Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
, , Versiyon Kontrolü 101 Onur Sercan Yılmaz DSC Zaim Lead github.com/onursercanyilmaz Fatih Bilgi DSC Zaim Project Coordi...
İçerik Git, Github, Versiyon Kontrolü 101 ● Versiyon Kontrolü nedir? ● Versiyon Kontrolü çeşitleri ● Versiyon Kontrolü Yar...
Versiyon kontrolünü bir dosya veya projedeki değişiklikleri takip edebilmek için uyguladığımız bir yöntem olarak tanımlaya...
● Yerel Versiyon Kontrolü ● Merkezileştirilmiş V. K. ● Dağıtılmış Versiyon K. Versiyon Kontrolü Çeşitleri Nelerdir?
En eski versiyon kontrol sistemi yaklaşımıdır. Çalıştığımız projemiz ve yaptığımız değişiklikler kullanıcı makinası üzerin...
Birden fazla kişinin bir proje üzerinde etkin çalışması için ortaya atılmış versiyonlama sistemidir.Bu sistemde proje orta...
Merkezi versiyon sistemlerinin geliştiricilerinin offline çalışabilmesi ve repository’nin zarar görmesi durumunda geri get...
● Versiyon kontrol sistemi, eski sürümleri kaydederek veri kaybını veya hata yapmayı önler. ● Birden çok ortak çalışanla v...
Temelde git, geliştirdiğiniz ve zamana göre değiştirdiğiniz projeleri kontrol etmenizi sağlayan dağıtılmış versiyon kontro...
Github, daha kullanıcı dostu GUI ve servisleriyle geliştiriciler için git kullanımını kolaylaştıran bulut tabanlı git depo...
Linus Benedict Torvalds 28 Aralık 1969’da Finlandiya’nın başkenti Helsinki’de dünyaya geldi. 17 Eylül 1991 tarihinde, Linu...
“Talk is cheap. Show me the code.” “Konuşmak bedava. Bana kodu göster” Linus Torvald
Git, Github Desktop kurulum
Git Kodları
Örneklerde kullanılacak Bir dosyanın içine file1.txt ve file2.txt adında iki tane metin dosyası oluşturduk Örnek dosya
Git versiyonunu öğrenmek $ git version
Yerel repository oluşturmak Projenizin bulunduğu dosyada sağ tık > Git Bash Here Versiyon Kontrolüne dahil etmiş olduk. $ ...
Kullanıcı adı oluşturma $ git config --global user.name ‘DSCZaim’
Kullanıcı maili oluşturmak $ git config --global user.email example@domain.com
Dosyayı okumak cat komutu dosyanın içeriğini yazdırır. $ cat file1.txt
Durumu görmek Hangi dosyaları değiştirdiğinizi, sildiğinizi veya hangi dosyaları eklediğinizi kolayca görebilirsin $ git s...
Commit etmek istemediğimiz dosyalar Gizli bilgiler barındıran dosyalar veya commit etmek istemediğiniz dosyalar için .giti...
Değiştirilen dosyaları commit etmeye hazırlama Değiştirilen, eklenen dosyaları staging area’ya gönderir ve commit edilmek ...
Commit etme $git add komutu ile staging area’ya yollanan dosyaları yeni bir versiyon veya değişiklik olarak projenizde kay...
FARKLARI git add ve git commit ● Local’de yapılan değişiklikler ● $git add ● staging area ● $git commit ● repository Bütün...
Kayıtları görmek Commit edilen versiyonları gösterir. Projeniz için oluşturduğunuz commit'lerin tarihçesini incelemek için...
Dosya kaldırmak file3.txt adında bir dosya oluşturdum. Ardından git rm -f komutu ile kaldırmaya zorladım. $ git rm -f FILE...
Dosyalardaki farkları görmek İki dosya arasındaki farklılıkları gösterir. $ diff file1.txt file2.txt
Farkları satır satır görmek difference unified ortak olan satırları ve farklı olan satırları gösterir. diff komutuna nazar...
Serverdan bilgisayarınıza proje indirmek $git clone URL
Eski versiyonu görmek $git log komutuyla çıkan eski versiyonların hash kodlarını kullanarak içeriklerini görebilirsiniz. $...
Serverdan bilgisayarınıza proje indirmek Başka bir serverda ya da bizim kullanacak olduğumuz github’dan bu komut ile proje...
Serverdan bilgisayarınıza proje indirmek Başka bir serverda ya da bizim kullanacak olduğumuz github’dan bu komut ile proje...
Sunucuya yollama Değiştirilen dosya, proje commit edildikten sonra direkt main branche yollanabilir. $git push
Half slide subtitle goes here Body copy for this slide goes here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit....
Yeni branch oluşturma Branchler karşılaşılan problemleri çözebilmek veya çıkarılması istenen kısmın kolaylıkla çıkarılması...
Başka branch’e geçiş yapma Değişik problemler için başka branchler ile yama yapılabilir. $git checkout branch_name
Uzaktaki server’a yükleme README.md dosyasını değiştirip add ve commit ettikten sonra push komutu ile githuba gönderdim. $...
Half slide subtitle goes here Body copy for this slide goes here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit....
Branchleri birleştirme Her şey hallolup projede hangi branchler kullanılacak kararlaştırıldıktan sonra kalacak olan branch...
Half slide subtitle goes here Her şey hallolup projede hangi branchler kullanılacak kararlaştırıldıktan sonra kalacak olan...
Serverdan bilgisayarınıza proje indirmek Başka bir serverda ya da bizim kullanacak olduğumuz github’dan bu komut ile proje...
Half slide subtitle goes here Body copy for this slide goes here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit....
Half slide subtitle goes here Her şey hallolup projede hangi branchler kullanılacak kararlaştırıldıktan sonra kalacak olan...
Yapılan değişikliği çekme Başkalarının proje üzerinde yaptığı değişiklikleri anlık olarak çekmek ve kodunuza entegre etmek...
DEMO Zamanı
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Git, Github, Versiyon Kontrolü 101

41 views

Published on

Yayınımızda kullandığımız, git komutları ve github ynında versiyon kontrolü çeşitlerine de değindiğimiz slayt

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Git, Github, Versiyon Kontrolü 101

  1. 1. , , Versiyon Kontrolü 101 Onur Sercan Yılmaz DSC Zaim Lead github.com/onursercanyilmaz Fatih Bilgi DSC Zaim Project Coordinator github.com/fatihbilgi
  2. 2. İçerik Git, Github, Versiyon Kontrolü 101 ● Versiyon Kontrolü nedir? ● Versiyon Kontrolü çeşitleri ● Versiyon Kontrolü Yararları ● Git nedir? ● Github nedir? ● Git yükleme ● Github Desktop yükleme ● Git kodları ● Demo
  3. 3. Versiyon kontrolünü bir dosya veya projedeki değişiklikleri takip edebilmek için uyguladığımız bir yöntem olarak tanımlayabiliriz. Versiyon Kontrolü Nedir?
  4. 4. ● Yerel Versiyon Kontrolü ● Merkezileştirilmiş V. K. ● Dağıtılmış Versiyon K. Versiyon Kontrolü Çeşitleri Nelerdir?
  5. 5. En eski versiyon kontrol sistemi yaklaşımıdır. Çalıştığımız projemiz ve yaptığımız değişiklikler kullanıcı makinası üzerindeki veritabanında tutulur. Ayrıca versiyon görüntüleme imkanını sağlar. Ancak bu sistemde sadece bir kullanıcı etkin bir şekilde çalışabilir. Projenin sürekli kopyala yapıştır yaparak yapıştırılan kısmıyla devam edilmesi. Yerel Versiyon Kontrolü
  6. 6. Birden fazla kişinin bir proje üzerinde etkin çalışması için ortaya atılmış versiyonlama sistemidir.Bu sistemde proje ortak bir repository’de tutulur ve birden fazla geliştirici aynı repository(depo) üzerinde işlemlerini gerçekleştirmektedir. Ortak veritabanının zarar görmesi halinde proje zarar görebilir! Merkezileştirilmiş Versiyon Kontrolü
  7. 7. Merkezi versiyon sistemlerinin geliştiricilerinin offline çalışabilmesi ve repository’nin zarar görmesi durumunda geri getirme gibi eksikliklerinden dolayı ortaya atılmış bir versiyon sistemidir.Bu sistemlerde merkezi bir repository olmayıp, proje üzerinde çalışan her makine, projenin kopyasını kendi yerel bilgisayarında tutmaktadır. Geliştiriciler proje üzerinde değişiklik yapmak veya proje geçmişine göz atmak istediklerinde, uzak depo ile iletişime geçmek zorunda değildir. Örneğin: Git, Bitkeeper Dağıtılmış Versiyon Kontrolü
  8. 8. ● Versiyon kontrol sistemi, eski sürümleri kaydederek veri kaybını veya hata yapmayı önler. ● Birden çok ortak çalışanla veri paylaşımı ve ekip halinde çalışmayı sağlar. ● Verileri eşzamanlı olarak değiştirmeye ve bu farklılıkları tanımlamaya izin verir. Versiyon Kontrolü Yararları Nelerdir?
  9. 9. Temelde git, geliştirdiğiniz ve zamana göre değiştirdiğiniz projeleri kontrol etmenizi sağlayan dağıtılmış versiyon kontrol sistemi aracıdır. Git, Linux Kernel'i geliştirmek için 2005 yılında Linus Torvalds tarafından oluşturulmuştur. Ücretsiz ve açık kaynaklı bir platformdur. . Git Nedir?
  10. 10. Github, daha kullanıcı dostu GUI ve servisleriyle geliştiriciler için git kullanımını kolaylaştıran bulut tabanlı git deposu barındırma hizmetidir. Github Nedir?
  11. 11. Linus Benedict Torvalds 28 Aralık 1969’da Finlandiya’nın başkenti Helsinki’de dünyaya geldi. 17 Eylül 1991 tarihinde, Linux’un ilk sürümü olan 0.01’i İnternet’te yayınladı. 2005 yılında, Git platformunun temellerini attı. Linus Torvald Kimdir?
  12. 12. “Talk is cheap. Show me the code.” “Konuşmak bedava. Bana kodu göster” Linus Torvald
  13. 13. Git, Github Desktop kurulum
  14. 14. Git Kodları
  15. 15. Örneklerde kullanılacak Bir dosyanın içine file1.txt ve file2.txt adında iki tane metin dosyası oluşturduk Örnek dosya
  16. 16. Git versiyonunu öğrenmek $ git version
  17. 17. Yerel repository oluşturmak Projenizin bulunduğu dosyada sağ tık > Git Bash Here Versiyon Kontrolüne dahil etmiş olduk. $ git init
  18. 18. Kullanıcı adı oluşturma $ git config --global user.name ‘DSCZaim’
  19. 19. Kullanıcı maili oluşturmak $ git config --global user.email example@domain.com
  20. 20. Dosyayı okumak cat komutu dosyanın içeriğini yazdırır. $ cat file1.txt
  21. 21. Durumu görmek Hangi dosyaları değiştirdiğinizi, sildiğinizi veya hangi dosyaları eklediğinizi kolayca görebilirsin $ git status
  22. 22. Commit etmek istemediğimiz dosyalar Gizli bilgiler barındıran dosyalar veya commit etmek istemediğiniz dosyalar için .gitignore dosyası oluşturulabilir. $ cat >> .gitignore
  23. 23. Değiştirilen dosyaları commit etmeye hazırlama Değiştirilen, eklenen dosyaları staging area’ya gönderir ve commit edilmek üzere kuyruğa sokar. $ git add * $ git add FILENAME git add komutundan önce .gitignore
  24. 24. Commit etme $git add komutu ile staging area’ya yollanan dosyaları yeni bir versiyon veya değişiklik olarak projenizde kaydeder. Geri dönmek isterseniz commit önemli! O yüzden projeyi tamamen değiştirmeden küçük commitler alabilirsiniz. $ git commit -m “version name”
  25. 25. FARKLARI git add ve git commit ● Local’de yapılan değişiklikler ● $git add ● staging area ● $git commit ● repository Bütün değişiklikleri commit etmek istemiyor olabilirsin! Aynı dosyada daha sonra da değişiklik yapacak olabilirsin.
  26. 26. Kayıtları görmek Commit edilen versiyonları gösterir. Projeniz için oluşturduğunuz commit'lerin tarihçesini incelemek için git log komutunu kullanabilirsiniz $ git log
  27. 27. Dosya kaldırmak file3.txt adında bir dosya oluşturdum. Ardından git rm -f komutu ile kaldırmaya zorladım. $ git rm -f FILENAME
  28. 28. Dosyalardaki farkları görmek İki dosya arasındaki farklılıkları gösterir. $ diff file1.txt file2.txt
  29. 29. Farkları satır satır görmek difference unified ortak olan satırları ve farklı olan satırları gösterir. diff komutuna nazaran satır satır işlem yapan bir komuttur. $ diff -u file1.txt file2.txt
  30. 30. Serverdan bilgisayarınıza proje indirmek $git clone URL
  31. 31. Eski versiyonu görmek $git log komutuyla çıkan eski versiyonların hash kodlarını kullanarak içeriklerini görebilirsiniz. $git show HASHCODE
  32. 32. Serverdan bilgisayarınıza proje indirmek Başka bir serverda ya da bizim kullanacak olduğumuz github’dan bu komut ile projeyi local çalışma alanınıza indirebilirsiniz. $git clone URL
  33. 33. Serverdan bilgisayarınıza proje indirmek Başka bir serverda ya da bizim kullanacak olduğumuz github’dan bu komut ile projeyi local çalışma alanınıza indirebilirsiniz. Nereye Sağ tık > Git Bash here derseniz oraya indirir $git clone URL
  34. 34. Sunucuya yollama Değiştirilen dosya, proje commit edildikten sonra direkt main branche yollanabilir. $git push
  35. 35. Half slide subtitle goes here Body copy for this slide goes here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. $git pull
  36. 36. Yeni branch oluşturma Branchler karşılaşılan problemleri çözebilmek veya çıkarılması istenen kısmın kolaylıkla çıkarılmasını sağlayan yapılardır. Yama gibi düşünülebilir. $git branch NEWNAME
  37. 37. Başka branch’e geçiş yapma Değişik problemler için başka branchler ile yama yapılabilir. $git checkout branch_name
  38. 38. Uzaktaki server’a yükleme README.md dosyasını değiştirip add ve commit ettikten sonra push komutu ile githuba gönderdim. $git push --set-upstream origin problem1_name
  39. 39. Half slide subtitle goes here Body copy for this slide goes here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. $git merge Artık 2 branch mevcut
  40. 40. Branchleri birleştirme Her şey hallolup projede hangi branchler kullanılacak kararlaştırıldıktan sonra kalacak olan branchler ana branche geçilerek ana branch ile merge edilir yani birleştirilir. $git merge
  41. 41. Half slide subtitle goes here Her şey hallolup projede hangi branchler kullanılacak kararlaştırıldıktan sonra kalacak olan branchler ana branche geçilerek ana branch ile merge edilir yani birleştirilir. $git merge $ git push origin --delete problem1_name ile de eski branch silinebilir
  42. 42. Serverdan bilgisayarınıza proje indirmek Başka bir serverda ya da bizim kullanacak olduğumuz github’dan bu komut ile projeyi local çalışma alanınıza indirebilirsiniz. $git clone URL BEFORE 1
  43. 43. Half slide subtitle goes here Body copy for this slide goes here. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. $git merge 2
  44. 44. Half slide subtitle goes here Her şey hallolup projede hangi branchler kullanılacak kararlaştırıldıktan sonra kalacak olan branchler ana branche geçilerek ana branch ile merge edilir yani birleştirilir. $git merge AFTER 3
  45. 45. Yapılan değişikliği çekme Başkalarının proje üzerinde yaptığı değişiklikleri anlık olarak çekmek ve kodunuza entegre etmek için bu komut kullanılabilir. $git pull Github’da README.md dosyasını değiştirdikten sonra bilgisayarda pull ile çağırarak dosyayı güncelledim
  46. 46. DEMO Zamanı

×