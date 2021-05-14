Successfully reported this slideshow.
OM VERMA
MR ,OM VERMA ASSISTANT PROFESSOR RELIANCE INSTITUTE OF NURSING DHAMTARI ( C,G )
DEFINITION AUDIT: An audit is a systematic and official examination of a record, process structure, environment or account...
PURPOSE 1. Evaluating Nursing care given. 2. Achieves deserved and feasible quality of nursing care. 3. Stimulant to bette...
CONCEPT OF NURSING AUDIT Debit System ( COLLECTION ) •Death note of the patient justifiable or other wise could have been ...
Contd….. Credit System ( trust) •Number of received patients. •Shorter stay in hospital. •Expansion of health knowledge in...
STEPS OF NURSING AUDIT 1. Selection of topic for study. 2.Selection of explicit ( clarity )criteria for quality care. 3.Re...
1. According to the timings of Audit TYPES OF AUDIT 2. On the basis of personal perspective
1. According to the timings of Audit a. Retrospective Audit: Auditing is done after ( back )the patient receives the care ...
Contd….. Contd….. 2. ON THE BASIS OF PERSONAL PERSPECTIVE 1. Internal Audit Carried out continuously by the hospital staff...
2. External Audit An outside agency periodically ( time to time )evaluates the completeness and accuracy of the internal a...
NURSING AUDIT TEAM Composition of audit team comprise about 5-6 members and large in some extent change in the type of con...
AUDIT CYCLE
Set Standards Implement Change Observe Practice Compare with Standard
ADVANTAGES OF NURSING AUDIT 1. Can be used as a method of measurement in all areas of nursing. 2. Seven functions are easi...
