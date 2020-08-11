Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCRUM Process Framework Prepared by : Iheb OMRI IT Analyst Certified Scrum master Certified Scrum Product Owner IHEB OMRI 1
SCRUM Manifesto SCRUM members and responsibilities SCRUM events SCRUM artifacts IHEB OMRI 2
Agile Manifesto IHEB OMRI 3
SCRUM Members and responsibilities IHEB OMRI 4
Events of the SCRUM Process •SCRUM teams will hold a retrospective meeting at the end of each sprint so that all team memb...
•A product backlog is a living document, which means it changes and gets updated as the team learns more, as market condit...
SCRUM Framework Process and best practices IHEB OMRI 7
SCRUM Framework IHEB OMRI 8
Step 1. Product Backlog Creation Step 2. Sprint Planning and Sprint Backlog Creation Step 3. Working on the Sprint. Scrum ...
Step 1. Product Backlog Creation The product backlog is the core deliverable that maintains and evolves the requirements i...
Product backlog prioritization The product backlog itself is owned by the product owner. The product owner’s job is to pro...
Once the product backlog is built, it's important to regularly maintain it to keep pace with the program. Product owners s...
Product refinement is the process of refining the tasks in the product backlog so that they’re clear enough to be action i...
Step 2. Sprint Planning and Sprint Backlog Creation A sprint planning meeting is conducted before the start of a sprint. T...
Sprint Planning Meeting – Part I Part one of the sprint planning meeting is a review of the product backlog items the Prod...
Sprint Planning Meeting – Part II The team decides how the work will be built. In this meeting the team will begin decompo...
Step 3. Working on the Sprint. Scrum Meetings All team members are required to attend scrum meetings. Since both the Scrum...
Step 4. Testing and Product Demonstration Members that attend the meeting are: The Scrum Team and stakeholders (users, oth...
The Sprint Review is not just about product demonstration, it is an inspection of the completed Sprint, the Product Backlo...
Step 5. Retrospective and Next Sprint Planning As described in the Scrum Guide, the Sprint Retrospective is an opportunity...
The Scrum Master encourages the Scrum Team to improve its development process and practices to make it more effective and ...
http://www.deltalounge.n et/wpress/wp- content/uploads/2012/03 /ScrumGuideMindMap.pn g IHEB OMRI 22
Scrum workflow states (TFS) IHEB OMRI 23
•The product owner creates a PBI or a tester creates a bug in the New state with the default reason, New backlog item •The...
6 Best Practices to Start a Scrum Project1. Create the Product Vision & Product Backlog Together Often the customer has an...
3. Determine the Business Value of the Product Backlog Together When the Product Backlog is estimated in implementation ef...
5. Invite the Customer to the Scrum Events Invite the customer to all the Scrum events. Let the customer experience how th...
Do user stories replace a requirements document? Agile projects, especially Scrum ones, use a product backlog, which is a ...
