Speed Up First level English Relax and Ready For school 1st Quarter
Week Planner – Sep 04th Presentations from students for the partial grade.
05th Sep Session Sep 05th 2017 Section Reading Pages 20 MI VL, IE Minutes 30 Objectives To describe a place To develop rea...
Sep-06th Partial Exam During class
Sep 07th Session sep 04th 2017 Section A Look at the World Pages 19 MI N, IE, VL Minutes 40 Objectives To describe and com...
Sep 08th Session Sep 06th 2017 Section Visible Thinking Pages 21 M.I. IA, IE, VE Minutes 40 Objectives To ask precise ques...
Bibliografía https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia Speed up Course 1 Book One.
Week #5 04 08 sep 2017

  3. 3. 05th Sep Session Sep 05th 2017 Section Reading Pages 20 MI VL, IE Minutes 30 Objectives To describe a place To develop reading comprehension skills Activities and Strategies Pre-activity 1. T asks SS: Where do you live? Can you describe your city? Is it big or small? How many people live there? What are the main attractions? SS stand up and make a big circle. S 1 says a short sentence about his/her city and throws a ball to another S. S2 says a different sentence and throws the ball. SS keep on saying sentences until all of them have participated. 2. T projects the suggested video and/or images of Venice. 3. T elicits SS answer questions about Venice: What do you know about Venice? Where is it located? What important events are celebrated there? Activity 4. T reads first paragraph aloud as SS follow along. T asks questions to check for understanding. 5. In their groups, SS read the rest of the text on page 20. After each paragraph, they should discuss the main idea and details. 6. SS answer the questions. SS talk to a partner SS talk about bridges, canals, and gondolas if they finish early. Post-activity 7. SS individually write a brief summary about Venice using information from the text that they consider are the most important facts to describe the city. Resources Foam Rubber Ball Venice Italy Top Things To Do https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtDytDVZ6xI Book Language Check Time: 10 Minutes Grammar Appendix pp. 162-163 Pre-activity 1. SS analyze the text to circle all the prepositional phrases that they can find. SS share their work with a partner to see what they missed. Activity 2. If students need work with the prepositions, go to the Grammar Appendix, briefly explain the concept to the students, and complete as many corresponding activities as is necessary. Post-activity 3. SS create their own sentences with the prepositional phrases and share them with a partner. Optional Bonus Activities Bonus Activity Appendix p. 137
  5. 5. Sep 07th Session sep 04th 2017 Section A Look at the World Pages 19 MI N, IE, VL Minutes 40 Objectives To describe and compare different places To express preferences Activities and Strategies Pre-activity 1. T projects the pictures on page 19 and asks SS Do you know anything about these places? Can you describe each picture? Activity 2. In their groups, SS read the text on page 19 in a low voice. SS take notes in their journal with the main idea and details about they are reading. 3. T asks SS: How are they alike? How are they different? 4. T writes SS answers on the board in two columns. The whole group will classify the differences in subgroups (i.e.: With regard to place, to landscape, to matter, to living beings…) 5. In their group, SS make a Venn Diagram showing similarities and differences of the two places. Post-activity 6. Each group decides which place would be more fun to visit. The writer of the group writes a conclusion. 7. The groups share their decisions and reasons orally. 8. SS self-Assessment. Resources Book Journals Optional Be High Tech p. 19 Pre-activity 1. SS access QR code if they have devices, or T projects materials. T discusses the tips and guidelines, as well as the suggested video. Activity 2. SS Research online to complete the activity, while taking notes. Post-activity 3. SS share their findings with the group.
  6. 6. Sep 08th Session Sep 06th 2017 Section Visible Thinking Pages 21 M.I. IA, IE, VE Minutes 40 Objectives To ask precise questions To evaluate advantages and disadvantages about traveling to new or the same place Activities and Strategies Pre-activity 1. T asks SS to talk in pairs about where they usually go on vacation and 5 things to consider when they travel (money, transportation, people, etc.). SS take turns to talk: S1 gets the ball rolling with his/her opinion, then asks his/her partner a question. Activity 2. SS complete the chart in groups, writing down advantages and disadvantages of visiting new places or going to the same place every year. 3. SS make a T-chart on a piece of construction paper with the pros and cons of traveling. 3. SS compare their answers with another group. 4. SS will work alone to make a Mind Map with the information from the advantages and disadvantages chart, having the word “Traveling” in the middle as a main idea. 5. SS will keep their Mind Map in their Portfolio. Post-activity 6. SS sit on the floor, making a circle. 7. S1 passes the ball to S2 and asks him Where did you go for your last vacation? S2 answers and passes de ball to another S and so on. Resources Foam Rubber Balls Book Construction paper Markers Optional Bonus Activities Bonus Activity Appendix p. 138
