Moving education online openedinfluencers2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Shar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Moving education online openedinfluencers2020

9 views

Published on

Explore some guides for taking your teaching and learning online

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Moving education online openedinfluencers2020

  1. 1. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Explore some guides for taking your teaching and learning online, compiled from recent Tweets from Open education practitioners around the world. Explore more Open Education Resources using our website, and engage with the potential of Open Textbooks, distance learning expertise and experiences, as well as opportunities to consult about OER. The #OpenEdInfluencers @MandelaUni 2020. http://openedinfluencers.madela.ac.za
  2. 2. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Moving Education Online https://twitter.com/drtonybates/status/1237182210072969216?s=19 Professor Bates suggests 7 steps in the article referred to in his original Twitter post, as in the screenshot above, available on https://www.tonybates.ca/2020/03/09/advice-to-those-about- to-teach-online-because-of-the-corona-virus/: 1. Get professional advice and help before you start 2. Get the right technology 3. Get organised 4. Avoid long lectures 5. Watch the student workload 7. Do the best you can in the circumstances
  3. 3. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence 8. Further resources • Martin Weller’s The Covid-19 Online Pivot (which also includes a further list of resources) • Tannis Morgan’s How to teach online with only e-mail • Teaching in a Digital Age (especially Chapter 12, on quality online learning) • Contact North’s The 10 Fundamentals of Teaching Online (37 pages)
  4. 4. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Jess Perriam shares 10 tips for teaching online: https://twitter.com/jessyp/status/1237633585475174400?s=19
  5. 5. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence John Hawks gives pointers and shares resources for moving education online: https://twitter.com/johnhawks/status/1237569612998299652?s=19 • First, your students need to know that you also respect their time and individuality. Even at mid-semester, it is a good idea to set up a discussion board or chat that allows students to introduce themselves and share something new. It's an online icebreaker! • Second, if at all possible, you should vary your environment for your students. If you are on video, give yourself a different background. Sit outside sometimes. Use props. These little touches actually help students follow and learn by breaking monotony. • Yes, you can take course videos with your phone. Or any videocamera device you have. You can use a webcam. You can drive it with software that integrates screencasting, like Camtasia. Or you can put in photos/captions with video editing software... • It doesn't matter how you do video or on-screen conferencing, but my advice is do what you already feel natural doing. Trying to learn new software and processes now, just for this purpose, is not the best use of your online time with students. Don't make this a burden. • If writing and text are the most natural for you, then by all means do those. Interact with students by chat or message board. Use a social-like platform like Piazza if it's available. If it's the easiest for you, use Slack. Interactions don't have to happen in the CMS. • Here is what you and your department will most likely forget in the urgency of the moment. First: Accessibility. Video and online text is bad for many students' learning. Some cannot follow it at all. You need to support these students from the beginning. • If you have an accessibility office, they are likely overwhelmed. Take the lead in providing *less* new content, ideally in multiple formats with accessibility designed in
  6. 6. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence from the beginning. If you show pictures, describe what they are. Describe where you are sitting. • Second: Rubrics. Online assignments will go vastly easier for your students and for you if you provide a very clear rubric in advance to all students. Model what a good product looks like. Without you in the classroom, students need information to fill in between the lines. • Third: Reset your own clock on cheating. Your colleagues may obsess over students taking exams with their books open, or texting answers, or circumventing various anti- cheating mechanisms. Guess what? They cheat easily because your colleagues are lazy. • You can't stop cheating online. Effective online learning uses assessment instruments where traditional cheating doesn't benefit student grades. Effective online learning encourages students to use outside sources, trains them to evaluate them, and doesn't rely on time limits. • If you are transitioning to online mid-semester, you won't have time to redesign all assessments. And so you'll be stuck with classroom-based exam, quiz, or paper assignments that give students incentives to cheat. Live with it. Remind students that you are in this together. • Be transparent with students about the time you are spending to make your content accessible to everyone in the class. Remind them of your learning goals, and why a particular set of exam activities was designed. They will trust you, and you can trust (almost all of) them. • Best suggestion I can make: Each week, do a little anthropology. Skype or call a student or two and ask how they are engaging with the course. Get them to share the best and worst parts. Then share your conversation with the rest of the class. You'll learn and generate good faith.
  7. 7. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Penelope Moon: https://twitter.com/penelope_a_moon/status/1235206834652213248?s=19 Amanda Grigg shares resources in a thread for those preparing to move education online: https://twitter.com/grigg/status/1236282228201709568?s=19
  8. 8. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Sean Michael Morris shares: https://twitter.com/slamteacher/status/1236036921488367616?s=19 • Online doesn’t mean you need to change how you teach. You are still just as human, and so are the students on the other side of your screen. Email, text messages, phone calls—these are all ways to sustain a human connection. • Be honest about what this transition means for you and for students. The rest of the school year will not be the same. You will need to improvise and be patient. Students will need to improvise and be patient. • Rethink grading. Normal rules of rigor, attendance, participation need to be revisited. Asynchronous work is harder than synchronous work (most people find working remotely difficult). Assessment should reflect that. • Human connection will always work better than technological connection. Don’t rely on tools as a substitute for what you already do well. Edtech doesn’t teach, you do. #digped • Look for simple solutions. Don’t complicate distant learning suddenly with unnecessary tools or expectations. Use reliable, familiar tools (email, text messages, Zoom, etc.) so that teaching can remain the core of your work.
  9. 9. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Sara Chatfield shares online teaching tip: https://twitter.com/poliscisara/status/1237400446714535936?s=19
  10. 10. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Melanie Stefan shares their experiences moving education online: https://twitter.com/MelanieIStefan/status/1237274823694434304?s=19 • We record lectures ahead of time and post mp4 files online, rather than having to rely on live conferencing software. This also works better for students without fast continuous internet access. • The university still insists on live streaming those recordings and demanding students dial into those, but honestly I don’t see the point of that and it creates a lot of extra admin work. But the recordings are also online for students to revisit later. • I do a lot of “turn-and-talk” type activities in class, which can be awkward to do in recordings. The way I do it now is break the recording into parts and have things like “Here is a question. Please take a minute to think about it and move on to the next part when you’re ready” • Bonus is that each student can take as much time as they need/want to think before they move on (whereas in an actual live lecture, you have to give everyone the same amount of time) • Splitting lecture recordings into parts also means you can make parts optional, for instance for a derivation that’s not strictly in the learning objectives, but that some students might be interested in. • Splitting lecture recordings into multiple parts also makes them easier to upload and download, and less daunting to record. • I usually use screen capture software to record my slides and record my voice over it. I have also on occasion used screen capture to record myself doing a bit of coding for a bioinformatics class (zoom in a bit to make it easier to read) • Our university provided each of us with a good set of headphones and provided a room we could use for peaceful and quiet recording. Though oftentimes I just ended go recording in the comfort of my own home
  11. 11. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence • Bit of tech: The university-preferred lecture capture software doesn’t work under Linux, so I use vokoscreen to capture, and ffmpeg for some basic editing. (Mostly just cutting beginning and end) • Universities: If you want to truly make a difference, invest in some tech support. We had to figure a lot of this out ourselves through trial, error, and helping each other. But it would have been nice to have someone whose job that is. • Lecturers, when you record your number one enemy is perfectionism! Also, loud noises in the neighbourhood and pop-up notifications on your screen. But mainly, perfectionism. • It is so tempting to think, oh, I misspoke there, or that explanation wasn’t as clear as it could be, I’ll just record that bit again. This will be your downfall. Repeat after me: Done is better than perfect! • So now, what about things other than lectures? A lot of our teaching revolves around small-group discussions and practical work. For discussions and computer practicals, we have used online discussion boards. • These work best if students are given very concrete prompts (“Go through exercise XY, and post your thoughts and questions on board Z. Help each other.”) • Allow for anonymous posting as an option. This allows students to post questions without the fear of seeming “stupid”. And here is a trick I learned from Kim Picozzi at @EdinburghUni: Anonymous posting means you can pose as a student and ask a “stupid” (but important) question • Some students may not be used to using discussion forums, so have a kind of “ice- breaker” thread where everybody posts something not course related. This also means you can see who doesn’t post and may have problems accessing the internet. • Universities: What measures are there to assist students with limited or no internet access? What special circumstances or other procedures are in place for students who have missed out on coursework? What about disabilities that may get in the way of students participating? • Universities, think about this now. Don’t let the burden fall on individual teaching staff, who are already more than busy moving to online teaching. Communicate rules and procedures clearly with both students and staff. • More about discussion boards: They are great, but they have to be used right. Worth going through a few ground rules with students: how to use threads, how to ask a good question, how to treat each other with respect. • Online discussion boards need to be monitored. If we encourage students to ask questions there, we need to be prepared to answer them. Do not underestimate the time that takes.
  12. 12. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Sainath Appagoni shares the following link on remote working by Dan Purvis: https://twitter.com/SainathAppagoni/status/1238061062127157251 https://blog.marketo.com/2020/03/remote-working-101-survival-kit-remote-employees-need-to- succeed.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
  13. 13. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Build Trust Prioritize Security Nurture Team Relationships The key ways of ensuring you build a team that works and performs, include: Regular Meetups Create an Employee Social Media Culture Group Video Calls Celebrate Successes Utilize Productivity Tools Some of the most popular and useful productivity tools include: Trello Trello is usually described as a project management tool but it can be used in a wide range of different ways. It is a very visual choice of tool and can be used as a kind of diary, a way of actioning tasks, sharing out responsibilities or even as an editorial calendar. Slack Slack is the most popular communication tool used by businesses. It allows for quick instant messages in the place of long email chains and is a much more reactive option for teams who need quick responses or if you need to speak to a team publicly and collect their responses where everyone can see. It’s much easier and much less annoying than multiple emails. Google Drive / Dropbox Google Drive and Dropbox are the forerunners when it comes to managing files in shared folders. The added bonus many people find with Google Drive is that it’s so easily compatible with almost any device and you have full access to the Google suite of software tools including Sheets and Docs. Evernote Evernote is like a handy notebook ensuring you never forget a single of your thoughts or notes. You can organize your thoughts into notebooks, to-do lists and more to ensure you can find what you need when you need it. There are also tagging options so any note can be found with ease. It is a very simple app but perfect for brainstorming sessions, writing quick blog posts and keeping your thoughts in one place to look back on when needed.
  14. 14. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Jesse Stommel’s thread on online teaching practices: https://twitter.com/Jessifer/status/1236336679197323264?s=19 • Teaching is about being human with humans. There’s no neat and tidy script for that. • We also need to recognize the labor issues involved. If a teacher hasn’t been paid to build an online course, they certainly shouldn’t be asked to retrofit one (to exacting standards) at the last minute. Especially given most of the teachers in #highered are adjuncts. • The work starts with compassion and patience (for students and colleagues), not rubrics or best practices. • As someone directly involved with online learning, I’d love to see what such a rubric looks like, because I’m 100% sure it’s problematic.
  15. 15. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Kathleen Morris shares resources for online teaching:
  16. 16. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Will Stoutamire shares online resources for online educators: https://twitter.com/wstoutamire/status/1237383499889418241?s=19 Click here to view the list of resources
  17. 17. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Anna Spargo-Ryan shares her experiences as an online educator: https://twitter.com/annaspargoryan/status/1237536753864470528?s=19 • I teach up to 150 students at once each semester, and the biggest challenge is getting to know students well enough to teach them when there are so many and I can't see or hear them. • So the very first thing I do is find other ways to familiarise myself with them. Avatars (like twitter profile pics) are great for this, even if they're not a photo of the student. They're a quick way to differentiate people in a text-heavy environment. • Getting them to introduce themselves is the equivalent, I guess, of remembering where they sit. Make associations with the specific details they give. So I'll be like, oh that's Rebecca, she lives in the Adelaide Hills. Or, there's Priya, she has a Bernese Mountain Dog. • Obviously one of the challenges is isolation. We're all working remotely, often in different cities, towns and remote locations. Teamwork is hard online, so these are things I do: ▪ Break them into smaller groups. Not everyone will participate, despite your best efforts, but MAX 8 people per group works for me. ▪ Give them dedicated group-work spaces. I create separate forums clearly marked with group numbers. ▪ Clearly outline when you expect them to work as a class and when they should break off into group work. ▪ Clearly describe what you expect them to do in their groups, e.g. "Give two paragraphs of feedback to at least one other student." ▪ Give them reasons to interact *with each other*. If they feel a connection with each other, they'll be more likely to participate. ▪ Online there's no "ask the person next to you about their pet and tell the class about it" so I get them to share stories.
  18. 18. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence ▪ It's much, much easier to get them to work in groups if the groups don't change. I know it means they don't get to interact with as many people, but getting to know people online is much harder, so limit what you demand of them. ▪ Similarly, if you're transferring your existing students to online, or you know them already, make the effort to create groups with complementary skills and varied ideas. It encourages much better/more discussion. • Another big challenge is helping students understand what you need them to do over the whole subject/unit/term/semester. • In a mostly text-based environment, the important parts can get lost. • This is also a useful consideration for accessibility. • In a classroom, you will talk and discuss and lots of words will get used. • Online, all of those extra words can clutter what you want them to learn and do. You still want to use them, because otherwise the class is boring, but not at the expense of clarity. So ... ▪ Give VERY CLEAR deliverables. No extra words. "Assessment task: write 1000 words + a bibliography." You can elaborate separately. ▪ GUIDE DISCUSSION. Ask leading questions. I add headings to my questions so everyone knows what they relate to. ▪ Recap with takeaways. At the end of the discussion, I'll add dot points to highlight the important points. ▪ Set clear expectations. "Please respond to 3-4 questions." ▪ Tell them HOW to deliver. "Upload as a Word doc or PDF at this link." "Respond in this thread." • I have a brilliant student whose accessibility need is no-frills, clear instruction. They have taught me so much about only giving the information that's required to perform the task. The extra flavour can be done elsewhere. • Use formatting tools to organise and highlight important information! This helps screen readers, too. Use your H1, H2, H3 and paragraph formats. Use bold text. Use bullet points and/or ordered lists. Use alt text on images. • All systems will be different, of course, but I try really hard to organise information in a useful way. ▪ - Grouping similar tasks together ▪ - Distinguishing forums/chats/seminars with headings or sections ▪ - Creating a good folder structure for supporting info, worksheets, etc. ▪ - Having a clear overview (e.g. a Unit Guide) where all the pertinent info can be found at a glance ▪ - An 'announcements' area so students know where to expect to find important notices ▪ - A 'questions' area so you can contain student queries AND other students can see the answers • Then, the thing is to take advantage of the online space, right. So instead of thinking of online teaching as a rotten inferior substitute, use the tools it offers. You have the ability to embed video, audio, images, useful links, cross-linking between discussions • Text-based learning can be hard, especially if you've never done it before. If you have access, use video streaming to communicate the main ideas
  19. 19. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence • Let students ask questions during those sessions. Record and/or transcribe them for connection or other accessibility requirements • Try to let go of formal communication. In a classroom, you have the benefit of casual conversation. Online, you have to bring that into the way you write. • This is easier when you're a writer teaching writing. I guess my main advice is to try to write the way you speak. • Mostly, your students will all work in different ways, as they do in a regular classroom. Teaching online requires pretty close attention – you can’t see if a student is engaged or not, so you have to watch carefully and find ways to engage them. • Most online teaching environments have stats about who’s logging in, posting, reading, etc. so you can be a bit systematic about how you bring in the laggers.
  20. 20. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Jacqueline Wernimont shares collected resources for moving education online: https://twitter.com/profwernimont/status/1237351856000700417?s=19 Click here to access the document above.
  21. 21. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence The Chronicle of Higher Education shares a link to help educators who are going online in a hurry: https://twitter.com/chronicle/status/1237528705691336704?s=19 Click here to follow the link
  22. 22. Moving Education Online Resources 2020 by OpenEdInfluencers at NMU is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International Licence Gabbi Witthaus: If anyone is wondering how to engage learners online, there is great advice to be found in an article by Redmond et al (2018). They conducted a literature review and identified five different kinds of online engagement: emotional, social, behavioural, cognitive and collaborative. It’s easy to focus on cognitive engagement at the expense of the others, but the five are all interconnected. So for example, we can help students to feel less isolated and more part of a community (emotional and social engagement) by setting up discussion forums that encourage social conversation and personal responses, while also inviting their thoughts on the course content. Reference follows – with a shout-out to the authors for making it open access Redmond, P., Heffernan, A., Abawi, L., Brown, A., & Henderson, R. (2018). An Online Engagement Framework for Higher Education. Online Learning, 22(1), 183– 204. https://doi.org/10.24059/olj.v22i1.1175 [CC-BY]

×