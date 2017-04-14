Open and Disaggregated Transport SDN - from PoC to Field Trial

Traditional carriers' transport networks consist of vertically-integrated devices with vendor-proprietary interfaces, that causes "vendor lock in" environment and interferes with adopting software based control and configuration for carriers' transport networks. NTT Communications are trying to adopt disaggregation approach for them to transform our operations by integrating commoditized multi-vendor components and SDN technology.



In this presentation, we will talk about our expectations for disaggregated transport networks and its controller architecture with multiple SDN controllers including open source software. Furthermore, we will show our internal evaluation result of disaggregated transport network feasibility and discuss future development plans.