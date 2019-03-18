CI/CD 기반의 Microservice 개발

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | “Docker-based continuous delivery platform that hel...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Hands-on Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | 실습 환경 • 사전준비 사항 – GitHub 계정 – Wercker 계정 • GitHub 계...
Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Re...
CI/CD 기반의 Microservice 개발
CI/CD 기반의 Microservice 개발
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CI/CD 기반의 Microservice 개발

5 views

Published on

마이크로서비스 기반의 간단한 웹 애플리케이션을 만들고, 오라클 컨테이너 기반 CI/CD 툴인 Wercker를 이용해 Oracle Kubernetes Engine에 배포

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CI/CD 기반의 Microservice 개발

  1. 1. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 2nd Ground Breakers MeetupHands On: CI/CD 기반의 Microservice 배포 이동희(DongHee Lee) Principal Solution Engineer Oracle Korea Solution Engineering
  2. 2. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 3 Container Native Application Development Docker Image Docker Registry KubernetesCI/CDSource ReleaseCI/CDSource Server APP > deploy
  3. 3. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 4 Docker & Kubernetes를 통한 배포과정 Microservice 배포 4 Image를 Registry에 Push 6 Kubernetes에 배포 7 Image를 가져와서 Kubernetes 내 Container 기동 Registry Image Local Development 1 코드 개발 후 코드 Push 개발자 2 Docker Client Image Build 3 Docker Client Image Push 5 kubectl로 Kubernetes에 배포 Docker kubectl
  4. 4. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 5 CI/CD를 통한 자동화 Microservice 배포 1 코드 개발 후 코드 Push 2 CI Tool 빌드 후 Image 생성 3 Image를 Registry에 Push 4 Kubernetes에 배포 5 Image를 가져와서 Kubernetes 내 Container 기동 개발자 Registry CI/CD Tool을 이용한 자동화
  5. 5. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 6 CI/CD를 통한 자동화 Microservice 배포 1 코드 개발 후 코드 Push 2 Wercker 빌드 후 Image 생성 3 Image를 Registry에 Push 4 Kubernetes에 배포 5 Image를 가져와서 Kubernetes 내 Container 기동 개발자 OCI Registry OCI Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) Wercker 서비스를 이용한 Workflow 자동화
  6. 6. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | “Docker-based continuous delivery platform that helps software developers build and deploy their applications and microservices. – From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 7
  7. 7. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 8 Wercker 구성 Step Pipeline Workflow 소스 루트위치에 wercker.yml 파일로 정의함
  8. 8. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 9 Wercker 구성 Step Pipeline Workflow wercker.yml Step: 실행할 하나의 개별 Command - internal steps: Docker Container 연계용 - script steps: shell 수행 - custom steps: 특정한 요구를 위해 만든 step
  9. 9. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 10 Wercker 구성 Step Pipeline Workflow Pipeline: 하나 이상의 Step으로 이루어진 일련의 Command wercker.yml
  10. 10. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 11 Wercker 구성 Step Pipeline Workflow Workflow: 빌드에서 배포까지의 자동화된 흐름 wercker.yml에 정의된 Pipeline들을 순차 또는 병렬로 실행한 순서 wercker.yml
  11. 11. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 12 Wercker 구성 Step Pipeline Workflow wercker.yml box: Wercker가 Workflow 수행시 사용할 Docker Base Image 명시
  12. 12. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 13 Wercker 구성 Step Pipeline Workflow • Internal Step • Install Packages Step • Script Step • After Step • internal/docker-push • internal/docker-scratch-push • internal/store-container • internal/watch • internal/shell
  13. 13. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 14 Wercker 구성 Step Pipeline Workflow • Internal Step • Install Packages Step • Script Step • After Step
  14. 14. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 15 Wercker 구성 Step Pipeline Workflow • Internal Step • Install Packages Step • Script Step • After Step
  15. 15. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 16 Wercker 구성 Step Pipeline Workflow • Internal Step • Install Packages Step • Script Step • After Step after-steps: 파이프라인의 이전 step의 실패 또는 성공시 항상 실행됨. - HipChat after step - Slack after step
  16. 16. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 17 Wercker Steps Store: Step 만들기
  17. 17. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Hands-on Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 18
  18. 18. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 19 실습 시나리오 1 코드 개발 후 코드 Push 2 Wercker 빌드 후 Image 생성 3 Image를 Registry에 Push 4 Kubernetes에 배포 5 Image를 가져와서 Kubernetes 내 Container 기동 개발자 Wercker 서비스를 이용한 Workflow 자동화 OCI Registry OCI Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE)
  19. 19. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | 실습 환경 • 사전준비 사항 – GitHub 계정 – Wercker 계정 • GitHub 계정으로 만들면 됩니다. – Oracle Cloud Trial • 실습 가이드 – https://github.com/TheKoguryo/OKEwithWercker.v1.1 Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 20
  20. 20. Copyright © 2019, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. | Confidential – Oracle Internal/Restricted/Highly Restricted 21

×