Caso clinico semana 10

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 FORMULARIO DE PRESENTACION DE CASOS CLÍNICOS Y EVALUACION DE RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE SEGÚN SUS COMPETENCIAS CASO CLÍNI...
2 (Descripción resumida de datos importantes contributorios a la discusión del caso clínico Sin atecedentes de importancia...
3 - PA: 120/70 mmhg - %SAT O2: 97% - FR: 20 rpm - FC: 80 lpm - Paciente despierta, funciones cerebrales superiores conserv...
4 I. PLAN DE TRABAJO DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL H1. SEGÚN EL SISTEMA RMOP: -Problemas de salud  PS1. Síndrome emético  PS2....
5 ESTUDIOS DE IMAGEN. 1. RMN cerebral o TC cerebral con contraste. 2. RMN medular o TC medular con contraste. PRUEBAS DE L...
6 estudiante de medicina se forme un patrón de conducta profesional, aprendan más, tenga una comunicación cordial con sus ...
7 CARACTERÍSTICAS CLÍNICAS DE LA NEURITIS ÓPTICA. Los signos de neuritis óptica pueden persistir. Estos signos en un pacie...
8 CARACTERÍSTICAS CLÍNICAS DE LA NEUROPATÍA ÓPTICA.
9 CAUSAS DE NEUROPATÍA ÓPTICA.
10 NEUROPATÍA ÓPTICA. 1. Neuritis óptica desmielinizante aguda La causa más común de la neuritis óptica en las zonas donde...
11 . Papilitis (neuritis óptica), genera Súbita pérdida visual y signos pupilares, edema del disco con destrucción de la c...
12 proporciona la confirmación del diagnóstico de neuritis óptica desmielinizante aguda e información de pronóstico import...
13 NEURITIS ÓPTICA ISQUÉMICA (NOI) se produce cuando la sangre no fluye adecuadamente al nervio óptico del ojo, lo cual oc...
14 B. PREVENCION Y PROMOCION DE LA SALUD (Toda discusión clínica se inicia con los datos de la epidemiología clínica, la p...
15 HISTORIA NATURAL DE LA ENFERMEDAD DATOS BASICOS: MUJER 28 AÑOS INICIO:INSIDIOSO CURSO:PROGRESIVO ETAPA CLINICA Cronicid...
16 C. CORRECTA TOMA DE DECISIONES EN LA PRACTICA CLÍNICA Se realiza el consolidado y discusión del caso clínico, se realiz...
17 bilateral o grave con recuperación deficiente (agudeza 20/200 o peor) a pesar del tratamiento debe levantar sospecha de...
18 solo episodio que consiste en al menos una característica clínica central de un trastorno del espectro NMO y anti Y Los...
19 corresponden al área postrema. Lo que refuerza y apoya el diagnóstico de NMO. Lamentablemente el pronóstico de la NMO e...
20 III. COMPETENCIAS PERSONALES A. PAPEL DEL ALUMNO EN SISTEMA NACIONAL DE SALUD En el presente caso, la competencia a alc...
21 D. ÉTICA Como personal de salud, tenemos la misión de salvarguardar la vida de nuestros pacientes, actuar para el mejor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Career
45 views
May. 16, 2021

Caso clinico semana 10

EXELENTE INFORMACIO

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Caso clinico semana 10

  1. 1. 1 FORMULARIO DE PRESENTACION DE CASOS CLÍNICOS Y EVALUACION DE RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE SEGÚN SUS COMPETENCIAS CASO CLÍNICO SEMANA 10 INTEGRANTES DEL GRUPO (FORMULARIO GRUPAL). PARA FORMULARIO PERSONAL (SUBRAYAR EL NOMBRE DEL INTEGRANTE DEL GRUPO) 1. Cueva Cabanillas, Set Pazley Baltazar Aurelio 2. Delgado Díaz, Orlando 3. Esquivel Cerquín, José Daniel 4. Estrella Díaz, Ramón Francisco 5. Gallardo Llanos, Arturo Rubén 6. Garrido Fernández, Leydi Diana I. EVALUACION DE RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE DE COMPETENCIAS CLÍNICO - TÉCNICAS (Nada es más importante en la atención del paciente, que la actitud personal del médico. No hay sustituto para la información que puede obtener el médico de la anamnesis y examen físico, que nos guía al diagnóstico y tratamiento) A. DESCRIPCION BREVE DE LA FILIACION Y PERFIL DEL PACIENTE (No colocar el nombre del paciente, ni datos que puedan identificar, por razones de confidencialidad y secreto profesional) Paciente femenino de 28 años, sin antecedentes contributarios. B. ENFERMEDAD ACTUAL (Descripción resumida, relevante, dirigida, sistematizada de la enfermedad actual)  Tiempo de Enfermedad: más de 2 semanas, inicio brusco y curso progresivo.  Molestia Principal: dificultad para hablar, dificultad para tragar, babeo y visión doble. C. ANTECEDENTES PATOLÓGICOS, FAMILIARES, SOCIOECONÓMICOS Fecha: 13/ 05 / 2021 Universidad Nacional de Cajamarca “Norte de la Universidad Peruana” Fundada por Ley 14015 del 13 de febrero de 1962 FACULTAD DE MEDICINA HUMANA Escuela Académico Profesional de Medicina Humana CAJAMARCA-PERU
  2. 2. 2 (Descripción resumida de datos importantes contributorios a la discusión del caso clínico Sin atecedentes de importancia D. EXAMEN FÍSICO (Se registrará en forma sistematizada todos los hallazgos objetivos o signos, normales o patológicos que sean relevantes y contributorios para el diagnóstico) EMERGENCIA:  Signos Vitales: -PA: 120/70 mmhg -%SAT O2: 97% -FR: 20 rpm -FC: 80 lpm  Examen neurológico: - Paciente despierta, funciones cerebrales superiores conservadas - FM 5/5 - ROT 2/4, - Tono muscular conservado, no signos de liberación piramidal - Sensibilidad termoalgésica, vibratoria conservada; no nivel sensitivo. E. EXAMENES AUXILIARES CON LOS QUE VIENE EL PACIENTE A: RMN en secuencia T2 B: RMN en secuencia FLAIR C: RMN en secuencia T2 D: RMN en secuencia T1 Muestran lesiones en el área dorsal medular / área postero extrema a nivel del bulbo que muestra realce con gadolinio que se ve mejor en la imagen D. F. REGISTRO DE DATOS BÁSICOS A B C D
  3. 3. 3 - PA: 120/70 mmhg - %SAT O2: 97% - FR: 20 rpm - FC: 80 lpm - Paciente despierta, funciones cerebrales superiores conservadas - FM 5/5 - ROT 2/4 - Tono muscular conservado, no signos de liberación piramidal - Sensibilidad termoalgésica, vibratoria conservada; no nivel sensitivo - Dificultad para hablar - Dificultad para tragar - Babeo - Visión doble G. IDENTIFICACON DE PROBLEMAS DE SALUD / SÍNDROMES CLÍNICOS  PS1. Síndrome demencial  PS2. Síndrome frontal.  PS3. Síndrome del Lóbulo temporal.  PS4. Síndrome de funciones superiores. H. PLANTEAMINETO DE HIPÓTESIS DE DIAGNÓSTICO – DIAGNÓSTICO
  4. 4. 4 I. PLAN DE TRABAJO DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL H1. SEGÚN EL SISTEMA RMOP: -Problemas de salud  PS1. Síndrome emético  PS2. Síndrome clínico aislado  PS3. Síndrome del área postrema -Hipótesis Diagnósticas 1. Neuromielitis óptica 2. Esclerosis múltiple -Diagnóstico diferencial 1. Mielitis central pontina 2. Encefalitis aguda diseminida 3. Tuberculosis 4. Deficiencia de Vitamina B12. H2. SEGÚN EL METODO CLÍNICO TRADICIONAL Dx. SINDRÓMICO Dx. TOPOGRÁFI CO Dx. ETIOLÓGICO HIPÓTESIS Dx. Dx. DIFERENCIAL PS1. Síndrome emético PS2. Síndrome clínico aislado PS3. Síndrome del área postrema Tronco encefálico  Bulbo  Protuberanc ia - Autoinmune. - Neurodegenerativa. - Tumoral. - Metabólica. - Genético 1. Neuromielitis óptica 2. Esclerosis Multiple 1. Mielitis Central pontina 2. Encefalitis aguda diseminada 3. Tuberculosis 4. Deficiencia Vitamina B12
  5. 5. 5 ESTUDIOS DE IMAGEN. 1. RMN cerebral o TC cerebral con contraste. 2. RMN medular o TC medular con contraste. PRUEBAS DE LABORATORIO  Hemograma completo  Glucosa  Urea  Creatinina  Perfil Hepático  Perfil tiroideo  Vitamina B12  VIH  IgG AQPO-4.  IgG Anti MOG. J. PLAN DE TRABAJO TERAPÉUTICO Cuadro agudo: 1. Metilprednisolona IV 1 g /kg/d durante 5 días. 2. Si no responde en tres días Plasmaféresis (intercambio de 1 a 1,5 volúmenes de plasma cada dos días para un total de cinco tratamientos). 3. Inmunoglobulinas (También se ha sugerido la IgIV la dosis sugerida es de 0,4 g / kg / d. durante 5 días, para una dosis total de 2 g / kg). Mantenimiento: 1. Satralizumab 2. Rituximab II. COMPETENCIAS INTELECTUALES, EMOCIONALES, ANALITICAS Y CREATIVAS. Recomendable que el futuro profesional aprenda un método para abordar, evaluar y tomar las mejores decisiones para el tratamiento del paciente, mediante el buen uso de la HCOP, que nos permite transferir conocimiento médico a la atención del enfermo. El objetivo final es lograr que el
  6. 6. 6 estudiante de medicina se forme un patrón de conducta profesional, aprendan más, tenga una comunicación cordial con sus pares, que haga buen uso del razonamiento médico, del método clínico. Uso del método clínico en neurología. A. ABORDAJE CLÍNICO ENTENDIENDO LAS CIENCIAS BÁSICAS Y TECNOLÓGICAS (ANATOMÍA, FISIOLOGÍA, PATOLOGÍA, IMAGENOLOGÍA) (El dominio del conocimiento médico necesita de la clínica correlacionada con las ciencias básicas, demostrando conocimiento del eje cognitivo estructura- función – lesión, que no permiten plantear un diagnóstico diferencial conveniente). PRINCIPALES CAUSAS DE NEUROMIELITIS ÓPTICA. La definición de neuritis óptica incluye varios puntos: A. La neuritis óptica es una afección inflamatoria y desmielinizante que causa pérdida visual aguda, generalmente monocular, es la característica de presentación de la EM B. La base patológica más común de la neuritis óptica es la desmielinización inflamatoria del nervio óptico. C. La inflamación del endotelio vascular retiniano puede preceder a la desmielinización y, en ocasiones, se manifiesta visiblemente como revestimiento de la vena retiniana. D. Se cree que la desmielinización en la neuritis óptica está mediada por mecanismos inmunitarios, pero se desconocen el mecanismo específico y los antígenos diana. La activación sistémica de las células T se identifica al inicio de los síntomas y precede a los cambios en el líquido cefalorraquídeo (LCR). E. Los cambios sistémicos también se normalizan antes (dentro de dos a cuatro semanas) que los cambios centrales. La activación de las células T conduce a la liberación de citocinas y otros agentes inflamatorios. La activación de las células B contra la proteína básica de mielina no se observa en sangre periférica, pero puede demostrarse en el LCR de pacientes con neuritis óptica.
  7. 7. 7 CARACTERÍSTICAS CLÍNICAS DE LA NEURITIS ÓPTICA. Los signos de neuritis óptica pueden persistir. Estos signos en un paciente sin antecedentes de neuritis óptica pueden sugerir un ataque subclínico previo. Cuando un paciente presenta un posible primer ataque de EM en otra parte del sistema nervioso central, estos signos a menudo se buscan porque la evidencia de otros episodios desmielinizantes separados en "tiempo y espacio" puede afectar el pronóstico y las decisiones de tratamiento. Pérdida visual persistente. La mayoría de los pacientes con neuritis óptica recuperan la visión funcional en un año. Sin embargo, en las pruebas, los déficits en la visión del color, la sensibilidad al contraste, la agudeza estereoscópica y el brillo de la luz son detectables en la mayoría de los pacientes hasta los dos años. La desaturación de color se refiere a una diferencia cualitativa entre los ojos en la percepción del color que se puede probar comparando la visión de un objeto rojo con cada ojo. Un paciente con "desaturación roja" monocular puede informar que el color rojo aparece "descolorido", rosado o naranja cuando se observa con el ojo afectado. Las exacerbaciones temporales de los problemas visuales en los pacientes pueden ocurrir con el aumento de la temperatura corporal (fenómeno de Uhthoff). Las duchas calientes y el ejercicio son precipitantes clásicos. La atrofia óptica, al menos en cierto grado, casi siempre sigue a un ataque de neuritis óptica, a pesar del retorno de la agudeza visual. La agudeza visual normal de 20/20 requiere menos de la mitad de los axones foveales normales. El disco aparece encogido y pálido, particularmente en su mitad temporal (palidez temporal). La palidez del disco se extiende más allá de los márgenes del disco hacia la capa de fibras nerviosas de la retina peripapilar.
  8. 8. 8 CARACTERÍSTICAS CLÍNICAS DE LA NEUROPATÍA ÓPTICA.
  9. 9. 9 CAUSAS DE NEUROPATÍA ÓPTICA.
  10. 10. 10 NEUROPATÍA ÓPTICA. 1. Neuritis óptica desmielinizante aguda La causa más común de la neuritis óptica en las zonas donde la esclerosis múltiple (EM) es más frecuente (poblaciones caucásicas y latitudes altas. La neuritis óptica inflamatoria es la causa más frecuente de pérdida visual aguda en adultos jóvenes. También conocida como neuritis retro bulbar, se trata de una de las enfermedades más comunes que afectan al nervio responsable de transmitir la información visual desde el ojo hasta el cerebro. Causa una severa inflamación del nervio óptico y que es mucho más frecuente en la población femenina que en la masculina. El síntoma más recurrente de la enfermedad es un fuerte dolor ocular cuando se realiza el movimiento del ojo, así como una pérdida de la visión que puede ser leve o severa dependiendo de la gravedad. La neuritis óptica aparece como resultado de la infección directa del nervio por bacterias o virus, como ocurre en el SIDA, la sífilis o en infecciones por Citomegalovirus.  La neuritis óptica retrobulbar muestra los mismos síntomas que la neuritis óptica pero, en este caso, el oftalmólogo no suele detectar la inflamación del nervio óptico a través del análisis con el oftalmoscopio, especialmente durante las primeras fases de la enfermedad. En fases más avanzadas de la enfermedad, el disco óptico o papila (punto de la retina por el que el nervio óptico.
  11. 11. 11 . Papilitis (neuritis óptica), genera Súbita pérdida visual y signos pupilares, edema del disco con destrucción de la copa, hiperemia y borrado del borde del disco, defecto en forma de hendidura en la capa de las fibras nerviosas. Las causas más comunes de neuritis óptica son la infección viral respiratoria aguda (ARVI), la influenza y la parainfluenza, 5-6 días después de la infección viral respiratoria aguda o influenza acompañada de fiebre. Su nervio óptico está cubierto por una sustancia llamada mielina. Aunque se desconoce la causa exacta de la neuritis óptica, los expertos creen que se desarrolla cuando el sistema inmune se dirige erróneamente a la mielina, lo que produce inflamación y daño a la mielina. Esta enfermedad suele afectar con mayor frecuencia a personas entre 20 y 40 años. Por género, suele ser más habitual en mujeres que en hombres. Estudio de resonancia magnética del cerebro y las órbitas con contraste de gadolinio
  12. 12. 12 proporciona la confirmación del diagnóstico de neuritis óptica desmielinizante aguda e información de pronóstico importante con respecto al riesgo de desarrollar EM. Las innovaciones en la tecnología de resonancia magnética, imágenes de tensor de difusión [DTI]) han mejorado las imágenes del nervio óptico, La inflamación del nervio óptico se puede demostrar en aproximadamente el 95 por ciento de los pacientes con neuritis óptica con resonancia magnética del cerebro y las órbitas con contraste de gadolinio La extensión longitudinal de la afectación nerviosa como se ve en la RM se correlaciona con la discapacidad visual en el momento de la presentación y con el pronóstico visual, El realce con gadolinio persiste durante una media de 30 días desde el inicio [ 31 ]. La anomalía de la señal en el nervio todavía puede observarse después de la recuperación de la visión y también está presente en hasta el 60 por ciento de los pacientes con EM que no tienen antecedentes clínicos de neuritis óptica.
  13. 13. 13 NEURITIS ÓPTICA ISQUÉMICA (NOI) se produce cuando la sangre no fluye adecuadamente al nervio óptico del ojo, lo cual ocasiona daños duraderos al nervio. Con la NOI, se pierde la vista de repente en uno o ambos ojos. El nervio óptico lleva señales de los ojos al cerebro. La neuropatía óptica isquémica es el trastorno del nervio óptico más común en pacientes mayores de 50 años. La neuropatía óptica isquémica generalmente se clasifica como anterior (que afecta al disco óptico) versus posterior (retrobulbar) y arterítica versus no arterítica. La afectación anterior es habitual en la neuropatía óptica isquémica arterítica y no arterítica. La neuropatía óptica isquémica anterior no arterítica (NAION) es la forma más común de neuropatía óptica isquémica. Es una lesión isquémica idiopática de la cabeza del nervio óptico que se caracteriza por una pérdida visual aguda, monocular e indolora con inflamación del disco óptico.
  14. 14. 14 B. PREVENCION Y PROMOCION DE LA SALUD (Toda discusión clínica se inicia con los datos de la epidemiología clínica, la prevalencia, incidencia, la visualización de la Historia Natural de la enfermedad, factores de riesgo modificables y no modificables, las medidas de intervención en la Prevención Primaria, Secundaria y Terciaria). La mayoría de los casos de neuritis óptica desmielinizante aguda se presentan en mujeres (dos tercios) y se desarrollan típicamente en pacientes de entre 20 y 40 años. La incidencia de neuritis óptica es más alta en las poblaciones ubicadas en latitudes más altas, en el norte de los Estados Unidos y Europa occidental, y es más baja en las regiones más cercanas al ecuador. En los Estados Unidos, los estudios han estimado que la incidencia anual de neuritis óptica es tan alta como 6,4 por 100.000. En los Estados Unidos, la neuritis óptica se presenta con más frecuencia en blancos que en negros [ 10 ]. En Asia, la neuritis óptica es proporcionalmente más común en relación con la incidencia de esclerosis múltiple (EM) que en los Estados Unidos o Europa Occidental. Prevención y Promoción de la Salud Prevención Primaria Prevención Secundaria Prevención Terciaria  Se busaca principalmente manejo de los factores modificables para la prevención de una enfermedad por neuritis óptica. EM. SARCODOSIS. LES. AD.BEHCET. SIFILIS. Acciones destinadas a limitar el impacto de la enfermedad:  Diagnosticar a tiempo.  Hacer una buena evaluación temprana de la neuritis óptica.  Una TC cerebral sin contraste lo más antes posible  Implementar acciones para la adecuada rehabilitación del paciente.  Dar tratamiento para prevenir un nuevo episodio de neuritis optica.
  15. 15. 15 HISTORIA NATURAL DE LA ENFERMEDAD DATOS BASICOS: MUJER 28 AÑOS INICIO:INSIDIOSO CURSO:PROGRESIVO ETAPA CLINICA Cronicidad MUERTE (Recurrencias) Afectación de Nervios craneales VI, IX, X disartria, disfagia, babeo, diplopía Signos y síntomas HORIZONTE CLINICO Náuseas y vómitos persistentes Inflamación y Desmielinización PERIODO DE LATENCIA Área postrema del bulbo raquídeo Anticuerpos AQP4-IgG ETAPA SUBCLINICA PERIODO PREPATOGÉNICO PERIODO PATOGÉNICO FOMENTO DE LA SALUD PROTECCIÓN ESPECÍFICA DIAGNÓSTICO PRECOZ Y TRATAMIENTO INMEDIATO LIMITACIÓN DEL DAÑO REHABILITACIÓN PREVENCIÓN PRIMARIA PREVENCIÓN SECUNDARIA PREVENCIÓN TERCIARIA NIVELES DE PREVENCIÓN
  16. 16. 16 C. CORRECTA TOMA DE DECISIONES EN LA PRACTICA CLÍNICA Se realiza el consolidado y discusión del caso clínico, se realiza en forma de relato  DISCUSIÓN En el caso nos presentan una paciente mujer de 28 años sin antecedentes patológicos previos, natural de lima, de ocupación comerciante. Que acude al servicio de urgencias en varias oportunidades, presentando inicialmente síntomas poco específicos para una patología neurológica. En su primera visita acude con náuseas y vómitos, negando dolor abdominal, diarrea, fiebre u otros síntomas sistémicos; le diagnosticaron gastroenteritis, administrado líquidos por vía intravenosa y dada de alta. La semana siguiente, sus síntomas persistieron y regresó al servicio de urgencias; le realizaron una tomografía computarizada de la cabeza la cual, se leyó como normal, se le prescribió omeprazol por presunta gastritis, se le administraron líquidos por vía intravenosa y se le dio de alta nuevamente. Después de tres visitas adicionales al departamento de emergencias varias semanas, fue ingresada para un examen gastrointestinal, que sugirió gastroparesia de etiología desconocida, mejoró con antieméticos y fue dada de alta. Unos días después, regresó a el departamento de emergencias con dificultad para hablar, dificultad para tragar, babeo y visión doble. En base a la evolución del cuadro clínico, que se caracteriza por: persistencia de náuseas y vómitos incoercibles, aunados a la presencia de gastroparecia, disartria, disfagia, sialorrea, y diplopía; síntomas que se agregan al cuadro inicial. Se plantean los siguientes síndromes: Síndrome Emético, Síndrome clínico aislado y Síndrome del área postrema. Por la evolución sindrómica se plantean las siguientes hipótesis diagnósticas: Neuromielitis óptica (NMO) y Esclerosis Multiple. La NMO de Devic se caracteriza por episodios recurrentes de inflamación del SNC con gran predilección por la médula y el quiasma óptico. Como la enfermedad puede afectar a otras estructuras del SNC y tiene una base inmunológica heterogénea, se tiende a hablar de «espectro» de la NMO (NMOE). Por el momento se conoce su asociación con dos tipos de anticuerpos: antiacuaporina 4 (NMO-IgG) y anti-MOG-IgG (myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein) (1). La enfermedad es más grave en los doblemente positivos (10%). Sus signos principales son el comienzo agudo o subagudo de ceguera en uno o ambos ojos, antecedida o seguida en cuestión de días o semanas por la mielitis transversa o ascendente intensa. Las lesiones de la médula espinal en casos de neuromielitis óptica suelen ser necrosantes y no totalmente desmielinizantes, lo cual culmina en la aparición de cavidades; como cabría esperar, hay mayor posibilidad de que los efectos clínicos sean permanentes en comparación con los de la desmielinización (2). El diagnóstico de los trastornos del espectro de la neuromielitis óptica se basa en las características clínicas y de resonancia magnética típicas de los síndromes clínicos centrales, así como en las pruebas de laboratorio de la enfermedad. La consideración de un diagnóstico potencial de un trastorno del espectro NMO comienza con un paciente que presenta un síndrome clínico sugestivo. Las características clínicas centrales de los trastornos del espectro NMO incluyen neuritis óptica, mielitis aguda, síndrome del área postrema, síndrome del tronco encefálico agudo, narcolepsia sintomática o síndrome clínico diencefálico agudo y síndrome cerebral sintomático. La neuritis óptica en el trastorno del espectro NMO típicamente se presenta con pérdida visual acompañada de dolor, con especial malestar con los movimientos oculares, que es simultáneamente
  17. 17. 17 bilateral o grave con recuperación deficiente (agudeza 20/200 o peor) a pesar del tratamiento debe levantar sospecha de un trastorno del espectro de la NMO. Es más probable que las lesiones del nervio óptico sean extensas en los trastornos del espectro NMO que en la EM. La resonancia magnética puede demostrar la afectación del nervio óptico posterior; en particular, la participación del quiasma es muy sugestiva de un trastorno del espectro NMO (3). También podemos encontrar la presencia de Mielitis aguda, el sello distintivo de la mielitis en un trastorno del espectro NMO es que suele ser longitudinalmente extenso, abarcando al menos tres segmentos vertebrales en la resonancia magnética. La afectación extensa de la médula, que con frecuencia está inflamada, a menudo da como resultado un síndrome medular completo, con parálisis por debajo del nivel de la lesión y pérdida del control de los esfínteres. Esto contrasta con la mielitis típica en la EM, que se presenta con mayor frecuencia con un trastorno espinal parcial y un síndrome del cordón dominado por síntomas sensoriales. Si bien el dolor puede ocurrir con cualquier etiología de mielitis, a menudo es particularmente prominente en un trastorno del espectro NMO debido a la afectación del cordón central, así como al potencial de afectación que se extiende hacia las vías nociceptivas en la médula, también puede haber prurito. La mielitis en el trastorno del espectro NMO que se acompaña con frecuencia de espasmos tónicos paroxísticos, que puede ser grave. Como ocurre con la neuritis óptica en un trastorno del espectro NMO, la recuperación de la mielitis puede ser deficiente a pesar del tratamiento (2). En la resonancia magnética típicamente se revelará una lesión longitudinalmente extensa. A veces, la lesión puede ser bastante extensa y afectar a toda la longitud del cordón. Extensión de las lesiones cervicales hasta la médula se ha demostrado que tiene un alto valor predictivo para un trastorno del espectro NMO. Sin embargo, es importante señalar que una minoría de pacientes puede presentar inicialmente una mielitis de segmento corto. Las lesiones del trastorno del espectro NMO tienden a afectar el cordón central, a diferencia de las lesiones de la EM, que tienden a afectar el cordón dorsolateral. El realce con gadolinio suele estar presente, aunque no siempre, y puede observarse realce en anillo. También se puede notar hipointensidad de T1; este es un factor adicional que diferencia los trastornos del espectro NMO de la EM. Un síndrome carácterístico que se presenta en NMO, es el síndrome de área postrema, caracterizado por hipo intratable, náuseas y vómitos, se presenta hasta en un 43% de los pacientes con trastornos del espectro NMO. El área postrema se ha propuesto como el sitio inicial de entrada para la acuaporina-4. Y IgG; por lo tanto, no es raro que el hipo intratable, las náuseas y los vómitos sean el síntoma de presentación de una NMO. Otro síndrome que también puede estar presente es el síndrome diencefálico. Un trastorno del espectro NMO puede involucrar estructuras diencefálicas con síntomas atribuibles al área afectada. Los síndromes del tronco encefálico ocurren con frecuencia en los trastornos del espectro NMO (3). En el caso de nuestra paciente, sus síntomas predominantes son las náuseas y los vómitos, que persistentes y son una característica fundamental de presentación de un trastorno del espectro NMO y, a menudo, presagian la aparición de otros déficits neurológicos focales. Estos síntomas encajan dentro de un síndrome del área postrema, y en la última visita de nuestra paciente a emergencia ya se evidencia déficit neurológico por la presencia de síntomas como, diplopía, disartria y gastroparecia por afectación del décimo par craneal, también se observó la afectación del VI y IX par craneal; además se le realiza una IgG AQPO-4, que sale positivo. Un paciente con un
  18. 18. 18 solo episodio que consiste en al menos una característica clínica central de un trastorno del espectro NMO y anti Y Los anticuerpos acuaporina-4 cumplen los criterios de diagnóstico actualizados para los trastornos del espectro NMO. En el caso de nuestra paciente, tiene criterios suficientes para diagnosticarla dentro de un cuadro de NMO. A continuación, se presentan los criterios diagnósticos para trastornos del espectro de NMO. (4) En la RMN que se le realizó al paciente, que se analiza con más detalle en la sección de exámenes auxiliares. Se evidencia la presencia de lesiones en el área dorsal medular / área postero extrema a nivel del bulbo que muestra realce con gadolinio, que
  19. 19. 19 corresponden al área postrema. Lo que refuerza y apoya el diagnóstico de NMO. Lamentablemente el pronóstico de la NMO es grave (a los 75 meses, el 18% tienen pérdida visual bilateral grave; el 34%, incapacidad motora permanente con el 23% en silla de ruedas, y el 9% han fallecido). Un primer ataque grave y frecuentes recaídas en los primeros 2 años predicen una mala evolución. El comienzo precoz y factores genéticos (raciales) también influyen en el pronóstico (1). La Esclerosis Múltiple. Es una enfermedad crónica del sistema nervioso central (SNC) que se caracteriza por la existencia de inflamación, desmielinización, cicatrización glial y daño neuroaxonal, todo lo cual produce grados variables de lesión neurológica persistente. Las personas afectadas suelen ser adultos jóvenes, es 2 a 3 veces más común en mujeres, y produce frecuentemente episodios de disfunción neurológica que duran días o semanas y se conocen como brotes, que suelen remitir parcial o totalmente sobre todo en las etapas iniciales de la enfermedad. Un porcentaje pequeño de pacientes, en torno a un 10%, tiene un comienzo de deterioro neurológico progresivo sin brotes. La clínica de la enfermedad es muy variable. Cuando los pacientes tienen el primer episodio, denominado síndrome desmielinizante aislado suelen presentar síntomas de afectación medular, troncoencefálica o visual. Los síntomas suelen remitir, aunque la repetición de los brotes tiende a dejar secuelas permanentes. El curso de la enfermedad es asimismo variable, generalmente con una etapa de varios anos caracterizada por brotes esporádicos seguida al cabo de 10-15 años por la disminución de la frecuencia de los brotes y la entrada en una fase de deterioro progresivo llamada fase de progresión secundaria en aproximadamente la mitad de los pacientes (5). Se considera que la EM es una enfermedad con 2 aspectos bien definidos: inflamatorio autoinmune que caracteriza los años iniciales y se manifiesta por brotes y en RM por lesiones desmielinizantes que afectan tanto a la sustancia blanca como a la gris, y un aspecto degenerativo relacionado con la producción de daño irreversible en axones y neuronas, que existe desde las primeras etapas pero que cobra relevancia tardíamente como sustrato de la fase progresiva tardía. La enfermedad tiene un alto impacto personal, social y sanitario por su frecuencia, su tendencia a producir discapacidad en el adulto joven, su repercusión laboral negativa, las necesidades de cuidado y los costes del tratamiento (5). Al analizar el cuadro clínico de nuestra paciente vemos que quizá la sintomatología inicial podría correlacionarse con un síndrome clínico aislados, la presencia de la diplopía. Sin embargo, el síndrome predominante al inicio fue un síndrome del área postrema, con la manifestación posterior de síntomas neurológicos, al analizar el examen de imágenes y la IgG AQPO-4, se diagnostica una NMO. Por todo lo señalado, se concluye: NEUROMIELITIS ÓPTICA.
  20. 20. 20 III. COMPETENCIAS PERSONALES A. PAPEL DEL ALUMNO EN SISTEMA NACIONAL DE SALUD En el presente caso, la competencia a alcanzar por el estudiante de medicina es saber cómo enfocar la presentación de un paciente con una clínica muy inespecífica, si se quiere, hasta muy general, el antecedente de una gastroparesia idiopática y una historia de vómitos y náuseas incoercibles en una paciente de 28 años que llega al servicio con disartria, disfagia, sialorrea y diplopía, enfoque complicado que necesita del dominio de un marco teórico sobre enfermedades neurodegenerativas y autoinmunes. B. APTITUDES PARA LA FORMACION PROFESIONAL, USO ADECUADO DE LOS SISTEMAS INFORMÁTICOS. La revisión del tema se hizo a través de la investigación bibliográfica física y electrónica, a través de los portales médicos como: Revista de neurología española, Academia Americana de Neurología entre otras bases de datos como: Google académico, UPTODATE y los artículos facilitados por el equipo docente en el “SIA UNC” Teniendo libre acceso a la información gracias a la herramienta Sci-Hub. Además, ayuda audiovisual en YouTube donde pudimos encontrar varios videos para poder interpretar una imagen de resonancia magnética. Plasmando en conjunto la organización de nuestros conocimientos en el software Microsoft Word 2020. C. COMPETENCIA DE COMUNICACIÓN La comunicación se hará directamente con la paciente y la familia debido a la gravedad del diagnóstico, es probable que esta parte sea la más importante del desenlace de nuestro caso, puesto que es una enfermedad muy rara con un tratamiento paliativo y con un pronóstico de discapacidad en el tiempo, muy alto. Comunicar las noticias y/o resultados, sean buenos o malos, requiere de una gran responsabilidad y de un largo proceso de aprendizaje puesto que no solo se trata de dar un simple y vacío informe sobre la salud o condición de nuestro paciente. A lo largo de nuestro proceso de aprendizaje se interiorizan estrategias para una comunicación de noticias eficiente, empática y humana, extrapolando esas estrategias para el caso en cuestión se deberá informar la situación a la familia con palabras simples y conceptos claros, explicar que la neuromielitis óptica es una enfermedad rara y que no tiene cura, se recomienda no dejar nada a la interpretación de la paciente y de sus familiares y absolver todas las dudas posibles.
  21. 21. 21 D. ÉTICA Como personal de salud, tenemos la misión de salvarguardar la vida de nuestros pacientes, actuar para el mejor resultado y recordar siempre “primum non noscere”. Teóricamente tenemos que cumplir con los cuatro principios éticos de la práctica médica, sin embargo, en la práctica, el principio de autonomía no puede ser respetado directamente puesto que nuestra paciente presenta un cuadro agudo de la enfermedad y no tiene decisión sobre sí misma y ahora depende de la decisión de sus familiares. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS 1. Zarranz J.J.; Neurología. 6ta. ed. España: Elsevier. 2018, cap 20. p. 495-519. 2. Adams, Victor. Principios de neurología, 8va ed. McGrafhill. cap 36. p. 874-903. 3. Katz Sand I. Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders. Continuum (Minneap Minn) 2016;22(3):864–896. Disponible en: http://academicoplus.unc.edu.pe/Estudiante/ObtenerArchivoRecurso?codigo= 6E529A286D78B397F994474840C01350 4. Saif Huda, Dan Whittam, Maneesh Bhojak et al. Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders. Clinical Medicine 2019 Vol 19, No 2: 169–76. Disponible en: http://academicoplus.unc.edu.pe/Estudiante/ObtenerArchivoRecurso?codigo= 8DA6A3AD774F784A632D8CBFC0889142 5. García Merino A, et al. Consenso para el tratamiento de la esclerosis múltiple 2016. Sociedad Española de Neurología. Disponible en: http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.nrl.2016.02.026

×