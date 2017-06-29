Natural Resources, Climate Change, and Policy Workshop
Water Resources Agriculture Recreation Biodiversity Carbon Stock
Habitat Connectivity
County habitat connectivity ordinance Linkage and connectivity profile Relatively small area yields low contributions Link...
Water Hazard Risk Reduction
Water Hazard Risk Reduction
Amounts and proportions of flood-absorbing land cover types Estimate of sea level rise inundation at 2050 and 2100 500-yea...
City setback policy
Food Production
Benefits of Agriculture • Bay Area residents “take pride in their region and its unique quality of life, who are sympathet...
Morgan Hill Gilroy
Morgan Hill Gilroy 1984
Morgan Hill Gilroy 1984
Prime Farmland Urban and Built- Up Land Rural Residential 1984 Prime Farmland Urban and Built- Up Land Rural Residential 2...
Farmland composition of your area“94% of Prime Farmland in Santa Clara County is in my Area of Interest” Only 9% of Prime ...
Carbon Stock
Carbon is sequestered from the atmosphere and is stored in biomass of trees Carbon is stored in the organic matter of soil...
Above-ground live carbon on natural lands Soil carbon
Questions?
Data Used for Agriculture • Ag cover – Farmland Mapping and Monitoring Program http://www.conservation.ca.gov/dlrp/fmmp • ...
Biodiversity
Biodiversity
Impervious Surface Groundwater Recharge Water Resources
Water Resources
What’s in the Greenprint? Prime Farmland Farmland of Statewide Importance Unique Farmland Farmland of Local Importance Sui...
Biodiversity What’s in the Greenprint? Conservation Lands Network: Priority Land Conservation Lands Network: Key Riparian ...
What’s in the Greenprint? Natural Land in the Active River Area Floodplains Hydrogeologically Vulnerable Areas Recharge Ru...
Water Resources
Water Resources
  There is a lot of data in the Greenprint, more than we have time to go through today, plus I want to leave time for questions. So I chose to focus this time on some key innovations that we're getting out there through the Greenprint.
  • This is what we chose to focus on. Obviously there's more to see, and we encourage you to explore on your own.

    For biodiversity, we are going to focus on corridors and connectivity. This is the concept that connected habitats are better for plants and wildlife than disconnected habitats.
  Habitat linkages connect large landscape blocks.
  The Bay Area Critical Linkages project produced
  • The Bay Area Critical Linkages project produced
  • Reducing flood damage – Multiple natural preventative solutions:
    Preserve watershed natural cover
    Preserve and restore wetlands and floodplains
  • These should be grouped as services

    Natural Resources, Climate Change, and Policy Workshop

    Data Used for Agriculture • Ag cover – Farmland Mapping and Monitoring Program http://www.conservation.ca.gov/dlrp/fmmp • Production value – Agricultural Commissioners' annual reports https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/exec/county/countymap/ • Land protection – Bay Area Protected Areas Database • Irrigation deficit due to climate change – ? • Fallow rates • Agricultural policies
    What's in the Greenprint? Prime Farmland Farmland of Statewide Importance Unique Farmland Farmland of Local Importance Suitable Rangeland "Best" combination of physical and chemical characteristics for the production of crops Meets strict criteria "Good" combination of physical and chemical characteristics for the production of crops Land that is important to the local economy due to its productivity or value Has been used for the production of specific high economic value crops, but does not meet Prime or Statewide criteria Land on which the existing vegetation, whether grown naturally or through management, is suitable for grazing or browsing of livestock Agriculture
    Biodiversity What's in the Greenprint? Conservation Lands Network: Priority Land Conservation Lands Network: Key Riparian Corridor Avian Tidal Habitat Prioritization Habitat Connectivity Hotspots of Species Requiring Compensatory Mitigation Baylands, Wetlands and Vernal Pools 1M acres of land have been protected, the CLN answers "where should the next million be?" An inventory of riparian corridors critical to the survival of anadromous fish and other aquatic life A prioritization of existing tidal habitats for 5 representative species of bird Regionally-scaled large landscape blocks and the habitat linkages to connect them, plus estimates of connectivity (from Omniscape) Areas of overlap where regulated species have their most needed habitat Wet areas are essential to terrestrial and aquatic life
    What's in the Greenprint? Natural Land in the Active River Area Floodplains Hydrogeologically Vulnerable Areas Recharge Runoff Drinking Water Source Watersheds Natural land cover in the active river area filters excess sediment and pollutants thereby maintaining or enhancing water quality Natural lands in flood hazard zones can help reduce flood risk for populations and agriculture downstream Natural land cover provides some protection to aquifer water quality by decreasing contaminant release and increasing groundwater recharge in these areas Recharge rates in mm/year based on a 30-year average Runoff rates in mm/year based on a 30-year average. High runoff means increased delivery of pollutants and sediment Natural lands in water supply sources deliver cleaner water at lower costs by filtering the water Water Resources
