado propósito, pero el instante de realidad que es captado va más allá de sus deseos. • La percepción de la imagen se ha transformado en nuestra sociedad en las últimas fechas, debido al surgimiento de la imagen digital. Esta se puede alterar sin dañarse físicamente, sufre modificaciones sin perder la originalidad, y cada una se vuelve particular. •Al pasar de los días las imágenes sufren más y mejores transformaciones, ya no solo se pueden editar desde un computador sino que se puede realizar desde un teléfono móvil inteligente , se crean nuevas estrategias de diseño y agilizan el trabajo. Su impacto en la historia Positivos: • Se pudo y se puede conocer la existencia de otras culturas, religiones, costumbres ,entre otras. •Mediante las imágenes también se pudieron documentar momentos claves para la sociedad, ejemplo la llegada del hombre a la luna. Negativos • El aspecto manipulador de las imágenes también tiene un papel en la historia, ejemplo la pintura infamante italiana de los siglos XIII y XIV. Las pinturas eran representaciones grotescas de los condenados en pose denigrante para humillarlos Evolución Uso social

