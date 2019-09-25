Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
@openaire_eu OpenAIRE INFRAESTRUCTURA Y SERVICIOS novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios ...
Open Science en la UE y el proyecto / infraestructura OpenAIRE Open Science the modus operandi 2021 2017 OA data by defaul...
POLÍTICAS FORMACIÓN Conectando Empoderamiento 3 PILARES DE ACCIÓN SERVICIOS Alignment
Nacional Global Temático Social / Personas Técnico / Servicios 3 NIVELES DE OPERACIÓN
Outreach Support Training Policy OpenAIRE National Open Access Desks Representantes ypuntosdecontacto deacceso abiertoen t...
OpenAIRENOAD in Spain https://www.openaire.eu/contact-noads Pilar Rico Castro Alicia Fátima Gómez Laura Valeria Bonora
REPOSITORIOS COMO INFRAESTRUCTURA UNA INFRAESTRUCTURA DE BASE PARTICIPATIVA OpenAIRE y EL PODER DE LOS REPOSITORIOS RED DE...
El valor real de los repositorios recae en el potencial de interconexión para crear una red de repositorios ElcasodeIntero...
Research communities Researchers (All) Content providers Innovators Research managers Funders Visión general de Infraestru...
OpenAIRE graph en expansión Nueva política de adquisición de contenidos un academic graph queagrega todalainformaciónreque...
Creación y mantenimiento de un open metadata research graph de productos científicos interconectados, con información de a...
Servicios OpenAIRE DESDE EL NIVEL DE INFRAESTRUCTURA BÁSICA HASTA EL VALOR AÑADIDO
Servicios para todas las partes interesadas! Funders, institutions, RIs, 3rd parties Content providers, Research Infras Re...
Servicios y herramientas OpenAIRE Una mirada sobre las novidades y características
https://explore.openaire.eu
OpenAIRE infrastructure Materializing the Open Science graph Project communit y FunderFunding Product Publication Research...
Propagación de contexto (OpenAIRE beta) Product Project Product supplementedBy fundedBy communit y Product Project Source ...
COBERTURA COMPLETA DE AGREGACIÓN Academic Graph Project communit y FunderFunding Product Publication Research Data Softwar...
QUEESYQUEHACE 28 One-stop-shop web service where content providers (repositories, data archives, journals, aggregators, CR...
DASHBOARD USAGE USUARIOS Gestoresderepositorios(pubs, datos),bibliotecas,proveedores decontenido,editores, agregadoresnaci...
PROJECT, PID, ABSTRACT, OPENACCESS_VERSION, DATE, SUBJECT... MORE metadata MISSING metadata PROJECT, PID, ABSTRACT, OPENAC...
Services Public Roadmaps New services to export metadata enrichments: CSV… New broker events, Collection monitor feedback ...
Alineamiento internacional - interoperabilidad y servicios
monitor.openaire.eu
In production: Status Germany DFG Italy Miur (Italian Ministry of University and Research) Belgium INNOVIRIS Greece GSRT C...
Monitor: Funder dashboard – objetivos Publicaciones,datosdeinvestigación,software publicadograciasasubvencionesdel financi...
Funder Dashboard
 OpenAIREpuedeproporcionarunservicio valioso.  Necesitamosunplandeintervenciónpara integrarlosdatosdelfinanciadorenla in...
connect.openaire.eu
OpenAIRE Research Communities/Initiatives Dashboarb Objetivos:publicar,compartirydescubrir COMMUNITY Objetivos:impactodela...
Servicios y herramientas para apoyar las políticas de acceso abierto y los datos abiertos en el H2020 4646  Depósito en a...
OPEN SCIENCE HELPDESK www.openaire.eu/support Primers Getting started onOpen Science good practices www.openaire.eu/os-pri...
www.openaire.eu @openaire_eu facebook.com/groups/openaire pedroprincipe@sdum.uminho.pt Thank you!
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitorización de financiadores

25 views

Published on

Presentation at the OpenAIRE Workshop Spain, Jornadas OS Repositorios, Léon, September 25, 2019.

Published in: Internet
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

OpenAIRE - infraestructure y servicios: novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitorización de financiadores

  1. 1. @openaire_eu OpenAIRE INFRAESTRUCTURA Y SERVICIOS novedades sobre los servicios para proveedores de contenido y servicios de monitorización de financiadores Pedro Principe University of Minho. OpenAIRE Support Officer. OpenAIRE Workshop @ OS REPOSITORIOS | 25/09/2019
  2. 2. Open Science en la UE y el proyecto / infraestructura OpenAIRE Open Science the modus operandi 2021 2017 OA data by default 2018 2013 OA to all publications OA data pilot 2007 OA pilot for publications Zooming on Open Science OpenAIRE OpenAIRE Advance Legal Entity OpenAIRE 2020 @ Natalia Manola slide
  3. 3. POLÍTICAS FORMACIÓN Conectando Empoderamiento 3 PILARES DE ACCIÓN SERVICIOS Alignment
  4. 4. Nacional Global Temático Social / Personas Técnico / Servicios 3 NIVELES DE OPERACIÓN
  5. 5. Outreach Support Training Policy OpenAIRE National Open Access Desks Representantes ypuntosdecontacto deacceso abiertoen todoslosestados miembrosdelaUE www.openaire.eu/contact-noads
  6. 6. OpenAIRENOAD in Spain https://www.openaire.eu/contact-noads Pilar Rico Castro Alicia Fátima Gómez Laura Valeria Bonora
  7. 7. REPOSITORIOS COMO INFRAESTRUCTURA UNA INFRAESTRUCTURA DE BASE PARTICIPATIVA OpenAIRE y EL PODER DE LOS REPOSITORIOS RED DE REPOSITORIOS 7
  8. 8. El valor real de los repositorios recae en el potencial de interconexión para crear una red de repositorios ElcasodeInteroperabilidadparaRepositoriosdeAccesoAbierto-COARBriefingPaper
  9. 9. Research communities Researchers (All) Content providers Innovators Research managers Funders Visión general de Infraestructura y servicios OpenAIRE [actualizado] INFRAESTRUCTURA Validation Cleaning De-duplication Inference Project communiity FunderFunding Product Publicatio n Data Software Organizatio n TERMS OF USE Harvesting Uploading Brokering Source ORP Publications repositories Data repositories Hybrid repositories Registries OA Journals Software repositories Content Providers Research Infras GUIDE LINES
  10. 10. OpenAIRE graph en expansión Nueva política de adquisición de contenidos un academic graph queagrega todalainformaciónrequeridapara entregarherramientasdemonitoreo
  11. 11. Creación y mantenimiento de un open metadata research graph de productos científicos interconectados, con información de acceso abierto, vinculado a información de financiamiento y comunidades. OpenAIRE research graph Abierto Completo De-duplicado Transparente Participativo Descentralizado Confiable
  12. 12. Servicios OpenAIRE DESDE EL NIVEL DE INFRAESTRUCTURA BÁSICA HASTA EL VALOR AÑADIDO
  13. 13. Servicios para todas las partes interesadas! Funders, institutions, RIs, 3rd parties Content providers, Research Infras Researchers, scientists Support Accelerate Monitor
  14. 14. Servicios y herramientas OpenAIRE Una mirada sobre las novidades y características
  15. 15. https://explore.openaire.eu
  16. 16. OpenAIRE infrastructure Materializing the Open Science graph Project communit y FunderFunding Product Publication Research Data Software Organization Source Other res. products MiningHarvestingDeduplication • Harvested data sources 10K + • Harvested records 500Mi + • Publication full-texts 7.5Mi (soon 10.5Mi+) • Harvested/mined links 200Mi +
  17. 17. Propagación de contexto (OpenAIRE beta) Product Project Product supplementedBy fundedBy communit y Product Project Source ofInterestofInterest fundedBy hostedBy Product supplementedBy Product Source Country Project Organization hostedBy (institutional repository) Funder funds (National Funder) fundedBy jurisdiction located operates
  18. 18. COBERTURA COMPLETA DE AGREGACIÓN Academic Graph Project communit y FunderFunding Product Publication Research Data Software Organization Source Other res. products … and more … and more … and more … and more … and more … and more
  19. 19. QUEESYQUEHACE 28 One-stop-shop web service where content providers (repositories, data archives, journals, aggregators, CRIS systems) interact with OpenAIRE. It provides the front-end access to many of OpenAIRE's backend services.
  20. 20. DASHBOARD USAGE USUARIOS Gestoresderepositorios(pubs, datos),bibliotecas,proveedores decontenido,editores, agregadoresnacionales. USUARIO BASE Enproduccióndesdeoctubrede 2018ysirvea1318proveedoresde contenido(comenzómáscentrado enlosrepositoriosdepublicaciones) VALOR Mejorelascoleccionesyelcontenido delrepositorio para mejorarlavisibilidadyelacceso.Memoriainstitucional mejorada.Mejor evaluacióndelainvestigación institucional. Cumplimiento delasnormasdelfinanciador.Mejorala interoperabilidad delrepositorio.
  21. 21. PROJECT, PID, ABSTRACT, OPENACCESS_VERSION, DATE, SUBJECT... MORE metadata MISSING metadata PROJECT, PID, ABSTRACT, OPENACCESS_VERSION, DATE, SUBJECT... Eventos de enriquecimiento del servicio de broker Nuevos eventos Broker: ORCID > Publications/Datsets/software; Datasets > Projects; Publications <-> Software; Publications <-> Datasets
  22. 22. Services Public Roadmaps New services to export metadata enrichments: CSV… New broker events, Collection monitor feedback – request harvesting, Consolidated usage stats reports, …
  23. 23. Alineamiento internacional - interoperabilidad y servicios
  24. 24. monitor.openaire.eu
  25. 25. In production: Status Germany DFG Italy Miur (Italian Ministry of University and Research) Belgium INNOVIRIS Greece GSRT Cyprus RPF Canada CIHR, NSERC, SSHCR France French National Research Agency funder (ANR) Chile CONICYT Spain FECYT (Ministry of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness) In beta:
  26. 26. Monitor: Funder dashboard – objetivos Publicaciones,datosdeinvestigación,software publicadograciasasubvencionesdel financiador Impacto de financiamiento MonitoreodelimpactodeOpenScience: datos/software,FAIRness,tendenciasde reproducibilidad Impacto Open Access/Science
  27. 27. Funder Dashboard
  28. 28.  OpenAIREpuedeproporcionarunservicio valioso.  Necesitamosunplandeintervenciónpara integrarlosdatosdelfinanciadorenla infraestructura.  pero ya hay una prueba!  ProporcionaríamosunaAPIparala integracióndelainformacióndelrepositorio (pluginDSpaceporejemplo)  Enriquecimientosdemetadatosvisiblesen bróker(provide) Financiador(es) de España
  29. 29. connect.openaire.eu
  30. 30. OpenAIRE Research Communities/Initiatives Dashboarb Objetivos:publicar,compartirydescubrir COMMUNITY Objetivos:impactodelainvestigación RESEARCH INITIATIVE
  31. 31. Servicios y herramientas para apoyar las políticas de acceso abierto y los datos abiertos en el H2020 4646  Depósito en acceso abierto  Almacenamiento de datos de investigación en Zenodo  Conectar publicaciones y conjuntos de datos  Informes de resultados de investigación  Descubrir, analizar y acceder  Material de soporte y Helpdesk  Material de capacitación y apoyo
  32. 32. OPEN SCIENCE HELPDESK www.openaire.eu/support Primers Getting started onOpen Science good practices www.openaire.eu/os-primers Guides Howto’s on practicing Open Science and on using OpenAIRE services www.openaire.eu/guides Factsheets Quick references on Open Science in H2020 topics www.openaire.eu/openaire-h2020-factsheets FAQs Quick answers to Open Science practices and OpenAIRE services issues www.openaire.eu/faqs Use cases of OpenAIRE services for different stakeholders www.openaire.eu/use-cases Webinars Training on Open Science topics www.openaire.eu/frontpage/webinars
  33. 33. www.openaire.eu @openaire_eu facebook.com/groups/openaire pedroprincipe@sdum.uminho.pt Thank you!

×