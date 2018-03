Using our TePe PlaqSearch plaque disclosing tablets is a quick and easy self-check method for effective plaque cleaning. This tablet colours the plaque to indicate that where the brushing is required. For more information, please contact us. OralCare4U, PO Box 3013, Wollongbar, NSW 2477, Phone: 1800 064 645, https://oralcare4u.com.au/