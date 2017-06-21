LA IGLESIA LOCAL ES LA BASE DE LAS MISIONES Hechos 13: 1 Había entonces en la iglesia que estaba en Antioquía, profetas y ...
LO QUE DEBE HACER LA IGLESIA PARA CAPTAR LA VISIÓN MISIONERA HECHOS 13:1-12
OCUPARSE EN LA PALABRA, LA ORACIÓN Y EL AYUNO Hechos 13: 1 Había entonces en la iglesia que estaba en Antioquía, profetas ...
SOMETERSE A LA VOLUNTAD DEL ESPÍRITU SANTO Hechos 13: 3 Entonces, habiendo ayunado y orado, les impusieron las manos y los...
LOS QUE DEBEN HACER LOS MISIONEROS PARA TENER ÉXITO EN SU LABOR HECHOS 13:13-52
MANTENERSE FIRMES ANTE EL DESANIMO DE OTROS Hechos 13: 13 Habiendo zarpado de Pafos, Pablo y sus compañeros arribaron a Pe...
TENER UN CONOCIMIENTO SÓLIDO DE LA PALABRA Hechos 13: 15 Y después de la lectura de la ley y de los profetas, los principa...
TENER UN CONOCIMIENTO SÓLIDO DE LA PALABRA Hechos 13: 19 y habiendo destruido siete naciones en la tierra de Canaán, les d...
PROCLAMAR UN MENSAJE QUE SEÑALE A CRISTO Hechos 13: 23 De la descendencia de éste, y conforme a la promesa, Dios levantó a...
PROCLAMAR UN MENSAJE QUE SEÑALE A CRISTO Hechos 13: 31 Y él se apareció durante muchos días a los que habían subido juntam...
ANTE EL RECHAZO DE ALGUNOS DEBEMOS IR A LOS QUE DESEAN OÍR Hechos 13: 42 Cuando salieron ellos de la sinagoga de los judío...
ANTE EL RECHAZO DE ALGUNOS DEBEMOS IR A LOS QUE DESEAN OÍR = ISAÍAS 55:10-11 Hechos 13: 47 Porque así nos ha mandado el Se...
Biblia de Estudio Arcoíris RVR 1960. Holman Bible Publishers, Nashville, Tennessee.1995 Senda de vida Publishers, Co. Expo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La Iglesia local es la base de las misiones

12 views

Published on

Hechos 13, elimas, proconsul,

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

La Iglesia local es la base de las misiones

  1. 1. LA IGLESIA LOCAL ES LA BASE DE LAS MISIONES Hechos 13: 1 Había entonces en la iglesia que estaba en Antioquía, profetas y maestros: Bernabé, Simón el que se llamaba Niger, Lucio de Cirene, Manaén el que se había criado junto con Herodes el tetrarca, y Saulo. 2 Ministrando éstos al Señor, y ayunando, dijo el Espíritu Santo: Apartadme a Bernabé y a Saulo para la obra a que los he llamado. 3 Entonces, habiendo ayunado y orado, les impusieron las manos y los despidieron. 4 Ellos, entonces, enviados por el Espíritu Santo, descendieron a Seleucia, y de allí navegaron a Chipre. Instrumento: Pastor Orangel Carrasquillo Peña Lucas 24:46-49
  2. 2. LO QUE DEBE HACER LA IGLESIA PARA CAPTAR LA VISIÓN MISIONERA HECHOS 13:1-12
  3. 3. OCUPARSE EN LA PALABRA, LA ORACIÓN Y EL AYUNO Hechos 13: 1 Había entonces en la iglesia que estaba en Antioquía, profetas y maestros: Bernabé, Simón el que se llamaba Niger, Lucio de Cirene, Manaén el que se había criado junto con Herodes el tetrarca, y Saulo. 2 Ministrando éstos al Señor, y ayunando, dijo el Espíritu Santo: Apartadme a Bernabé y a Saulo para la obra a que los he llamado. Los misioneros eran personas sometidas, dirigidas y preparadas por la palabra de Dios. Se envió: 1.Profetas - mantener proclamación del mensaje de Dios. 2.Maestros – enseñar la doctrina de Jesucristo. Los misioneros son llamados y escogidos por Dios, esto teniendo los lideres una preparación espiritual para escoger quienes serán los enviados al lugar que va ser designado a evangelizar (Así también los hizo Jesús). Lucas 6: 12 En aquellos días él fue al monte a orar, y pasó la noche orando a Dios. 13 Y cuando era de día, llamó a sus discípulos, y escogió a doce de ellos, a los cuales también llamó apóstoles: 14 a Simón, a quien también llamó Pedro, a Andrés su hermano, Jacobo y Juan, Felipe y Bartolomé, 15 Mateo, Tomás, Jacobo hijo de Alfeo, Simón llamado Zelote, 16 Judas hermano de Jacobo, y Judas Iscariote, que llegó a ser el traidor. (Hechos 1:20-26)
  4. 4. SOMETERSE A LA VOLUNTAD DEL ESPÍRITU SANTO Hechos 13: 3 Entonces, habiendo ayunado y orado, les impusieron las manos y los despidieron. 4 Ellos, entonces, enviados por el Espíritu Santo, descendieron a Seleucia, y de allí Todo don, ministerio y operaciones las mueve el Espíritu Santo y el las escoge que escoge y da y envía al que el quiere. Yo no escojo que don, ministerio y operación en el cuerpo de Jesucristo quiero tener: 1 Corintios 12: 4 Ahora bien, hay diversidad de dones, pero el Espíritu es el mismo. 5 Y hay diversidad de ministerios, pero el Señor es el mismo. 6 Y hay diversidad de operaciones, pero Dios, que hace todas las cosas en todos, es el mismo. 7 Pero a cada uno le es dada la manifestación del Espíritu para provecho. 8 Porque a éste es dada por el Espíritu palabra de sabiduría; a otro, palabra de ciencia según el mismo Espíritu; 9 a otro, fe por el mismo Espíritu; y a otro, dones de sanidades por el mismo Espíritu. 10 A otro, el hacer milagros; a otro profecía; a otro, discernimiento de espíritus; a otro, diversos géneros de lenguas; y a otro, interpretación de lenguas. 11 Pero todas estas cosas las hace uno y el mismo Espíritu, repartiendo a cada uno en particular como él quiere.
  5. 5. LOS QUE DEBEN HACER LOS MISIONEROS PARA TENER ÉXITO EN SU LABOR HECHOS 13:13-52
  6. 6. MANTENERSE FIRMES ANTE EL DESANIMO DE OTROS Hechos 13: 13 Habiendo zarpado de Pafos, Pablo y sus compañeros arribaron a Perge de Panfilia; pero Juan, apartándose de ellos, volvió a Jerusalén. 14 Ellos, pasando de Perge, llegaron a Antioquía de Pisidia; y entraron El misionero llegara a lugares donde no existirá la doctrina de Cristo y si habrá adoración a otros dioses o la doctrina de Cristo esta alterada y habrá que contender ardientemente por la fe pero con mansedumbre ( No es de todos la fe 2 Tesalonicenses 3:1-3). 1 Pedro 3: 13 ¿Y quién es aquel que os podrá hacer daño, si vosotros seguis el bien? 14 Mas también si alguna cosa padecéis por causa de la justicia, bienaventurados sois. Por tanto, no os amedrentéis por temor de ellos, ni os conturbéis, 15 sino santificad a Dios el Señor en vuestros corazones, y estad siempre preparados para presentar defensa con mansedumbre y reverencia ante todo el que os demande razón de la esperanza que hay en vosotros; Judas 1: 3 Amados, por la gran solicitud que tenía de escribiros acerca de nuestra común salvación, me ha sido necesario escribiros exhortándoos que contendáis ardientemente
  7. 7. TENER UN CONOCIMIENTO SÓLIDO DE LA PALABRA Hechos 13: 15 Y después de la lectura de la ley y de los profetas, los principales de la sinagoga mandaron a decirles: Varones hermanos, si tenéis alguna palabra de exhortación para el pueblo, hablad. 16 Entonces Pablo, levantándose, hecha señal de silencio con la mano, dijo: Varones israelitas, y los que teméis a Dios, oíd: 17 El Dios de este pueblo de Israel escogió a nuestros padres, y enalteció al pueblo, siendo ellos extranjeros en tierra de Egipto, y con brazo levantado los sacó de ella. 18 Y por un tiempo como de cuarenta años los soportó en el desierto; 1 Timoteo 3: 1 Palabra fiel: Si alguno anhela obispado, buena obra desea. 2 Pero es necesario que el obispo sea irreprensible, marido de una sola mujer, sobrio, prudente, decoroso, hospedador, apto para enseñar; 3 no dado al vino, no pendenciero, no codicioso de ganancias deshonestas, sino amable, apacible, no avaro; 4 que gobierne bien su casa, que tenga a sus hijos en sujeción con toda honestidad 5 (pues el que no sabe gobernar su propia casa, ¿cómo cuidará de la iglesia de Dios?); 6 no un neófito, no sea que envaneciéndose caiga en la condenación del diablo. 7 También es necesario que tenga buen testimonio de los de afuera, para que no caiga en descrédito y en lazo del diablo. G1984 - Obispado ἐπισκοπή episkopé; de G1980; inspección (para alivio); por impl. superintendencia; espec. «episcopado» crist.:-obispado, oficio, visitación. G3504 – Neófito νεόφυτος neófutos; de G3501 y un der. de G5453;
  8. 8. TENER UN CONOCIMIENTO SÓLIDO DE LA PALABRA Hechos 13: 19 y habiendo destruido siete naciones en la tierra de Canaán, les dio en herencia su territorio. 20 Después, como por cuatrocientos cincuenta años, les dio jueces hasta el profeta Samuel. 21 Luego pidieron rey, y Dios les dio a Saúl hijo de Cis, varón de la tribu de Benjamín, por cuarenta años. 22 Quitado éste, les levantó por rey a David, de quien dio también testimonio diciendo: He hallado a David hijo de Isaí, varón conforme a mi corazón, quien hará todo lo que yo quiero. Todo conocimiento bíblico que hablemos tiene que estar centrado la palabra de Dios y estas características escriturales y un fin: 1 Corintios 14: 3 Pero el que profetiza habla a los hombres para edificación, exhortación y consolación. 2 Timoteo 3: 16 Toda la Escritura es inspirada por Dios, y útil para enseñar, para redargüir, para corregir, para instruir en justicia, 17 a fin de que el hombre de Dios sea perfecto, enteramente preparado para toda buena obra.
  9. 9. PROCLAMAR UN MENSAJE QUE SEÑALE A CRISTO Hechos 13: 23 De la descendencia de éste, y conforme a la promesa, Dios levantó a Jesús por Salvador a Israel. 24 Antes de su venida, predicó Juan el bautismo de arrepentimiento a todo el pueblo de Israel. 25 Mas cuando Juan terminaba su carrera, dijo: ¿Quién pensáis que soy? No soy yo él; mas he aquí viene tras mí uno de quien no soy digno de desatar el calzado de los pies. 26 Varones hermanos, hijos del linaje de Abraham, y los que entre vosotros teméis a Dios, a vosotros es enviada la palabra de esta salvación. 27 Porque los habitantes de Jerusalén y sus gobernantes, no conociendo a Jesús, ni las palabras de los profetas que se leen todos los días de reposo, las cumplieron al condenarle. 28 Y sin hallar en él causa digna de muerte, pidieron a Pilato que se le matase. 29 Y habiendo cumplido todas las cosas que de él estaban escritas, quitándolo del madero, lo pusieron en el sepulcro. 1 Corintios 15: 1 Además os declaro, hermanos, el evangelio que os he predicado, el cual también recibisteis, en el cual también perseveráis; 2 por el cual asimismo, si retenéis la palabra que os he predicado, sois salvos, si no creísteis en vano. 3 Porque primeramente os he enseñado lo que asimismo recibí: Que Cristo murió por nuestros pecados, conforme a las Escrituras; 4 y que fue sepultado, y que resucitó al tercer día, conforme a las Escrituras; ( 1 Corintios 15:12-19,
  10. 10. PROCLAMAR UN MENSAJE QUE SEÑALE A CRISTO Hechos 13: 31 Y él se apareció durante muchos días a los que habían subido juntamente con él de Galilea a Jerusalén, los cuales ahora son sus testigos ante el pueblo. 32 Y nosotros también os anunciamos el evangelio de aquella promesa hecha a nuestros padres, 33 la cual Dios ha cumplido a los hijos de ellos, a nosotros, resucitando a Jesús; como está escrito también en el salmo segundo: Mi hijo eres tú, yo te he engendrado hoy. 34 Y en cuanto a que le levantó de los muertos para nunca más volver a corrupción, lo dijo así: Os daré las misericordias fieles de David. 35 Por eso dice también en otro salmo: No permitirás que tu Santo vea corrupción. 36 Porque a la verdad David, habiendo servido a su propia generación según la voluntad de Dios, durmió, y fue reunido con sus padres, y vio corrupción. 37 Mas aquel a quien Dios levantó, no vio corrupción. 38 Sabed, pues, esto, varones hermanos: que por medio de él se os anuncia perdón de pecados, 39 y que de todo aquello de que por la ley de Moisés no pudisteis ser justificados, en él es justificado todo aquel que cree. 40 Mirad, pues, que no venga sobre vosotros lo que está dicho en los profetas: 1 Corintios 15: 12 Pero si se predica de Cristo que resucitó de los muertos, ¿cómo dicen algunos entre vosotros que no hay resurrección de muertos? 13 Porque si no hay resurrección de muertos, tampoco Cristo resucitó. 14 Y si Cristo no resucitó, vana es entonces nuestra predicación, vana es también vuestra fe. 15 Y somos hallados falsos testigos de Dios; porque hemos testificado de Dios que él resucitó a Cristo, al cual no resucitó, si en verdad los muertos no resucitan. 16 Porque si los muertos no resucitan, tampoco Cristo resucitó; 17 y si Cristo no resucitó, vuestra fe es vana; aún estáis en vuestros pecados. 18 Entonces también los que durmieron en Cristo perecieron. 19 Si en esta vida solamente esperamos en Cristo, somos los más dignos de conmiseración de todos
  11. 11. ANTE EL RECHAZO DE ALGUNOS DEBEMOS IR A LOS QUE DESEAN OÍR Hechos 13: 42 Cuando salieron ellos de la sinagoga de los judíos, los gentiles les rogaron que el siguiente día de reposo les hablasen de estas cosas. 43 Y despedida la congregación, muchos de los judíos y de los prosélitos piadosos siguieron a Pablo y a Bernabé, quienes hablándoles, les persuadían a que perseverasen en la gracia de Dios. 44 El siguiente día de reposo se juntó casi toda la ciudad para oir la palabra de Dios. 45 Pero viendo los judíos la muchedumbre, se llenaron de celos, y rebatían lo que Pablo decía, contradiciendo y blasfemando. 46 Entonces Pablo y Bernabé, hablando con denuedo, dijeron: A vosotros a la verdad era necesario que Mateo 10: 11 Mas en cualquier ciudad o aldea donde entréis, informaos quién en ella sea digno, y posad allí hasta que salgáis. 12 Y al entrar en la casa, saludadla. 13 Y si la casa fuere digna, vuestra paz vendrá sobre ella; mas si no fuere digna, vuestra paz se volverá a vosotros. 14 Y si alguno no os recibiere, ni oyere vuestras palabras, salid de aquella casa o ciudad, y sacudid el polvo de vuestros pies. 15 De cierto os digo que en el día del juicio, será más tolerable el castigo para la tierra de Sodoma y de Gomorra, que para aquella ciudad. 16 He aquí, yo os envío como a ovejas en medio de lobos; sed, pues, prudentes como serpientes, y sencillos
  12. 12. ANTE EL RECHAZO DE ALGUNOS DEBEMOS IR A LOS QUE DESEAN OÍR = ISAÍAS 55:10-11 Hechos 13: 47 Porque así nos ha mandado el Señor, diciendo: Te he puesto para luz de los gentiles, A fin de que seas para salvación hasta lo último de la tierra. 48 Los gentiles, oyendo esto, se regocijaban y glorificaban la palabra del Señor, y creyeron todos los que estaban ordenados para vida eterna. 49 Y la palabra del Señor se difundía por toda aquella provincia. 50 Pero los judíos instigaron a mujeres piadosas y distinguidas, y a los principales de la ciudad, y levantaron persecución contra Pablo y Bernabé, y los expulsaron de sus límites. 51 Ellos entonces, sacudiendo contra ellos el polvo de sus pies, llegaron a Iconio. 52 Y los discípulos estaban llenos de Marcos 4: 14 El sembrador es el que siembra la palabra. 15 Y éstos son los de junto al camino: en quienes se siembra la palabra, pero después que la oyen, en seguida viene Satanás, y quita la palabra que se sembró en sus corazones. 16 Estos son asimismo los que fueron sembrados en pedregales: los que cuando han oído la palabra, al momento la reciben con gozo; 17 pero no tienen raíz en sí, sino que son de corta duración, porque cuando viene la tribulación o la persecución por causa de la palabra, luego tropiezan. 18 Estos son los que fueron sembrados entre espinos: los que oyen la palabra, 19 pero los afanes de este siglo, y el engaño de las riquezas, y las codicias de otras cosas, entran y ahogan la palabra, y se hace infructuosa. 20 Y éstos son los que fueron sembrados
  13. 13. Biblia de Estudio Arcoíris RVR 1960. Holman Bible Publishers, Nashville, Tennessee.1995 Senda de vida Publishers, Co. Expositor Biblico.Vol.2 Quinto Ciclo. Miami Florida. 2016 www.casadejubiloyconsagracion.blogspot.com Referencias

×