May. 19, 2021

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 bilancio partecipativo

Bilancio Partecipativo di Roma Capitale

  1. 1. #forumpa2021 www.forumpa2021.it PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2021 Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile In collaborazione con
  2. 2. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile SOGGETTO PROPONENTE: Roma Capitale TITOLO DEL PROGETTO: Bilancio Partecipativo di Roma Capitale CATEGORIA: Fare rete per raggiungere obiettivi di sostenibilità AMBITO: Giustizia / Trasparenza / Partecipazione e partenariati
  3. 3. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile GRUPPO DI LAVORO Dipartimento Partecipazione, Comunicazione e Pari Opportunità - Roma Capitale Dipartimento Trasformazione Digitale - Roma Capitale
  4. 4. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DEL PROGETTO 1/2 Il Bilancio Partecipativo è uno strumento di partecipazione diretta dei cittadini alle politiche pubbliche locali e, più nello specifico, ai processi decisionali legati all’utilizzo di determinate risorse economiche per interventi di pubblica utilità. Con il Bilancio Partecipativo 2019 di Roma Capitale, i cittadini e l'Amministrazione hanno deciso insieme, per la prima volta, come investire 20 milioni di euro su tutto il territorio per la tutela del decoro urbano.
  5. 5. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DEL PROGETTO 2/2 I processi partecipativi trovano il loro fondamento nel nuovo Statuto di Roma Capitale che introduce il Bilancio Partecipativo come strumento di decisione condivisa sull’utilizzo e sulla destinazione delle risorse economiche dell’Ente. Roma Capitale, in questo modo, dà voce ai cittadini, favorisce la loro piena partecipazione alla gestione della cosa pubblica e l’esercizio consapevole dei diritti promuovendo, anche per via digitale, forme di consultazione che consentono a tutti di esprimere il proprio parere, indirizzando l’Amministrazione verso scelte condivise.
  6. 6. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PER ULTERIORI APPROFONDIMENTI Link alla pagina del Bilancio Partecipativo 2019 di Roma Capitale Clicca QUI
  7. 7. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile ANAGRAFICA DEL REFERENTE Email: partecipazione.cittadini@comune.roma.it Altre informazioni sull’Area Partecipa del portale istituzionale: Clicca QUI

