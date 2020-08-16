Apuntes fe tema2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 17 Tema 2 El diodo Índice 1. Introducción .............................................
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 18 1. Introducción Los diodos son dispositivos de dos terminales capaces de realizar...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 19 Además de los elementos semiconductores, existen compuestos semiconductores binar...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 20 Figura 2: Cristal de silicio a temperatura ambiente. Como se observa en la Figura...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 21 Un semiconductor es intrínseco cuando es químicamente puro y su estructura es cri...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 22 El cuarto enlace no se puede formar, posibilitando el movimiento de un electrón d...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 23 - Los iones positivos distribuidos por la red de silicio en la zona n, correspond...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 24 “En equilibrio térmico, tanto la tensión aplicada VD como la corriente que la atr...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 25 limitada, portadores minoritarios al campo eléctrico y, por tanto, la tasa de gen...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 26 La expresión (6), representada en la Figura 10, se denomina “Característica estát...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 27 Un cambio en la polarización de la unión implica una variación de la anchura de l...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 28 exponencial. Tal y como se muestra en la Figura 13, la capacidad de transición es...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 29 tubo por donde se inyecta aire en un estanque lleno de agua, un compresor podrá r...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 30 referencias de tensión (VD) y corriente (ID) utilizadas en el análisis del dispos...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 31 Figura 20: Característica estática del diodo. En la curva de la Figura 20 se defi...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 32 en máximo valor que puede alcanzar el producto tensión por corriente antes de que...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 33 𝐼 ∝ 𝑛 ∝ 𝑇 · 𝑒 ⁄ (14) De la ecuación (14) es inmediato comprobar que 1 𝐼 𝑑𝐼 𝑑𝑇 = 3...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 34 Figura 21: Dependencia de la característica estática del diodo con la temperatura...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 35 𝑖 = 2 𝑛𝐹 𝑑 0,1 · 𝑠𝑒𝑛(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) 𝑑𝑡 = 2 · 10 𝐹 · 0,1 · 2𝜋5 · 10 · 𝑐𝑜𝑠(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡)...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 36 Sin embargo, en el caso real los efectos capacitivos hacen que la corriente del d...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 37 Figura 25: Modelos linealizados del diodo, con a) VF > 0, b) VF = 0 y c) VF > 0 y...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 38 Conducción ID > 0 VD = 0 Corte ID = 0 -VZ < VD < 0 Ruptura ID < 0 VD = -VZ Tabla ...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 39 para seleccionar el dispositivo más adecuado a la aplicación que se esté consider...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 40 Los parámetros de funcionamiento se clasifican en tres tablas diferentes: - Valor...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 41 En la mayoría de estos parámetros se indican las condiciones en las cuales se ha ...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 42 - Variación de la corriente de saturación inversa (IR) en función de la temperatu...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 43 𝐼 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ⁄ − 1 (18) Por otro lado, de un análisis del circuito mediante la 2ª l...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 44 Figura 32: Efecto de una disminución de R en el circuito de polarización. Por últ...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 45 una resistencia R = 1K y un diodo rectificador 1N4148. Las características de ca...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 46 Utilizando este modelo, la tensión del diodo se aproxima a 0,7 V y de aquí se cal...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 47 Ejemplo: Hallar los parámetros de funcionamiento del circuito de la Figura 34 si ...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 48 Los diodos rectificadores suelen ser de silicio, o germanio y entre sus caracterí...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 49 Los parámetros característicos que se pueden encontrar en las hojas de catálogo s...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 50 7.4. El diodo emisor de luz (LED) Un LED, o diodo emisor de luz, está constituido...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 51 Figura 42: Relación Potencia luminosa frente a corriente inyectada. Figura 43: Ca...
Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 52 La característica estática de un fotodiodo en oscuridad es similar a la de un dio...
  1. 1. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 17 Tema 2 El diodo Índice 1. Introducción .............................................................................................................................................. 18 2. Materiales semiconductores..................................................................................................................... 18 3. La unión pn ................................................................................................................................................ 22 3.1. Capacidades parásitas en la unión pn ................................................................................................... 26 4. La unión metal-semiconductor.................................................................................................................. 28 5. El diodo...................................................................................................................................................... 28 5.1. Estructura y símbolo eléctrico............................................................................................................... 29 5.2. Modelo de gran señal y curvas característica ....................................................................................... 30 5.3. Comportamiento dinámico. Diodo en alta frecuencia y en conmutación ............................................ 34 5.4. Modelos de gran señal linealizados....................................................................................................... 36 5.5. Hojas de características......................................................................................................................... 38 6. Análisis de circuitos con diodos................................................................................................................. 42 6.1. Resolución mediante uso del modelo de gran señal............................................................................. 42 6.2. Resolución mediante simulación........................................................................................................... 44 6.3. Utilización de modelos de gran señal linealizados................................................................................ 45 7. Tipos de diodos.......................................................................................................................................... 47 7.1. El diodo rectificador .............................................................................................................................. 47 7.2. El diodo Zener........................................................................................................................................ 48 7.3. El diodo Schottky................................................................................................................................... 49 7.4. El diodo emisor de luz (LED).................................................................................................................. 50 7.5. El fotodiodo PIN..................................................................................................................................... 51 7.6. El fotodiodo de avalancha (APD)........................................................................................................... 52
  2. 2. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 18 1. Introducción Los diodos son dispositivos de dos terminales capaces de realizar una función electrónica muy simple. Su estructura está basada en la unión de dos materiales con diferentes propiedades. Ambos materiales pueden ser semiconductores, y en ese caso de habla de diodosde unión pn, o un metal y un semiconductor, teniéndose entonces un diodo Schottky. Los diodos son utilizados en multitud de aplicaciones, siendo la de rectificación de señales la más típica. Sin embargo, la creciente utilización de diodos emisores de luz (LED) como dispositivo de iluminación está convirtiendo esta aplicación en la más frecuente hoy en día. En este capítulo se analizará la estructura de un diodo, su característica tensión-corriente, así como aspectos relacionados con su utilización, como son sus características de catálogo (datasheet), su efecto en un circuito eléctrico, así como diversas aplicaciones en las que los diodos juegan un papel fundamental. Al finalizar este capítulo, el alumno debe ser capaz de: - Explicar los mecanismos físicos que intervienen en el funcionamiento de un diodo. - Interpretar las distintas relaciones existentes entre la tensión aplicada entre los terminales de un diodo y la corriente que circula por él. - Aplicar los diferentes modelos usados para resolver problemas sencillos donde intervengan diodos, fuentes y elementos pasivos como resistencia, condensadores, etc... - Utilizar la información incluida en las hojas de catálogos para la resolución de problemas y para deducir el comportamiento de los diodos. 2. Materiales semiconductores A pesar de que en los inicios de la electrónica se usaban tubos de vacío para construir todo tipo de dispositivos electrónicos, esta tecnología en la actualidad sólo es usada en aplicaciones concretas tales como en algunos equipos de sonido de alta fidelidad o en sistemas de imagen médicas muy específicos. Los dispositivos electrónicos actuales están basados en materiales semiconductores. En la Tabla 1 aparecen representadas desde la columna 2 a la 6 de la tabla periódica. El silicio y el germanio son los dos únicos elementos semiconductores existentes. Ambos pertenecen a la columna 4 y, por tanto, en su última capa existen cuatro electrones dispuestos a formar un enlace químico. Tabla 1: Tabla periódica 13 Al 31 Ga 49 In 48 Cd 5 B 14 Si 32 Ge 15 P 33 As 51 Sb 16 S 34 Se 52 Te 12 IIb 13 IIIa 14 IVa 15 Va 16 VIa
  3. 3. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 19 Además de los elementos semiconductores, existen compuestos semiconductores binarios, ternarios y cuaternarios. Todos ellos combinan elementos de las restantes columnas de forma que el número medio de electrones de la última capa siga siendo cuatro. Así, el AsGa (arseniuro de galio) es un compuesto binario formado por la misma cantidad de átomos de arsénico, con cinco electrones en su última capa, que de galio, con 3 electrones. De la misma forma existen compuestos ternarios como el AlGaAs, formado por igual número de átomos de arsénico que de aluminio y galio juntos, y cuaternarios como el InGaAsP, que sigue la misma regla anterior. AlGaAs As Al Ga Nº electrones en la última capa 5 3 3 % participación en el compuesto 50 25 25 Nº medio de electrones en el compuesto 4 Tabla 2: Semiconductor ternario. La cantidad media de electrones de la última capa de los elementos que componen el semiconductor juega un papel importante en las características eléctricas de éste (Tabla 2 y Tabla 3). InGaAsP As P Ga In Nº electrones en la última capa 5 5 3 3 % participación en el compuesto 25 25 25 25 Nº medio de electrones en el compuesto 4 Tabla 3: Semiconductor cuaternario. En la Figura 1 aparece representada una red cristalina compuesta por átomos de silicio. El cristal de silicio es una estructura estable que se consigue cuando todos los átomos de la red completan su última capa electrónica con 8 electrones. En el cristal de la figura se consigue esto mediante el enlace covalente, en el cual cada uno de los átomos comparte sus cuatro electrones con los cuatro átomos colindantes. Estos electrones se denominan “electrones de valencia”. Figura 1: Cristal de silicio a cero Kelvin. A una temperatura de cero Kelvin (0 K) todos los electrones de valencia permanecen confinados, debido al enlace covalente, en orbitas establecidas alrededor de sus átomos. Al aplicar un campo eléctrico al cristal no se observará movimiento de cargas alguno, puesto que todas ellas son cargas fijas, confinadas en un espacio delimitado y sin posibilidades de escapar de él. Desde el exterior del cristal se observará como al aplicar una tensión entre los extremos de éste la corriente producida es nula. Sin embargo, como se muestra en la Figura 2, a temperatura ambiente (300 K) la energía de algunos electrones de valencia es lo suficientemente alta para que estos puedan liberarse del enlace covalente. El electrón habrá escapado de la órbita del átomo de silicio en forma de “electrón libre”. SiSiSi SiSiSi SiSiSi
  4. 4. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 20 Figura 2: Cristal de silicio a temperatura ambiente. Como se observa en la Figura 3, un campo eléctrico aplicado en tales condiciones provocará un movimiento en estos electrones libres (A), provocando el paso de una corriente por el cristal. Pero la generación de un electrón libre en un semiconductor lleva asociada también la posibilidad de movimiento de un electrón de valencia. El enlace covalente que ocupaba el electrón liberado queda disponible para ser ocupado por cualquier otro electrón. Así, el campo eléctrico E mueve también un electrón de valencia (B), que se mueve en sentido contrario a éste pasando de su propio orbital al orbital vacante (C). Este movimiento de electrones de valencia constituye la segunda componente de la corriente del dispositivo provocada por un campo eléctrico. Figura 3: Movimiento de electrones libres (A), electrones de valencia (B y C) y huecos (D). El movimiento de los electrones de valencia se puede interpretar como el de una partícula ficticia (D), llamada “hueco”, que tiene carga positiva y se mueve en sentido contrario al electrón. El efecto sobre la corriente producida es el mismo y, sin embargo, la metodología de estudio resulta mucho más sencilla. Este proceso se puede resumir en que a temperaturas superiores al cero absoluto, la energía de los electrones de valencia empieza a aumentar, liberándose partículas con carga positiva y negativas en el cristal. O con otras palabras, al aumentar la temperatura del semiconductor se generan “pares electrón-hueco” por “generación térmica”. El fenómeno opuesto se llama “recombinación”, y ocurre cuando un electrón libre ocupa un enlace covalente libre. En este proceso, en el que desaparece un par electrón-hueco se libera energía, bien en forma de calor o bien en forma de fotón. El mecanismo de recombinación siempre existe, y su intensidad dependerá de las características del material (coeficiente de recombinación) y de las concentraciones de electrones y huecos existentes (cuanto más portadores haya mayor será la recombinación). En situación de “equilibrio térmico”, las intensidades de generación y recombinación de electrones-huecos son iguales, por lo que la cantidad de portadores (electrones y huecos) permanecerá constante. SiSiSi SiSiSi SiSiSi Enlace libre Electrón libre Electrones de valencia SiSiSi SiSiSi SiSiSi x A B C Electrón SiSiSi SiSiSi SiSiSi x B C A Electrón SiSiSi SiSiSi SiSiSi x B C A D Electrón Hueco
  5. 5. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 21 Un semiconductor es intrínseco cuando es químicamente puro y su estructura es cristalinamente perfecta. En este caso el único mecanismo de generación de electrones y huecos es la generación térmica, donde aparecen pares electrones huecos (peh) por causas térmicas y, por tanto, n=p siendo n y p las concentraciones de electrones de electrones y huecos respectivamente. Ejemplo: El silicio a temperatura a 300 K tiene una concentración intrínseca 𝑛 = 1,5 · 10 𝑐𝑚 , lo que quiere decir que las concentraciones de electrones y huecos a esa temperatura son: 𝑛 = 1,5 · 10 𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑠 · 𝑐𝑚 𝑝 = 1,5 · 10 ℎ𝑢𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑠 · 𝑐𝑚 Si en un semiconductor intrínseco, supongamos silicio, se sustituyen algunos átomos por otros de algún elemento de la columna 5 de la tabla periódica, como por ejemplo fósforo, se tiene la situación de la Figura 4. Figura 4: Mecanismo de aportación de electrones en un semiconductor tipo n. Además de los electrones (A) y huecos (B) generados térmicamente, aparecerán otras cargas libres adicionales debido a la inserción de átomos distintos. Como el fósforo tiene un electrón más que el silicio, cuatro de sus electrones formarán el enlace covalente, mientras que el electrón sobrante queda asociado al fósforo mediante un enlace muy débil. A varias decenas de grados kelvin habrá suficiente energía en el ambiente para liberarlo, incrementado en una unidad el número de electrones del cristal. Este mecanismo genera un electrón (C) y un átomo ionizado por cada átomo de fósforo, pero ningún hueco. Si se sustituye el átomo de silicio por uno de la columna 3, por ejemplo, boro, los tres electrones de éste formarán el enlace covalente con los electrones de los átomos de silicio (Figura 5). Figura 5: Mecanismo de aportación de huecos en un semiconductor tipo p. SiSiSi SiPSi SiSiSi SiSiSi SiPSi SiSiSi + Electrón Hueco C A B SiSiSi SiBSi SiSiSi SiSiSi SiBSi SiSiSi - C A B Electrón Hueco
  6. 6. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 22 El cuarto enlace no se puede formar, posibilitando el movimiento de un electrón de valencia de cualquier otro átomo de silicio. En este caso se ha generado un hueco (C) y un átomo ionizado por cada átomo de boro, pero ningún electrón. Al proceso de sustitución de átomos de silicio se le llama “dopaje”, y los elementos sustituyentes reciben el nombre de “dopantes”. Cuando se dopa con elementos de las columnas 2 y 3 se dice que el semiconductor está dopado con “átomos aceptores”, habrá más huecos que electrones (p > n) y el material es de “tipo p”. A los elementos dopantes de las columnas 5 y 6 se le denominan “átomos donadores”. En este caso se generan más electrones que huecos (n > p) y el semiconductor resultante es de “tipo n”. Ya sea el semiconductor intrínseco o extrínseco, en equilibrio térmico se cumple la “Ley de Acción de Masas”, que establece una relación entre las concentraciones de huecos y electrones. 𝑛 · 𝑝 = 𝑛 (1) Ejemplo: Una muestra de silicio a temperatura ambiente (300 K) se dopa con una concentración de átomos donadores de fósforo de 𝑁 = 2 · 10 𝑐𝑚 . La cantidad de electrones generados mediante impurezas serán de 𝑛 = 𝑁 = 2 · 10 𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑠 · 𝑐𝑚 , mientras que la cantidad de huecos vendrá dada a partir de la expresión 𝑛 · 𝑝 = 𝑛 𝑝 = 𝑛 𝑛 = 5 · 10 ℎ𝑢𝑒𝑐𝑜𝑠 · 𝑐𝑚 3. La unión pn Si se unen un semiconductor, por ejemplo, silicio, dopado con impurezas donadoras con otro semiconductor dopado con impurezas aceptoras, se obtiene lo que se denomina una unión pn. Figura 6: Unión pn justo en el instante de su formación. En la Figura 6 se muestra un esquema de esta unión, donde aparecen representados los siguientes detalles: - La red cristalina de silicio tipo p en color rosa y la de silicio tipo n en color celeste. - Los iones negativos distribuidos por la red de silicio en la zona p, correspondientes a los átomos de impurezas aceptoras después de soltar un hueco. - Los huecos en la zona p, procedentes de átomos de impurezas aceptoras y de la generación térmica, así como los electrones en la misma zona procedentes exclusivamente de la generación térmica. p n Ión aceptor Ión donador Hueco Electrón peh de origen térmico
  7. 7. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 23 - Los iones positivos distribuidos por la red de silicio en la zona n, correspondientes a los átomos de impurezas donadoras después de soltar un electrón. - Los electrones en la zona n, procedentes de átomos de impurezas donadoras y de la generación térmica, así como los huecos en la misma zona procedentes exclusivamente de la generación térmica. En todo el semiconductor se cumple la “ley de neutralidad de carga”, según la cual en cualquier punto la cantidad de cargas positivas y negativas están igualadas. Esto se expresa matemáticamente como 𝑁 + 𝑝 = 𝑁 + 𝑛 (2) Tras la unión de los dos semiconductores, se observa cómo hay un gradiente de concentraciones de huecos y electrones muy importante en los alrededores de esa unión. Debido a ese fuerte gradiente aparecerán dos flujos difusivos de partículas, uno de electrones desde la zona n hacia la p (dn) y otro de huecos desde p hacia n (dp). A pesar de que también existe un gradiente importante de concentraciones de iones positivos y negativos, no aparece ningún flujo asociado a éstos ya que los iones no son cargas móviles, al estar fuertemente empaquetados dentro de la red del semiconductor (Figura 7). Figura 7: Flujos de portadores en una unión pn en equilibrio térmico. Debido al movimiento de partículas provocado por la difusión, la neutralidad de cargas inicial deja de cumplirse, produciéndose una acumulación de cargas negativas en la zona p, en forma de iones aceptores no compensados por sus huecos, y otra de cargas positivas en la zona n, como iones donadores no compensados por sus electrones. Como consecuencia de esto aparece un campo eléctrico, cuyas líneas de campo parten de la zona con carga neta positiva (zona n) y mueren en la zona con carga neta negativa (zona p). El campo eléctrico, a su vez, será el responsable de la aparición de sendos flujos de arrastre de partículas, uno de huecos (ap) en el mismo sentido del campo y otro de electrones (an) en sentido contrario a él. El objetivo de este apartado es deducir una relación entre la tensión aplicada a la unión, VD, y la corriente que la atraviesa, ID. Para ello, se establecerán las referencias de tensión y corriente en el sentido de p hacia n. En equilibrio térmico, cuando la tensión aplicada es nula (VD = 0), los flujos de arrastre y difusión de electrones son iguales, por lo que tanto el flujo neto como la corriente de electrones son nulos. Del mismo modo, el flujo de huecos y su corriente también lo son. 𝜙 = 𝜙 → 𝐼 = 𝐼 → 𝐼 = 0 𝜙 = 𝜙 → 𝐼 = 𝐼 → 𝐼 = 0 (3) p n E VD=0 ID=0 dp dn ap an
  8. 8. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 24 “En equilibrio térmico, tanto la tensión aplicada VD como la corriente que la atraviesa ID son nulas” 𝑉 = 0 → 𝐼 = 0 En esta situación de equilibrio se pueden distinguir tres zonas; una zona p y otra n, llamadas “difusivas o neutras”, donde se sigue cumpliendo la neutralidad de carga, y una tercera, llamada “zona de carga espacial” en la cual hay carga neta debido al abandono de electrones y huecos. En esta región se encuentran iones negativos en lo que antes era zona p, e iones positivos en lo que antes era zona n. Cuando la tensión VD es positiva (Figura 8) se dice que la unión está polarizada directamente. Esta tensión aumenta la energía de los electrones en n y de los huecos en p, favoreciendo los flujos difusivos. Al mismo tiempo, la región de carga espacial reduce su anchura disminuyendo el campo eléctrico y, como consecuencia, los flujos de arrastre. El resultado es una corriente neta en sentido positivo para ambos tipos de portadores. Figura 8: Unión pn Polarizada directamente. 𝜙 > 𝜙 → 𝐼 ≫ 𝐼 → 𝐼 > 0 𝜙 > 𝜙 → 𝐼 ≫ 𝐼 → 𝐼 > 0 (4) “En polarización directa, pequeñas tensiones VD positivas producen grandes corrientes ID positivas” 𝑉 > 0 → 𝐼 > 0 Por último, si la tensión VD es negativa (Figura 9) la unión está polarizada inversamente. Al contrario que antes, la energía de electrones en n y la de huecos en p se reduce, lo que reduce drásticamente los flujos de difusión. Tanto la anchura de la zona de carga espacial como el campo eléctrico aumentan su valor. Sin embargo, al contrario de lo que podría pensarse, esto no provoca un aumento en los flujos de arrastre. Esto puede entenderse si tenemos en cuenta que estos flujos arrastran partículas desde allí donde son minoritarias hacia las zonas donde son mayoritarias. El vaciamiento de partículas, por parte del campo eléctrico, de las zonas colindantes a la región de carga espacial limita los flujos de arrastres correspondientes. Es la generación térmica de pares electrón hueco en esas zonas la que suministra, de forma constante pero VD > 0 p n E ID Vo-VD dp dn ap an
  9. 9. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 25 limitada, portadores minoritarios al campo eléctrico y, por tanto, la tasa de generación térmica la que fija el valor de los flujos de arrastre. Figura 9: Unión pn Polarizada inversamente. 𝜙 ~ 0 → 𝐼 ~ 0 → 𝐼 ~ 𝐼 ~ 0 𝜙 ~ 0 → 𝐼 ~ 0 → 𝐼 ~ 𝐼 ~ 0 (5) “En polarización inversa, la corriente ID es negativa, pequeña e independiente de las tensiones VD” 𝑉 < 0 → 𝐼 < 0, ~0, ~𝑐𝑡𝑒 La ecuación de Shockley (6) relaciona la corriente ID y la tensión VD de la unión mediante una dependencia exponencial. En esta expresión I0 es la corriente inversa de saturación, T = KT/q el potencial equivalente de temperatura (0,025 V a temperatura ambiente). 𝐼 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ⁄ − 1 (6) Figura 10: Característica estática de la unión pn. VD < 0 p n E ID Vo-VD dp dn ap an
  10. 10. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 26 La expresión (6), representada en la Figura 10, se denomina “Característica estática” y expresa la alta capacidad de conducción de una unión pn en polarización directa, al mismo tiempo que su oposición al paso de la corriente en polarización inversa. Este comportamiento se denomina “carácter rectificador”. Existen otros mecanismos que introducen modificaciones en la característica estática, como son el “efecto túnel” y los fenómenos de “avalancha”. Ambos provocan un drástico cambio de comportamiento en polarización inversa. Tal y como se observa en la Figura 11, a partir de una cierta tensión negativa, la unión comienza a permitir el paso de corriente negativa en altas cantidades. La zona donde aparecen estos fenómenos se denomina “Ruptura”, siendo VZ la “tensión de ruptura” de la unión. Figura 11: Característica estática y efecto túnel de la unión pn. En resumen, se pueden distinguir tres zonas en la característica estática de la unión pn: Polarización directa 𝑉 > 0 𝐼 > 0 Polarización inversa −𝑉 < 𝑉 < 0 𝐼 < 0, 𝐼 ~0, 𝐼 ~𝑐𝑡𝑒 Ruptura 𝑉 < −𝑉 𝐼 < 0 3.1. Capacidades parásitas en la unión pn Una unión pn presenta en todo instante un reparto de cargas en su interior que depende del estado de polarización en el que se encuentre. Cualquier cambio en el estado de polarización de la unión supone la aparición de una corriente, iDin, debido a la variación de carga acumulada en su interior. Esta corriente será tanto más importante cuanto mayor sea esa variación de carga (cambio en la polarización) y más pequeño el tiempo en el que se realiza (cambios bruscos), tal y como indica la siguiente expresión. 𝑖 = 𝑑𝑄 𝑑𝑡 (7) La zona de carga espacial acumula cargas positivas en n y negativas en p, debido a la presencia de iones donadores y aceptores respectivamente. En polarización directa la anchura de la zona de carga espacial, y por tanto la carga acumulada QT, es pequeña mientras que en polarización inversa ambas son muy grandes.
  11. 11. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 27 Un cambio en la polarización de la unión implica una variación de la anchura de la zona de carga espacial y, por tanto, de la carga acumulada en dicha zona. Este efecto puede representarse como resultado de la carga y descarga de una capacidad CT, llamada “Capacidad de Transición”, y que produce la componente de corriente itran, que dependerá del valor de esta capacidad y de la velocidad de variación de la tensión VD aplicada en la unión. 𝑖 = 𝑑𝑄 𝑑𝑡 = 𝐶 𝑑𝑉 𝑑𝑡 (8) En las zonas difusivas también existe acumulación de cargas QD, pero en este caso corresponden a portadores libres (electrones y huecos), que se distribuyen también según el estado de polarización de la unión. Al igual que en el caso anterior, un cambio en la polarización de la unión implica una variación de las distribuciones de carga en esta zona. La capacidad CD que representa este efecto se llama de “Capacidad de Difusión”, y produce la componente de corriente iDif, y tiene la siguiente expresión. 𝑖 = 𝑑𝑄 𝑑𝑡 = 𝐶 𝑑𝑉 𝑑𝑡 (9) La corriente que atraviesa la unión por efectos puramente dinámicos será la suma de las dos componentes anteriores. 𝑖 = 𝑑𝑄 𝑑𝑡 = 𝑑𝑄 𝑑𝑡 + 𝑑𝑄 𝑑𝑡 = 𝐶 𝑑𝑉 𝑑𝑡 + 𝐶 𝑑𝑉 𝑑𝑡 = (𝐶 + 𝐶 ) 𝑑𝑉 𝑑𝑡 (10) La ecuación anterior indica que la corriente de la unión debido a efectos puramente dinámicos es debida a dos capacidades en paralelo, CT y CD. La corriente total de la unión será la suma de la corriente asociada a la característica estática ID más la asociada a los efectos dinámicos iDin. 𝑖 = 𝐼 + 𝑖 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ⁄ − 1 + (𝐶 + 𝐶 ) 𝑑𝑉 𝑑𝑡 (11) A efectos prácticos, una unión pn real se puede representar como una unión pn ideal, cuyo comportamiento viene dado por la característica estática, más dos capacidades parásitas en paralelo, CD y CT. Figura 12: Unión ideal más capacidades de difusión y transición. El valor de las capacidades de transición y difusión dependen del estado de polarización de la unión. Aunque el valor de ambas aumenta con la tensión aplicada a la unión, CT lo hace de forma cuadrática y CD de forma CD CT Unión ideal p n
  12. 12. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 28 exponencial. Tal y como se muestra en la Figura 13, la capacidad de transición es dominante en polarización inversa, mientras que la capacidad de difusión lo es en polarización directa. Figura 13: Capacidades de difusión y transición en diferentes estados de polarización. 4. La unión metal-semiconductor La unión de un metal y un semiconductor puede presentar dos tipos de comportamiento; óhmico o rectificador. Figura 14: Comportamientos óhmicos y rectificador de la unión metal-semiconductor. En el primero, la unión de los dos materiales actúa como una zona de muy bajo valor resistivo. Las corrientes fluirán hacia uno u otro lado en función de la tensión aplicada. En el segundo caso, al igual que en la unión pn, la corriente podrá aumentar en un sentido de forma importante, pero permanecerá limitada en el otro sentido. Esta doble funcionalidad viene representada en la característica I-V de la Figura 14. El carácter óhmico o rectificador lo determina el tipo de metal y de semiconductor. 5. El diodo Un diodo se puede considerar como un dispositivo electrónico que deja pasar corriente en un único sentido. Existen dispositivos que cumplen funciones muy similares en otros campos de la técnica, y que pueden servir de ejemplo para entender su funcionamiento. En neumática, las válvulas antirretorno dejan pasar el aire en un sentido, evitando el paso en sentido contrario. De esta forma, introduciendo una de estas válvulas en el CT CD VD
  13. 13. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 29 tubo por donde se inyecta aire en un estanque lleno de agua, un compresor podrá realizar su trabajo sin miedo a que el agua retorne por el tubo cuando éste deje de impulsar aire. a) b) Figura 15: a) Válvula antirretorno y b) aplicación en la aireación de un estanque. A diferencia de una resistencia, donde el paso de corriente puede ser en cualquiera de los dos sentidos, un diodo se comportará como un interruptor cerrado en el caso de que la corriente acceda en el sentido correcto. Sin embargo, su forma de funcionamiento cambiará automáticamente cuando la corriente intente acceder en el sentido contrario, pasando a comportarse como un interruptor abierto. Cuando un dispositivo responde a este tipo de comportamiento se dice que tiene “carácter rectificador”. a) b) Figura 16: a) Corriente bidireccional de una resistencia y b) unidireccional de un diodo. 5.1. Estructura y símbolo eléctrico Un diodo es un dispositivo de dos terminales en cuya estructura existe una única unión de dos materiales diferentes. La unión más común es la formada por un semiconductor tipo p y otro tipo n, pero no es la única. Uniones metal-semiconductor y otras más complejas son utilizadas para fabricar este y otros dispositivos. Figura 17: Estructura de un diodo de unión pn. El diodo de unión pn es el resultado de unir un semiconductor tipo p y otro tipo n, añadirle dos terminales (cátodo y ánodo) y finalmente encapsularlo. En la Figura 17 se muestra la estructura anterior, así como las VD P N ID Encapsulado CátodoÁnodo
  14. 14. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 30 referencias de tensión (VD) y corriente (ID) utilizadas en el análisis del dispositivo. Dependiendo de la aplicación su apariencia externa puede variar, tal y como muestra la Figura 18. Figura 18: Diversos encapsulados para el diodo. El símbolo eléctrico que representa a un diodo genérico se muestra en la Figura 20, junto con las referencias de tensión y corriente utilizadas. La zona p se denomina ánodo y la zona n cátodo, apareciendo en esta última una línea vertical que lo identifica claramente. Figura 19: Símbolo eléctrico del diodo rectificador. 5.2. Modelo de gran señal y curvas característica La relación existente entre la tensión aplicada al diodo y la corriente que circula por él [ID = ID (VD)] viene dada por la ecuación de Shockley. La ecuación exponencial (12) se denomina modelo de gran señal, y en ella vD e ID es la tensión y corriente del diodo, Io (o IR o IS) la corriente inversa de saturación y T = KT/q el potencial equivalente de temperatura (0,025 V a temperatura ambiente). 𝐼 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ⁄ − 1 (12) Al comportamiento exponencial anterior hay que añadirle el efecto de ruptura provocado por los fenómenos de Avalancha y Túnel, que hacen que la corriente inversa aumente bruscamente cuando se alcanza una cierta tensión negativa (-VZ o -VBR) en los terminales del diodo. La Figura 20 muestra este comportamiento, donde el semieje Y negativo tiene una escala diferente al positivo, para poder representar mejor la corriente Io. Esta curva se denomina característica estática del diodo, y en ella se distinguen tres regiones bien diferenciadas; polarización directa, polarización inversa y ruptura. Las dos primeras responden a la relación exponencial entre ID y VD, y le dan el carácter rectificador al diodo, mientras que la región de ruptura es causada por los fenómenos túnel y avalancha comentados anteriormente. En resumen, en la característica estática se pueden distinguir las tres zonas siguientes: Polarización directa 𝑉 > 0 𝐼 > 0, 𝐼 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ⁄ − 1 Polarización inversa −𝑉 < 𝑉 < 0 𝐼 = 𝐼 (< 0, ~0, ~𝑐𝑡𝑒) Ruptura 𝑉 < −𝑉 𝐼 < 0
  15. 15. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 31 Figura 20: Característica estática del diodo. En la curva de la Figura 20 se definen varios parámetros característicos: - Si se incrementa la tensión del diodo VD partiendo de cero, se observa como la corriente iD que lo atraviesa es muy pequeña, casi nula, para las primeras décimas de voltios. Debido al carácter exponencial de la curva la corriente empezará a aumentar de forma considerable conforme aumente la tensión aplicada. La tensión a la que comienza a apreciarse el paso de corriente se denomina “tensión umbral” (VT) (por su inicial en inglés, threshold). - Los diodos están diseñados para trabajar en unas condiciones de funcionamiento típicas. Así, la tensión y corriente en directa para las cuales está diseñado un diodo se denotan por VF e IF (por su inicial en inglés, forward). En la práctica las tensiones umbral y directa suelen tomarse iguales. Para un diodo de germanio la tensión en directa se encuentra alrededor de 0,3 V mientras que para uno de silicio asciende hasta los 0,7 V. - Si desde cero vamos aplicando una tensión VD negativa se observa que la corriente iD que atraviesa el diodo también es negativa, pequeña (casi nula) y prácticamente independiente de la tensión aplicada. Esta corriente se denomina “corriente de fuga o de saturación inversa” I0 (o IR por su inicial en inglés “reverse”). - La corriente en polarización inversa continúa siendo prácticamente constante y negativa hasta alcanzar la “tensión Zener o de ruptura” (-VZ o -VBR o PIV). A partir de ese instante el valor de la corriente comienza a aumentar bruscamente, permaneciendo la tensión del diodo aproximadamente constante. - La potencia instantánea que disipa un diodo es P(t) = VD · ID, siendo VD la tensión aplicada al diodo e ID la corriente que lo atraviesa en ese instante. La máxima disipación de potencia representa Región de polarización directa VD ID VT VF IF P=VF·IF Región de polarización inversa Región de ruptura -VZ Io 10203040507080 (V) 1 2 3 (µA) 2 4 6 8 10 16 18(mA) 0,5 (V)0,7
  16. 16. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 32 en máximo valor que puede alcanzar el producto tensión por corriente antes de que el diodo pueda ser dañado por el calor. La “potencia máxima” (Pmax) se define para una cierta temperatura ambiente y puede variar si la temperatura cambia. Dado que las tensiones en directa (VF) y ruptura (VZ) permanecen casi constante, la limitación en potencia supone, en la práctica, una limitación en la corriente máxima que puede atravesar el diodo. - La corriente máxima en directa (IF max) será aquella determinada por la potencia máxima estando el diodo en conducción (directa). Dependerá del modo de funcionamiento al que esté sometido el diodo (continuo o pulsado). Cuando las corrientes son excesivamente altas, y dependiendo del material semiconductor, se producen desviaciones de los valores reales respecto a los que predice la ecuación (13), por lo que hay que introducir un parámetro para que la ecuación siga siendo válida. De esta forma, la exponencial quedaría como sigue. 𝐼 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ⁄ − 1 (13) Donde  es el factor de idealidad, que varía entre 1 y 2 dependiendo del material y la temperatura. En líneas generales =1 para el germanio y el silicio a bajos niveles de corriente, y =2 para el silicio para pequeñas corrientes. Ejemplo: Para un diodo de silicio se tiene una corriente inversa de saturación 𝐼 = 10 𝑛𝐴, mientras que para otro de germanio es de 𝐼 = 0,1 𝜇𝐴. Aplicando una tensión de 𝑉 = −1 𝑉 a temperatura ambiente (300 K), las corrientes que circulan por ambos diodos son: 𝐼 (𝑠𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑜) = 10 𝑛𝐴 · 𝑒 · ,⁄ − 1 ≅ 10 𝑛𝐴 · (0 − 1) = −10 𝑛𝐴 𝐼 (𝑔𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑜) = 0,1 𝜇𝐴 · 𝑒 · ,⁄ − 1 ≅ 0,1 𝜇𝐴 · (0 − 1) = −0,1 𝜇𝐴 En el caso de que la tensión sea de 𝑉 = 0,2 𝑉 𝐼 (𝑠𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑜) = 10 𝑛𝐴 · 𝑒 , · ,⁄ − 1 ≅ 29,8 𝜇𝐴 𝐼 (𝑔𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑜) = 0,1 𝜇𝐴 · 𝑒 , · ,⁄ − 1 ≅ 298 𝜇𝐴 Para el silicio, en el caso de que la tensión sea de 𝑉 = 0,6 𝑉, habría que usar la aproximación =2 𝐼 (𝑠𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑜) = 10 𝑛𝐴 · 𝑒 , · ,⁄ − 1 ≅ 1,6 𝑚𝐴 Mientras que para el germanio sigue siendo válido =1 𝐼 (𝑔𝑒𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑜) = 0,1 𝜇𝐴 · 𝑒 , · ,⁄ − 1 ≅ 2,6 𝐾𝐴 La corriente resultante en el diodo de germanio resulta ser extraordinariamente elevada. Este valor tan alto se puede entender si tenemos en cuenta el rápido crecimiento de la curva una vez alcanzado el valor umbral, que en el caso del diodo de germanio es de aproximadamente 0,3 V. La corriente inversa de saturación de un diodo depende fuertemente de la temperatura a través de la concentración intrínseca.
  17. 17. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 33 𝐼 ∝ 𝑛 ∝ 𝑇 · 𝑒 ⁄ (14) De la ecuación (14) es inmediato comprobar que 1 𝐼 𝑑𝐼 𝑑𝑇 = 3 𝑇 + 𝐸 𝐾𝑇 · 1 𝑇 (15) En la práctica se comprueba que tanto para el silicio como el germanio la expresión anterior toma el valor de 0.07 K-1 a temperatura ambiente. Es decir, la corriente inversa de saturación aumenta un 7% por cada grado de incremento en la temperatura. Para cualquier otra temperatura se tiene, 𝐼 (𝑇) = 𝐼 (𝑇 ) · 2( )⁄ (16) donde T1 es el valor de temperatura escogido de referencia. Esta última expresión es equivalente a decir que la corriente inversa de saturación se duplica cada vez que la temperatura aumente 10 o C. En la siguiente tabla se muestran, para una cierta unión polarizada con VD = -10 V, las corrientes inversas de saturación obtenidas en saltos de 10 o C. Temp 27 o C 37 o C 47 o C 57 o C Io 10,037 nA 18,226 nA 34,268 nA 64,415 na En muchos casos prácticos la corriente de la unión es constante e impuesta por un circuito externo. Un incremento de la temperatura causa que Io aumente y, dado que la corriente del diodo ID no varía, se produce una disminución de la tensión que lo polariza VD. A temperatura ambiente y en polarización directa el cambio de la tensión VD es aproximadamente de –2.5 mV/ o C. Por otra parte, en las uniones reales la corriente Io tiene una pequeña dependencia con la tensión aplicada. Para la misma unión anterior, la corriente medida aumenta ligeramente conforme la tensión de polarización en inversa se hace más grande. VD -10 V -20 V -30 V -40 V Io 10,037 nA 12,887 nA 15,737 nA 18,587 nA La característica estática depende fuertemente de la temperatura. Un incremento de temperatura, - Aumenta la corriente inversa de saturación I0. - Disminuye la tensión umbral VT. - Aumenta la tensión de ruptura VZ. - Disminuye la potencia máxima que puede disipar el diodo Pmax y por tanto la corriente máxima en directa IF max que puede soportar.
  18. 18. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 34 Figura 21: Dependencia de la característica estática del diodo con la temperatura. 5.3. Comportamiento dinámico. Diodo en alta frecuencia y en conmutación Cuando las condiciones de funcionamiento del diodo dejan de ser estáticas o casi-estáticas, los efectos capacitivos de la unión comienzan a tener importancia en la ecuación (17), modificando la relación I-V mostrada en la curva de la Figura 20. 𝑖 = 𝐼 + 𝑖 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ⁄ − 1 + (𝐶 + 𝐶 ) 𝑑𝑉 𝑑𝑡 (17) Ejemplo: La capacidad de difusión de una unión pn de silicio anterior es CD = 2 nF cuando está polarizada directamente con una tensión de VD = 0,6 V. Calcular las corrientes asociadas a las variaciones de tensión aplicada, cuando éstas obedecen a la ecuación 𝑣 = 0,1 · 𝑠𝑒𝑛(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) V. La tensión total aplicada a la unión será 𝑣 = 𝑉 + 𝑣 = 0,6 + 0,1 · 𝑠𝑒𝑛(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) V. La corriente dinámica debido a las capacidades CD y CT será 𝑖 = (𝐶 + 𝐶 ) 𝑑𝑉 𝑑𝑡 = ( 0 + 2 𝑛𝐹 ) 𝑑 0,1 · 𝑠𝑒𝑛(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) 𝑑𝑡 𝑖 = 2 · 10 𝐹 · 0,1 · 2𝜋5 · 10 · 𝑐𝑜𝑠(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) 𝑉/𝑠 𝑖 = 628 · 𝑐𝑜𝑠(2𝜋5 · 10 ) 𝑛𝐴 Luego una fluctuación senoidal de 0,1 V de amplitud a 500 Hz provoca una corriente, también senoidal, de 628 nA de amplitud y la misma frecuencia. Si la tensión aplicada variase a 500 KHz, 𝑣 = 0,1 · 𝑠𝑒𝑛(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) V, la corriente dinámica sería de Región de polarización directa VD ID VT1 Región de polarización inversa Región de ruptura -VZ1 Io1 1020304050 (V) 2 3 (µA) 2 4 6 8 10 16 18(mA) 14 12 VT2 T1=27º CT2=100º C Io2 -VZ2 0,3 (V)0,5
  19. 19. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 35 𝑖 = 2 𝑛𝐹 𝑑 0,1 · 𝑠𝑒𝑛(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) 𝑑𝑡 = 2 · 10 𝐹 · 0,1 · 2𝜋5 · 10 · 𝑐𝑜𝑠(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) 𝑉/𝑠 = 𝑖 = 628 · 𝑐𝑜𝑠(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) 𝜇𝐴 Es decir, una corriente también senoidal con una amplitud de 200 µA (1000 veces mayor que en el caso anterior). Si suponemos que la tensión aplicada a la unión es la suma de la componente senoidal de 500 KHz y la componente continua 𝑉 = 0,6 𝑉 del ejemplo anterior, la corriente total será: 𝑖 = 𝐼 + 𝑖 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ·⁄ − 1 + (𝐶 + 𝐶 ) 𝑑𝑉 𝑑𝑡 = 𝑖 = 1,6 𝑚𝐴 + 628 · 𝑐𝑜𝑠(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) 𝜇𝐴 Mientras que, en el primer caso, donde la onda senoidal era de 500 Hz, la corriente total sería de: 𝑖 = 1,6 𝑚𝐴 + 628 · 𝑐𝑜𝑠(2𝜋5 · 10 𝑡) 𝑛𝐴 Se observa que, para el caso concreto de esta unión, una perturbación senoidal de tensión entre sus extremos de 500 KHz de frecuencia produciría una corriente del orden del 40% de la corriente total, mientras que si esa perturbación fuese de 500 Hz esa misma corriente sería del orden del 0,04%. En resumen, que en este caso el efecto de la perturbación de tensión sobre los extremos de la unión podría despreciarse cuando la frecuencia de esa perturbación es de 500 Hz pero no cuando es de 500 HKz. La Figura 22 muestra gráficamente el efecto sobre la característica I-V de un diodo cuando a éste se le aplica una señal sinusoidal a diferentes frecuencias. En la primera de ellas, a 100 KHz, la curva experimenta poca deformación por lo que las condiciones pueden ser consideradas casi-estáticas. En las dos siguientes, las frecuencias de trabajo del diodo son de 10 Mhz y 100 Mhz, observándose una deformación cada vez mayor de las curvas. a) b) c) Figura 22: Características I-V del diodo a diferentes frecuencias a) 100 KHz b) 10 MHz y c) 100 MHz. Un caso particular, muy frecuente, ocurre cuando al diodo se le fuerza una conmutación, es decir, el paso instantáneo de un modo de funcionamiento a otro. Tal y como se muestra en el circuito de la Figura 23a, en el instante t=10 ns la tensión de la fuente pasa instantáneamente de un valor positivo a otro negativo. Cuando la tensión es positiva el diodo está polarizado en directa, siendo su corriente también positiva, como muestra el trazo rojo representado en la Figura 23b hasta el instante t=10 ns. A partir de ese instante, el comportamiento ideal, sin considerar efectos capacitivos, correspondería a una corriente nula al estar el dispositivo en polarización inversa.
  20. 20. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 36 Sin embargo, en el caso real los efectos capacitivos hacen que la corriente del diodo tenga un comportamiento como el representado en la Figura 23c. Durante un tiempo determinado, llamado tiempo de recuperación, el diodo deja pasar corriente en sentido inverso. Una vez transcurrido el tiempo de recuperación, cuando las cargas parásitas han alcanzado su distribución definitiva, el diodo retoma su funcionamiento ideal, anulándose la corriente como correspondería a un diodo en inversa. Este fenómeno se da cuando el diodo conmuta de polarización directa a inversa, mientras que es inexistente en sentido inverso. a) b) c) Figura 23: a) Circuito de conmutación b) respuesta ideal y c) respuesta real. 5.4. Modelos de gran señal linealizados La característica estática del diodo representa su modelo eléctrico de gran señal, donde el término “gran señal” se refiere al rango de validez del modelo. Para cualquier valor de tensión aplicada, la corriente que atraviesa el diodo viene determinada por la expresión exponencial que define la curva. Figura 24: Diversos puntos de funcionamiento de un diodo. La expresión exponencial introduce bastante complejidad en el análisis en aquellos circuitos donde aparece algún diodo, por lo que se han desarrollado algunos modelos eléctricos derivados de la linealización de la característica estática. VD ID V1 V2V3 I1 I2 I3
  21. 21. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 37 Figura 25: Modelos linealizados del diodo, con a) VF > 0, b) VF = 0 y c) VF > 0 y resistencia en serie. En la Figura 25 a, b y c aparecen tres aproximaciones lineales con diferentes grados de precisión. En todas ellas se introduce un cierto error respecto al modelo proporcionado por la ecuación de Shockley. En el primer caso (Figura 26) las tres zonas de funcionamiento del diodo pueden expresarse matemáticamente de forma sencilla, tal y como aparece en la Tabla 4. La zona de conducción se caracteriza por tener una tensión constante llamada tensión umbral (VT) o directa (VF) y una corriente positiva, funcionando el diodo como una fuente de tensión constante y positiva (VT o VF). Cuando el dispositivo está en ruptura tanto la corriente como la tensión del diodo son negativas, siendo equivalente a una fuente de tensión de valor -VZ. La zona de corte se encuentra entre ambos casos, correspondiéndole una corriente nula y una tensión limitada por los valores VD = 0 y VD = -VZ. En este último caso el diodo es equivalente eléctricamente a un interruptor abierto. Conducción ID > 0 VD = VF Corte ID = 0 -VZ < VD < VF Ruptura ID < 0 VD = -VZ Tabla 4: Modelo con VF > 0. Figura 26: Modelo equivalente lineal con VF > 0. La utilización del modelo anterior supone introducir un cierto error en el cálculo de las tensiones y corrientes del circuito. En determinadas aplicaciones, como en casos de rectificación de la tensión de red, se puede considerar despreciable la tensión en directa del diodo frente al resto de las tensiones del circuito, lo que supone asumir la tensión VF igual a cero (VF = 0). En la Tabla 5 aparecen las nuevas ecuaciones modificadas cuando se asume esta simplificación, y en la Figura 27 se puede observar el cambio del modelo equivalente en conducción. Los errores que resultan de usar este modelo más simple son mayores, aunque pueden no ser importantes siempre que las tensiones involucradas en el circuito sean mucho mayores que la tensión del diodo VF. VD ID VF -VZ ID VD VF -VZ VD ID VF -Vz 1/R Región de polarización directa VD ID Región de polarización inversa Región de ruptura VF VD = VF ID > 0-Vz < VD < VF ID = 0 -Vz VF VD = -Vz ID < 0 -Vz
  22. 22. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 38 Conducción ID > 0 VD = 0 Corte ID = 0 -VZ < VD < 0 Ruptura ID < 0 VD = -VZ Tabla 5: Modelo con VF = 0. Figura 27: Modelo equivalente lineal con VF = 0. Cuando se quiere obtener mayor precisión en la resolución del problema se puede acudir a un modelo algo más preciso. En la zona de conducción se introduce una resistencia en serie (RS) con la fuente de tensión VF. El valor de esta resistencia es de algunos ohmios, lo suficiente para reducir la pendiente infinita de la recta vertical que define esta zona de funcionamiento. La nueva recta, con pendiente elevada, recrea de forma más fiel el leve aumento de tensión que experimenta el diodo cuando se incrementa la corriente que circula por él. La Tabla 6 y la Figura 28 recogen las ecuaciones y los circuitos eléctricos equivalentes de este último modelo. Conducción ID > 0 VD = VF + ID·RS Corte ID = 0 -VZ < VD < VF Ruptura ID < 0 VD = -VZ Tabla 6: Modelo con VF > 0 y R serie. Figura 28: Modelo equivalente con VF > 0 y R serie. La dependencia exponencial de la corriente de un diodo con la tensión aplicada hace peligrar su integridad cuando se conecta una fuente de tensión directamente a los terminales del dispositivo. Un pequeño aumento de la tensión de fuente provoca grandes aumentos de corriente y de potencia disipada. La utilización del diodo en un circuito suele implicar la conexión de alguna resistencia en serie que limite su corriente. 5.5. Hojas de características Estos parámetros, y otros como los valores de “capacidades”, “tiempo de recuperación inversa” y “rango de temperatura de operación”, aparecen en las hojas de características (datasheet) de los fabricantes, y sirven Región de polarización directa VD ID Región de polarización inversa Región de ruptura VD = 0 ID > 0 -Vz < VD < 0 ID = 0 -Vz VD = -Vz ID < 0 -Vz Región de polarización directa VD ID Región de polarización inversa Región de ruptura VF VD = VF ID > 0-Vz < VD < VF ID = 0 -Vz VF VD = -Vz ID < 0 -Vz R
  23. 23. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 39 para seleccionar el dispositivo más adecuado a la aplicación que se esté considerando. La hoja de características de un dispositivo semiconductor suele estar estructurada en varias secciones, que incluyen información general de producto, parámetros de funcionamiento y curvas características. A continuación, se comentan las características de catálogo que ofrece el fabricante NXP Semiconductors para sus diodos de alta velocidad de respuesta 1N4148. Entre la información general que el fabricante suministra sobre el producto suele estar: - Tipo de dispositivo (High-speed diodes). - Número de referencia que identifica el tipo concreto de diodo del que se trata (1N4148 y 1N4448). - Características principales que puedan servirnos para descartar o seleccionarlo en una primera aproximación, tales como tipo de encapsulado (SOD27 o DO-35), algunos valores de tensión, corriente o tiempo de respuesta característico (4 ns de tiempo de conmutación, Tensión y corriente máximas en inversa). - Tipo de aplicación a la que suele ir destinado (General o conmutación a altas velocidades). - Descripción del producto mediante un pequeño texto explicativo, una imagen o esquema del dispositivo e información para realizar la compra.
  24. 24. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 40 Los parámetros de funcionamiento se clasifican en tres tablas diferentes: - Valores límites o máximos aplicables al dispositivo. Entre ellos están las máximas tensiones inversas (VR y VRR) y corrientes en directa (IF, IFRM e IFSM), soportadas en diferentes circunstancias (continua, repetitiva o un único pulso), máxima potencia capaz de disipar (Ptot), temperaturas máxima y mínima de almacenamiento (Tstg), y máxima temperatura soportada por la unión (Tj). - Características eléctricas de funcionamiento, tanto en polarización directa como en inversa (corrientes (IR) y tensiones (VF)), así como parámetros típicos que definen el comportamiento del dispositivo en conmutación (capacidades parásitas (Cd) y tiempos de recuperación (tr)). - Por último, una serie de características térmicas que suelen incluir las resistencias térmicas entre la unión y, el encapsulado o el ambiente exterior. Las resistencias térmicas (Rth) permiten calcular la temperatura que experimenta la unión en función de la potencia que está siendo disipada por el dispositivo y la temperatura ambiente o del encapsulado.
  25. 25. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 41 En la mayoría de estos parámetros se indican las condiciones en las cuales se ha realizado la medida, y se distinguen entre valores máximos, mínimos y típicos. Las curvas proporcionadas dependen del fabricante del dispositivo. En este caso se tienen las siguientes: - Máxima corriente admisible en polarización directa en función de la temperatura ambiente (IF de la tabla de valores máximos aplicables). - Zona de polarización directa de la característica estática ID(VD) a varias temperaturas. - Variación de la máxima corriente en directa de forma pulsada no repetitiva en función de la duración del pulso (IFSM).
  26. 26. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 42 - Variación de la corriente de saturación inversa (IR) en función de la temperatura de la unión. - Variación de la capacidad parásita del diodo (CD) en función de la tensión aplicada en inversa. 6. Análisis de circuitos con diodos Cuando se aplica una tensión VD a un diodo, la corriente ID viene determinada por la característica exponencial. La pareja de valores (VD, ID) constituirá el punto de funcionamiento del diodo. Cualquier punto de funcionamiento será válido siempre y cuando pertenezca a la característica estática, y no supere los niveles máximos permitidos. Figura 29: Ejemplo de circuito de polarización de un diodo. El proceso consistente en fijar los valores de tensión y corriente deseados para un dispositivo se llama “polarización”, y los circuitos encargados de hacerlo se llaman “circuitos de polarización”. En la Figura 29 se tiene un circuito constituido por una fuente de tensión, una resistencia y un diodo rectificador. 6.1. Resolución mediante uso del modelo de gran señal Tal y como se ha comentado anteriormente, las variables VD e ID del diodo deben cumplir la ecuación exponencial correspondiente a su modelo de gran señal.
  27. 27. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 43 𝐼 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ⁄ − 1 (18) Por otro lado, de un análisis del circuito mediante la 2ª ley de Kirchhoff se deduce, −𝑉 + 𝑅 · 𝐼 + 𝑉 = 0 𝐼 = − 1 𝑅 𝑉 + 𝑉 𝑅 (19) La expresión anterior corresponde a una recta con pendiente negativa (− 1 𝑅⁄ ) y término independiente (𝑉 𝑅⁄ ). La recta corta al eje X en VD = VCC y al eje Y en ID = 𝑉 𝑅⁄ . Suponiendo que la fuente de tensión tiene un valor VCC positivo, la recta de carga cortará a la exponencial, dentro de la zona de polarización directa o conducción, en el punto (V1, I1). Figura 30: Polarización directa de un diodo. La Figura 30 muestra el resultado cuando la tensión de la fuente adopta el valor de VCC = 12 V y la resistencia R = 1K. Un aumento de la tensión VCC desplaza la recta de carga hacia la derecha, de forma paralela, produciendo un incremento de la corriente del diodo que puede llegar a ser importante. Sin embargo, la tensión del diodo no experimenta grandes cambios. Figura 31: Efecto de un aumento de Vcc en el circuito de polarización. De la misma forma, una disminución de la resistencia R provoca un aumento de la pendiente de la recta de carga. El punto de corte en el eje Y asciende y el resultado sobre la corriente y tensión del diodo es similar al caso anterior. VD(V) ID (mA) VCC VCC/R (V1,I1) 6 93 12 12 6 V1 I1 VD(V) ID (mA) VCC VCC/R (V2,I2) 6 93 12 12 6 V2 I2
  28. 28. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 44 Figura 32: Efecto de una disminución de R en el circuito de polarización. Por último, si el valor de la fuente de tensión VCC pasa a ser negativo la intersección entre ambas curvas se traslada hacia el cuarto cuadrante de la gráfica (I, V). El punto de polarización se interna en la zona de polarización inversa o corte, siendo la corriente del diodo prácticamente nula y cayendo prácticamente toda la tensión de la fuente entre los extremos del diodo (VD = VCC). Particularizando para VCC = -12 V y R = 1K se obtiene el resultado de la Figura 33. Figura 33: Efecto de una Vcc negativa en el circuito de polarización. A pesar de ser un circuito sencillo, el sistema de 2 ecuaciones y 2 incógnitas anterior es difícil de solucionar debido a su carácter exponencial. Para obtener los valores de corriente y tensión del diodo hay que acudir a soluciones numéricas obtenidas en programas de simulación, o bien al uso de aproximaciones lineales que simplifiquen el sistema de ecuaciones introduciendo un error admisible. 6.2. Resolución mediante simulación Existen diferentes programas de simulación de circuitos que nos permiten obtener una solución numérica. El más popular es SPICE (Simulation Program with Intergrated Circuits Emphasis), desarrollado originalmente por la Universidad de California (Berkeley) en 1975. SPICE utiliza un lenguaje específico para describir el circuito y los tipos de análisis que se pretenden realizar. Numerosas empresas y organizaciones educativas han desarrollado entornos de programación basados en el programa SPICE. Muchos de ellos incluyen editor de esquemáticos y entornos gráficos de simulación y representación de resultados que facilitan la interacción con el usuario. Además de las versiones con licencias profesionales, se ofrecen versiones de evaluación gratuitas, limitadas en el número de dispositivos que se pueden utilizar, en la potencia de cálculo y, a veces, en el tiempo de utilización de la licencia. El esquema de la Figura 34 representa el circuito anterior, y ha sido realizado con la versión de evaluación de uno de estos programas de simulación. El circuito se ha particularizado para una alimentación de VCC = 12 V, VD(V) ID (mA) VCC VCC/R (V3,I3) 6 93 12 12 6 V3 I3 -6-9 -3-12 V4 VCC/R -12 I4 -6 VCC (V4,I4) VD(V) ID (mA) 
  29. 29. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 45 una resistencia R = 1K y un diodo rectificador 1N4148. Las características de catálogo del diodo dan una corriente inversa de saturación máxima de 25 nA a T = 27o C y con una tensión inversa de VR = -20 V, así como una tensión umbral máxima VF = 0,72 V para una corriente en directa de 5 mA. Figura 34: Circuito a simular. Parámetro Condiciones Valor máx. VF IF = 5 mA 0,72 V IR VR = 20 V T = 25o C 25 nA VR 75 V El punto de polarización (Operation Point) del circuito se muestra en la Figura 35a. La tensión del diodo es de 0,724 V y la corriente que lo atraviesa ID = 11,276 mA. En la Figura 35b aparece el resultado cuando la fuente de tensión cambia su valor a VCC = -12 V. En este caso la corriente pasa a ser de ID = -10,6 nA y prácticamente toda la tensión de la fuente cae en el diodo. Figura 35: Cálculo del punto de operación. 6.3. Utilización de modelos de gran señal linealizados En el sistema de ecuaciones se puede sustituir la característica exponencial del modelo de gran señal del diodo por alguna de las aproximaciones lineales anteriores. El error introducido en la solución será admisible según la aplicación que se esté considerando. Para el caso de polarización directa que se está considerando (VCC = 12 V y R = 1K) y eligiendo el modelo simplificado con VF = 0,7 V y RS = 0, el circuito equivalente queda como sigue. 𝑉 = 0,7 𝑉 𝐼 = 12 − 0,7 1 = 11,3 𝑚𝐴 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 𝐼(%) = 11,3 − 11,276 11,3 · 100 = 0,2% 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 𝑉(%) = 0,724 − 0,7 12 · 100 = 0,2%
  30. 30. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 46 Utilizando este modelo, la tensión del diodo se aproxima a 0,7 V y de aquí se calcula fácilmente la corriente, que resulta ser de 11,3 mA. El error cometido en la corriente, respecto a la solución simulada, es del 0,2% y el de tensión (referenciado a Vcc) también del 0,2% por lo que la aproximación resulta ser aceptable. Si se considera una tensión en directa nula (VT = 0 V) los errores son superiores, tanto para la corriente como para la tensión del diodo. 𝑉 = 0 𝑉 𝐼 = 12 − 0 1 = 12 𝑚𝐴 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 𝐼(%) = 12 − 11,276 12 · 100 = 6% 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 𝑉(%) = 0,724 − 0 12 · 100 = 6% Una aproximación más realista se obtiene si, una vez obtenida la corriente del diodo mediante alguno de los modelos lineales anteriores, se calcula la tensión del diodo utilizando la ecuación de Schokley. Por ejemplo, en el caso anterior, donde se ha calculado la corriente del diodo ID = 11,3 mA y se conoce su corriente inversa de saturación Io = 10 nA, la tensión que caería entre los terminales del dispositivo sería: 𝑉 = 𝜙 · 𝑙𝑛 𝐼 𝐼 + 1 = 2 · 0,025 · 𝑙𝑛 11,3 · 10 10 · 10 + 1 𝑉 = 0,696 V (20) Que no se diferencia mucho de la tensión aproximada para el primero de los modelos lineales, ni de la solución obtenida mediante simulación. El procedimiento anterior supone conocido el estado del diodo. Sin embargo, a la hora de resolver un circuito esto no suele ser lo normal, por lo que hay que realizar una hipótesis sobre el funcionamiento del diodo. Una vez halladas las tensiones y corrientes del circuito se puede comprobar la hipótesis realizada y validar los resultados. El procedimiento se puede resumir así: 1) Fijar las referencias de tensión y corriente para todos los dispositivos del circuito. 2) Suponer un estado para el diodo. Esto supone dar por conocida una de las variables del diodo. Si el estado es conducción la tensión del diodo será VD = VF. Si el estado es corte la corriente del diodo será ID = 0. 3) Sustituir en las ecuaciones del circuito la variable conocida y hallar la desconocida. Si el estado supuesto es conducción, hallar la corriente del diodo ID. Si el estado supuesto es corte, hallar la tensión del diodo VD. 4) Comprobar que el estado supuesto es el correcto. Si el estado supuesto es conducción debe cumplirse que ID > 0. Si el estado supuesto es corte debe cumplirse que VD < VF. 5) En caso de que la suposición no sea correcta, volver a 2 suponiendo el estado contrario.
  31. 31. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 47 Ejemplo: Hallar los parámetros de funcionamiento del circuito de la Figura 34 si VCC = -12 V, R = 1 K y la tensión en conducción del diodo es VF = 0,7 V. 1) Suponiendo el diodo en conducción entonces VD = VF = 0,7 V. 2) Por la segunda ley de Kirchhoff 𝐼 = −12 − 0,7 1 = −12,7 𝑚𝐴 3) En este caso ID = -12,7 mA < 0, por lo que no se cumple la condición ID > 0. Luego la hipótesis elegida no es correcta. Nuevamente: 1) Suponiendo el diodo en corte se conoce que ID = 0. 2) La segunda ley de Kirchhoff proporciona la tensión del diodo 𝑉 = 𝑉 − 𝑅 · 𝐼 = −12 − 0 = −12 𝑉 3) Como VD = -12 V < VF = 0,7 V la nueva hipótesis es correcta y los parámetros del diodo son: 𝑉 = −12 𝑉 ; 𝐼 = 0 𝑚𝐴 7. Tipos de diodos Existen varios tipos de diodos, cada uno de ellos con unas características eléctricas adecuadas para uno o varios tipos de aplicación concreta. Cada diodo tiene su símbolo eléctrico, su modelo de gran señal, y su propia estructura interna, derivada de una unión pn o metal-semiconductor. 7.1. El diodo rectificador Un diodo rectificador tiene una estructura formada por una única unión pn, basada generalmente en un semicondcutor de silicio o germanio, y está diseñado para ser utilizado en las regiones de polarización directa (conducción) e inversa (corte), pero no en la zona de ruptura. En la Figura 36 se muestra la estructura y el símbolo eléctrico de este tipo de diodo, así como las referencias de tensión y corriente utilizadas. Figura 36: Estructura y símbolo eléctrico del diodo rectificador. Los diodos rectificadores tienen una tensión de ruptura muy alta. Debido a esto, cualquier corriente negativa de valor apreciable que pueda circular por él provocaría una disipación de potencia muy elevada. En definitiva, los diodos rectificadores corren el riesgo de destruirse en cuanto se internan en la zona de ruptura, por lo que en la práctica se considera que ésta es una región de funcionamiento prohibido. VD P N ID Encapsulado CátodoÁnodo
  32. 32. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 48 Los diodos rectificadores suelen ser de silicio, o germanio y entre sus características de catálogo están:  Tensión directa (VF) del orden de 0,7 V para los de silicio y 0,3 V para los de germanio.  Corriente inversa (Io). El rango de variación de esta corriente va desde los nA para temperaturas de la unión de pocos grados centígrados hasta los A para varios cientos de grados. Para diodos de características similares, los de germanio tienen una corriente inversa mayor que los de silicio.  Tensión de ruptura (VZ) superior para los de silicio (1000 V) que para los de germanio (400 V).  Temperatura máxima de funcionamiento (Tmax). Los diodos de silicio pueden usarse en aplicaciones en las cuales se alcancen temperaturas de 200º C mientras que en los de germanio no llegan a 100º C. Aunque la menor tensión directa del germanio frente al silicio pueda significar una ventaja, las mayores corrientes inversas y las relativamente bajas tensiones de ruptura hacen de los diodos de silicio los más utilizados para aplicaciones como las de rectificación de ondas, donde los diodos alternan continuamente entre las regiones de conducción y corte. 7.2. El diodo Zener A diferencia del diodo rectificador, el diodo Zener está diseñado para trabajar en las tres zonas de funcionamiento de la característica estática. Suele incluirse como limitador de tensión en diferentes aplicaciones electrónicas, como en los reguladores de tensión, haciendo funcionar el diodo en la zona de ruptura. La Figura 37 muestra la estructura y el símbolo eléctrico del diodo Zener. Figura 37: Estructura y símbolo eléctrico del diodo Zener. La estructura de un diodo Zener contiene una unión pn fuertemente dopada, lo que provoca que a cierta tensión, debido al efecto Túnel, se eludan los mecanismos de rectificación. Controlando la intensidad del dopado se consigue variar la tensión de ruptura dentro de un rango de 1,2 y 200 voltios con potencias máximas de 0,25 a 50 W. Figura 38: Zona de ruptura de un diodo Zener. VD P++ N++ ID Encapsulado CátodoÁnodo
  33. 33. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 49 Los parámetros característicos que se pueden encontrar en las hojas de catálogo son muy similares a los de los diodos rectificadores, si bien en los diodos Zener aparecen además los siguientes (Figura 38): - Tensión Zener nominal (VZ), tensión típica promedio para la que está diseñado el diodo. - Corriente de prueba (IZT), corriente para la cual el diodo disipa ¼ de la potencia nominal. - Corriente reguladora mínima (IZK), corriente que circula por el diodo en el punto de inflexión entre las zonas de ruptura y corte. - Corriente reguladora máxima (IZM), máxima corriente admisible por el diodo dentro de la zona de ruptura. El fabricante NXP Semiconductors ofrece la serie NZX de diodos Zener con tensiones nominales entre 2,1 V y 18 V para unas corrientes de funcionamiento de IZ = 5 mA, y entre 20 V y 36 V para una corriente de IZ = 2 mA. 7.3. El diodo Schottky Un diodo Schottky es un dispositivo electrónico formado por una unión rectificadora metal-semiconductor. El metal se deposita generalmente en un semiconductor tipo n, ya que la movilidad de los electrones suele ser más grande que la de los huecos, alcanzándose corrientes mayores (Figura 39). Figura 39: Estructuras metal-semiconductor n y semiconductor p-metal de un diodo Schottky. Entre las características eléctricas del diodo Schottky están: - Baja tensión en directa, del orden de 0,2 V. - Bajo tiempo de conmutación. Puede ser menor de 1 ns. Debido a que las corrientes están formadas prácticamente por portadores mayoritarios, no existen tiempos de almacenamiento ni capacidades de difusión, pero si capacidades de transición. - Corriente inversa mayor que en el diodo de unión pn. - Tensión de ruptura menor que en el diodo de unión pn. El símbolo de un diodo Schottky se muestra en la Figura 40. Debido a su baja tensión de ruptura y alta corriente en inversa, este diodo no es utilizado en funciones rectificadoras. La principal ventaja es su tiempo de conmutación, que lo hace ideal para aplicaciones de alta frecuencia. Figura 40: Símbolo eléctrico del diodo Schottky. VD M N ID Encapsulado CátodoÁnodo VD P M ID Encapsulado CátodoÁnodo
  34. 34. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 50 7.4. El diodo emisor de luz (LED) Un LED, o diodo emisor de luz, está constituido por una estructura pn optimizada para generar fotones, y por tanto iluminar, cuando es polarizada directamente. La cantidad de luz producida es, inicialmente, proporcional a la cantidad de corriente eléctrica que atraviesa el dispositivo, produciéndose la saturación en la luminosidad generada a corrientes más elevadas. El símbolo de un diodo LED se muestra en la Figura 41a, y la característica estática de este diodo es similar a la de un diodo rectificador. a) b) Figura 41: a) Símbolo eléctrico y b) apariencia real de un diodo LED. La longitud de onda (color) de la radiación depende del material utilizado para fabricar la unión. La mayoría de los dispositivos utilizados son compuestos ternarios o cuaternarios formados por semiconductores de los grupos III y V de la tabla periódica. Si se quiere trabajar en el rango de longitudes de onda comprendido entre 650 nm y 880 nm se elige el compuesto ternario Alx Ga1-x As donde x representa el tanto por uno de átomos de Ga sustituido por átomos de Al. Variando x entre 0 y 0.45 se obtiene una variación continua en la energía de la banda prohibida del material, manteniéndose éste como semiconductor directo. Para poder trabajar en el rango que va desde los 1.000 nm hasta los 1700 nm se recurre al In1-x Gax Asy P1-y donde x e y representan los tantos por uno de átomos de In y P sustituidos por átomos de Ga y As, respectivamente. Entre las características eléctricas del diodo LED están, además de los del diodo rectificador, los siguientes:  Relación Potencia luminosa radiante en función de la corriente inyectada (Figura 42), aproximadamente lineal con una zona de saturación y un umbral de corriente mínima.  Características espectrales (Figura 43). Tanto la longitud de onda donde la densidad espectral de potencia es máxima (p), como el intervalo espectral de emisión (), definida ésta como el intervalo de longitudes de onda entre aquellos puntos donde la potencia radiante cae un 50% respecto al máximo.  Distribución espacial de potencia luminosa (Figura 44). Los LED se clasifican en dos grandes grupos: los de emisión superficial (SLED), y los de emisión lateral (ELED). En los primeros la distribución espacial de la intensidad luminosa es perpendicular a la base cilíndrica que los caracteriza mientras que la región activa rectangular de los segundos proporciona una emisión lateral. El patrón espacial de radiación da una idea de cómo se distribuye la luz en el espacio.
  35. 35. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 51 Figura 42: Relación Potencia luminosa frente a corriente inyectada. Figura 43: Característica espectral. Figura 44: Distribución espacial de potencia luminosa. 7.5. El fotodiodo PIN Las siglas del fotodiodo PIN corresponden a la estructura interna del dispositivo, donde se ha insertado un semiconductor “intrínseco” entre los materiales p y n. Esta estructura está diseñada para absorber el máximo de fotones recibidos y convertirlos en pares electrones-huecos. Durante este proceso, la energía de los fotones es absorbida por un electrón del semiconductor para dar lugar a un electrón libre, dejando en su lugar un “hueco”. El mecanismo se denomina “generación óptica” y es similar al de “generación térmica”, diferenciándose sólo el origen de la energía absorbida (óptica en vez de térmica). El símbolo de un fotodiodo PIN se muestra en la Figura 45a. a) b) Figura 45: Símbolo eléctrico y apariencia real de un fotodiodo PIN.
  36. 36. Fundamentos de Electrónica (2º GIERM) 52 La característica estática de un fotodiodo en oscuridad es similar a la de un diodo rectificador. A la corriente inversa de saturación (IO), que en esas condiciones se denomina “corriente de oscuridad” (IOSC) y que es debida exclusivamente a la generación térmica de pares electrones-huecos, habría que sumarle la corriente debida a la generación óptica de portadores (IOP). En la práctica, la característica estática se modifica según la expresión siguiente, representada gráficamente en la Figura 46, donde IOP 1, IOP 2, IOP 3 son las corrientes inversas de saturación a diferentes niveles de intensidad luminosa LOP 1, LOP 2 y LOP 3. 𝐼 = 𝐼 · 𝑒 ⁄ − 1 − 𝐼 (21) El fotodiodo PIN está diseñado para trabajar en polarización inversa, actuando como fotodetector. De esta forma, la corriente inversa registrada en el circuito sería indicativa del nivel de luminosidad al que estaría expuesto el dispositivo. Figura 46: Característica estática del fotodiodo PIN. 7.6. El fotodiodo de avalancha (APD) El fotodiodo de avalancha, APD por sus siglas en inglés (Avalanche Photo Diode), es un caso particular de fotodiodo, con una estructura modificada para conseguir mayores cantidades de corrientes de generación óptica (IOP) con la misma cantidad de intensidad luminosa. Esto lo consigue creando una zona donde cae un fuerte campo eléctrico interno y que provoca la multiplicación de portadores mediante un fenómeno denominado “Avalancha”. Para conseguir esto se requiere una tensión de polarización inversa bastante mayor que la que se suele utilizar para el caso de los fotodiodos PIN.

