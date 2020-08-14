Successfully reported this slideshow.
Are you planning to start a customized app for your eCommerce store? There are 182,000 active e-commerce sites and competition is going to be tougher, you have no room for error, you have to make the right choices from the start. Want to know how to launch your store online check out here

Our Ecommerce solutions offer engaging apps that are compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows devices. eCommerce purchases are expected to rise from 14.1 in 2020 to 22% by 2023.

Our development solutions are not restricted to a single niche. Over the last 8 years, we have developed custom e-commerce Android and iOS apps for a wide range of businesses across the globe. Connect with us for further inquiries. We are glad to connect with you!

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. Which Ecommerce Website Development Technology is the Best? There are 182,000 active ecommerce sites. The competition is tough, you don’t have the right to make mistakes, and you have to make the right choices from the start. There are several available options for e-commerce website development technologies. Depending on the complexity of your project and the budget/time at your disposal, you can outsource your ecommerce development. A good ecommerce and mobile app consultant will generally use an open source CMS like Prestashop or Magento, or else decide to build your site with a “turnkey” solution and hosted with Wix, Shopify or Oxatis. Whatever type of solution you choose, the most important is to know the best ecommerce practices and have a good working methodology. A well-developed ecommerce solution creates a link between the buyer and the seller of goods or services via the Internet and allows the transfer of money or data in order to execute these transactions. The realization of an ecommerce project goes through different phases: specifications, choice of CMS and tools, construction of the product catalog, monitoring of development and finally SEO optimization and launch preparation.
  2. 2. We’ve tried to summarize the best platform for ecommerce websites that you can leverage along with ​ecommerce technology trends so you can choose the one that works best for you. Shopify Shopify has been specially designed for small businesses with an extremely simple installation process. You can take advantage of this solution without any developer skills. The simplest solution of all, providing a full service subscription + hosting services and integrated features to improve SEO. Benefits: ● Easy to put in place ● Cost effective, low start-up costs ● Based on subscription ● Good solution for a small e-commerce site Disadvantages: ● Performance issues with more references, for example: 500-1,000 + items ● Not as customizable as dedicated professional online stores ● Better performance and SEO can be achieved with a customized store Also read: ​8 Steps to Launch Your Online Store
  3. 3. Prestashop PrestaShop is an ‘open source’ e-commerce solution, existing since 2007. With this platform, you can create stores in the cloud or via self-hosting. This e-commerce web technology is easy to use and offers a powerful online store interface and is good for buyers. Although it is one of the free Ecommerce tools and technology, it is rich in a wide range of complementary features. A very reliable solution focused on the user experience. Benefits: ● Can be installed and configured without the help of the developer ● Free, no license required for configuration ● Simple design and user-friendly back interface ● Available in 65 languages, supports multiple currencies ● Easy to add or remove features, easy to customize specific areas of the store during ecommerce solution development. Disadvantages: ● Suitable for small and medium sized stores but not really possible to expand the site once it is set up ● Quite simple design, good for low-budget online stores, but not suitable for large-scale stores ● Lack of support team or experts
  4. 4. Here’s How eCommerce Companies can Drive Sales during COVID-19 WordPress with WooCommerce Extension WordPress is probably the most popular and widely used online store technology. This platform is very simple to set up and adapt to our needs. It has an excellent CMS (Content Management System) which allows you to create new articles or pages very easily without any development. The WooCommerce plugin grants all the necessary online store services. WordPress is a perfect choice in the case of a small e-commerce site where the “intro” section of the site is also important. Benefits: ● Easy to put in place ● Profitable ● Good solution for an SME’s e-commerce site ● Open source – Continuously improved by a large number of developers Disadvantages: ● Not scalable ● Performance issues with more SKUs, for example: 500-1,000 + items Magento Magento is the main autonomous platform for the development of ​online stores​. This platform was developed for the management of large online stores. It can manage a large number of products (500+). It also has a very user-friendly CMS once it is properly
  5. 5. configured. It is a little more complex to set up at the start, which requires further development. This solution is suggested if the online sales function is the key function of the site and the site has to manage a large number of products. Benefits: ● One of the best technologies for ecommerce website development ● Stable performance even in the case of e-commerce sites with more than 1,000 references ● Can be personalized down to the smallest detail Disadvantages: ● More complicated to configure, requires more development ● Not a cost-effective solution for smaller online shops ● It is an autonomous platform Drupal Commerce With Drupal Commerce, we can create ​eCommerce sites and applications of all sizes. Due to Drupal’s expertise, the best features of Drupal and major modules like views and rules are also available for maximum flexibility. Benefits: ● Fully integrated with Drupal, and benefits from all the advantages for an exceptional UX
  6. 6. ● Less individual development required (compared to a solution where you have two separate systems) ● Open source, therefore continuously improved by a large number of developers ● Weekly security updates for the best security, continuously monitored by the Drupal Security team ● SEO, CRO (conversion rate optimization) and Google Analytics integrated for the optimization of the user journey ● Easy connection to third party systems ● Drupal Commerce is completely free, including its existing available modules Disadvantages: ● More complicated to set up, requires more development ● Not a cost-effective solution for smaller online stores To learn more about the cost to develop an ecommerce app with any of these different ecommerce website development technologies, connect with our team of experts. At OneClick, incorporating the latest advancements and ​eCommerce Development technologies is our motto. After all, it is only by staying on top-of-the-game can we build highly successful ecommerce portals for our clients. ​Contact us to discuss your idea for going digital.
  7. 7. ​info@itoneclick.com (+91) 98254-86321 ​www.oneclickitsolution.com ​https://www.facebook.com/oneclickconsultancy/ ​https://twitter.com/​OneClickIT ​www.linkedin.com/company/one-click-it-consultancy/

