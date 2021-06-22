Charla de induccion de pasantias mayo agosto de 2021 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
6/22/2021 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA DR. RAFAEL BELLOSO CHACIN DIRECCIÓN DE PASANTÍAS ACADÉMIC...
INFORMÁTICAY COMPUTACIÓN Secciones: PASN1213 – PASC1213 Prof. Omar González Garcés Email: ocgonzalez@urbe.edu.ve Asesorías...
¿Qué es la Pasantía Académica? La pasantía académica como práctica profesional es una actividad curricular que consiste en...
Carta de Postulación 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
Carta de Aceptación 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
Duración de las pasantías Tiempo: 8 horas diarias Duración: 8 semanas Fecha tope: 3era semana después de haber iniciado el...
CRITERIO DE EVALUACIÓN Las pasantías se evalúan de acuerdo al siguiente porcentaje de evaluación Evaluación 100 % Tutor in...
Deberes del Pasante (Art.13 R.D.P.A.) • ASISTIR a las ASESORÍAS en las fechas indicadas por el Tutor Académico. • CUMPLIR ...
Puntos Importantes • El alumno una vez ubicado como pasante en una empresa o en la institución no podrá cambiarse de pasan...
Acerca de Informe Técnico de Pasantías (Art.25 R.D.P.A.) • Es de carácter individual • EL PLAGIO TOTAL O PARCIAL DEL INFOR...
Informe Técnico de Pasantías Académicas Normas metodológicas establecidas por URBE (Opcional) Se consignará un (1) informe...
INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS *Hoja de presentación *Hoja de aprobación del Tutor Industrial o Institucional (Lo que apliqu...
6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS • Nombrar las actividades principales a documentar en el infor...
INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS Capítulo I Información General de la Empresa o Institución (Lo que aplique) 1.1. Antecedentes...
INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS Capítulo II Planificación de las Actividades Describir detalladamente todas las actividades a...
INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS Capítulo III Desarrollo de las Actividades El pasante, describirá cada una de las actividades...
INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS Conclusiones • Aportes del pasante a la empresa y beneficios obtenidos. • Contribución del pa...
Informe Técnico de Pasantías Bibliografía Los textos, documentos, manuales, instructivos, internet, monografías, entrevist...
Informe Técnico de Pasantías DURANTE TUS PASANTÍAS EN LA EMPRESA O INSTITUCIÓN • Debes mantener una buena apariencia perso...
6/22/2021
Charla de induccion de pasantias mayo agosto de 2021 (1)

Charla de inducción de pasantías 2

Charla de induccion de pasantias mayo agosto de 2021 (1)

  1. 1. 6/22/2021 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA DR. RAFAEL BELLOSO CHACIN DIRECCIÓN DE PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS PERÍODO: MAYO – AGOSTO DE 2021 BIENVENIDOS A SU CHARLA DE INDUCCIÓN
  2. 2. INFORMÁTICAY COMPUTACIÓN Secciones: PASN1213 – PASC1213 Prof. Omar González Garcés Email: ocgonzalez@urbe.edu.ve Asesorías: Martes Miércoles - Jueves 3:25 pm a 07:30 pm 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS: PERÍODO: MAYO - AGOSTO DE 2021
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la Pasantía Académica? La pasantía académica como práctica profesional es una actividad curricular que consiste en el adiestramiento y aprendizaje alcanzado mediante el trabajo que realiza el alumno en una empresa o institución como parte integral de la formación profesional que recibe de la universidad. (Art. N°1 R.D.P.A.) 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  4. 4. Carta de Postulación 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  5. 5. Carta de Aceptación 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  6. 6. Duración de las pasantías Tiempo: 8 horas diarias Duración: 8 semanas Fecha tope: 3era semana después de haber iniciado el periodo académico Tiempo: 6 horas diarias Duración: 10 semanas y 3 días Fecha tope: 2da semana después de haber iniciado el periodo académico 320 horas MEDIO TIEMPO TIEMPO COMPLETO 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS No se computaran a los efectos de este artículo, las horas de sobre tiempo, horas extra, guardias diurnas o nocturnas, días feriados o no laborales. (Art.4 R.D.P.A.)
  7. 7. CRITERIO DE EVALUACIÓN Las pasantías se evalúan de acuerdo al siguiente porcentaje de evaluación Evaluación 100 % Tutor industrial 20 % Tutor Académico (Asesorías, Informe y supervisiones) 80% 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  8. 8. Deberes del Pasante (Art.13 R.D.P.A.) • ASISTIR a las ASESORÍAS en las fechas indicadas por el Tutor Académico. • CUMPLIR con el PLAN DE TRABAJO pautado por el Tutor Industrial. • PRESENTAR el INFORME DE PASANTÍAS debidamente validado por el Tutor Industrial de la empresa o institución donde se realiza la pasantía. • RETIRAR el informe de pasantía en la fecha pautada por el Tutor Académico. • MANTENER LA PUNTUALIDAD Y RESPONSABILIDAD durante la pasantía. • CONOCER las disposiciones contenidas en el reglamento de pasantías ocupacionales. 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  9. 9. Puntos Importantes • El alumno una vez ubicado como pasante en una empresa o en la institución no podrá cambiarse de pasantías a otra organización y deberá culminar normalmente su periodo. • NO se permitirán cambios de sección ni de tutor académico una vez que hayan sido asignados por la Dirección de Pasantías. • La pasantía ocupacional es un requisito de grado obligatorio para optar el TITULO UNIVERSITARIO, y no se configura en ningún caso, una relación de dependencia con la empresa o institución en la cual se desarrolle la pasantía. (Art.15 R.D.P.A.) • El alumno podrá realizar pasantías EXTRAURBANAS siempre y cuando no altere el cumplimiento de las obligaciones de Tesis de Grado y previo acuerdo del Tutor Académico de pasantías para la planificación de asesorías. • No se permite inscribir materias pendientes en los Turnos Matutino y/o Vespertino, a menos que las pasantías se realicen a medio tiempo. • La calificación obtenida en pasantía se computa con el índice académico 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  10. 10. Acerca de Informe Técnico de Pasantías (Art.25 R.D.P.A.) • Es de carácter individual • EL PLAGIO TOTAL O PARCIAL DEL INFORME TECNICO DE PASANTIA SERA CAUSA DE REPROBACIÓN DEL MISMO • Lineamientos generales, adquirir el manual de pasantías ocupacionales en la Biblioteca o en el Centro de Fotocopiado de la Universidad. 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  11. 11. Informe Técnico de Pasantías Académicas Normas metodológicas establecidas por URBE (Opcional) Se consignará un (1) informe anillado con el color de la cartulina que distingue tu carrera Consulta al tutor Académico acerca de las dudas del Informe Técnico de Pasantías Entrega el Informe en la fecha indicada por el Tutor Académico firmado y sellado por la Empresa o Institución Asistir con Puntualidad a las Asesorías pautadas para la revisión del avance de las pasantías (de carácter obligatorio) 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  12. 12. INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS *Hoja de presentación *Hoja de aprobación del Tutor Industrial o Institucional (Lo que aplique) *Hoja de aprobación del Tutor Académico *Introducción (Max. 2 páginas) *Se explica cuál es el Objetivo General perseguido con la elaboración del informe, indicando la importancia en la aplicación de los conocimientos adquiridos durante la carrera y la obtención de experiencia en el campo laboral por parte del Pasante. *Indicar el nombre y la razón social de la empresa o institución donde se realiza la pasantía 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  13. 13. 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS • Nombrar las actividades principales a documentar en el informe, explicando brevemente cada una de ellas. • Exponer la metodología o procedimientos utilizados para la realización del trabajo y medios para la obtención de información. •Mencionar la estructura del informe, basado en la información suministrada en la esquema que se presenta para cada carrera. Continuación…. .
  14. 14. INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS Capítulo I Información General de la Empresa o Institución (Lo que aplique) 1.1. Antecedentes, origen y creación de la empresa o institución (max.2 páginas) 1.2. Misión, Visión y Objetivos 1.3. Estructura Organizacional de la Empresa (Mostrar el Organigrama que deberá colocarse en la sección de Anexos) y explicar las funciones de los cargos que lo integran 1.4. Funciones del área donde realiza la pasantía Académica y su relación con el perfil profesional del Pasante. 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  15. 15. INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS Capítulo II Planificación de las Actividades Describir detalladamente todas las actividades a realizarse durante las pasantías y debe contemplar por cada Actividad los aspectos que se mencionan a continuación: • Descripción de la Actividad • Tiempo de duración (Opcional) Fecha de inicio • Fecha de culminación • Metodología/Procedimiento & Herramientas y/o Recursos • Personas responsables, aparte del Tutor Industrial, del desarrollo de las actividades por parte del Pasante Se condensa en un Cuadro, que contempla: 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  16. 16. INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS Capítulo III Desarrollo de las Actividades El pasante, describirá cada una de las actividades asignadas por el tutor industrial/institucional bajo el siguiente esquema : 3.1. DESARROLLO • Objetivo • Metodología, herramientas y/o recursos utilizados • Resultados 3.2. Establecer mediante un análisis, la relación entre los conocimientos adquiridos en aula y los obtenidos en el desarrollo de sus pasantías. 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  17. 17. INFORME TÉCNICO DE PASANTÍAS Conclusiones • Aportes del pasante a la empresa y beneficios obtenidos. • Contribución del pasante a la Empresa donde realizó sus Pasantías. • Importancia de las actividades desplegadas por el Pasante en el transcurso de sus pasantías. • Cualquier otro aspecto que considere pertinente. Recomendaciones Las recomendaciones, se harán en base a las conclusiones, estableciendo sugerencias justificadas, concernientes al trabajo realizando en la empresa o la carrera cursada en la Universidad o ambas inclusive, según el caso. 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  18. 18. Informe Técnico de Pasantías Bibliografía Los textos, documentos, manuales, instructivos, internet, monografías, entrevistas y similares, que han sido consultados para referenciar o sustentar el contenido del informe técnico de pasantías. Vale decir, que los lineamientos para la elaboración del informe de pasantías y normas URBE, son considerados como apoyo bibliográfico. 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  19. 19. Informe Técnico de Pasantías DURANTE TUS PASANTÍAS EN LA EMPRESA O INSTITUCIÓN • Debes mantener una buena apariencia personal. • Demostrar valores de disciplina y responsabilidad. • Establecer buenas relaciones interpersonales. • Asistencia y puntualidad. • Conocer el funcionamiento de la organización. • Mantener la confidencialidad en la información 6/22/2021 PASANTÍAS ACADÉMICAS
  20. 20. 6/22/2021

