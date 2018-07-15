Successfully reported this slideshow.
  New York Times bestselling author Nora Roberts delivers a romantic thriller that will keep readers guessing and pages turning—the story of a woman who wants one thing most of all…until she meets a man who wants her more. Sweet Revenge In the stratosphere of A-list celebrities, Adrianne was an A-plus. Beautiful, wealthy, elegant, she lived the kind of glamorous life that most could only envy—since they didn't know the private tragedy and the dangerous truth. For her pampered-rich-girl pose was just a carefully orchestrated façade that she was ready to drop when the moment came to right the wrongs of the past. And with The Sun and The Moon—a fabled necklace that is within her reach—the moment has come. At first it seems no more than an accident of fate that brings a man like Philip Chamberlain into her life now of all times. But men like Philip aren't prone to accidents. Handsome, charming, enigmatic, he seems privy to secrets she's spent a lifetime concealing. Who is Philip Chamberlain and what does he really want from her? These are questions Adrianne must answer, because to trust the wrong man now could cost too much.
  Written By: Nora Roberts. Narrated By: Napoleon Ryan Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: June 2014 Duration: 16 hours 1 minutes
