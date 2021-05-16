Chikungu nya

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Armando Alfaro Bazan Infectologo Tropicalista Hospital Regional Docente de Cajamarca
Agenda I.- Aspectos generales y epidemiología del Chikungunya II.- Fisiopatología, manifestaciones clínicas y diagnóstico ...
.Vocablo Makondé (Tanzania y Mozambique) “aquel que se encorva”. . India: Aakydia (Hombre rígido). Rey Jorge R, Connelly C...
Familias de arbovirus Togaviridae Flaviviridae Bunyaviridae Reoviridae Género alphavirus CHIKUNGUNYA Fiebre de mayaro Ence...
Familia: Togaviridae; Género:Alphavirus Vector: Aedes aegyptiy Aedes albopictus También hansido involucrados:Culexsp,Manso...
ClústerAsiático Ciclos epidémicosdomésticos Aedes aegypti(Ae. albopictus) Reemergencia en2000’s Ciclos epidémicosdoméstico...
 El único reservorio eselhumano  Estransmitido por A.aegypti o A.albopictus  Latasade ataque durante brotes llega a38-6...
1952-1953: primeros brotes documentados (Tanzania), aislamiento delvirus. 1956:Sudáfrica 1999- 2000: Republica Democrática...
A la SE 28-2015, se han registrado 22,480 casos sospechosos, 7,366 casos confirmados y 7 defunciones de fiebre chikungunya...
PAIS DE PROCEDENCI A Nro DE CASOS Venezuela 17 Haiti 16 Colombia 9 Republica Domnicana 4 Puerto Rico 2 Antillas Holandesas...
Zarumilla Aguas verdes Papayal Matapalo Tumbes Corrales Mancora Los Órganos Sullana Tambo Grande Pampas de Hospital
Menores de 1año Adultos mayores de 60años. Gestantes Comorbilidades • diabetes, • hipertensión, • insuficiencia renalcróni...
Vasossanguíneos Drenaje de nóduloslinfáticos Célulassusceptibles: fibroblastos, macrófagos, y células endoteliales Fibrobl...
Sunit Kumar Singh and Salini Krishnan Unni. Chikungunya virus: host pathogen interaction. Rev. Med. Virol. 2011; 21: 78–88...
fiebre >38.5C, y artralgia (usualmente incapacitante) o artritis acompañada de dolor intenso incapacitante, que no se exp...
Fiebre alta,artralgias, artritis, rash, cefalea, linfoadenopatías FASEAGUDA 0 a 21días ReplicaciónenDLN, primaria,viremia ...
Esta asociada a la presencia del vector Mediática, hay publicidad. Segunda Fase (posaguda y crónica) No todos los paciente...
Artralgias/artritis • Bilaterales, simétricas • >10gruposarticulares • Manos & pies • Muy invalidantes Tenosinovitis • • M...
Articulaciones metacarpo-falángica, inter-falángica proximal y metatarso-falángica +++ F Simon, E Javelle colecciónpersonal
Tenosinovitis Extensores de la muñeca y los dedos, fibular, tibial y del tendón de Aquiles +++ E Javelle, colección person...
Hiperemia difusa Duración promedio: 2 a 3 días (1-4) Simon et al. Medicine, 86 (3), May 2007
Courtesy of The French Task Force on Research onChikungunya Courtesy of Pr PAROLA, Marseille, France Enantema Conjuntivitis
F Simon, E Javelle, colecciónpersonal
Staples JE, Breiman RF, Powers AM. Chikungunya fever: an epidemiological review of a re-emerging infectious disease. Clin ...
Simon et al, Curr Infect Dis Rep 2011 (in press) Característica clínica Chikungunya Dengue Fiebre Clásica Clásica Rash D2-...
Enfermedad o agente Presentación Malaria Periodicidad de la fiebre y alteración de la consciencia. Dengue Ver la sección 6...
± Mejoramientobreve Recaídaclínica (82%)y exacerbaciónen M2-M3 • Síntomasreumatológicos • Trastornosneurovasculares • Fati...
F Simon, colecciónpersonal
Asociado ala NOcuración: • Intensidadde la faseaguda: >6 articulaciones, fiebre >7d, dolor >30d • Edad >45 años,mujeres • ...
Formasgraves • Comorbilidades cardiovasculares (cardiopatía,hipertensión) • Comorbilidades pulmonares (EPOC,asma) • Uso de...
Rajapakse et al. Trans R Soc Trop Med Hyg2010;104: 89-96 Lemant et al Crit care Med 2008;36:2536-41 Tandale et al. J Clin ...
Tournebize et al. Rev Neurol2009;165:48-51 Wielaneck et al. Neurology2007 Forma clínica Características Encefalitis/Encefa...
Chusri et al. Am J Trop Med Hyg 2011;85:386-389 Ganesan et al. Am J Neuroradiol. 2008;29:1636-7 Clínicos • 30%rash • Mielo...
E Javelle colección personal Lupus eritematoso, insuficiencia renal, alteración de la consciencia, epidermolisis bullosa y...
Manifestaciones graves de la fiebre Chikungunya en un neonato de 7 meses Hiperalgesia de erupción maculopapular generaliza...
2 – 12 días Meses a años Picadura de mosquito y trasmisión CHIKV 3 – 5 días Presentación clínica (enfermedad aguda) Presen...
MANIFESTACIÓ N CLINICA ETIOLOGIAS DIAGNÓSTICO LABORATORIA L RESPUESTA INDIVIDUALY COLECTIVA SINDROME FEBRIL •Dengue •Chiku...
Ningún tratamiento antiviral validado Tratamiento sintomático lo máspronto posible • Tomarencuenta la automedicación (fito...
Manejo de las formas típicas de la forma aguda (sin riesgo de severidad) Hidratación +++ Reposo Seguimiento por enfermeras...
Consejería para lospacientes • Automedicación, exceso,medicinas alternativas…….(fitoterapia) • Riesgoiatrogénico (hepatiti...
Información precisasobrela enfermedad Tratamiento sintomático • AINEs +++(3-12semanas) • Analgésicos • Buscar el component...
Exámenes de laboratorio yradiológicos • Biología : formula sanguínea,PCR,VS,acido úrico, serologíaCHIKV • ± ecografíao rad...
Manejo de caso de tipo general Información precisa: enfermedad,tratamientos, impacto social Seguimientopsicológico Situaci...
Descartar la gota poliarticular y otras causasde poliartritis crónica (hepatitis crónicas, enfermedadestiroideas…) Comprob...
AINEs yanalgésicos • Detectar el componente neuropático: scoreclínico, tratamiento enfocado • Fisioterapia +++: masaje,dre...
  1. 1. Armando Alfaro Bazan Infectologo Tropicalista Hospital Regional Docente de Cajamarca
  2. 2. Agenda I.- Aspectos generales y epidemiología del Chikungunya II.- Fisiopatología, manifestaciones clínicas y diagnóstico del Chikungunya III.- Manejo clínico de la fiebre Chikungunya y estrategias de control
  3. 3. .Vocablo Makondé (Tanzania y Mozambique) “aquel que se encorva”. . India: Aakydia (Hombre rígido). Rey Jorge R, Connelly C, Mores N, Smartt T, Tabachinick J. La Fiebre Chikungunya. ENY-736S (IN729),FAS. University of Florida Disponible en: http://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/pdffiles/IN/IN72900.pdf [Consulta: 25/06/2012 ].
  4. 4. Familias de arbovirus Togaviridae Flaviviridae Bunyaviridae Reoviridae Género alphavirus CHIKUNGUNYA Fiebre de mayaro Encefalitis equina Dengue Zika Fiebre amarilla. . Fiebre de Oroupuche
  5. 5. Familia: Togaviridae; Género:Alphavirus Vector: Aedes aegyptiy Aedes albopictus También hansido involucrados:Culexsp,Mansonia sp Esun virus ARNmonocatenario+. Tiene 3genotipos:Asiático,África del oeste, ECSA Contiene proteínas: • Estructurales: C, PE2(E2, E3), 6k,E1 • No estructurales: nsP1, nsP2, nsP3,nsP4 Simon-Djamel Thiberv et al. Chikungunya fever: Epidemiology, clinical syndrome, pathogenesis and therapy. Antiviral Research, Volume 99, Issue 3, September 2013, Pages 345–370
  6. 6. ClústerAsiático Ciclos epidémicosdomésticos Aedes aegypti(Ae. albopictus) Reemergencia en2000’s Ciclos epidémicosdomésticos Ae. Albopictus en Island e Italia Ae. Aegyptien la India Clúster ECSA Ciclos epidémicosdomésticos Pequeños brotes: ecología descon. Epidemias Clúster del África del Oeste Ciclos superpuestos Vectores silvestres + Aedes aegypti Pequeños brotes Epidemias Chevillon C. et al. The Chikungunya threat: an ecological and evolutionary perspective. Trends in Microbiology Vol.16 No.2, p 80-88.
  7. 7.  El único reservorio eselhumano  Estransmitido por A.aegypti o A.albopictus  Latasade ataque durante brotes llega a38-63%.  Periodo de incubación: 3- 7días (rango,2–12 días).  El 3–28% infecciones asintomáticas.  Laviremia sueledurar 2-10díasy esmayor en los RNy >60 años (más de108copias/mL)  Bajastasas de letalidad encomparación con el Dengue Vega-Rúa A, Zouache K, Girod R, Failloux A-B, Lourenço-de-Oliveira R. High Level of Vector Competence of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus from Ten American Countries as a Crucial Factor in the Spread of Chikungunya Virus. J Virol 2014;88(11):6294–306. OPS. Preparación y respuesta ante la eventual introducción del virus chikungunya en las Américas. 2011 Staples JE, Breiman RF, Powers AM. Chikungunya fever: an epidemiological review of a re-emerging infectious disease. Clin Infect Dis. 2009 Sep 15;49(6):942-8.
  8. 8. 1952-1953: primeros brotes documentados (Tanzania), aislamiento delvirus. 1956:Sudáfrica 1999- 2000: Republica Democrática delCongo. 2005: Isla la Reunión.Seregistraron casosenMauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, Comoros,Mayotte. 2006: India (co-circulación dedengue–chikungunya). 2007: Gabon.Ravenna-Italia 2009:Tailandia, Surde India. 2011: Republica Democrática deCongo 2012: Camboya, SierraLeona. 2013:Micronesia 2013:SaintMartin
  9. 9. A la SE 28-2015, se han registrado 22,480 casos sospechosos, 7,366 casos confirmados y 7 defunciones de fiebre chikungunya en la región de LasAméricas. Fuente: file:///C:/Users/INS/Downloads/2017-abr-21-phe-CHIKV-casos-se-16.pdf
  10. 10. PAIS DE PROCEDENCI A Nro DE CASOS Venezuela 17 Haiti 16 Colombia 9 Republica Domnicana 4 Puerto Rico 2 Antillas Holandesas 1 Ecuador 1 Total 49 LUGAR - ARRIBO Nro DECASOS Lima 36 Cusco 6 Puno 2 Piura 2 Arequip a 2 Loreto 1 Total 49 Mujeres: 19 ( %) Edad promedio: 37.8 años Tipo de diagnóstico: RT-PCR: IgM (ELISA): 15 casos 34 casos
  11. 11. Zarumilla Aguas verdes Papayal Matapalo Tumbes Corrales Mancora Los Órganos Sullana Tambo Grande Pampas de Hospital
  12. 12. Menores de 1año Adultos mayores de 60años. Gestantes Comorbilidades • diabetes, • hipertensión, • insuficiencia renalcrónica, • enfermedadescardiovasculares, • VIH-SIDA, • tuberculosis, • enfermedadeshematológicas. Guía Técnica: Guía de práctica clínica para la atención de casos de fiebre chikungunya en el Perú
  13. 13. Agenda I.- Aspectos generales y epidemiología del Chikungunya II.- Fisiopatología, manifestaciones clínicas y diagnóstico del Chikungunya III.- Manejo clínico de la fiebre Chikungunya y estrategias de control
  14. 14. Vasossanguíneos Drenaje de nóduloslinfáticos Célulassusceptibles: fibroblastos, macrófagos, y células endoteliales Fibroblastos Piel Estadío intradérmico Estadío sanguíneo Aedesaegypti Órganos blanco Hígado Músculo Articulaciones Cerebro Claudia Caglioti et al. Chikungunya virus infection: an overview. New Microbiologica, 2013: 36,211-227,
  15. 15. Sunit Kumar Singh and Salini Krishnan Unni. Chikungunya virus: host pathogen interaction. Rev. Med. Virol. 2011; 21: 78–88. Tejidosinovial Circulaciónperiférica Células NaturalKiller (NK) Vesículasapoptóticas que llevanCHIKV Macrófagos sinoviales) Fibroblastossinoviales persistentemente infectados conCHIKV Bloqueo dela replicaciónCHIKV Macrófagos IFN- CHIKV FNT-, IFN-,MCP-1 Artritis/artralgiacrónica
  16. 16. fiebre >38.5C, y artralgia (usualmente incapacitante) o artritis acompañada de dolor intenso incapacitante, que no se explican por otras condiciones médicas Instrumento para diagnóstico y la atención de pacientes con sospecha arbovirosis
  17. 17. Fiebre alta,artralgias, artritis, rash, cefalea, linfoadenopatías FASEAGUDA 0 a 21días ReplicaciónenDLN, primaria,viremia liberación decitoquinas ± Mejoramiento breve Recaída clínica (82%) y exacerbación enM2-M3 FASESUBAGUDA 21a 90días Clearanceséricodel virus, apariciónde anticuerpos Artritis/artralgiacrónica FASECRÓNICA > 90días Replicaciónen fibroblastos ymacrófagos sinoviales CONVALESCENCIA RECUPERACIÓN CONVALESCENCIA RECUPERACIÓN CONVALESCENCIA RECUPERACIÓN MUERTE
  18. 18. Esta asociada a la presencia del vector Mediática, hay publicidad. Segunda Fase (posaguda y crónica) No todos los pacientes la presentan. Enfermedad puede dejar secuelas Crónicas Reumatológica, Psiquiatría Subestimada Preparación y respuesta ante la introducción del virus chikungunya en las américas. PAHO/CDC (ahead of publication). 2011.
  19. 19. Artralgias/artritis • Bilaterales, simétricas • >10gruposarticulares • Manos & pies • Muy invalidantes Tenosinovitis • • Muñecas,tobillos Muy llamativas Bursitis Edema periarticular E. Javelle datos provenientes del hospital deMartinique Simon et al. Medicine, 86 (3), May 2007
  20. 20. Articulaciones metacarpo-falángica, inter-falángica proximal y metatarso-falángica +++ F Simon, E Javelle colecciónpersonal
  21. 21. Tenosinovitis Extensores de la muñeca y los dedos, fibular, tibial y del tendón de Aquiles +++ E Javelle, colección personal
  22. 22. Hiperemia difusa Duración promedio: 2 a 3 días (1-4) Simon et al. Medicine, 86 (3), May 2007
  23. 23. Courtesy of The French Task Force on Research onChikungunya Courtesy of Pr PAROLA, Marseille, France Enantema Conjuntivitis
  24. 24. F Simon, E Javelle, colecciónpersonal
  25. 25. Staples JE, Breiman RF, Powers AM. Chikungunya fever: an epidemiological review of a re-emerging infectious disease. Clin Infect Dis. 2009 Sep15;49(6):942-8. Características clínicas Fiebre Chikungunya Dengue Fiebre (T > 38,9 °C) +++ ++ Mialgias + ++ Artralgias +++ +/- Cefalea ++ ++* Rash ++ + Discrasias sanguíneas (Sangrado) +/- ++ Shock - +/- Leucopenia ++ +++ Neutropenia + +++ Linfopenia +++ ++ Trombocitopenia + +++ NOTA. Las medias de los síntomas se determinaron a partir de estudios en los que las 2 enfermedades fueron comparadas directamente. Los símbolos indican el porcentaje de pacientes que muestran cada característica: +++, 70% -100%; ++, 40% -69%; +, 10%-39%; +/-, <10%; -, 0% *La cefalea fue frecuentemente retro-orbital.
  26. 26. Simon et al, Curr Infect Dis Rep 2011 (in press) Característica clínica Chikungunya Dengue Fiebre Clásica Clásica Rash D2-D4 D5-D7 Dolores retro-orbitarios Ausentes Constantes Artralgias/artritis Clásicas, edema Ausentes Mialgias Clásicas Clásicas Tenosinovitis Posibles Ausentes Hipotensión Raro Clásico, D5-D7 Sangrados limitados Posibles Clásico, D5-D7 Trombocitopenia Precoz ymoderada Tardía ypotencialmente grave
  27. 27. Enfermedad o agente Presentación Malaria Periodicidad de la fiebre y alteración de la consciencia. Dengue Ver la sección 6.2.2. y la Tabla 4 para más información sobre el dengue. Leptospirosis Mialgia severa localizada en músculos de la pantorrilla y congestión conjuntival/o hemorragia subconjuntival con o sin ictericia u oliguria. Considerar antecedentes de contacto con agua contaminada. Infecciones por virus Mayaro Presentación clínica similar a la fiebre chikungunya; recurrir a antecedentes de viajes y áreas conocidas de Mayaro en las Américas. Artritis post-infección (incluyendo fiebre reumática) Artritis en una o más articulaciones grandes, debido a clamidia, shigella y gonorrea. La fiebre reumática se presenta comúnmente como poliartritis migratoria que afecta articulaciones grandes. Considerar título de antiestreptolisina O (ASLO) y antecedentes de dolor de garganta junto con criterios de Jones para el diagnóstico. Artritis reumatoidea juvenil Comienzo abrupto de fiebre y articular subsecuente en niños. *Adaptado de OPS/OMS/CDC. Preparación y respuesta ante la eventual introducción del CHIKVen las Américas. Guía Técnica: Guía de práctica clínica para la atención de casos de fiebre chikungunya en el Perú
  28. 28. ± Mejoramientobreve Recaídaclínica (82%)y exacerbaciónen M2-M3 • Síntomasreumatológicos • Trastornosneurovasculares • Fatiga ydepresión Artralgias inflamatorias persistentes Simon F et coll. Medicine 2007;86: 123-37 Queyriaux B et col. Lancet Infect Dis 2008;8:2–3.
  29. 29. F Simon, colecciónpersonal
  30. 30. Asociado ala NOcuración: • Intensidadde la faseaguda: >6 articulaciones, fiebre >7d, dolor >30d • Edad >45 años,mujeres • Problemas articulares pre existentes (artrosis, traumatismo) • Elevado anticuerposIgG Síntomas diversos >3meses 2 entidades: • Los trastornos musculo esqueléticos(95%) • Los reumatismo inflamatorio crónico (5%) Sissoko D et al. PLoS Negl Trop Dis. 2009;3(3):389. Hoarau JJ et coll. J Immunol 2010;184:5914-27.
  31. 31. Formasgraves • Comorbilidades cardiovasculares (cardiopatía,hipertensión) • Comorbilidades pulmonares (EPOC,asma) • Uso deAINE • >60años • Recién nacidos /embarazadas • Inmunodeprimidos (diabetes, lupus eritematoso sistémico) Mortalidad • >85años • Alcoholismo EconomopoulouP et al. Epidemiol Infect 2008;13:319-27 Tandale et al. J Clin Virol2009;46:145-149
  32. 32. Rajapakse et al. Trans R Soc Trop Med Hyg2010;104: 89-96 Lemant et al Crit care Med 2008;36:2536-41 Tandale et al. J Clin Virol2009;46:145-149 Neurológicas Renales(con nefropatíaexistente) Hepáticas (hepatitis fulminante, tóxica) Electrolíticas (SIADH, insuficienciasuprarrenal) Cardiovasculares • Miocarditis viral (35casos) • Descompensación cardiaca,infarto Respiratorios • Neumonías (S.pneumoniae) • Edemapulmonar • Distres respiratorio Hemorrágicas (excepcional)
  33. 33. Tournebize et al. Rev Neurol2009;165:48-51 Wielaneck et al. Neurology2007 Forma clínica Características Encefalitis/Encefalomielitis • Primercaso Bangkok 1964 • 1,3- 3/1000 casos (India) • 8/100 000 adultos(La Reunión) • Mortalidad 20% o 50% • Tropismo viral? Neuropatías • Precoz con encefalitis (LCR positivo) • Tardías: 1a 3 semanas después del inicio de los signos, tipo Guillain-Barré (LCR negativo) Guillain Barré • Inmunoglobulinas • Secuelas y formas graves posibles Convulsiones /Confusión • Aumento de la mortalidad asociado
  34. 34. Chusri et al. Am J Trop Med Hyg 2011;85:386-389 Ganesan et al. Am J Neuroradiol. 2008;29:1636-7 Clínicos • 30%rash • Mieloneuropatía asociada Biológicos • PCRo Ig M enel líquido cefalorraquídeo Radiológicos • Lesiones de la sustanciablanca • Fronto-parietal yperiventriculares • Desmielinización subcortical (≠HSV)
  35. 35. E Javelle colección personal Lupus eritematoso, insuficiencia renal, alteración de la consciencia, epidermolisis bullosa y necrosis, fallecimiento con un elevado nivel de viremia
  36. 36. Manifestaciones graves de la fiebre Chikungunya en un neonato de 7 meses Hiperalgesia de erupción maculopapular generalizada, acompañada de edema de manos y pies con los tobillos y muñecas hinchadas, sin inflamación típica de las articulaciones. Burt, Felicity J., et al. "Chikungunya: a re-emerging virus“. The Lancet 379.9816 (2012): 662-671.
  37. 37. 43
  38. 38. 2 – 12 días Meses a años Picadura de mosquito y trasmisión CHIKV 3 – 5 días Presentación clínica (enfermedad aguda) Presentación de síntomas de la enfermedad Carga viral Respuesta del INF Anticuerp os Células T Olivier Schwartz and Matthew L. Albert. Biology and pathogenesis of chikungunya virus. Nature Reviews Microbiology 8, 491-500 (July2010)
  39. 39. MANIFESTACIÓ N CLINICA ETIOLOGIAS DIAGNÓSTICO LABORATORIA L RESPUESTA INDIVIDUALY COLECTIVA SINDROME FEBRIL •Dengue •Chikungunya •Virus Zika •Leptospirosis •Malaria Manejo clínico individualizado Medidas oportunas para control de brotes Plataforma para diagnóstico molecular por PCR en tiempo real - Multiplex Diagnóstico y vigilancia molecular de infecciones quecursan con Síndrome febril en los trópicos
  40. 40. Agenda I.- Aspectos generales y epidemiología del Chikungunya II.- Fisiopatología, manifestaciones clínicas y diagnóstico del Chikungunya III.- Manejo clínico de la fiebre Chikungunya y estrategias de control
  41. 41. Ningún tratamiento antiviral validado Tratamiento sintomático lo máspronto posible • Tomarencuenta la automedicación (fitoterapia) • Antipiréticos, analgésicos(paracetamol, tramadol ): cuidado conlassobredosisy efectossecundarios • Agentes antipruriginosos como antihistamínicos • Corticoides : riesgo de reactivación de las manifestacionesreumatológicastras la retirada • ÁcidoAcetilsalicilico: riesgodesíndromede Reye • AINEs noaconsejados.
  42. 42. Manejo de las formas típicas de la forma aguda (sin riesgo de severidad) Hidratación +++ Reposo Seguimiento por enfermeras o auxiliares Fisioterapia : movilización despuésde la fasefebril Prolongado períodode reposo deportivo
  43. 43. Consejería para lospacientes • Automedicación, exceso,medicinas alternativas…….(fitoterapia) • Riesgoiatrogénico (hepatitis tóxica, síndrome de Lyell, inmunodepresión provocada…) • Explicarla medidasde prevenciónen el hogar para limitar la transmisiónsecundaria “Barreras físicas” para los casossospechosos • Mosquitero impregnados durante 7díasdespuésdel inicio de lossíntomas(viremia)
  44. 44. Información precisasobrela enfermedad Tratamiento sintomático • AINEs +++(3-12semanas) • Analgésicos • Buscar el componenteneuropático • Fisioterapia +++ • Corticoterapia de indicación limitada: tenosinovitis, Raynaud,poliartritis invalidante; alto riesgo de rebote y de efectossecundarios • No operar los síndromes de canales:tratamiento local + Seguimiento psicológico
  45. 45. Exámenes de laboratorio yradiológicos • Biología : formula sanguínea,PCR,VS,acido úrico, serologíaCHIKV • ± ecografíao radiografía dearticulaciones mayo Pedir una opinión delreumatólogo • Antecedentes de reumatismo: exacerbación, revelación • Artritis, sinovitis establecidas: ¿tratamiento con corticosteroides? • Mono artropatía de una articulación mayor, tendinopatía, túnel carpiano : infiltraciones locales de corticoides y anestésicos • Duda diagnóstica
  46. 46. Manejo de caso de tipo general Información precisa: enfermedad,tratamientos, impacto social Seguimientopsicológico Situación D90 +++: reumatismo inflamatorio crónico? Equilibrio metabólico: uricemia, vitamina D,diabetes,… Rxde articulaciones dolorosas +/- otras radiologías Chequearosteoporosis si factores de riesgo (sexo, edad, cortico terapia)
  47. 47. Descartar la gota poliarticular y otras causasde poliartritis crónica (hepatitis crónicas, enfermedadestiroideas…) Comprobar, clasificar y evaluar el reumatismo inflamatorio crónico • Reumatismos inflamatorios crónicos : tratamiento de fondo • Poliartritis no deformante indiferenciada: analgésicos y AINEs,valorar corticoterapia en dosis bajas Inmunomodulatores para reumatismosdestructores • Metotrexate: entre M4 et M12 +++ • Anticuerpos monclonales
  48. 48. AINEs yanalgésicos • Detectar el componente neuropático: scoreclínico, tratamiento enfocado • Fisioterapia +++: masaje,drenaje linfático, ultrasonidos, laser,TENS, activación muscular isométrica, terapia ocupacional, • +/- infiltraciones locales de corticoides y anestésicos • No serecomienda la cirugía de los síndromesde los canales •Manejo temprano para evitar suinstalación Hombro: ruptura del manguito delos rotadores? Rodilla: síndrome rotula?gonartrosis Cadera: tendonitis? osteonecrosis?artrosis? • Polialgias inespecíficas Antidepresivos, manejo deldolor

