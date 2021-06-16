Prometheus workshop

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
{Prometheus} {An Ideal Tool for Monitoring}
{Why Monitoring?} System malfunction can happen anytime and we won’t be able to monitor the complete system for 24x7. Once...
{Why Monitoring?} After System failure, Client’s reaction I don’t want to become this
{What is Monitoring?} Once the incident has been detected, monitoring system is needed to alert the stakeholders as well M...
{What we usually monitor?}
{What else can we monitor?} And many more….
{How monitoring works?}
{Why Prometheus?} Because this is the monitoring tools we need deserve.
{What is Prometheus?} Prometheus is a time-series database which scrapes the metrics from HTTP/HTTPS endpoint. It is writt...
{Prometheus is different from Others} Prometheus doesn’t depends on particular monitoring agent, also exporters(monitoring...
{Time-series Database} In human words, we can say time-series database is a database which simply track, monitor, aggregat...
{Prometheus Architecture}
LAB 01
{Pull vs Push Model}
{Push Model in Prometheus} Prometheus doesn’t exactly supports the push based model directly, to achieve the push based mo...
{Exporters} Exporters are kind of monitoring agent for Prometheus which fetches the data from different system and softwar...
{Exporters}
{Configuration} ---- global: scrape_interval: 15s evaluation_interval: 15s alerting: alertmanagers: - static_configs: - ta...
LAB 02
{PromQL} PromQL is a Prometheus language for creating and executing queries to extract or aggregate data in Prometheus. It...
{PromQL}
{Alerting with AlertManager} AlertManager is used to handle alerts for client applications(like Prometheus). It also takes...
{AlertManager Integration}
LAB 03
{Prometheus Service Discovery} It’s hard to update the configuration file each time if we have large infrastructure. To ov...
{Prometheus Service Discovery Architecture}
LAB 03
{Summary} Why Monitoring, Types of Monitoring, and its Working. Prometheus a TSDB and scraping metrics. Prometheus Archite...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
19 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Prometheus workshop

Here is the PPT of our recently happened workshop. You can also watch on our youtube channel. here is the link -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLma6SpNYH7jjYKSBNSexw

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prometheus workshop

  1. 1. {Prometheus} {An Ideal Tool for Monitoring}
  2. 2. {Why Monitoring?} System malfunction can happen anytime and we won’t be able to monitor the complete system for 24x7. Once we are done with the infrastructure setup and our system is running live in production so we have to ensure that everything is running fine. We need to keep the record of our system as well for analysis, for example:- at which time our system gets failed and what is the request count at that time People who are monitoring the system will not be that much technical sometimes, so we need a easier way for them to determine that something is not right in the system
  3. 3. {Why Monitoring?} After System failure, Client’s reaction I don’t want to become this
  4. 4. {What is Monitoring?} Once the incident has been detected, monitoring system is needed to alert the stakeholders as well Monitoring is way of collecting the different metrics of your system to analyze and report them One more key advantage of using the monitoring system is that on the basis of historical data, we can predict what system level changes needs to be done
  5. 5. {What we usually monitor?}
  6. 6. {What else can we monitor?} And many more….
  7. 7. {How monitoring works?}
  8. 8. {Why Prometheus?} Because this is the monitoring tools we need deserve.
  9. 9. {What is Prometheus?} Prometheus is a time-series database which scrapes the metrics from HTTP/HTTPS endpoint. It is written in Golang. Originally developed by Soundcloud developers to monitor the systems like Kubernetes. Prometheus provides natives support to some services which means that they doesn’t require any kind of monitoring agent, for example:- Kubernetes, ETCD, SkyDNS. Second project after the Kubernetes to graduate from CNCF and right now it’s being managed by CNCF as well.
  10. 10. {Prometheus is different from Others} Prometheus doesn’t depends on particular monitoring agent, also exporters(monitoring agent) can be written in any language. It’s a time series database, so we can easily take incremental backup of our monitoring data. Service Discovery feature is offered in Prometheus. By using this feature we don’t have to define static targets in configuration. A flexible query language in form of PromQL for time series data aggregation and prediction.
  11. 11. {Time-series Database} In human words, we can say time-series database is a database which simply track, monitor, aggregate and downsample data over the time.
  12. 12. {Prometheus Architecture}
  13. 13. LAB 01
  14. 14. {Pull vs Push Model}
  15. 15. {Push Model in Prometheus} Prometheus doesn’t exactly supports the push based model directly, to achieve the push based model in Prometheus we can use another part of Prometheus i.e. Push gateway. Push gateway receives the metrics from different exporters(agents) and after that Prometheus pulls the data from Push gateway
  16. 16. {Exporters} Exporters are kind of monitoring agent for Prometheus which fetches the data from different system and softwares and convert them into Prometheus time- series format. A single exporter exports the metrics for a particular kind of system or software. For example- Redis exporter will export data for Redis database. Exporters can be categorized into two parts- Third Party and Official. More information about exporters can be found here https://prometheus.io/docs/instrumenting/exporters/ Exporters can be written in any language(not necessarily in Golang) because of multiple client libraries support.
  17. 17. {Exporters}
  18. 18. {Configuration} ---- global: scrape_interval: 15s evaluation_interval: 15s alerting: alertmanagers: - static_configs: - targets: rule_files: - "first_rules.yml" scrape_configs: - job_name: 'prometheus' static_configs: - targets: ['localhost:9090']
  19. 19. LAB 02
  20. 20. {PromQL} PromQL is a Prometheus language for creating and executing queries to extract or aggregate data in Prometheus. It uses Prometheus’s Key Value based data representation and returns the value. Some example of Prometheus vectors are:- ● Range Vector - To calculate the values in Prometheus for a period of time. ● Instant Vector - It will give the data output for the last time interval
  21. 21. {PromQL}
  22. 22. {Alerting with AlertManager} AlertManager is used to handle alerts for client applications(like Prometheus). It also takes care of alerts deduplicating, grouping and then routes them to different receivers such as E-mail, Slack, Pagerduty. AlertManager can be configured via command-line flags and configuration files. Prometheus AlertManager can be setup as an individual component as well and can be get used to send notifications to different mediums by Webhook trigger.
  23. 23. {AlertManager Integration}
  24. 24. LAB 03
  25. 25. {Prometheus Service Discovery} It’s hard to update the configuration file each time if we have large infrastructure. To overcome this, Prometheus supports service discovery feature. In Prometheus service discovery, the machine or agents will automatically get registered to be monitor. No service restart required in case of new monitoring agents. Prometheus supports service discovery with different services like:- AWS, GCP, Azure, Kubernetes, Consul, Docker, and Digitalocean.
  26. 26. {Prometheus Service Discovery Architecture}
  27. 27. LAB 03
  28. 28. {Summary} Why Monitoring, Types of Monitoring, and its Working. Prometheus a TSDB and scraping metrics. Prometheus Architecture and Workflow model. Exporters and Prometheus Configuration. PromQL. Alert Manager, and Service Discovery.

×