Anuncios publicitarios omar tovar 2 do a

Anuncios Publicitarios

Anuncios publicitarios omar tovar 2 do a

  1. 1. Anuncios Publicitarios Un anuncio es un soporte visual, auditivo audiovisual de breve duración que transmite un mensaje, generalmente centrado en una idea o un hecho concreto, con fines publicitarios.
  2. 2. ¿Que es una emisora publicitaria ? es publicidad a través de la radio, un medio de comunicación creado con la intención de entretener a sus oyentes y no de mantenerlos informados, esto se vio mediante la retransmisión de canciones y programas que cumplieran la función de​seducción de la audiencia de este medio.​
  3. 3. Radio comunitaria La radio comunitaria suele ser una estación de radio de corto alcance sin fines de lucro que responde a las necesidades de información de las personas que viven en un lugar determinado, en los idiomas y formatos que se adaptan mejor al contexto local.
  4. 4. Diferencias entre Radio Comercial y Radio Comunitaria 1 - Las radios comerciales están habilitadas para emitir todo tipo de espacios y programas. 3- La radio comunitaria defiende la democracia y respeta la pluralidad de opiniones. 2 - La radio comercial son inmediato en su divulgación, transmite la noticia en tiempo real. 4 - La radio comunitaria Trabaja para solucionar los problemas sociales de las comunidades y desarrollar la educación, la ciencia, la cultura y el deporte.
  5. 5. Importancia de la RadioComunitaria La radio comunitaria defiende la democracia y respeta la pluralidad de opiniones. Trabaja para solucionar los problemas sociales de las comunidades y desarrollar la educación, la ciencia, la cultura y el deporte. Se ocupa de promover tanto los conocimientos como las actividades del colectivo.
  6. 6. ¿Por qué es importanteuna postura crítica ante un anuncio publicitario? Ser crítico no es destruir, sino impulsar un análisis que lleve al mejoramiento y entendiemiento de un mensaje publicitario, con el único objetivo de desarrollar nuevas ideas y enfoques para estructurar una campaña publicitaria integral.

