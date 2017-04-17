“EPIDEMIOLOGIA DEL MAL USO DE MEDICAMENTOS”

ESCUELA UNIVERSITARIA DE POST GRADO DOCTORADO EN SALUD PUBLICA. ““EPIDEMIOLOGIA DEL MAL USO DEEPIDEMIOLOGIA DEL MAL USO DE...
Consultas médicas 50-70% Prescripción medicamentoS-Fármaco Beneficios Individuales Institucionales Nacionales Efectos adve...
¿Qué tiene que ver la Farmacología con la Terapéutica? •Farmacología Clínica: los principios como base del proceso de pres...
LA CALIDAD DE UNA DECISION TERAPEUTICA SE MIDE POR … LA CALIDAD DE UNA DECISION TERAPEUTICA SE MIDE POR … •Resultado clíni...
PRINCIPIOS DE TERAPEUTICAPRINCIPIOS DE TERAPEUTICA •Hacer un diagnóstico preciso •Definir los objetivos del tratamiento •¿...
PRINCIPIOS DE TERAPEUTICA (CONTINUACION) PRINCIPIOS DE TERAPEUTICA (CONTINUACION) •Es siempre preferible conocer y utiliza...
¿QUE DETERMINA EL EFECTO DE UN MEDICAMENTO EN UN PACIENTE? •La actividad “objetiva” del medicamento, como resultado de hab...
ANTIMICROBIANOS: TOXICIDADANTIMICROBIANOS: TOXICIDADANTIMICROBIANOS: TOXICIDADANTIMICROBIANOS: TOXICIDAD •Efectos directos...
USO DE MICROBIANOSUSO DE MICROBIANOSUSO DE MICROBIANOSUSO DE MICROBIANOS •Aumenta constantemente •Según el CDC, en EEUU se...
¿POR QUE TRATAR LAS INFECCIONES? Las enfermedades infecciosas implican un balance entre las defensas del huésped que la pa...
¿QUIENES PARTICIPAN DE ESE BALANCE? ¿QUIENES PARTICIPAN DE ESE BALANCE? •Diferentes barreras biológicas y el sistema inmun...
¿COMO CAMBIAR ESE BALANCE?¿COMO CAMBIAR ESE BALANCE? •Modificando la capacidad de defensa del organismo (vacunación, admin...
CONCEPTOS GENERALES A CONSIDERAR CONCEPTOS GENERALES A CONSIDERAR •Tipo de efecto •CIM •Sitios posibles de acción y sus co...
EJEMPLOS FRECUENTES DE PRÁCTICAS IRRACIONALES DE PRESCRIPCION EJEMPLOS FRECUENTES DE PRÁCTICAS IRRACIONALES DE PRESCRIPCIO...
INDICADORES SOBRE PRESCRIPCION, USO Y RAM A ATM EN PACIENTES HOSPITALIZADOS, EN 21 HOSPITALES PERU, 2003 DIGEMID – PROYECT...
EVALUACION DEL USO DE MEDICAMENTOS EN HOSIPTALES, PERU, 1997 EVALUACION DEL USO DE MEDICAMENTOS EN HOSIPTALES, PERU, 1997 ...
INDICADORES SOBRE PRESCRIPCION, USO Y RAM A ATM EN PACIENTES HOSPITALIZADOS, EN 25 HOSPITALES DE PERU 2003 INDICADORES SOB...
50-55% DE PACIENTES QUE RECIBEN INYECCIONES – 90% PODRIAN SER CLINICAMENTE INNECESARIOS 50-55% DE PACIENTES QUE RECIBEN IN...
30 - 60% DE PACIENTES EN ESP QUE RECIBEN ANTIMICROBIANOS – QUIZAS EL DOBLE DE LO CLINICAMENTE NECESARIO 30 - 60% DE PACIEN...
% DE MEDICAMENTOS PRESCRITOS INNECESARIAMENTE Estimado mediante comparación de la prescripción actual versus la esperada C...
EXCESIVO Y MAL USO DE ATM QUE INCREMENTA LA RESISTENCIA BACTERIANA EXCESIVO Y MAL USO DE ATM QUE INCREMENTA LA RESISTENCIA...
LA RESISTENCIA COMO PROBLEMALA RESISTENCIA COMO PROBLEMA •Existen casos identificados de resistencia para todos los antimi...
RESISTENCIA EN EL TRACTO RESPIRATORIO RESISTENCIA EN EL TRACTO RESPIRATORIO •El uso inapropiado de ATM para infecciones vi...
CONSUMO COMUNITARIO DE ATM Y RESISTENCIA CONSUMO COMUNITARIO DE ATM Y RESISTENCIA
USO DE ATM EN LA CONSULTA AMBULATORIAUSO DE ATM EN LA CONSULTA AMBULATORIA •Se estima que entre 20 – 50% de las prescripci...
ENTEROCOCOS RESISTENTES AENTEROCOCOS RESISTENTES A VANCOMICINAVANCOMICINA ENTEROCOCOS RESISTENTES AENTEROCOCOS RESISTENTES...
INDICADORES SOBRE PRESCRIPCION, USO Y RAM A ATM EN PACIENTES HOSPITALIZADOS, EN 25 HOSPITALES DEL PERU 2003 INDICADOR HOSP...
OTROS PROBLEMAS DE USO DE MEDICAMENTOS OTROS PROBLEMAS DE USO DE MEDICAMENTOS Baja tolerancia a la terapia para TBC •Ocasi...
CAMBIANDO EL PROBLEMA DE USO DE MEDICAMENTOS: CAMBIANDO EL PROBLEMA DE USO DE MEDICAMENTOS: UNA VISION PANORAMICA DEL PROC...
IMPACTO DE GRUPOS DE DISCUSIÓN PACIENTE – PROVEEDOR SOBRE EL USO DE INYECTABLES EN ESTABLECIMIENTOS PUBLICOS DE SALUD DE I...
INFORMES TECNICOS QUE NO JUSTIFICAN EL USO DE ESTOS MEDICAMENTOS INFORMES TECNICOS QUE NO JUSTIFICAN EL USO DE ESTOS MEDIC...
INFORMES TECNICOS QUE NO JUSTIFICAN EL USO DE ESTOS MEDICAMENTOS INFORMES TECNICOS QUE NO JUSTIFICAN EL USO DE ESTOS MEDIC...
MINISTERIO DE SALUD MINISTERIO DE SALUD ESSALUDESSALUD MINISTERIO DE DEFENSA MINISTERIO DE DEFENSA MINISTERIO DEL INTERIOR...
LOS CAMBIOS EN LA MICROBIOLOGÍA DEL FUTURO LOS CAMBIOS EN LA MICROBIOLOGÍA DEL FUTURO El porcentaje de enfermedades indica...
ESTRATEGIAS DE LAS ENFERMEDADES INFECCIOSAS ESTRATEGIAS DE LAS ENFERMEDADES INFECCIOSAS La estrategia frente a las enferme...
CHINA Unas 190.000 personas mueren cada año en China por el mal uso de medicamentos CHINA Unas 190.000 personas mueren cad...
FRECUENCIA DE PRESCRIPCION POTENCIALMENTE INADECUADA FRECUENCIA DE PRESCRIPCION POTENCIALMENTE INADECUADA
FRECUENCIA DE INTERACCIONES FARMACO ENFERMEDAD POTENCIALMENTE ADVERSA FRECUENCIA DE INTERACCIONES FARMACO ENFERMEDAD POTEN...
Estudios Fármaco - epidemiológicos sobre Uso Potencialmente Inadecuado de Medicamentos en pacientes geriátricos mayores de...
GRACIAS
