Sistema de entrada/salida

Bibliografía Transmisión digital (I.T.T. Telemática). Estructura de Computadores, Facultad de Informática, UCM. Arquitectu...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” SEDE BARCELONA INGENIERÍA ELCTRÓNICA ORGANIZACIÓN DE ENTRADA/SALIDA Autor: Orlando Rodríguez Ci: 24.391.221 Barcelona, Enero 2021
  2. 2. Introducción El subsistema de E/S suministra al computador un mecanismo eficiente de comunicación entre el procesador central y el entorno exterior. La conexión de dispositivos periféricos a un computador no puede llevarse a cabo de forma directa haciendo uso del bus del procesador, esta restricción es debida fundamentalmente a tres razones: Existe una gran variedad de dispositivos con distintos modos de operación, el ritmo de transferencia de datos es, en casi todos los casos, mucho menor que hay entre la CPU y la memoria principal y en ocasiones, el periférico requiere que los datos le sean suministrados en formatos distintos al utilizado por la CPU. Los periféricos de almacenamiento, llamados también periféricos de memoria auxiliar, son unos dispositivos en los que se almacenan, temporal o permanente, los datos que va a manejar la CPU durante el proceso en curso, y que no es posible mantener en la memoria principal. Suponen un apoyo fundamental a la computadora para realizar su trabajo habitual.
  3. 3. Direccionamiento de E/S Los modos de direccionamiento son las diferentes maneras de especificar un operando dentro de una instrucción en lenguaje ensamblador. Un modo de direccionamiento especifica la forma de calcular la dirección de memoria efectiva de un operando mediante el uso de la información contenida en registros y/o constantes, contenida dentro de una instrucción de la máquina o en otra parte. No existe una forma generalmente aceptada de nombrar a los distintos modos de direccionamiento. En particular, los distintos autores y fabricantes de equipos pueden dar nombres diferentes para el modo de hacer frente al mismo, o los mismos nombres, a los diferentes modos de direccionamiento. Además, un modo de direccionamiento que en una determinada arquitectura se trata como un modo de direccionamiento, puede representar la funcionalidad que en otra arquitectura está cubierto por dos o más modos de direccionamiento. Los modos de direccionamiento más frecuentes son los que calculan la dirección del operando mediante la suma de la dirección base de un registro segmento, multiplicado por 16 y el valor de un desplazamiento. La gran variedad de direccionamientos proviene de las muchas formas en que se puede determinar el desplazamiento. Entre los tipos de direccionamiento tenemos: * Implícito * Inmediato * Directo o absoluto
  4. 4. * Indirecto * Absoluto * De registro * Indirecto mediante registros
  5. 5. * Direccionamiento paginado * Entre otros. Transferencia de datos Transmisión de datos, transmisión digital o comunicaciones digitales es la transferencia física de datos (un flujo digital de bits) por un canal de comunicación punto a punto o punto a multipunto. Tipos de Transmisión de Datos: * Transmisión Análoga: En un sistema analógico de transmisión tenemos a la salida de este una cantidad que varía continuamente. En la transmisión analógica, la señal que transporta la información es continua, en la señal digital es discreta. La forma más sencilla de transmisión digital es la binaria, en la cual a cada elemento de información se le asigna uno de dos posibles estados. La mayoría de las computadoras en servicio hoy en día utilizan u operan con el sistema binario por lo cual viene más la transmisión binaria, ya sea de terminal a computadora o de computadora a computadora. * Transmisión Digital: En la transmisión digital existen dos notables ventajas lo cual hace que tenga gran aceptación cuando se compara con la analógica. El ruido no
  6. 6. se acumula en los repetidores, El formato digital se adapta por sí mismo de manera ideal a la tecnología de estado sólido, particularmente en los circuitos integrados. Transferencia de datos en serie y en paralelo Como un ejemplo de transferencia de datos en serie usando el método de registro de desplazamiento, un conjunto de cuatro movimientos, efectuados con pulsos de sincronismos, coloca el contenido del registro X en el registro Y. Este tipo de transferencia es mucho más lenta que la transferencia paralela, pero más simple y barata. Las transferencias de datos en paralelo muestra la transferencia paralela de 8 bits de datos desde el registro X al registro Y, al aplicarle un pulso que habilita la transferencia. Se ve claramente que la transferencia paralela es más rápida que la transferencia de datos en serie, pero la transferencia serie tiene la ventaja de necesitar menos circuitos. Estos circuitos están construidos con flip-flops D, los cuales sirven como almacenes de memoria. La información en el registro X queda intacta después de la transferencia al registro Y, de manera que este proceso muestra un posible escenario de acceso a la información digital almacenada en una memoria.
  7. 7. Sincronización Las señales de sincronización, en un sistema de comunicación digital, van a ser muy importantes a la hora de permitir recuperar correctamente la información transmitida de ahíla importancia que tiene el poder obtener dichas señales. Para poder recuperar la información transmitida a través de un sistema de comunicación digital se precisa conocer la señal de sincronismo de bit, señal de sincronismo de trama y señal de sincronismo de portadora. * Señal de sincronismo de bit: permite distinguir el intervalo correspondiente a cada uno de los bits transmitidos. * Señal de sincronismo de trama: permite separar los distintos grupos de bits de una transmisión múltiplex de forma que los bits recibidos se puedan clasificar y dirigir al canal de salida apropiado. * Señal de sincronismo de portadora: permite recuperar la frecuencia y la fase de la portadora utilizada en la señal paso-banda de transmisión, para la detección coherente de la señal. Los sistemas de comunicación digital están diseñados de tal forma que las señales de sincronismo se pueden recuperar bien a través de la señal recibida o bien a través de la información recibida de un canal dedicado exclusivamente a transmitir la información de sincronismo.
  8. 8. Manejo de interrupciones una interrupción es una señal recibida por el procesador de una computadora, que indica que debe interrumpir el curso de ejecución actual y pasar a ejecutar código específico para tratar esta situación. Una interrupción es una suspensión temporal de la ejecución de un proceso, para pasar a ejecutar una subrutina de servicio de interrupción, la cual, por lo general, no forma parte del programa, sino que pertenece al sistema operativo o al BIOS. Una vez finalizada dicha subrutina, se reanuda la ejecución del programa. Todos los dispositivos que deseen comunicarse con el procesador por medio de interrupciones deben tener asignada una línea única capaz de avisar al CPU cuando le requiere para realizar una operación. Esta línea se denomina IRQ. Las IRQ son líneas que llegan al controlador de interrupciones, un componente de hardware dedicado a la gestión de las interrupciones, y que puede estar integrado en el procesador principal o ser un circuito separado conectado al mismo. El controlador de interrupciones debe ser capaz de habilitar o inhibir las líneas de interrupción y establecer prioridades entre las mismas. Cuando varias líneas de petición de interrupción se activan a la vez, el controlador de interrupciones utilizará estas prioridades para escoger la interrupción sobre la que informará al procesador principal. Procesamiento de una interrupción * Terminar la ejecución de la instrucción máquina en curso. * Salvar el estado del procesador y el valor del contador de programa, IP, en la pila, de manera que, en la CPU, al terminar el proceso de interrupción, pueda seguir ejecutando el programa a partir de la última instrucción. * La CPU salta a la dirección donde está almacenada la rutina de servicio de interrupción y ejecuta esa rutina que tiene como objetivo atender al dispositivo que generó la interrupción. * Una vez que la rutina de la interrupción termina, el procesador restaura el estado que había guardado en la pila en el paso 2 y retorna al programa que se estaba usando anteriormente. Tipos de interrupciones Atendiendo a la fuente que las produce, las interrupciones pueden clasificarse de la siguiente forma: * Interrupciones de hardware. Estas son asíncronas a la ejecución del procesador, es decir, se pueden producir en cualquier momento independientemente de lo que
  9. 9. esté haciendo el CPU en ese momento. Las causas que las producen son externas al procesador y a menudo suelen estar ligadas con los distintos dispositivos de entrada o salida. * Excepciones. Son aquellas que se producen de forma síncrona a la ejecución del procesador y por tanto podrían predecirse si se analiza con detenimiento la traza del programa que en ese momento estaba siendo ejecutado en la CPU. Normalmente son causadas al realizarse operaciones no permitidas tales como la división entre 0, el desbordamiento, el acceso a una posición de memoria no permitida, etc. * Interrupciones por software. Las interrupciones por software son aquellas generadas por un programa en ejecución. Para generarlas, existen distintas instrucciones en el código máquina que permiten al programador producir una interrupción, las cuales suelen tener nemotécnicos tales como INT (por ejemplo, en DOS se realiza la instrucción INT 0x21 y en Unix se utiliza INT 0x80 para hacer llamadas de sistema). En la E/S programada el procesador tiene que esperar un tiempo considerable a que el módulo de E/S esté preparado para realizar la operación. El procesador espera comprobando repetidamente el estado del módulo de E/S, degradándose significativamente el rendimiento de la CPU. Para evitar este inconveniente se introdujo el sistema de interrupciones en los procesadores. Básicamente una interrupción viene determinada por la ocurrencia de una señal externa que provoca la bifurcación a una dirección especifica de memoria, interrumpiendo momentáneamente la ejecución del programa. A partir de esa dirección se encuentra la rutina de tratamiento que se encarga de realizar la operación de E/S propiamente dicha, devolviendo después el control al punto interrumpido del programa.
  10. 10. Podemos, pues, ver una interrupción como un salto a subrutina (rutina de tratamiento) ocasionado por una señal externa, y no por una instrucción del programa. De esta forma se pueden eliminar los tiempos muertos de consulta de la E/S programada. Interfaces de E/S La interfaz de E/S es requerida cuando los dispositivos son ejecutados por el procesador. La interfaz debe ser necesariamente lógica para interpretar la dirección de los dispositivos generados por el procesador. El Handshaking deberá ser implementado por la interfaz usando los comandos adecuados (BUSY, READY, WAIT…), y el procesador puede comunicarse con el dispositivo de E/S a través de la interfaz. Si se intercambian diferentes formatos de datos, la interfaz debe ser capaz de convertir datos en serie a paralelo y viceversa. Los dispositivos de E/S se comunican por interrupciones con el procesador, si una interrupción es recibida, el procesador la atenderá con la rutina de interrupción correspondiente a dicha interrupción. Un ordenador que usa E/S mapeados en memoria por lectura y escritura accede al hardware a través de la posición de memoria específica, usando el mismo lenguaje ensamblador que el procesador usa para el acceso a memoria. Las interfaces establecen la comunicación entre la unidad central y el proceso, filtrando, adaptando y codificando de forma comprensible para dicha unidad las señales procedentes de los elementos de entrada, y decodificando y amplificando las señales generadas durante la ejecución del programa antes de enviarlas a los elementos de salida. Estas interfaces se pueden clasificar de diferentes maneras: Por el tipo de señales: - Digitales de 1 bit. - Digitales de varios bits. - Analógicas. Por la alimentación de tensión: - De corriente continua. - De corriente continua a colector abierto. - De corriente alterna. - Salidas por relés. Por el aislamiento:
  11. 11. - Con separación galvánica. - Con acoplamiento directo. Por la forma de comunicación con la unidad central: - Comunicación serie - Comunicación paralelo Por la ubicación: - Locales - Remotos
  12. 12. Canales de E/S A los procesadores de E/S se les suele denominar también con el nombre de canales de E/S. No obstante, los dos términos se emplean de forma indistinta. Las comunicaciones entre la CPU y el procesador de E/S a lo largo de la ejecución de una operación de E/S podemos resumirlas en el siguiente esquema.
  13. 13. Existen tres tipos de PE/S o canales: • Canales multiplexores • Canales selectores • Canales multiplexores por bloques Canal multiplexor Un canal multiplexor se utiliza para conectar dispositivos de velocidad baja y media. son capaces de transferir datos a velocidades mayores que las de los dispositivos individuales conectados al canal. Esto les permite operar en forma multiplexada sobre varios dispositivos de E/S.
  14. 14. Canal selector Un canal selector controla múltiples dispositivos de alta velocidad. En cualquier instante de tiempo está dedicado a la transferencia de datos con uno sólo de estos dispositivos. El PE/S selecciona un dispositivo y efectúa la transferencia de datos completa. Canal multiplexado por bloques Este tipo de canal combina las características de los canales multiplexores con las de los selectores. Permite la multiplexación de varias operaciones de E/S de alta velocidad, bloque por bloque. Las ventajas obtenidas a través del empleo de canales multiplexados por bloques, en comparación con las de los canales selectores, surgen de la naturaleza de la operación de dispositivos de E/S tales como discos y cintas magnéticas. Una operación común con una unidad de disco puede requerir la siguiente secuencia de comandos: • Localización de pista (mover la cabeza de lectura/escritura a una pista dada). • Búsqueda de un sector específico. • Inicio de la lectura de los datos contenidos en el sector. Debido al considerable retraso mecánico involucrado en las primeras dos operaciones, no es adecuado mantener ocupado el canal durante esta secuencia, lo que sería el caso con un canal selector. Un canal multiplexor por bloques puede enviar a la unidad de disco la orden de localización de pista y después desconectarse para dar servicio a otros dispositivos de E/S.
  15. 15. Conclusión Todo computador necesita llevar a cabo intercambio de información con personas u otros computadores mediante unos dispositivos que denominamos de manera genérica dispositivos periféricos. Para hacer una operación de E/S entre el computador y un periférico, es necesario conectar estos dispositivos al computador y gestionar de manera efectiva la transferencia de datos. Para hacerlo, el computador dispone del sistema de entrada/salida (E/S). Este sistema de E/S es la interfaz que tiene el computador con el exterior y el objetivo que tiene es facilitar las operaciones de E/S entre los periféricos y la memoria o los registros del procesador.
  16. 16. Bibliografía Transmisión digital (I.T.T. Telemática). Estructura de Computadores, Facultad de Informática, UCM. Arquitectura de computadoras / Eduardo Alcalde Lancharro. Wikipedia https://electronicadigital6bm.es.tl Sistema de entrada/salida Miquel Albert Orenga Gerard Enrique Manonellas.

