A PRESENTATION ON VOCATIONAL TRAINING AT NTPC UNCHAHAR,RAEBARELI Under Guidance Of:- NITISH KUMAR YADAV Asst. Professor (E...
CONTENTS  Introduction  Sources  Operation  Main Departments  Coal Handling Plant  Boiler  Turbines  Turbo Generat...
ABOUT NTPC • NTPC was founded in 1975 to accelerate power development in the country. NTPC has installed capacity of (5163...
ABOUT NTPC, UNCHAHAR • It was under taken by NTPC in 1992 from Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board. • It has energy gene...
 COAL SOURCE North Karanpura Coalfield(Ranchi) owned by Central Coalfields Limited Coal type:-Lignite  WATER SOURCE -Sha...
MAIN PARTS OF PLANT •Coal handling plant •Boiler •Superheater •Turbine •Generator •Condenser •Cooling Tower •Switchyard •A...
OPERATION OF THERMALPOWER PLANT
COAL HANDLING PLANT • The function of coal handling plant is automatic feeding of coal to the boiler furnace. • A thermal ...
•A boiler or steam generator is a closed vessel to which water under pressure, is converted into steam. •It is one of the ...
SUPER HEATER •A device which moves last traces of moisture. •It increases efficiency of plant. •Steam being dry reduces th...
TURBINE •A steam turbine that extracts thermal energy from pressurized steam and drives the generator. • Turbines used are...
TURBOGENERATOR •The Turbo Generator is used to generate power by connecting the shaft of the Turbine to the shaft of the g...
GENERATOR C.B. • Generator Circuit Breakers are very expensive and critical components of all power plants which ensure pr...
CONDENSER • Which condenses the steam at the exhaust of turbine. • It does it by passing cold water supplied from water co...
COOLING TOWER • Remove heat from the water discharged from the condenser so that the water can be discharged to the river ...
ELECTROSTATIC PRECIPITATOR  It removes suspended particulate matter(dust particles) from smoke which evolved.  Electric ...
SWITCHYARD •A switchyard is a part of an electrical generation, transmission system. •It is used to transmit or receive hi...
POWER TRANSFORMERS Transformers are used in NTPC are:- • Generator Transformer-It is combination of three different transf...
PARTS OF POWER TRANSFORMER  Main Tank  Conservator  Buchholz Relay  Breather  Breathing Pipe  Tap Changer  Radiator...
BUS DUCTS Connection between turbo generator and transformers in plant is done using bus ducts. Different types of bus duc...
EQUIPMENTS IN SWITCHYARD •OUTDOOR EQUIPMENTS 1. BUS BAR 2. LIGHTENING ARRESTER 3. WAVE TRAP 4. CAPACITIVE VOLTAGE TRANSFOR...
ASH HANDLING PLANT &UTILISATION OF FLYASH • It is a plant that deals with the storage of ash. • Manufacture of cement(by A...
ADVANTAGES •The fuel used is quite cheap. •Less initial cost as compared to other generating plants. •It can be installed ...
DISADVANTAGES •It pollutes the atmosphere due to production of large amount of smoke and fumes. •It is costlier in running...
REFERENCES https://www.ntpc.co.in/en/power- generation/installed-capacity https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feroze_Gandhi_ U...
FEROZE GANDHI UNCHAHAR THERMAL POWER PLANT(NTPC UNCHAHAR) SUMMER TRAINING

  A PRESENTATION ON VOCATIONAL TRAINING AT NTPC UNCHAHAR,RAEBARELI Under Guidance Of:- NITISH KUMAR YADAV Asst. Professor (EE) REC Ambedkarnagar Presented By:- OM PRAKASH 1473720021 EE 4th Year DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING
  2. 2. CONTENTS  Introduction  Sources  Operation  Main Departments  Coal Handling Plant  Boiler  Turbines  Turbo Generator  Generator Circuit Breaker  Condenser  Cooling Tower  Electrostatic Precipitator  Switchyard  Power Transformers  Equipment in Switchyard  Ash Handling Plant & Ash Utilisation  Advantages  Disadvantages  References
  3. 3. ABOUT NTPC • NTPC was founded in 1975 to accelerate power development in the country. NTPC has installed capacity of (51635MW).It has- • 20 coal based(38755MW). • 7 gas/liquid fuel based(4017MW). • 1 hydropower plant (800MW) • 9 power in joint ventures (7,216MW). • 11 Solar based (845MW). • 1 wind power station (2MW). In May 2010 , Government of India granted NTPC status of ‘Maharatna’.
  4. 4. ABOUT NTPC, UNCHAHAR • It was under taken by NTPC in 1992 from Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Board. • It has energy generating capacity of 1550 MW. • It has 4 stages consisting 6 units of coal based thermal plant . -stage 1 –unit 1 and unit 2(2 x 210MW) -stage 2-unit 3 and unit 4(2 x 210MW). -stage 3–unit 5 (210MW). -stage 4-unit 6 (500MW).
  5. 5.  COAL SOURCE North Karanpura Coalfield(Ranchi) owned by Central Coalfields Limited Coal type:-Lignite  WATER SOURCE -Sharda Sahayak canal(main source) -Dalmau pump canal(auxilliary source) SOURCES
  6. 6. MAIN PARTS OF PLANT •Coal handling plant •Boiler •Superheater •Turbine •Generator •Condenser •Cooling Tower •Switchyard •Ash handling plant •Electrostatic precipitator
  7. 7. OPERATION OF THERMALPOWER PLANT
  8. 8. COAL HANDLING PLANT • The function of coal handling plant is automatic feeding of coal to the boiler furnace. • A thermal power plant burns enormous amounts of coal. • A 200MW plant may require around 2000 tons of coal daily • following are the process of plant-: 1. Bunkering process 2. Unloading process 3. Feeding process 4. Screening process 5. Crushing process
  9. 9. •A boiler or steam generator is a closed vessel to which water under pressure, is converted into steam. •It is one of the major components of a thermal power plant. •Always designed to absorb maximum amount of heat released in the process of combustion. BOILER
  10. 10. SUPER HEATER •A device which moves last traces of moisture. •It increases efficiency of plant. •Steam being dry reduces the mechanical resistance of turbine. •No corrosion at the Turbine blades.
  11. 11. TURBINE •A steam turbine that extracts thermal energy from pressurized steam and drives the generator. • Turbines used are :- 1. High pressure turbine 2. Intermediate pressure turbine 3. Low pressure turbine Combined working of turbines increases efficiency of plant.
  12. 12. TURBOGENERATOR •The Turbo Generator is used to generate power by connecting the shaft of the Turbine to the shaft of the generator which create the magnetic flux producing Emf. •The generated voltage will generally 11 kV to 33 kV max.In 500 MW plant generated voltage is 21kV. • The generated Voltage is stepped up by connecting Generator Transformer and is also used for auxilliary purpose.
  13. 13. GENERATOR C.B. • Generator Circuit Breakers are very expensive and critical components of all power plants which ensure protection of turbo generator. • This is a SF6 GCB used in 500 MW plant.
  14. 14. CONDENSER • Which condenses the steam at the exhaust of turbine. • It does it by passing cold water supplied from water cooling tower. • The condensed steam can be used as feed water to the boiler.
  15. 15. COOLING TOWER • Remove heat from the water discharged from the condenser so that the water can be discharged to the river or re circulated and reused. • Air can be circulated in the cooling towers through natural draft and mechanical draft.
  16. 16. ELECTROSTATIC PRECIPITATOR  It removes suspended particulate matter(dust particles) from smoke which evolved.  Electric field is applied in between its electrodes.  As dust particles are charged get deposited on electrodes making smoke free of dust.
  17. 17. SWITCHYARD •A switchyard is a part of an electrical generation, transmission system. •It is used to transmit or receive high voltage power. •Switchyard transform voltage from high to low’ or the reverse, or perform any of several other important functions.
  18. 18. POWER TRANSFORMERS Transformers are used in NTPC are:- • Generator Transformer-It is combination of three different transformer 200MVA each.It converts 21kV to 400kV.It is of 600MVA. • Station Transformer-It converts 400kV to 11kV,50MVA. • Unit Auxiliary Transformers-It converts 11kV to 3.5kV,16MVA. • Unit Transformers –Converts 11kV to 440v. • Neutral Grounding Transformers-Used for neutral of grounding turbo generator.
  19. 19. PARTS OF POWER TRANSFORMER  Main Tank  Conservator  Buchholz Relay  Breather  Breathing Pipe  Tap Changer  Radiator  Bushings  Magnetic Oil Gauge
  20. 20. BUS DUCTS Connection between turbo generator and transformers in plant is done using bus ducts. Different types of bus ducts are:- • Isolated Phase Bus Duct • Segregated Phase Bus Duct • Non-Segregated Phase Bus Duct IPBDSPBD NSPBD
  21. 21. EQUIPMENTS IN SWITCHYARD •OUTDOOR EQUIPMENTS 1. BUS BAR 2. LIGHTENING ARRESTER 3. WAVE TRAP 4. CAPACITIVE VOLTAGE TRANSFORMER 5. CURRENT TRANSFORMER 6. POTENTIAL TRANSFORMERS •INDOOR EQUIPMENTS 1. RELAYS 2. CONTROL PANNEL 3. CIRCUIT BREAKERS
  22. 22. ASH HANDLING PLANT &UTILISATION OF FLYASH • It is a plant that deals with the storage of ash. • Manufacture of cement(by ACC Ltd. Amethi & Reliance Cement Factory Raebareli • Manufacture of bricks/blocks • Agriculture as soil amendment/source of essential plant nutrients
  23. 23. ADVANTAGES •The fuel used is quite cheap. •Less initial cost as compared to other generating plants. •It can be installed at any place irrespective of the existence of coal. •The coal can be easily transported to the site •It require less space as compared to Hydro power plants. •Cost of generation is less than that of diesel power plants.
  24. 24. DISADVANTAGES •It pollutes the atmosphere due to production of large amount of smoke and fumes. •It is costlier in running cost as compared to Hydro electric plants. •Maintenance cost is more.
  25. 25. REFERENCES https://www.ntpc.co.in/en/power- generation/installed-capacity https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Feroze_Gandhi_ Unchahar_Thermal_Power_Station
