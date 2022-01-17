Successfully reported this slideshow.
WINTER FLYER SPECIALS until April 8, 2022

Jan. 17, 2022
Business

Garbage Bags, Waste container, floor sign, floor care, wet mops, handles, dustpan, hand soap, glass cleaner, degreaser, disinfectant, germicidal, hand cream, detergent, bleach wipes, hand sanitizer, wipes, vacuum, facial tissue, sand container, rake, N95, face mask, respirators, shoe covers, bouffant caps, hairnets sleeves, spill kit, bootrays, matting, mats, outdoor entrance, runner mate, boot scraper, boot cleaner, wipers, toilet paper, towel, earplug, booster cables, mop bucket, wringer, winter liner, hardhats, caps, gloves, winter, hand protection, leather, fitters, furniture, gran, cowhide, pigskin, fleece lined, goat, handwarmer, thermal liner, anti-slip cleats, balaclava, hats, knit hats, shovel, scrapers, safety glasses, eyewear, face shield, face protection, knit gloves, pvc palm, goggles, ice melt.

Brands like: Firestorm, Auroratools, MSA, Rubbermaid, Zenith,
3M, Securefit, Brady, Honeywell, PIP |Dynamic, Ergodyne, RMP, M2Professional, Howard Leight, Meltco, Windex, Fantastik, Eco, SC Johnson, Dustbane, O'Keeffe's , Pinesol, Purell, Gojo, Everest Pro, Snowsoft,

  1. 1. Pricing in effect until April 8, 2022 or while quantities last. Taxes and freight extra. Issue #SDS222011NA BOOSTER CABLES • Clamp design fits on both top-post and side-post batteries • Cable remains flexible in temperatures as low as -40°C • Tangle-free • Surge suppressor on 2, 4 and 6 gauge cables protect a vehicles computer system from power surges during boosting XE496 WINTER LINER • Winter liners give you added protection in cold conditions or on windy days • Can be worn with caps, hats, welding helmets, hard hats or alone • Flame resistant outer shell • Twill outer layer, sheep thermal lined and full neck flap • Colour: Black • Size: One Size • Type: Severe Cold ModelPromo No. Price SGU851 11.95 Model MFG Promo No. No. Colour Price SAF970 475358 White 12.95 SAF971 475359 Blue 12.95 SAF972 475360 Yellow 12.95 SAF973 475361 Orange 12.95 SAF971 V-GARD ® PROTECTIVE CAPS • Offers comfortable, lightweight protection • Consists of a polyethylene shell and Fas-Trac III ® suspension that work together as a protection system • Features slotted sides and advanced styling • Meets or exceeds the applicable requirements for a Type I helmet (top impact) as outlined in ANSI Z89.1 and CSA Z94.1, Class E standards WAVEBRAKE ® MOP BUCKET WRINGER COMBO PACK • Less splashing while mopping and maneuvering, helping to create a safer environment for patrons and staff • Reduces splashes up to 80% • Integrated handles help ensure a secure grip to lift and empty the mop bucket • Colour: Yellow • Wringer Type: Side Press • Bucket Capacity: 8.75 US Gal.(35 Quart) Model MFG Promo No. No. Price
  2. 2. 2 WINTER LINED GLOVES • Bright orange PVC with rough finish • Foam fleece lining offers added warmth • Resistant to most oils, acids, greases and solvents Model Cuff Promo No. Style Price SDN590 Knit Wrist 4.55/Pair SDN591 12 Gauntlet 6.65/Pair SDN592 Safety Cuff 5.35/Pair SDN590 SDN591 SDN592 THINSULATE™ - LINED SPLIT COWHIDE FITTERS GLOVES • Premium quality • Good abrasion resistance • Provides superior warmth • Good dexterity • Rubberized safety cuff • Full leather tipped fingers and knuckle strap • Lining Weight: 100 g SAP249 Model Promo No. Size Colour Price SAS500 Ladies Red/Grey 5.65/Pair SAN637 Medium Yellow/Grey 6.30/Pair SAL544* Large Yellow/Black 6.30/Pair SM609 Large Red/Black 6.25/Pair SAP248 X-Large Blue/Black 6.45/Pair SAP249 2X-Large Green/Black 6.70/Pair * 40-g lining weight GRAIN COWHIDE LEATHER FLEECE-LINED GLOVES • Superior abrasion resistance • Excellent comfort and durability • Resists oil and water well • Full leather-tipped fingers and knuckle strap • 2-1/2 elastic cuff eliminates dirt and debris from entering the glove Model Promo No. Size Price SEH145 Medium 5.99/Pair SEB613 Large 6.05/Pair Model Promo No. Size Price SAP290 Large 5.55/Pair SDL886 X-Large 5.80/Pair SDL887 2X-Large 6.25/Pair SAP290 GRAIN FURNITURE LEATHER FITTERS LINED GLOVES • Standard quality • Full acrylic boa lining provides superior warmth • Excellent abrasion resistance • Resists oil and water absorption better than split leather • Smooth grain leather finish • Full leather-tipped fingers and knuckle strap GRAIN COWHIDE FITTERS LINED GLOVES • ThinsulateTM lining provides superior warmth • Provides good dexterity • Superior abrasion resistance • Excellent comfort and durability • Resists oil and water absorption better than split leather • Rubberized cuff for ultimate protection Model Lining Promo No. Size Weight (g) Price STANDARD QUALITY SEH040 Large 100 7.45/Pair SEI642* Large 40 5.95/Pair PREMIUM QUALITY SAS501 Ladies 100 7.75/Pair SM613 Large 100 8.20/Pair SAP246 X-Large 100 8.55/Pair SDL885 2X-Large 100 9.65/Pair * Patch Palm SEH040 SM613 GRAIN PIGSKIN FITTERS COTTON FLEECE-LINED GLOVES • Standard quality • Smooth top grain construction • Good abrasion resistance • Provides moderate warmth • Superior comfort and breathability • Good dexterity • Performs well in wet applications • Full leather tipped fingers and knuckle strap • Size: Large ModelPromo No.Price SAP295 6.10/Pair
  3. 3. 3 DRIVERS GRAIN COWHIDE FLEECE LINED GLOVES • Premium quality • Superior abrasion resistance • Resists oil and water well • Excellent comfort and durability • Provides moderate warmth • Cuff Style: Hemmed • Drivers' style comes with elastic wrist • Ropers' style comes with adjustable strap with snap ModelPromo No. SizePrice DRIVERS SFV195 Small7.59/Pair SFV196 Medium7.69/Pair SFV197 Large8.20/Pair SFV198 X-Large8.40/Pair ModelPromo No. SizePrice ROPERS SFV187 Small8.85/Pair SFV188 Medium8.95/Pair SFV189 Large9.25/Pair SFV190 X-Large9.50/Pair ROPERS GOAT GRAIN LINED GLOVES • Standard quality goat grain palm and index leather construction • Split cowhide leather back and cuff construction • Hook and loop tab for adjustable fit • Exceptional dexterity • Palm and back cotton fleece liner provides added warmth • 5 cuff provides superior protection ModelPromo No. Size Price SEE313 Medium 10.10/Pair SEE314 Large 10.45/Pair SEE315 X-Large 11.95/Pair LINED PREMIUM GRAIN LEATHER MITTS • Full boa lining provides superior warmth and comfort • Excellent abrasion resistance • Double-shirred elastic front provides optimal fit • Suitable for cold weather applications and environments • Thumb Style: Wing Model Promo No. Size Price SGF640 Large10.50/Pair HAND WARMERS • Fits easily inside your pockets, mitts, or gloves • Long lasting heat • Single use • 2 per pack Model Hours of Promo No. Effective Warmth Price SGO961 8 hrs. 0.95/Pkg. PREMIUM QUALITY GRAIN PIGSKIN FOAM FLEECE LINED GLOVES • Fitter glove with shorter driver style cuff • Premium quality pigskin leather construction • Superior performance in wet applications • Good abrasion resistance • Full leather tipped fingers and knuckle strap • Full red foam fleece lining provides excellent warmth Model Promo No. Size Price SDL465 Small 7.15/Pair SDL021 Medium 7.25/Pair SDS860 Large 7.30/Pair SDS861 X-Large 7.50/Pair SDN053 2X-Large 7.60/Pair ModelPromo No. SizePrice SGH425 Large 4.35/Pair THERMAL GLOVE LINER • Keep hands warm in cold environments • Can be used on its own or as a glove liner • Polyester offers resistance to water absorption, remaining lightweight even when wet • Ambidextrous • Gauge: 13
  4. 4. 4 ANTI-SLIP ICE CLEATS • Special non-slip studs offer excellent traction on ice and snow • Non-slip flexible ice cleats • Includes 10 durable spikes • Made from thermoplastic elastomer • Flexible up to -40ºC • Traction Material: Steel • Traction Type: Stud Boot Not Included Model Fits Shoe Promo No. Size Size Price SEA004 Medium 5-8 12.95/Pair SEA005 Large 8-11 12.95/Pair SEA006 X-Large 11-13 12.95/Pair HEAVY-DUTY ANTI-SLIP ICE CLEATS • Hexagonal, non-slip studs offer excellent traction on ice and snow • Non-slip heavy duty flexible rubber boot • Includes 12 durable spikes • Made from thermoplastic elastomer • Flexible up to -40°C • Traction Material: Steel • Traction Type: Stud Model Fits Shoe Promo No. Size Size Price SDN085 Medium 5-8 16.95/Pair SDN086 Large 8-11 16.95/Pair SDN087 X-Large 11-13 16.95/Pair ANTI-SLIP SPARK-PROOF ICE CLEATS • Non-slip studs offer excellent traction on ice and snow • Includes 10 durable brass spikes • Made from thermoplastic elastomer • Flexible up to -40°C • Non-slip, heavy-duty, flexible rubber boot • Traction Material: Brass • Traction Type: Stud Model Fits Shoe Promo No. Size Size Price SGO246 Medium 5-8 18.70/Pair SGO247 Large 8-11 18.70/Pair SGO248 X-Large 11-13 18.70/Pair Boot Not Included FLEECE BALACLAVA • Can be used under hardhats • Protects the head, face neck from the harsh elements of winter • Versatile; can be worn as a balaclava, neck warmer or as a dust mask • Machine wash air dry • One size fits all ModelPromo No.Price SGJ655 4.95 WINTER LINER • Winter liners give you added protection in cold conditions or on windy days • Can be worn with caps, hats, welding helmets, hard hats or alone • Flame resistant outer shell • Twill outer layer and polyfiber/cotton liner • Colour: Black • Size: One Size • Type: Moderate Cold Model Promo No.Price SGU852 8.20 KNIT HATS WITH REFLECTIVE STRIPE • Silver reflective stripe woven into the hat • Material: Acrylic • One size fits all Model Promo No. ColourPrice SGI135 High Visibility Orange 6.35 SGJ105 Black 6.20 SGI135 SGJ105
  5. 5. 5 YUKONTM 4-WAY SLEIGH SNOW SHOVEL • Snow shovel designed to reduce back strain and hand fatigue • Push with the 1-piece ergonomic lightweight aluminum handle • Shovel with the multi-grip handle • Scrape with the foot step and the steel wear strip • Blade Size: 25-3/4 W x 8 L • Handle Length: 56 • Handle Material: Aluminum • Handle type: Tubular Model MFG Promo No. No. Price NJ233 YEPG424 49.95 YUKONTM SCRAPERS • Top-of-the-line industrial grade tools designed for intense and continuous use • Blade Size: 14 x 3-3/4 • Blade Material: Forged and tempered steel Model MFG Handle Handle HandlePromo No. No. Material Type LengthPrice TFX944 YFSW4 Premium Ash wood Straight 48 27.95 TFX945 YFSW4D Varnished Ash wood D-Grip 35 27.95 TFX945 TFX944 Model Blade Dim. Overall Promo No. Wearstrip W x H Length Price NM809 Included 19-3/4 x 13-1/8 50-3/4 32.50 NM810 Not Included 19-3/4 x 13 51-3/8 31.50 POLY SNOW SHOVELS • Blade Material: Polypropylene • Handle Material: Steel • Handle Type: D-Grip NM809 Model Blade Dim. Overall Promo No. Wearstrip W x H Length Price NM812 Included 21-1/4 x 9-1/4 50-1/2 26.50 NM811 Not Included 24-1/2 x 10-3/4 54-1/2 33.50 POLY SNOW PUSHERS • Powder-coated steel handle for added strength • Ergonomic poly D-grip • Blade Material: Polypropylene NM811 YUKONTM SNOW SHOVELS • Top-of-the-line industrial grade tools designed for intense and continuous use • Blade Material: Steel • Handle Material: Varnished ash wood • Handle Type: D-Grip Model MFG Handle Promo No. No. Blade Length Price NE312 YSP30D 30 x 12 42-3/4 46.95 SCOOP SHOVELS • Perfect for moving and scooping lightweight granulated materials • Lightweight construction for comfort and productivity • Harwood handle with aluminum blade resistant to rust • Blade Size: 14 x 18 NM985 TYX063 Model Handle Handle OverallPromo No. Type Length LengthPrice NM985 D-Grip 24-1/2 46-5/8 39.50 TYX063 Straight 45-3/4 63-1/2 32.95
  6. 6. 6 Z100 SERIES SAFETY GLASSES • Traditional design with integral sideshields • Scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens with UV protection • Extendable and ratchet temple provides superior comfort and fit • Molded-in nose bridge • Lens Tint: Clear • Frame Colour: Black Model Standard(s) Lens Promo No. Met CoatingPrice SEH642 CSA Z94.3 Anti-Scratch 2.70 SGF244 CSA Z94.3, ANSI Z87+ Anti-Fog/Anti-Scratch 3.09 SEH642 SEC954 Z900 SERIES EYEWEAR • Modern design with extended wraparound coverage • Non-slip rubber head grips • Ultra-soft non-slip nosepiece • Scratch-resistant polycarbonate clear lens with UV protection • Distortion-free • Beige frame with clear lens • Compliant with CSA standard Z94.3 Model Promo No.Price SAX444 4.45 ModelPromo No.Price SEE379 10.35 LENS CLEANING TOWELETTES • Excellent cleaning with no streaking • 5 x 8 individually wrapped towelettes permeated with anti-fog, anti-static formula • 100 towelettes per dispenser Z1400 SERIES SAFETY GLASSES • Sporty design frame with extended wraparound coverage • Scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens with UV protection • Non-slip, extremely flexible, rubber temples provide superior comfort and fit • Ultra soft non-slip nosepiece • Lens Tint: Clear • Frame Colour: Black Model Standard(s) Lens Promo No. Met CoatingPrice SEC954* CSA Z94.3 Anti-Scratch 3.79 SGF246 CSA Z94.3, ANSI Z87+ Anti-Fog/Anti-Scratch 4.39 * Includes a clip for Rx inserts SECUREFITTM 200 SERIES SAFETY GLASSES • Patent-pending 3MTM Pressure Diffusion Temple Technology • Versatile design is suited for a wide variety of faces • Automatically self-adjust to provide a secure, comfortable fit each time • Contemporary design weighs less than 1 oz. for lightweight comfort • Meets the requirements of CSA Z94.3 and ANSI Z87.1-2010 Model MFG Lens Promo No. No. Tint Price ANTI-FOG SEK244 SF201AF-CA Clear 3.88 SEK245 SF202AF-CA Grey/Smoke 4.05 SEK246 SF203AF-CA Amber 4.05 ANTI-SCRATCH SDL952 SF201AS-CA Clear 3.21 SEK244 SEK246 SEK245 SAFETY GLASSES DISPENSER WITH LID • Compact unit designed to hold up to 6 pairs of glasses • Dust cover to isolate glasses • Wall or table mount • Dimensions: 9 W x 6 D x 3 H Model MFG Promo No. No. Price SED048 PD211L-F 79.60
  7. 7. 7 NORTH® PROTECTO-SHIELD® PROLOK® HEADGEAR • Constructed of tough thermoplastic • Heat resistant brow guard headband adjustment • Easy sizing and tension adjustment for individual visor positioning Model MFG Promo No. No. Description Price HEADGEAR SG413 11380048 Ratchet Adjustment 15.50 FACESHIELD, 15 W x 0.06 T x 8-1/2 H SG418 11390044 Clear, Propionate 6.40 SG419 11390047 Clear, Polycarbonate 8.85 Model Promo No. Price SAM400 76.80 SG413 SG419 HEAD FACE PROTECTION SYSTEM • Contains: 1 SAF960 V-Gard® yellow hard hat 1 SEJ998 Frame for V-Gard® 1 SEK030 Clear polycarbonate faceshield 1 SEK032 Sound Blocker muffs, 25 NRR HEAD FACE PROTECTION SYSTEM • Contains: 1 SAF960 V-Gard® yellow hard hat 1 SEJ998 Frame for V-Gard® 1 SEK030 Clear polycarbonate faceshield Model Promo No. Price SAM401 30.70 SFY819 SDL091 Hard hat not included SQUIDS® HARD HAT COIL LANYARDS • Design reduces lanyard length and prevents snag and tangle hazards while maintaining the workers range of motion • Comfortably attaches to hard hats and other headwear to prevent the item from falling • Buckle connecting lanyards feature a double lock plastic buckle that attaches to your fall protection • Maximum safe working capacity: 2 lbs. (0.9 kg) Model MFG Connection Promo No. No. Colour Type Price SDL089 19156 Black Buckle 7.20 SDL090 19157 Lime Buckle 7.20 SDL091 19158 Black Clamp 7.20 SDL092 19159 Lime Clamp 7.20 HOWARD LEIGHTTM MAX® FOAM EARPLUGS • The world's most-used polyurethane foam earplug • Bell shape delivers maximum in-ear comfort • Contoured design easier to insert, resists tendency to back-out of ear canal • Polyurethane foam enhances comfort, especially for long-term wear • NRR dB: 33 • Size: One-Size • Certification(s): CSA Class AL, ANSI S3.19-1974 • Packaging: Bulk - Polybag Model MFG Qty Promo No. No. Style /Box Price SD630 MAX-1 Uncorded 200 prs. 31.50/Box SD631 MAX-30 Corded 100 prs. 29.75/Box SD630 SD631 KILIMANJAROTM HARDHATS • Added sun protection to ears neck from harmful UV rays and protection from falling materials debris • 4-point nylon webbing suspension • Sleek attractive design, high-density polyethylene shell • Large printing surfaces for great custom logos on front, sides back (extra charge) • Suspension Type: Ratchet • Certification(s): ANSI Type II, CSA Type 2 • Class: ANSI Class E, CSA Class E Model MFG Promo No. No. Colour Price SFY802 HP642R/31 High Visibility Orange 32.50 SFY819 HP642R/07 Sky Blue 32.50 SFY820 HP642R/01 White 32.50 SFY823 HP642R/02 Yellow 32.50
  8. 8. 8 DMF-FREE COATED GLOVES • Lightweight gloves offer premium comfort and breathability • Nylon liner has inherent hydrophobic properties which dry the liner quickly after getting wet • Dimethylformamide (DMF) Free • Applications: Clean room environments, quality control, electronics assembly and general manufacturing • Gauge: 15  •  Coating: Polyurethane  • Coating Style: Dipped Palm • Inner Lining: Unlined • EN 388 Performance Levels: 4131 • Colour: Grey  •  Cuff Style: Knit LIGHTWEIGHT GLOVES • Ultra light nitrile foam palm coating offers maximum breathability and tactile sensitivity • 13-gauge seamless polyester shell provides a cool comfortable fit • Superior dexterity, comfort and wet grip reduces hand fatigue • Excellent abrasion resistance • Colour: Black/White • Coating Style: Dipped Palm • Inner Lining: Unlined  •  Cuff Style: Knit • EN 388 Performance Levels: 4021 • EN 420 Dexterity Level: 5 ModelPromo No. Size Price SGI151 Small (7) 1.55/Pair SGI152 Medium (8) 1.55/Pair SGI153 Large (9) 1.55/Pair SGI154 X-Large (10) 1.55/Pair SGI155 2X-Large (11) 1.55/Pair ModelPromo No. Size Price SBA611 X-Small (6) 1.65/Pair SBA612 Small (7) 1.65/Pair SBA613 Medium (8) 1.65/Pair SBA614 Large (9) 1.65/Pair SBA615 X-Large (10) 1.65/Pair SBA616 2X-Large (11) 1.65/Pair ZX-30° PREMIUM FOAM PVC PALM COATED ACRYLIC LINED GLOVES • Foam PVC palm coating offers excellent breathability, dexterity and durability, while providing a superior wet or dry grip • 15-gauge seamless nylon/spandex shell with 100% acrylic lining for superior cold protection • Uncoated back permits breathability and limits perspiration • Exceptional comfort and fit • Meets EN 511 standards for Extreme Cold Protection maintaining flexibility in temperatures up to -50°C • Coating Style: Dipped Palm STRING KNIT GLOVES • 100% Kevlar® , 7 gauge string knit glove • Offers cut protection and corrosion resistance while providing seamless comfort, dexterity and breathability • Ambidextrous design extends wear life and improves savings • Cut Resistance: EN 388 Level 3, ASTM ANSI Level A2 • Not Coated • EN 407 Contact Heat Resistance Level: 1 Model Promo No. Size Price SFQ726 8 6.75/Pair SFQ727 9 6.75/Pair SFQ728 10 6.75/Pair SFQ729 11 6.75/Pair Model Promo No. Size Price SFP800 Small (7) 7.50/Pair SFP801 Medium (8) 7.50/Pair SFP802 Large (9) 7.50/Pair SFP803 X-Large (10) 7.50/Pair Model Promo No. Size Price SEF083 Small (7) 1.95/Pair SEF084 Medium (8) 1.95/Pair SEF085 Large (9) 1.95/Pair SEF086 X-Large (10) 1.95/Pair SEF087 2X-Large (11) 1.95/Pair Model Promo No. Size Price SFP792 Small (7) 7.25/Pair SFP793 Medium (8) 7.25/Pair SFP794 Large (9) 7.25/Pair SFP795 X-Large (10) 7.25/Pair STRING KNIT GLOVES WITH DOTS • 100% Kevlar® , 7 gauge string knit glove with PVC dots • Offers cut protection and corrosion resistance while providing seamless comfort, dexterity and breathability • Ambidextrous, both sides dotted extends wear life and improves savings • PVC dots provide excellent grip and abrasion resistance • Cut Resistance: ASTM ANSI Level A2, EN 388 Level 3 • EN 407 Contact Heat Resistance Level: 1 GREEN GLOVES • Silicone-free  •  Cotton flock lined • Raised diamond pattern provides superior grip • Resistant to cuts, puncture and abrasion • Accepted for use in Canadian food processing facilities • Length: 13 • Thickness: 15-mil • Cuff Style: Straight • Shell Material: Nitrile
  9. 9. 9 HEALTH CARE ISOLATION GOWN • Polypropylene White One Size • Lightweight Gown • Polypropylene permits breathability and comfortt • Offers protection against non-hazardous and non-toxic liquids, dust and particle Applications include healthcare, laboratories, pharmaceutical, food processing • Elastic wrists for added protection BOUFFANT CAPS, LINT-FREE • Elasticized band for an optimum fit • 100% latex-free • Material: Polypropylene • Colour: White • Qty/Pkg.: 100 Model Promo No. Diameter Price SEC379 18 6.65/Pkg. SEC380 21 7.15/Pkg. SHOE COVERS • Elasticized band for an optimum fit • Flexible material permits easy movement • Sewn seams offer maximum tear strength • Material: Polypropylene • Type: Regular sole • Qty/Pkg.: 100 Model Promo No. Size Colour Price SEC385 Large White 12.20/Pkg. SEC386 X-Large White 12.60/Pkg. SEC389 Large Blue 12.20/Pkg. SEC390 X-Large Blue 12.60/Pkg. SEC385 SLEEVES • Microporous film laminated to a polypropylene substrate • Offers protection against liquid, dust and light chemical splashes • Can be used in dry and wet work environments • Elastic at both ends • Length: 18 • Colour: White COTTON SLEEVES • Knitted on both ends prevents debris from entering the sleeve • Single ply • Sold individually • Length: 8 • Colour: Beige Model Promo No. Price SGG328 0.75/Pair Model Promo No. Price SAQ743 0.80/Ea. DISPOSABLE GLOVES VINYL • Length: 9.5 Finish: Untextured Approval/Certification(s): None Medical Device Class: Non-Medical • • • • Powder-Free, 4mil Clear • Model No. SGU408 Promo Price 2.55/Ea. Exceptional fingertip sensitivity Soft and stretchable for comfortable wear Beaded cuff for added strength Industrial grade Ambidextrous design Model No. SGW085 SGW086 Length SMALL/MEDIUM SIZE Width Thickness 100/BX 100/BX Promo Price 12.50 12.50 LARGE SIZE
  10. 10. 10 95-GALLON SPILL KIT • Includes: Polyethylene Overpack Drum 150 Sorbent pads (15 x 18) 20 Sorbent socks (3 x 48) 5 Sorbent Pillows (18 x 18) 2 Pairs Nitrile Gloves, XL (10) 10 Disposal Bags (26 x 36) • Spill Type: Universal ModelPromo No.Price SGD801 570.00 63-GALLON SPILL KIT • Includes: Yellow Mobile Container 100 Sorbent pads, 15 x 17 4 Sorbent socks, 3 x 120 4 Sorbent pillows, 18 x 18 1 Drain cover, 36 x 36 1 Optisorb® , 25-lb. bag 2 Pairs of nitrile gloves, X-Large 2 Pairs of safety goggles 3 Disposal bags, 26 x 36 • Spill Type: Universal ModelPromo No.Price SEI197 495.00 30-GALLON SPILL KIT • Includes: Blue Polyethylene Drum 75 Sorbent Pads (15 x 17) 4 Sorbent Socks (3 x 120) 1 Drain Cover (36 x 36) 1 Caution Tape (3 x 300') 2 Pairs Nitrile Gloves, XL (10) 2 Pairs Safety Goggles (One Size) 2 Microporous Coveralls, XL 5 Disposal Bags (26 x 36) • Spill Type: Universal ModelPromo No.Price SEI165 275.00 17-GALLON WESTERN CANADA SPILL KIT • Includes: Portable Nylon Bag 10 Sorbent Pads (15 x 17) 3 Sorbent Socks (3 x 48) 1 Optisorb (2-lb. Bag) 1 Peat Moss (2-lb. Bag) 1 Plug n' Dyke (10 oz.) 1 Scoop (Non-Sparking) 1 Pair Nitrile Gloves, XL (10) 1 Containment Pool (20 gallons) 1 Disposal Bag (26 x 36) • Spill Type: Universal ModelPromo No.Price SEI193 250.00 5-GALLON SPILL KIT • Includes: Portable White Polyethylene Pail 5 Sorbent Socks (3 x 48) 1 Pair Nitrile Gloves, XL (10) 1 Pair Safety Goggles (One Size) 2 Disposal Bags (26 x 36) • Spill Type: Hazmat ModelPromo No.Price SEJ286 69.95 10-GALLON VEHICLE SPILL KIT • Includes: Portable Nylon bag 20 Sorbent pads, 15 x 17 2 Sorbent socks, 3 x 48 2 Sorbent pillows, 8 x 18 1 Repair putty, 4 oz 1 Pair of nitrile gloves, XL (10) 1 Pair of safety goggles 1 Disposal bag, 26 x 36 • Spill Type: Oil Only ModelPromo No.Price SEI184 82.50
  11. 11. 11 BOOT TRAYS • Keeps dirt and moisture off floors • Durable plastic construction with a raised edge to corral melting snow, mud or salt • Great for entryways, garages or closets • Colour: Black • Material: Plastic Model Promo No. Length Width Thickness Price SGH285 25 14 0.6 6.25 SGU858 19 39 1.18 11.99 SGH285 SDL871 SDL872 Model Surface Promo No. Pattern Price SDL871 Solid 54.80 SDL872 Slotted 59.25 LOW PROFILE MATS • Scrape shoes and boots clean to avoid tracking dirt, slush, and snow • Durable rubber mat resists harsh weather conditions • Low profile design • Easy to clean • Width: 3' • Length: 5' • Type: Scraper • Thickness: 5/16 • Colour: Black • Material: Rubber • Traffic: Medium-Heavy BOOT SHOE CLEANER • Constructed of stiff polypropylene bristles • Designed to effectively scrape off dirt debris from footwear • Option to anchor to the floor ensures a secure brush • Ideal for high traffic areas such as schoolyards, construction sites and industrial areas • Overall Length: 15 • Colour: Yellow Model Promo No. Price JK632 52.50 OUTDOOR ENTRANCE MATS • Scrape shoes and boots clean to avoid tracking dirt, slush, and snow • Durable rubber mat resists harsh weather conditions • Numerous rubber fingers are ideal for trapping dirt • Beveled edging to help prevent tripping • Easy to clean • Traffic: Heavy Duty • Surface Pattern: Textured • Type: Scraper • Thickness 1/2 Model Dimensions Promo No. W' x L' Price SFQ527 2 x 2-2/3 49.75 SFQ528 2-2/3 x 3-1/4 68.50 SFQ529 2-1/3 x 3-5/6 83.45 SFQ530 3 x 5 117.00 SFQ531 3 x 6 136.00 SFQ527 Model Promo No. Price SFQ526 32.65 BOOT SCRAPER • Scrape shoes and boots clean to avoid tracking dirt, slush, and snow • Rubber fingers brush the sides and bottom of boots • Portable or can be made fixed (mounting hardware not included) • Easy to clean • Overall Length: 12 RUNNER MATS • Durable rubber mat resists harsh weather conditions • Easy to clean • Adds traction to any entrance • Fine ribbed • Thickness: 1/8 • Traffic: Light-Medium • Colour: Black Model Dimensions Promo No. W' x L' Price SDL875 2 x 75 272.00 SDL876 3 x 75 386.00 SDL877 4 x 75 545.00 SDL875
  12. 12. 12 INDUSTRIAL GARBAGE BAGS • Excellent strength and puncture resistance eliminates the need for double bagging • Excellent performance when compared to standard in the category • RMP® garbage bags are certified UL Ecologo® by a well recognized Canadian third party certification body • UL Ecologo® certified bags are less harmful for the environment • Strength: X-Strong • Dim.: 50 L x 35 W • Qty/Box.: 100 • Type: Open Top • Thickness: 1.3 mils • Material: Recycled Material Model Promo No. Colour Price JM681 Black 26.75/Box JM695 Clear 33.95/Box Model Promo No. Price JD391 15.65 BILINGUAL SAFETY FLOOR SIGN • Durable polypropylene construction • Message in both English and French • 12 W x 24 H COTTON-PROTM WET MOPS • Pre-soaking is required to release natural oils and debris • Delivers both high absorbency and superior durability • Type: General Use • Style: Cut • Material: Cotton • Packaging Type: Bagged • Band Width: Narrow Model MFG Promo No. No. Size Price JM861 MW-CC16B 16 oz. 4.95 JM863 MW-CC20B 20 oz. 5.79 JM864 MW-CC24B 24 oz. 6.69 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JN055 HW-7000F-BL 18.25 STEP-N-GO MOP HANDLE • Foot pedal allows you to release the mop without touching the mop handle • The mop hooks allow the user to lift the mop head without touching to easily grasp the soiled mop and place it into a garbage receptacle or washing machine • Style: Standard • Material: Fibreglass • Length: 60 • Diameter: 1 • Tip Style: Open Gate • Attachment Type: Wet Mop • Colour: Blue LOBBY-PROTM UPRIGHT DUST PAN SYSTEM • With Cover • Durable all-plastic pair and yoke, reduces noise, resists corrosion • Wear pads and wheels featured • Material: Plastic • Height: 5 • Length: 12.75 • Width: 11.25 • Colour: Black Model MFG Promo No. No. Price NH504 FG253200BLA 52.95 JM681 LARGE WASTE CONTAINER • Made of durable polyethylene that will not rust, chip or dent • Nestable • Handle grips allow for easy comfortable gripping lifting • Lid sold separately • Capacity: 44 US gal. • Overall Width: 27.60 • Diameter: 24 • Height: 31.50 Model Promo No. Description Colour Price JK676 Container Grey 61.00 JK677 Dolly Black 39.95 JK676 JK677 N95 PARTICULATE RESPIRATORS • Provides excellent worker protection • Lightweight construction for enhanced comfort • Adjustable nose clip with soft foam nose piece provides a secure fit • Dual rubber strap design • Latex free • Medium/Large • NIOSH approved N95
  13. 13. 13 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JG671 51440 21.50 Model MFG Container Container Promo No. No. Size Type Price SGU406 100-6291300078-9 946 ml Trigger Bottle 5.50 SGU407 100-6291300079-6 3.78 L Jug 11.30 FANTASTIK® MULTI-SURFACE DISINFECTANT DEGREASER • Tough cleaning formula wipes out tough grease and grime and deodorizes without an overpowering chemical odour • Leaves no smeary residue • Can be used on appliances, stainless steel, chrome, countertops, sinks, cabinets, ceramic tile, floors, basins, tubs, showers, fiberglass and porcelain surfaces SGU407 SGU406 WINDEX® GLASS CLEANER • Institutional strength formula • Exclusive Ammonia-D® plus special grease cutting activates and surfactants loosen soil on contact • No streaking or filming on stainless steel, chrome, porcelain, ceramic tile, Plexiglas® and Formica® • Pleasantly scented and phosphate-free Model MFG Container Container Promo No. No. Size Type Price JA909 1 00 59200 80770 1 26 fl. oz. Trigger Bottle 6.25 JB472 1 00 59200 00672 2 5 L Jug 20.85 JB472 JA909 FILM AWAY NEUTRAL DETERGENT ICE MELT REMOVER • Neutral detergent with the Dustbane D.S.T. technology offers you a great cleaner, combined with a neutralizing feature for ice melter residues • Can also be used as a multitask cleaner that offers superior cleaning power and reduces the risk of leaving your floor with an unbalanced pH • 4 L jug VANGARD GENERAL PURPOSE GERMICIDAL CLEANER • Cleans, disinfects and deodorizes in one labour-saving step • Highly efficient in destroying a broad range of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms from hard surfaces • Effectively inhibits the growth of odour-causing mold and mildew • This product is part of Health Canada's list of hard-surface disinfectants with evidence against COVID-19 • DIN: 02213109 • 5 L jug Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JH310 53023 27.95 PERLUX WHITE HAND SOAP • Luxurious high quality concentrated lotion • Pleasant almond scent • Biodegradable, phosphate free • Accepted for use in Canadian food processing facilities • 4 L jug ModelPromo No.Price NI347 11.85 ModelPromo No.Price JC002 12.65 HEAVY-DUTY CLEANER DEGREASER • Super concentrated with tangerine essential oil • Dissolves grease, oil, ink, grime and tough stains on contact • Biodegradable, non-toxic, non-corrosive • Accepted for use in Canadian food processing facilities • Certified UL ECOLOGO® 2759 • 4 L jug
  14. 14. 14 WORKING HANDS® CREAM • Concentrated hand cream that heals, relieves and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands • Instantly boosts moisture levels • Help prevent further moisture loss • Creates a protective barrier on the skin's surface • Net Volume: 3 oz. • Container Type: Tube Model MFG Promo No. No. Price NKA503 K1290003 10.15 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price NKA502 K1280003 9.69 HEALTHY FEET CREAM • Concentrated foot cream that heals, relieves and repairs extremely dry, cracked feet • Instantly boosts moisture levels • Help prevent further moisture loss • Creates a protective barrier on the skin's surface • Net Volume: 3 oz. • Container Type: Tube PINE SOL® MULTI-SURFACE CLEANER • Cleans, deodorizes and disinfects with a distinctive clean scent • It cuts through tough grease and grime fast without leaving a sticky residue • Instead of masking odours, this broad-spectrum, phosphate-free disinfectant wipes out odour-causing bacteria • It is also an EPA-registered disinfectant that kills germs and bacteria that can cause illness • Container Size: 4.25 L • Container Type: Jug HEALTHCARE® DISINFECTING BLEACH WIPES • Professional disinfecting bleach wipes feature a ready-to-use, hospital-grade formula to powerfully clean and disinfect surfaces in just one step • Pre-moistened, cloth-like wipes help you quickly wipe surfaces clean without scratching • Broad-spectrum antimicrobial efficacy is effective against 46 pathogens with kill times of one minute and C. difficile spores in three minutes • Dimensions: 6.75 W x 9 L • No. of Wipes: 70 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JO241 01166FRM2 17.85 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JO330 35309 11.79 FAST WIPES® HAND CLEANING TOWELS • For quick cleanup of light greases and oils • For use at the job site or wherever water is not available • Large, single textured wet shop towel • All-in-one cleaning formula effective for cleaning hands, arms, tools and surfaces • No. of Wipes: 130 • Length: 10 • Width: 9 • Alcohol Content: 1-5% • Container Type: Canister • Fragrance: Citrus Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JA342 6298-04 29.85 PURELL HEALTHY HAND SOAP • Kit contains 2 Refills of 1200ml (1.2Litre) Healthy Soap Mild Foam and one Dispenser Helps wash away dirt and bacteria Enriched with moisturizers and skin conditioners Unscented Hypoallergenic for the sensitive skin • • • Model MFG Promo No. No. Description Price 5030-01 CAN00 2 Each 2000-ml Refill 49.25 •
  15. 15. 15 PANTONE P 53-8 C PANTONE P Process Black C QUIETCLEANTM COMMERCIAL UPRIGHT VACUUM • Designed for daytime cleaning with innovative sound dampening technology • Bagged cleaner combines a clean-air system with the ultimate in filtration, sealed HEPA • LEED Compliant and CRI Green Label certified • Allergen disposable dust bag • Cleaning Path Width: 13 • Amperage: 10 • Air Flow: 135 CFM • Capacity: 4.5 Quarts Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JH553 SC5713D 335.00 CONTRACTOR MAX SPRAYER • Designed for heavy-duty commercial cleaning, sanitizing, and applying harsh chemicals • Premium, commercial grade non-corrosive shut-off with comfortable grip, lock-on feature, and easy-to-clean in-line filter • Viton® seals throughout pump and shut-off for long-term resistance to chemicals • Integrated stability base keeps the sprayer upright also providing convenient wand storage that protects the nozzle • Includes: (1) Brass adjustable nozzle, (1) Poly adjustable nozzle, (2) Flat fan nozzle, (1) Foaming nozzle • Tank Capacity: 2 gal. (9 L) • Tank Material: Polyethylene • Hose Length: 50 • Wand Length: 21 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price NO286 190216 59.95 HEALTH GARDS® HALF-FOLD TOILET SEAT COVERS • A cost effective, sanitary method of meeting personal hygiene needs in public restrooms • Self-disposing, flushable • Biodegradable • Sheets/Pkg.: 250 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JM621 HG-5000 6.25/Pack DISPENSER JM620 HG-1 14.85 JM621 JM620 PRO TUFF-JOBTM WIPERS • Medium interfold wipers contain the best combination of wiping qualities resulting in an excellent all-purpose wiper • Packaged in a portable box • DRC is the ideal choice when surface absorption and wipe dry are required • Idea for use in automotive maintenance, janitorial and manufacturing environments • Type: All-Purpose • Length: 9-3/4 • Width: 16-1/2 • Qty/Case: 8 Boxes • Sheets/Box: 100 Sheets • Colour: White Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JI386 W430 10.25/Box EVEREST PRO® TOILET PAPER • Absorbent 2-ply tissue provides quality, value performance • Each roll is individually wrapped, ensuring sanitary protection • Made from 50% virgin/50% recycled materials • Fits standard bath tissue dispensers • Ply: 2 • Sheets/Roll: 500 • Roll Length: 125' • Colour: White • Roll Type: Standard • Sheet Dimensions: 4 H x 3 L • Roll Diameter: 4.38 • Sold/Priced Per: Case of 48 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JO034 48500 27.95/Case PREMIUM FACIAL TISSUE • Premium quality, tissues are dispensed one at a time to improve personal hygiene • Sheet Width: 8.4 • Sheet Length: 7.4 • Ply: 2 • Sheets/Box: 100 • Boxes/Case: 30 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JO166 F10030 24.95/Case
  16. 16. Pricing in effect until April 8, 2022 or while quantities last. Taxes and freight extra. Issue #SDS222011NA Due to recent commodity and market volatility, prices are subject to change, and may vary without prior notice. SNOW ROOF RAKE • Ideal for removing any kind of debris from roofs • Prevents roof damage by removing ice dams heavy snow • Shipped knocked down • Lightweight handle extends to 16' • Blade Material: Polypropylene • Blade Width: 24-3/4 • Blade Height: 6 • Handle Length: 61 • Handle Material: Aluminum • Handle Type: Straight Model Promo No. Price NN009 51.99 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price NO413 8409055 18.89 Model MFG Promo No. No. Price JB597 F0042B 25.95 SALT SAND CONTAINERS • Waterproof and lockable which makes it ideal for many other outdoor storage uses aside from storing loose or bagged salt, sand, or ice melter • It can also hold garden supplies, sporting goods, pool supplies, tools, garbage/recyclables, or anything else you want to safely store • Constructed of rugged BPA-free UV-resistant polyethylene • Built-in pockets for forklifts allow the bins to be moved without emptying them • Capacity: 4.24 cu. ft. • 21 L x 27 W x 26 H ModelPromo No. ColourPrice NO614 Yellow 139.00 NO615 Grey 139.00 NO615 NO614 Model Promo No. Price JK232 5.99 SALT SAND SCOOP • Polyethylene scoop ideal for salt and sand, compost and animal feed • Capacity: 2 L • Colour: Yellow PREMIUM ECO-FRIENDLY DE-ICER • Enhanced with MCi3 for safe and optimum performance • Ideal for spreading • Gentle on vegetation • Safer for concrete, asphalt, sidewalks and pavers • Container Size: 50 lbs.(22.7 kg) • Container Type: Bag ModelPromo No. ColourPrice ND337 Yellow 179.00 ND202 Grey179.00 ND337 ND202 HEAVY-DUTY OUTDOOR STORAGE CONTAINERS • Thick-walled, durable polyethylene construction • Double-walled reinforced lid • Molded forklift channels and recessed hand holes • Capacity: 5.5 cu. Ft. • 30 L x 24 W x 24 H FIRESTORMTM INTENSE ICE MELTER • Prevents refreezing even under the most challenging conditions • Safe for children and pets, will not burn skin and gentle on vegetation • Distinctive orange colour is easy to see, allowing you to use less while ensuring safety for pedestrians • Container Size: 44 lbs. (20 kg) • Melting Point: -32°C (-25°F)

