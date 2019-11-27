Verilog full adder in dataflow & gate level modelling style.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Full Adder in Dataflow model: Code: module fulladder( input a, input b, input cin, output s, output cout ); assign s=a^b^cin; assign cout=(a & b) | cin & (a ^ b); endmodule
RTL Schematic:
Hardware:
Full Adder in Gate level model : Code: module fa( input a, input b, input cin, output s, output cout ); wire x1,x2,x3; xor...
RTL Schematic:
  1. 1. Full Adder in Dataflow model: Code: module fulladder( input a, input b, input cin, output s, output cout ); assign s=a^b^cin; assign cout=(a & b) | cin & (a ^ b); endmodule Output:
  2. 2. RTL Schematic:
  3. 3. Hardware:
  4. 4. Full Adder in Gate level model : Code: module fa( input a, input b, input cin, output s, output cout ); wire x1,x2,x3; xor(x1,a,b); and(x3,a,b); xor(s,x1,cin); and(x2,x1,cin); or(cout,x2,x3); endmodule Output:
  5. 5. RTL Schematic:

