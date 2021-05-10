Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mom Happy Baby Healthy!
Ingin spa kesehatan tapi sibuk? atau malas keluar rumah? atau kondisi bayi dan lingkungan tidak memungkinkan untuk keluar ...
TREATMENT TREATMENT BABY Pijat Bayi Pijat Balita Pijat Anak Perawatan Bayi Baru Lahir (mandi, pijat, perawatan talipusat) ...
Paket : - Paket spa lengkap (pijat+senam otak+berenang) - Paket pijat + senam otak - Paket senam otak + berenang - Paket p...
Paket : - Pijat + lulur - Pijat + pijat oksitosin + pijat laktasi - Pijat + totok wajah + masker - Lulur + totok wajah + m...
Manjakan Bunda dan buah hati anda dengan treatment mom and baby spa kami Omah Bayi Keliling Magelang omahbayikeliling.mage...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
37 views
May. 10, 2021

WA 0838 6778 2727 Mom and Baby Spa terdekat wilayah Bumiharjo Borobudur Magelang

Telah launching Mom and Baby Spa terdekat wilayah Bumiharjo Borobudur Magelang. Segera hubungi nomor whatsapp yang tertera untuk reservasi

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

WA 0838 6778 2727 Mom and Baby Spa terdekat wilayah Bumiharjo Borobudur Magelang

  1. 1. Mom Happy Baby Healthy!
  2. 2. Ingin spa kesehatan tapi sibuk? atau malas keluar rumah? atau kondisi bayi dan lingkungan tidak memungkinkan untuk keluar rumah? Agar kesehatan Bunda dan si kecil tetap terjaga, Kami hadir sebagai solusinya !
  3. 3. TREATMENT TREATMENT BABY Pijat Bayi Pijat Balita Pijat Anak Perawatan Bayi Baru Lahir (mandi, pijat, perawatan talipusat) Pijat Batuk Pilek Bijat Sembelit (konstipasi) Pijat Diare Pijat Nafsu Makan
  4. 4. Paket : - Paket spa lengkap (pijat+senam otak+berenang) - Paket pijat + senam otak - Paket senam otak + berenang - Paket pijat + berenang - Paket Perawatan BBL TREATMENT TREATMENT BABY
  5. 5. Paket : - Pijat + lulur - Pijat + pijat oksitosin + pijat laktasi - Pijat + totok wajah + masker - Lulur + totok wajah + masker - Paket spa lengkap ( pijat + lulur + totok wajah + masker) TREATMENT TREATMENT MOM Pijat ibu hamil Pijat ibu nifas Pijat oksitosin + pijat laktasi Pijat slimming Totok wajah Lulur
  6. 6. Manjakan Bunda dan buah hati anda dengan treatment mom and baby spa kami Omah Bayi Keliling Magelang omahbayikeliling.magelang@gmail.com info dan reservasi 083867782727 Kesehatan ibu dan anak Pemeriksaan ibu hamil dan nifas Deteksi tumbuh kembang anak FREE KONSULTASI

×