Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 Ways to Lower Your Electricity Bill A Guide By Dwaal Technical Services
Whether it’s a perfectly temperature-controlled room in the middle of the blazing summer heat or a warm shower on a cold n...
Clean Your Appliances This hardly goes without saying – but well-maintained machinery works more efficiently. But we often...
Check for Any Leaks A large contributor to energy wastage and inefficient heating/cooling comes from leaks in windows and ...
Only Wash Full Loads This is kind of obvious, but we have all fallen victim to running half-full washing machines or dishw...
Don’t Use the Heating Functions Following our previous tip on washing machines and dishwashers, the heating setting – heat...
5 Ways to Lower Your Electricity Bill Not only is this environmentally friendly, but this is also great in the long run. B...
So whether you decide to plan out when to do your washing or decide to invest in long-term installation, let this help you...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 ways to lower your electricity bill

19 views

Published on

Worried about the bills? Read on to find out about the best tips on how to lower your electricity bills without having to give up any of the comforts.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 ways to lower your electricity bill

  1. 1. 5 Ways to Lower Your Electricity Bill A Guide By Dwaal Technical Services
  2. 2. Whether it’s a perfectly temperature-controlled room in the middle of the blazing summer heat or a warm shower on a cold night – they’ve become an essential part of our lives. The only problem is that these creature comforts come at a cost – a high electric bill to be exact. the five best tips on how to lower your electricity bill without having to give up any of the comforts that comes
  3. 3. Clean Your Appliances This hardly goes without saying – but well-maintained machinery works more efficiently. But we often neglect to clean our filters on time or swipe off dust in areas that we should. When dust, sand and other pollutants in the air collects inside the filters of our appliances (especially heavy ones like our fridges and air conditioning units) it requires the machine to work twice as hard to maintain the same level of efficiency – which increases electricity usage and, in some cases, can even damage the system – case in point, the HVAC system installed in your home. A monthly cleaning of filters and a yearly HVAC maintenance appointment should lead to a noticeable decrease in your electricity bill and improve the quality of air in your home.
  4. 4. Check for Any Leaks A large contributor to energy wastage and inefficient heating/cooling comes from leaks in windows and doors. Good insulation goes a long way in improving just how much electricity is needed to keep your home temperature moderated. For places with extreme weather fluctuations, extra-insulation is also a viable option – a one-time investment that will lead to a long life of lowered electricity bills.
  5. 5. Only Wash Full Loads This is kind of obvious, but we have all fallen victim to running half-full washing machines or dishwashers to save ourselves a bit of time. The only problem is that both dishwashers and washing machines use a lot of electricity. By using them when they’re at maximum capacity, you’d be optimizing their efficiency, and thus, each unit of electricity is worth the money and you won’t have to spend extra on half-loads.
  6. 6. Don’t Use the Heating Functions Following our previous tip on washing machines and dishwashers, the heating setting – heat dry for dishwashers and simply hot water for washing machines will save a sizeable amount of money. A large amount of energy (around 90%) that both of these appliances use is just for heating. By not using it entirely, you’ll be saving yourself a tidy sum of money. And it’ll help keep your clothes from wearing out, as cold water helps keep dyes locked in and keep your clothes from shrinking.
  7. 7. 5 Ways to Lower Your Electricity Bill Not only is this environmentally friendly, but this is also great in the long run. By switching your source of energy to one that is sustainable, you’ll be drastically reducing your dependence on the electrical grid and saving a very large amount for yourself. It is a costly investment, but it is a very useful one as the cost of the upkeep of solar panels is very low and all of their components are long- lasting.
  8. 8. So whether you decide to plan out when to do your washing or decide to invest in long-term installation, let this help you take a step in the right direction towards cheaper, more efficient and healthier living.

×