His secret obsession attraction triggers

She was one of my favorite clients, and her words kept echoing through my mind... "He doesn't see the point, James. That's what he said to me. So I don't see the point either. If I can't win his heart with your help, I must not be cut out for love." And that was it. She ended our Skype session. And because she lived on the other side of the world, I couldn't even tell her it was me who had failed.