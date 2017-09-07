Speed Up First level English Relax and Ready For school 1st Quarter
Week Planner Session 6 August 28th Section Reading Pages 20 MI VL, IE Minutes 30 Objectives To describe a place To develop...
29th August Session 7 August 29th Section Visible Thinking Pages 21 M.I. IA, IE, VE Minutes 40 Objective s To ask precise ...
August-30th Session 8 August 30th Section Everyday Writing Pages 22 MI VL, IA Minutes 40 Objectives To know how to write a...
August 31st Session 9 August 31st Section Vocabulary Builder Vocabulary Games Pages 23 M.I. M, LM, K K, VL, V Minutes 15 2...
Bibliografía https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia Speed up Course 1 Book One.
Week #4 28 01 agu-sep 2017

week 4

Week #4 28 01 agu-sep 2017

  1. 1. Speed Up First level English Relax and Ready For school 1st Quarter
  2. 2. Week Planner Session 6 August 28th Section Reading Pages 20 MI VL, IE Minutes 30 Objectives To describe a place To develop reading comprehension skills Activities and Strategies Pre-activity 1. T asks SS: Where do you live? Can you describe your city? Is it big or small? How many people live there? What are the main attractions? SS stand up and make a big circle. S 1 says a short sentence about his/her city and throws a ball to another S. S2 says a different sentence and throws the ball. SS keep on saying sentences until all of them have participated. 2. T projects the suggested video and/or images of Venice. 3. T elicits SS answer questions about Venice: What do you know about Venice? Where is it located? What important events are celebrated there? Activity 4. T reads first paragraph aloud as SS follow along. T asks questions to check for understanding. 5. In their groups, SS read the rest of the text on page 20. After each paragraph, they should discuss the main idea and details. 6. SS answer the questions. SS talk to a partner SS talk about bridges, canals, and gondolas if they finish early. Post-activity 7. SS individually write a brief summary about Venice using information from the text that they consider are the most important facts to describe the city. Resources Foam Rubber Ball Venice Italy Top Things To Do https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtDytDVZ6xI Book Language Check Time: 10 Minutes Grammar Appendix pp. 162-163 Pre-activity 1. SS analyze the text to circle all the prepositional phrases that they can find. SS share their work with a partner to see what they missed. Activity 2. If students need work with the prepositions, go to the Grammar Appendix, briefly explain the concept to the students, and complete as many corresponding activities as is necessary. Post-activity 3. SS create their own sentences with the prepositional phrases and share them with a partner. Optional Bonus Activities Bonus Activity Appendix p. 137
  3. 3. 29th August Session 7 August 29th Section Visible Thinking Pages 21 M.I. IA, IE, VE Minutes 40 Objective s To ask precise questions To evaluate advantages and disadvantages about traveling to new or the same place Activities and Strategie s Pre-activity 1. T asks SS to talk in pairs about where they usually go on vacation and 5 things to consider when they travel (money, transportation, people, etc.). SS take turns to talk: S1 gets the ball rolling with his/her opinion, then asks his/her partner a question. Activity 2. SS complete the chart in groups, writing down advantages and disadvantages of visiting new places or going to the same place every year. 3. SS make a T-chart on a piece of construction paper with the pros and cons of traveling. 3. SS compare their answers with another group. 4. SS will work alone to make a Mind Map with the information from the advantages and disadvantages chart, having the word “Traveling” in the middle as a main idea. 5. SS will keep their Mind Map in their Portfolio. Post-activity 6. SS sit on the floor, making a circle. 7. S1 passes the ball to S2 and asks him Where did you go for your last vacation? S2 answers and passes de ball to another S and so on. Resource s Foam Rubber Balls Book Construction paper Markers Optional Bonus Activities Bonus Activity Appendix p. 138
  4. 4. August-30th Session 8 August 30th Section Everyday Writing Pages 22 MI VL, IA Minutes 40 Objectives To know how to write an e-mail To improve writing skills Activities and Strategies Pre-activity 1. T projects the suggested video to introduce the topic: E-mails 2. T asks students Do you have an e-mail account? How often do you use it? In which situations can we receive and write e-mails? 3. T projects the e-mail on page 22 and elicits SS answers; What are the important parts of an email? Activity 4. T reads the body of the message aloud. 5. SS read the e-mail individually. 6. (Portfolio) - SS write a first draft of the e-mail. - SS trade their drafts. They may use a Writing Checklist to co-assess the writings. - SS take back their revised e-mails. - SS write a second draft, using their partner’s feedback and the checklist. Post-activity 7. T asks SS to describe the advantages and disadvantages of writing emails. 8. SS record their thoughts and opinions in partners, completing a T-chart in their notebooks. Resources E-mails https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXlgOX95Q0U Book Writing Checklist Notebooks
  5. 5. August 31st Session 9 August 31st Section Vocabulary Builder Vocabulary Games Pages 23 M.I. M, LM, K K, VL, V Minutes 15 25 Objectives To improve auditory discrimination. To practice spelling of the Unit’s vocabulary. To reinforce vocabulary awareness Activities and Strategies Pre-activity 1. SS get in pairs. T plays track 1 and SS repeat the words. Activities 2. Each pair writes the words that rhyme with the words on the first activity. 3. They find the calculation’s results. 4. T illustrates how to perform the last activity with an example. SS complete the activity with their peer. 5. Then, each pair gets together with another couple of SS to compare and check their answers. Post-activity 6. SS work in pair to find synonyms for 5 words they have used on this page. 7. SS individually write a short paragraph in their notebooks using these synonyms. Game #1 – The Mime 1. The class is organized in 4 or 5 teams. 2. SS play the game as a competition. 3. T has the vocabulary words from the unit written on index cards. 4. One S is the mime. He has to use body language and the team has to guess the words. If they do, the team earns a point. 5. All the groups participate several times (based on the time left after the activity). 6. The team with the most points wins. Game #2 – The Worst Vacation Ever 1. Each group writes a short paragraph of a story beginning with the prompt: Last year I had the worst vacation of my life. 2. The group has 5 minutes to write their paragraph. 3. On T´s signal the group passes their writing to the group on their right for them to continue the story with another paragraph. 4. This continues until the group receives the story they started with. 5. Groups read the stories aloud. The class votes on their favorite story. Resources Book Track 1 Notebooks Notebooks Index cards with Vocabulary
