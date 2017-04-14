Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN - from PoC to Field Trial

Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. Transform your business, transcend expectations with our ...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. IoT Data Center Data Center Service Network WANLAN Transp...
Software-Defined Exchange Service 5 http://www.ntt.com/en/services/cloud/sd-exchange.html
Transport SDN Overview 6 Dynamic and integrated management of transport network devices
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 7 Transport Network Settings (As-Is) n Distributed networ...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. MPLS 8 Transport Network Settings (adopting Transport SDN...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 9 Use Cases of Transport SDN NW visualization (Multi laye...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 10 Transport NW Controller Architecture BSS/OSS/Orchestra...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. NTT Communications Transport SDN History 2015 2016 2017 N...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. n Value-added VNFs n Fully and advanced automation & Visu...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. ONOS Packet Optical Use Case / NTT Communications Transpo...
① Motivation and Objectives of Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN ② Implementation of ONOS-based Disaggregated Optical Transport Networks ③ NTT Communications' Field Trial 14
#ONOSProject BW Calendaring SDN-IP VPLS Carrier Ethernet 2.0 L3VPN Control Apps Mgmt AppsConfig Apps ONOS Logically Centr...
#ONOSProject ONOS Distributed Architecture NB Core API Distributed Core (state management, notifications, high-availabilit...
#ONOSProject ONOS Core Subsystems Device Link Host Topology Flow Rule Path Packet StatisticsIntent Application Leadership ...
#ONOSProject ONOS Building Blocks Applications Bandwidth on-demand, calendaring, optical restoration Power balancing, faul...
#ONOSProject Distributed Config Store YANG Runtime *.yang YANG Compiler model.jar RESTCONF / NETCONF SB REST / RESTCONF / ...
#ONOSProject YANG Runtime *.yang YANG Compiler RESTCONF / NETCONF SB Device Dynamic Config Subsystem Device Device Device ...
#ONOSProject On#Demand) Op+cal)Bandwidth)) Advanced)Mul+#Layer) Restora+on) Fujitsu'TL1'provider'OF'provider' Ciena'TL1'pr...
#ONOSProject https://youtu.be/nXAZ3d8d4ZM Carrier Ethernet over WDM (2016)
#ONOSProject Disaggregated Optical Networks transponder muxponder ROADM ROADM To optical transportX To packet layer Back...
#ONOSProject SDN & NFV Solutions Showcase
#ONOSProject Participating Organizations
#ONOSProject Summary ONOS is SDN controller for converged multi-layer networking Scale out, high performance, HA Rich info...
① Motivation and Objectives of Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN ② Implementation of ONOS-based Disaggregated Optical Transport Networks ③ NTT Communications' Field Trial 27
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. ONOS Packet Optical Use Case / NTT Communications Transpo...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. Lab Trial & Field Trial n Lab Trial n Implement R&D resul...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 30 Lab Trial of Disaggregated Transport Networks n Feasib...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 31 Lab Trial Result BSS/OSS/Orchestrator Transport NW Con...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 32 BSS/OSS/Orchestrator Transport NW Controller (Model ba...
33 Covering 20sites across 6countries Holding 3ASs and connecting with other ISPs Field Trials on NTT com testbed
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 34 Otemachi Tamachi Makuhari Chiba n Step 1 (Q1 2017) : d...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 35 Next Steps of Field Trial n Accumulate the knowledge o...
Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. Summary n Transport SDN have matured from PoC to Producti...
Thank you
Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN - from PoC to Field Trial

  Transform your business, transcend expectations with our technologically advanced solutions. Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN - from PoC to Field Trial - Dai Kashiwa, Director, NTT Communications / Board member of ONOS/CORD Marc De Leenheer, MTS, ON.Lab Toru Furusawa, Chief Engineer, NTT Communications
  Agenda ① Motivation and Objectives of Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN ② Implementation of ONOS-based Disaggregated Optical Transport Networks ③ NTT Communications' Field Trial 2
  Agenda ① Motivation and Objectives of Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN ② Implementation of ONOS-based Disaggregated Optical Transport Networks ③ NTT Communications' Field Trial 3
  4. 4. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. IoT Data Center Data Center Service Network WANLAN Transport Network Enterprise Cloud Enterprise Cloud Cloud Horizontal expansion “Software-Defined Exchange Service” SDN deployment SDN Deployment Expansion in NTT Communications SaaS IaaS Third Party Cloud Service Vertical Expansion “Software-Defined Network Service ” “Transport SDN” 4
  5. 5. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. Software-Defined Exchange Service 5 http://www.ntt.com/en/services/cloud/sd-exchange.html
  6. 6. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. Transport SDN Overview 6 Dynamic and integrated management of transport network devices
  7. 7. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 7 Transport Network Settings (As-Is) n Distributed network functions deployment n Hardware-based aggregation n Isolated NMS/EMS Packet & Optical Transport DomainAccess Domain Access Domain VLAN/OTN MPLS VLAN/OTNOTN / WDM NMS BSS/OSS BSS/OSS BSS/OSS Isolated NMS/EMS Distributed NF CLI RPC CLI Aggregated NMSNMS
  8. 8. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. MPLS 8 Transport Network Settings (adopting Transport SDN) n Centralized network functions deployment n Software-based disaggregation n API integration with Transport NW controller Packet & Optical Transport DomainAccess Domain Access Domain VLAN/OTN VLAN/OTNOTN / WDM VNF Centralized NF Disaggregated As-IsTo-Be BSS/OSS/Orchestrator Transport NW Controller (Model based) API integration CLI NETCONF REST
  9. 9. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 9 Use Cases of Transport SDN NW visualization (Multi layer, multi domain) Analysis & Process automation Power consumption Path latency(RTT) Auto path allocation (Multi layer, multi domain) End-to-end fault recovery (Multi domain)
  10. 10. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. 10 Transport NW Controller Architecture BSS/OSS/Orchestrator Transport NW Controller (Model based) Service/Business Model Multi domain / multi layer flow/resource optimization Device specific config Network config 1 2 3 4 VLAN/OTN MPLS OTN / WDM CLI NETCONF NETCONF /REST Driver Driver RING NNI Fabric Path Computation Resource Optimization Device Config NW Config Topology NE Intent Service / Business model ( e.g. link, Bandwidth, reliability) 1 2 3 4 Driver Driver
  11. 11. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. NTT Communications Transport SDN History 2015 2016 2017 NTTCom Transport SDN PoC1 PoC2 Production Deployment 4 Use Cases VPN/Cloud integration Testing automation Path config: 1 hour -> minutes 60% OPEX down
  12. 12. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. n Value-added VNFs n Fully and advanced automation & Visualization - Telemetry - AI / Deep learning 3n Open SDN Controller n Customizability n Faster time to market n Interoperability n CAPEX/OPEX reduction 2n Disaggregated devices n Speeding up technical innovation n Inventory optimization 1 12 Our Challenge (Phase2)
  13. 13. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. ONOS Packet Optical Use Case / NTT Communications Transport SDN PoC2 PoC3 2015 2016 2017 ONOS Packet Optical Use Case NTTCom Transport SDN IP-Optical Disaggregated ROADM Resiliency/Monitoring PoC1 PoC2 Production Deployment Lab Trial Field Trial Agenda② Agenda③ PoC1 Phase1 Phase2
  14. 14. Copyright © NTT Communications Corporation. All rights reserved. ① Motivation and Objectives of Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN ② Implementation of ONOS-based Disaggregated Optical Transport Networks ③ NTT Communications' Field Trial 14
  15. 15. #ONOSProject BW Calendaring SDN-IP VPLS Carrier Ethernet 2.0 L3VPN Control Apps Mgmt AppsConfig Apps ONOS Logically Centralized Control 1. Optimize resource usage 2. Dynamic traffic provisioning 3. Multi-layer resiliency Motivation Optical Network OTN WDM Fiber switching Packet Network IP MPLS VLAN Disaggregated Transport Network 1. Reduces CAPEX & OPEX 2. Eliminates vendor lock-in 3. Allows rightsizing and piece-wise upgrades
  16. 16. #ONOSProject ONOS Distributed Architecture NB Core API Distributed Core (state management, notifications, high-availability & scale-out) SB Core API Protocols Providers Protocols Providers Protocols Providers Protocols Providers AppsApps
  17. 17. #ONOSProject ONOS Core Subsystems Device Link Host Topology Flow Rule Path Packet StatisticsIntent Application Leadership Messaging Storage Region Mastership Driver Group Security Flow Objective Event OpenFlow NetConf OVSDB Core Cluster . . . Proxy ARPMobility L2 Forwarding REST API GUI CLI Network Cfg. SDN IP / BGP Packet / Optical Tunnel . . . OSGi / Apache Karaf Network Virt.Device Cfg. Config UI Extension External Apps Graph Discovery Tenant . . .
  18. 18. #ONOSProject ONOS Building Blocks Applications Bandwidth on-demand, calendaring, optical restoration Power balancing, fault management & correlation Optical information model Northbound Abstractions Intent framework Converged topology graph ONOS Core: Scale & HA Modular PCE Scalable resource manager (spectrum, OTN, …) Southbound TL1, PCEP, OpenFlow, NETCONF/YANG, SNMP, REST In progress: Infinera OTSv, Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent), OpenROADM NB Core API Distributed Core (state management, notifications, high-availability & scale-out) SB Core API Protocols Providers Protocols Providers Protocols Providers Protocols Providers AppsApps
  19. 19. #ONOSProject Distributed Config Store YANG Runtime *.yang YANG Compiler model.jar RESTCONF / NETCONF SB REST / RESTCONF / NETCONF NB Device Dynamic Config Subsystem Device Device Device Device Certification App model.jar *.yang Device Config App Network Function Device Device Device DeviceDevice /services/devices JSON / XML JSON / XML First, ONOS NB receives device config data as JSON or XML, decodes it and stores it in the distributed store. Afterwards, ONOS SB receives change notifications and encodes the data to JSON or XML and conveys it to the device. YANG model is registered by (1) operator, or (2) device Dynamic Config of Devices
  20. 20. #ONOSProject YANG Runtime *.yang YANG Compiler RESTCONF / NETCONF SB Device Dynamic Config Subsystem Device Device Device Service Design Orchestrator Device Device Device Device Service Application model.jar OpenFlow / P4 / Other SB Device Device Device Device Distributed Config Store /services/devices JSON / XML JSON / XML REST / RESTCONF / NETCONF NB First, ONOS NB receives service provisioning request as JSON or XML, decodes it and stores it in the distributed store. Afterwards, the service app receives change notifications and interacts with the environment using whatever means are appropriate. Service design creates a YANG model for the service. The model gets compiled and registered; either a priori by the user or at run-time by the application. Dynamic Config of Services
  21. 21. #ONOSProject On#Demand) Op+cal)Bandwidth)) Advanced)Mul+#Layer) Restora+on) Fujitsu'TL1'provider'OF'provider' Ciena'TL1'provider' Huawei'PCEP'provider' Menlo'Park,'CA' Richardson,'TX' Plano,'TX' OBawa,'Ontario' ONOS) OpCcal'layer' IP'Layer' Domain)A) Domain)B) Domain)C) Mul+#Layer)Network) Op+miza+on) https://youtu.be/gsfYwJyYfI4 Multi-Layer, Multi-Vendor (June 2015)
  22. 22. #ONOSProject https://youtu.be/nXAZ3d8d4ZM Carrier Ethernet over WDM (2016)
  23. 23. #ONOSProject Disaggregated Optical Networks transponder muxponder ROADM ROADM To optical transportX To packet layer Backplane • 1x20 WSS, 1U • 8x2 transponder, 1U • 160x160 backplane, 7U ONOS OpenFlow, SNMP, TL1 NETCONF, REST Power Management Alarm Handling Bandwidth On Demand Protection Switching Vertical integration Disaggregated Vendor lock-in Multi vendor One size fits all Rightsize Forklift upgrade Piece-wise upgrade System integration Software-driven integration EDFA OPS
  24. 24. #ONOSProject SDN & NFV Solutions Showcase
  25. 25. #ONOSProject Participating Organizations
  26. 26. #ONOSProject Summary ONOS is SDN controller for converged multi-layer networking Scale out, high performance, HA Rich information model, variety of subsystems, proven south bound Growing eco-system and community Component vendors, system vendors, and operators Production ready Commercial versions Trial deployments in service providers and research networks
  ① Motivation and Objectives of Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN ② Implementation of ONOS-based Disaggregated Optical Transport Networks ③ NTT Communications' Field Trial 27
  ONOS Packet Optical Use Case / NTT Communications Transport SDN PoC2 PoC3 2015 2016 2017 ONOS Packet Optical Use Case NTTCom Transport SDN PoC1 PoC2 Production Deployment Lab Trial Field Trial Agenda③ PoC1
  Lab Trial & Field Trial n Lab Trial n Implement R&D results in a closed and small environment n Evaluate functionality and non- functionality for each technology n Field Trial n Deploy R&D results to the wide area testbed infrastructure and Integrate with other systems (Cloud, backbone networks, etc) n Provide "services" with the testbed for all employees of Technology Development Dept. n Confirm the End-to-End operability and stability 2016 2017 2018 2019〜 Feedback to community Feedback to community
  30 Lab Trial of Disaggregated Transport Networks n Feasibility study n Building out transport networks composed of disaggregated devices n Managing multi-vendor devices in SDN controller Packet & Optical Transport DomainAccess Domain Access Domain VLAN/OTN MPLS VLAN/OTNOTN / WDM BSS/OSS/Orchestrator Transport NW Controller VNF Dis-aggregation As-IsTo-Be CLI NETCONF REST 4 1 1 1
  31 Lab Trial Result BSS/OSS/Orchestrator Transport NW Controller (Model based) Service/Business Model Multi domain / multi layer flow/resource optimization Device specific config Network config 1 2 3 4 VLAN/OTN MPLS OTN / WDM CLI NETCONF NETCONF /REST Driver Driver RING NNI Fabric Path Computation Resource Optimization Device Config NW Config Topology NE Intent Service / Business model ( e.g. link, Bandwidth, reliability) 1 2 3 4 Driver Driver
  32 BSS/OSS/Orchestrator Transport NW Controller (Model based) Service/Business Model Multi domain / multi layer flow/resource optimization Device specific config Network config 1 2 3 4 VLAN/OTN MPLS OTN / WDM CLI NETCONF NETCONF /REST Driver Driver RING NNI Fabric Path Computation Resource Optimization Device Config NW Config Topology NE Intent Service / Business model ( e.g. link, Bandwidth, reliability) 1 2 3 4 Driver - Multiple southbound driver with minimum implementation (e.g. Auto template generation from YANG model) - Transactional control across multiple nodes and domains - End-End path provisioning with top intent - Modeling to describe NW Config & Mapping logic - Network topology model of multiple layer and technology - Automatic path computation Driver Lab Trial Result RING NNI Fabric Path Computation Resource Optimization Device Config NW Config Topology NE Intent Service / Business model ( e.g. link, Bandwidth, reliability) Driver ✔ ✔ Under development (Dynamic Configuration Brigade) To be developed (New Brigade?) Intent Framework / Topology SubSystem Intent Framework / Web UI Under development (Dynamic Configuration Brigade)
  33 Covering 20sites across 6countries Holding 3ASs and connecting with other ISPs Field Trials on NTT com testbed
  34 Otemachi Tamachi Makuhari Chiba n Step 1 (Q1 2017) : done n Deployed packet switches and transponders across 3 sites around Tokyo n Step 2 (Q2-Q4 2017) : WIP n Deploy ROADM, optical amplifier
  35 Next Steps of Field Trial n Accumulate the knowledge of Transport-SDN through the field trial n Integrate with the existing Legacy domains and Orchestrator n Expand new domains (Cloud DC, DCI, etc) n Confirm the stability through the long term operation Metro Domain (Legacy) NETCONF API DC NW Ctrl Orchestrator DC NW OTN / WDM Domain Switch Domain API DC NW Transport NW Controller
  Summary n Transport SDN have matured from PoC to Production. n We are challenging to adopt disaggregated devices and open source SDN controller. n ON.Lab showed the PoC of open and disaggregated optical transport networks and is developing ONOS with the open source community toward commercial quality. n We have started the lab trial and field trial of disaggregated transport networks and continue to feedback the requirements to the ONOS community.
  Thank you

