Ensayo tipo penal. derecho penal especial. orismar grateron. saia c

Vicerrectorado Académico Universidad Fermín Toro Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas Escuela de Derecho. Barquisime...
Dando inicio a lo que será el desarrollo de este análisis, basándonos en lo estudiado anteriormente dentro del área de Hom...
Ahora bien, Analizaremos los tipos penales dentro de este Homicidio simple. Acción: Como bien sabemos, se trata de la cond...
Continuamos con el Homicidio Calificado, es un delito cuya acción se encuentra constituida en causarle la muerte a otra pe...
Bien jurídico tutelado: Derecho a la integridad física. Naturaleza jurídica de la acción: Acción publica. Tipicidad: estab...
Naturaleza jurídica de la acción: Acción publica. Tipicidad: Artículo 407. CPV. Culpabilidad: La perpetración del delito c...
Tipicidad: Art. 408. CPV. Culpabilidad: Dolo, hasta dejarlo sin signos vitales. Penalidad: Esta va a depender de la acción...
Este delito no tiene tentativa ni frustración, ni tampoco atenuantes ni agravantes. Acción: No existe la intención de caus...
Penalidad: en este homicidio se presenta una variación en las penalidades 1. De seis (6) a ocho (8) años: pena media de si...
La ayuda al suicidio por otro lado, implica una ayuda tanto física como moral, para facilitarle a la persona que tiene est...
×