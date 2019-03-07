Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tuberculosis(TB) By Jren Goh, Juan-Carlos, Naufal Zubair, Ryan Grosse (17th company)
About TB • Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease and one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide. • In 2015, some 10....
who are helping to stop TB: About F.I.N.D. • FIND stands for the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics. • FIND is an i...
Who set up F.I.N.D? • A non-profit organisation set up by World Health Organisation in 2003. • It is headed by a Board of ...
About F.I.N.D.’s mission • FIND was founded in 2003 to bridge existing development gaps for essential diagnostics by initi...
About F.I.N.D. Today, FIND is a leading partner across the value chain of diagnostics development and delivery. FIND have ...
Is F.I.N.D. successful in preventing spread of TB? • Although substantial gains have been made in the fight against TB ove...
Is F.I.N.D. successful in preventing spread of TB? (continued) • Funding for TB research and development is much lower tha...
Sources: 1) https://www.finddx.org/about-us-2/ 2) Https://www.tballiance.org/ 3) https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets...
Thank you and have a nice day!!!
Tuberculosis (jren goh, juan carlos, naufal zubair, ryan grosse)

BB17 Citizenship Stage 2 Presentation
Jren
Carlos
Naufal
Ryan

Tuberculosis (jren goh, juan carlos, naufal zubair, ryan grosse)

