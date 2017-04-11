First Appeal 1 FILING INDEX IN THE CENTRAL INFORMATION COMMISSION BHIKAJI CAMA PLACE, NEW DELHI First Appeal against Non-d...
First Appeal 2 Date: 11/04/2017 Ref: RTI reply vide File No. CICCOM/R/2017/50113/CR-1 dated 11.04.2017 by Deputy Secretary...
First Appeal 3 the remaining information in the garb of dehors section 2(f) of the RTI Act 2005. Matter pertains to immine...
First Appeal 4 RC/UG/16/14299dtzs dated 02.09.2016 against Registrar (Admin) Patna High Court? Requested Information: 4.) ...
First Appeal 5 preferred this appeal under section 19(1) of Right to information Act 2005. 2.That the CPIO refused to repl...
First Appeal 6 the same demonstrably proving the imminent danger to life and liberty and verbally appraised the gravity of...
First Appeal 7 public interest and in the interest of protecting the very purpose of CIC as an anti-corruption institution...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

First Appeal Document of Om Prakash dated 11.04.2017

3 views

Published on

Attached detail Document of First Appeal dated 11.04.2017 against Non-disclosure of complaint Information at the Website of CIC New Delhi (In view of Section 7(1) of RTI Act 2005)

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
3
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

First Appeal Document of Om Prakash dated 11.04.2017

  1. 1. First Appeal 1 FILING INDEX IN THE CENTRAL INFORMATION COMMISSION BHIKAJI CAMA PLACE, NEW DELHI First Appeal against Non-disclosure of complaint Information at the Website of CIC New Delhi (In view of Section 7(1) of RTI Act 2005) IN THE MATTER OF: OM PRAKASH & ANR ……APPELLANT VERSUS THE REGISTRAR …… RESPONDENT CENTRAL REGISTRY, CIC, NEW DELHI S.N Particulars Pages 1. First Appeal dated 11.04.2017 Appellant in Person Filed on: 11.04.2017 Om Prakash Diary No. (Widow Asha Rani Devi) On behalf of Appellant No.02 RZF-893, Netaji Subhash Marg Raj Nagar, Part-2, Palam Colony New Delhi-110077, Dwarka Sector-08 Mob:9968337815 Email:om.poddar@gmail.com
  2. 2. First Appeal 2 Date: 11/04/2017 Ref: RTI reply vide File No. CICCOM/R/2017/50113/CR-1 dated 11.04.2017 by Deputy Secretary & CPIO CIC New Delhi From: Om Prakash Poddar S/O Late Shri Deep Narayan Poddar R/O RZF-893, Netaji Subhas Marg Raj Nagar Part-2, Palam Colony, New Delhi-10077 Mob: 9968337815 E-mail: om.poddar@gmail.com To, Shri Rakesh Kumar Singh The First Appellate Authority & Additional Secretary Central Information Commission Room No. 296, 2nd Floor, August Kranti Bhawan Bhikaji Cama Place New Delhi-110066 Tel: 011-26162290/26175295 Email: as-cic@nic.in Sub: First Appeal under Right to Information Act 2005. Sir, I am thankful to Shri Krishan Avtar Talwar, Deputy Secretary & CPIO, CIC, New Delhi for admitting the fact of non-availability of record concerning “Life and Liberty” matter at the computerized Dak Management System of CIC website. He has supplied partial information satisfactorily and not supplied
  3. 3. First Appeal 3 the remaining information in the garb of dehors section 2(f) of the RTI Act 2005. Matter pertains to imminent danger to Life and Liberty of a Senior Citizen oxygen dependent woman therefore information has been sought in view of section 7(1) of RTI Act 2005 Hence, either you can supply the information against the remaining questions sought pertaining to Non- disclosure of complaint Information at the Website of CIC New Delhi or else you can order him to supply the same satisfactorily, or supply the same as per the rules under RTI Act-2005. My point wise averments and arguments are as under: Requested Information: 1.) Why neither Diary number nor file number has been allotted against online complaint no. RC/UG/16/12830i3tr dated 06.08.2016 and RC/UG/16/129454u8c dated 08.08.2016and RC/UG/16/14299dtzs dated 02.09.2016 by Central Registry CIC New Delhi as on date? Requested Information: 2.) Why Non-disclosure of information against online complaint no. RC/UG/16/12830i3tr dated 06.08.2016 and RC/UG/16/129454u8c dated 08.08.2016and RC/UG/16/14299dtzs dated 02.09.2016 at the website of CIC New Delhi as on date? Requested Information: 3.) Why Central Registry CIC New Delhi has virtually suppressed the record of online complaint no. RC/UG/16/12830i3tr dated 06.08.2016 and RC/UG/16/129454u8c dated 08.08.2016 and
  4. 4. First Appeal 4 RC/UG/16/14299dtzs dated 02.09.2016 against Registrar (Admin) Patna High Court? Requested Information: 4.) What action has been taken against the online complaint no. RC/UG/16/12830i3tr dated 06.08.2016 and RC/UG/16/129454u8c dated 08.08.2016 even after submission of signed hard copy through speed post vide ED746382415IN dated 09.08.2016and delivered on 11.08.2016 to the CIC New Delhi? Requested Information: 5.) Why Central Registry CIC is protecting and shielding bad elements of State Apparatus and offending, victimizing the Senior Citizen, rural, uneducated common widow woman since 06.08.2016? Supplied Information: 1 to 5.) As per the computerized Dak Management System, your online compliant no. RC/UG/16/12830i3tr dated 06.08.2016 was diarized vide dairy no. 166020 dated 20.08.2017, after scrutiny it has been registered vide file no. CIC/MOLAJ/C/2016/299945. As per the computerized Dak Management System, there is no record available in respect of complaints filed vide no. RC/UG/16/129454u8c dated 08.08.2016 and RC/UG/16/14299dtzs dated 02.09.2016; you may, however provide a copy of duly signed complaints along with relevant enclosures by name to undersigned, so that action on the same. May be taken other issues raised by you dehors section 2(f) of the RTI Act, 2005 Argument and reasons for full information: 1.Aggrieved by the partial reply dated 11.04.2017 furnished by the CPIO, CIC, under File No. CICCOM/R/2017/50113/CR-1, the appellant has
  5. 5. First Appeal 5 preferred this appeal under section 19(1) of Right to information Act 2005. 2.That the CPIO refused to reply the remaining questions in the garb of “other issues raised by you dehors section 2(f) of the RTI Act, 2005” However, the other issues raised by the appellant are not dehors section 2(f) of the RTI Act 2005. It is very much within the scope of section 2(f) of RTI Act. 2005. Section 2(f) of RTI Act 2005 reads as "information" means any material in any form, including records, documents, memos, e-mails, opinions, advices, press releases, circulars, orders, logbooks, contracts, reports, papers, samples, models, data material held in any electronic form and information relating to any private body which can be accessed by a public authority under any other law for the time being in force”. 3. That DS CR-1 cum CPIO CIC has requested the appellant to supply copy of duly signed complaints along with relevant enclosures by name to undersigned, so that action on the same. May be taken other issues raised by the appellant dehors section 2(f) of the RTI Act, 2005. 4.That the appellant has supplied the same twice. Initially, through speed post vide ED746382415IN dated 09.08.2016 and delivered on 11.08.2016 to the CIC New Delhi and lately through visiting physically on 05.12.2016 to the chamber of Registrar, Central Registry CIC, New Delhi. The appellant has submitted duly signed hardcopy of
  6. 6. First Appeal 6 the same demonstrably proving the imminent danger to life and liberty and verbally appraised the gravity of the situation to the Registrar CIC, New Delhi. In turn, Registrar, CIC has marked the same to the then DS, CR, CIC in front of the appellant for necessary action. 5.That JS(Admin) of CIC has sent an email reply dated 22.03.2017 to the appellant in response to a query for the requirement of signed copy against online complaint/appeal, wherein he states, “signed copies are not required for online 2nd appeals/complaints.” 6.That the main accused in this matter are Rtd. Justice Mr. S.B. Sinha and Mr. Praveen Kumar (IDAS) & CMD of IDPL, New Delhi. Writ Civil 90 of 2016 and Writ Criminal D.NO. 2188 of 2017 have been filed against Mr. Praveen Kumar (IDAS) before Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. The Police Complaint u/s 200 Cr.Pc. and u/s 154(3)Cr.Pc. vide diary no. 37B dated 30.05.2016, computerized complaint no. 00081710571601332 before P.S. Palam Village, South West District at New Delhi has also been filed by the appellants for registration of F.I.R against Rtd Justice Mr. S.B. Sinha, Mr. Surender Narayan Poddar, Rtd. Baruni Refinery employee and Mr. Praveen Kumar (IDAS)& CMD of IDPL at New Delhi. However, police has not registered F.I.R against the accused so far. 7.That suppression of record concerning Life and Liberty at the website of CIC New Delhi alarms infiltration of bad elements inside the CIC and also raises serious concern for revamping the internal system of CIC New Delhi in the larger
  7. 7. First Appeal 7 public interest and in the interest of protecting the very purpose of CIC as an anti-corruption institution. 8.The information supplied by CPIO, CIC is partial but satisfactorily. 9.Hence, remaining information to be supplied in accordance with RTI Act 2005. 10. Appellant falls under below the poverty line Category hence requisite fees not enclosed with this First Appeal. 11. The appellant is filing the present First Appeal to the First Appellate Authority, CIC, New Delhi to seek reply of remaining questions. DRAWN & FILED BY: APPELLANT IN PERSON OM PRAKASH NEW DELHI: FILED ON : 11.04.2017 (WIDOW ASHA RANI DEVI) ON BEHALF OF APPELLANT NO.02

×