Output:
Sequence detector for "111"

Mealy model-based Sequence detector for "111" using FPGA board & vivado software.

Sequence detector for "111"

  1. 1. Code: (Sequence Detector for 111) library IEEE; use IEEE.STD_LOGIC_1164.ALL; entity FSM is Port ( clk : in STD_LOGIC; rst : in STD_LOGIC; x : in STD_LOGIC; z : out STD_LOGIC); end FSM; architecture Behavioral of FSM is type state_type is (s1,s2,s3); signal state :state_type; begin -- Sequential memory of the VHDL MOORE FSM Sequence Detector process(clk,rst) begin if(rst='1') then state <= s1; z<='0'; elsif(clk'event and clk='1') then case state is when s1=> if x='1' then state <= s2; z<='0'; else state <= s1; z<='0'; end if; when s2=>
  2. 2. if x='1' then state <= s3; z<='0'; else state <= s1; z<='0'; end if; when s3=> if x='1' then state <= s1; z<='1'; else state <= s1; z<='0'; end if; end case; end if; end process; end Behavioral;
  3. 3. Code: (Test bench ) LIBRARY ieee; USE ieee.std_logic_1164.ALL; -- Uncomment the following library declaration if using -- arithmetic functions with Signed or Unsigned values --USE ieee.numeric_std.ALL; ENTITY TB_FSM IS END TB_FSM; ARCHITECTURE behavior OF TB_FSM IS -- Component Declaration for the Unit Under Test (UUT) COMPONENT FSM PORT( clk : IN std_logic; rst : IN std_logic; x : IN std_logic; z : OUT std_logic ); END COMPONENT; --Inputs signal clk : std_logic := '0'; signal rst : std_logic := '0'; signal x : std_logic := '0'; --Outputs
  4. 4. signal z : std_logic; -- Clock period definitions constant clk_period : time := 10 ns; BEGIN -- Instantiate the Unit Under Test (UUT) uut: FSM PORT MAP ( clk => clk, rst => rst, x => x, z => z ); -- Clock process definitions process begin clk <= '0'; wait for 10ns; clk <= '1'; wait for 10ns; end process; process begin rst <= '1'; wait for 10ns; rst <= '0'; wait ;
  5. 5. end process; process begin x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; x <= '1'; wait for 10ns; end process; END;
  6. 6. Output:

