Mom Happy Baby Healthy!
Ingin spa kesehatan tapi sibuk? atau malas keluar rumah? atau kondisi bayi dan lingkungan tidak memungkinkan untuk keluar ...
TREATMENT TREATMENT BABY Pijat Bayi Pijat Balita Pijat Anak Perawatan Bayi Baru Lahir (mandi, pijat, perawatan talipusat) ...
Paket : - Paket spa lengkap (pijat+senam otak+berenang) - Paket pijat + senam otak - Paket senam otak + berenang - Paket p...
Paket : - Pijat + lulur - Pijat + pijat oksitosin + pijat laktasi - Pijat + totok wajah + masker - Lulur + totok wajah + m...
Manjakan Bunda dan buah hati anda dengan treatment mom and baby spa kami Omah Bayi Keliling Magelang omahbayikeliling.mage...
Healthcare
42 views
May. 16, 2021

WA 0838 6778 2727 Pijat Bayi Terdekat daerah Banyusari Tegalrejo Magelang

Kini hadir Pijat Bayi Terdekat daerah Banyusari Tegalrejo Magelang. Resevasi bisa langsung hubungi nomor yang tercantum ya moms

WA 0838 6778 2727 Pijat Bayi Terdekat daerah Banyusari Tegalrejo Magelang

  1. 1. Mom Happy Baby Healthy!
  2. 2. Ingin spa kesehatan tapi sibuk? atau malas keluar rumah? atau kondisi bayi dan lingkungan tidak memungkinkan untuk keluar rumah? Agar kesehatan Bunda dan si kecil tetap terjaga, Kami hadir sebagai solusinya !
  3. 3. TREATMENT TREATMENT BABY Pijat Bayi Pijat Balita Pijat Anak Perawatan Bayi Baru Lahir (mandi, pijat, perawatan talipusat) Pijat Batuk Pilek Bijat Sembelit (konstipasi) Pijat Diare Pijat Nafsu Makan
  4. 4. Paket : - Paket spa lengkap (pijat+senam otak+berenang) - Paket pijat + senam otak - Paket senam otak + berenang - Paket pijat + berenang - Paket Perawatan BBL TREATMENT TREATMENT BABY
  5. 5. Paket : - Pijat + lulur - Pijat + pijat oksitosin + pijat laktasi - Pijat + totok wajah + masker - Lulur + totok wajah + masker - Paket spa lengkap ( pijat + lulur + totok wajah + masker) TREATMENT TREATMENT MOM Pijat ibu hamil Pijat ibu nifas Pijat oksitosin + pijat laktasi Pijat slimming Totok wajah Lulur
  6. 6. Manjakan Bunda dan buah hati anda dengan treatment mom and baby spa kami Omah Bayi Keliling Magelang omahbayikeliling.magelang@gmail.com info dan reservasi 083867782727 Kesehatan ibu dan anak Pemeriksaan ibu hamil dan nifas Deteksi tumbuh kembang anak FREE KONSULTASI

