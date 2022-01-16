Advanced highway engineer spring 2019

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Course Description
Highway and Airports pavement design (flexible and rigid pavements), Stress Analysis in flexible and rigid pavements, pavement response under traffic load, failure of flexible and rigid pavements, highways pavement maintenance and rehabilitation (methods, programs, management), types and design, Hot mix Asphalt Concrete: Materials, Design Methods and Testing.