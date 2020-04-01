Successfully reported this slideshow.
Transaction Screening
What is Transaction Screening? Transaction Screening is a software that helps financial institutions monitor customer tran...
What is Transaction Screening? Financial institutions can control the receiver and sender in sanctions, politically expose...
Why is Transaction Screening Necessary? Every year millions of dollars are laundered through financial institutions. Finan...
Why is Transaction Screening Necessary? Transaction Screening tool helps control the financial transaction within seconds ...
About Sanction Scanner Sanction Scanner is an AML compliance software. Sanction Scanner enables businesses to comply with ...
Features Real-Time AML Data Powerful API Global AML Data Coverage Sanction Scanner always provides real-time data. Organiz...
• Local Blacklist & Whitelist Management • Mobile Responsive System Discover Our Special Algorithms • Powerful Case Manage...
You can contact us for information about our AML Solutions. https://sanctionscanner.com/contact
Transaction Screening | AML Compliance Solution | Sanction Scanner
What is Transaction Screening?
Why is Transaction Screening Necessary?

Transaction Screening is a software that helps financial institutions monitor customer transactions instantly. Sanction Scanner is an AML compliance software. Sanction Scanner enables businesses to comply with AML laws with Transaction Screening, Customer Onboarding & Monitoring and Transaction Monitoring features.

You can find more detailed information here.
https://sanctionscanner.com/transaction-screening

  1. 1. Transaction Screening
  2. 2. What is Transaction Screening? Transaction Screening is a software that helps financial institutions monitor customer transactions instantly.
  3. 3. What is Transaction Screening? Financial institutions can control the receiver and sender in sanctions, politically exposed person, wanted and blocked person lists during a money transfer, remittance and payment transactions with Transaction Screening software.
  4. 4. Why is Transaction Screening Necessary? Every year millions of dollars are laundered through financial institutions. Financial institutions are obliged to ensure that the money transfer, payment and transfer transactions mediated by them are not a financial crime.
  5. 5. Why is Transaction Screening Necessary? Transaction Screening tool helps control the financial transaction within seconds without delaying the customer transaction.
  6. 6. About Sanction Scanner Sanction Scanner is an AML compliance software. Sanction Scanner enables businesses to comply with AML laws with Transaction Screening, Customer Onboarding & Monitoring and Transaction Monitoring features.
  7. 7. Features Real-Time AML Data Powerful API Global AML Data Coverage Sanction Scanner always provides real-time data. Organization can check receiver and sender in real- time sanction & PEP data. Automatically control money transfers, payments and all transactions and reduce your workload with the API. The API supports all features. Sanction Scanner's database consists of lists of more than a thousand sanctions, terrorists, PEPs and banned people from more than two hundred countries.
  8. 8. • Local Blacklist & Whitelist Management • Mobile Responsive System Discover Our Special Algorithms • Powerful Case Management • Enhanced Parametric Monitoring Settings • Unique Search Options
  9. 9. You can contact us for information about our AML Solutions. https://sanctionscanner.com/contact

