Thermal power plant

Aug. 28, 2022
Thermal power plant

Aug. 28, 2022
Engineering

A power plant is an industrial facility that generates electricity from primary energy. Most power plants use one or more generators that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy in order to supply power to the electrical grid for society's electrical needs.

A power plant is an industrial facility that generates electricity from primary energy. Most power plants use one or more generators that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy in order to supply power to the electrical grid for society's electrical needs.

Engineering

  1. 1. Thermal Power Plant Steam (Vapour) Power Plant Coal based Power Plant Rankine cycle Power Plant Prepared by: Nimesh Gajjar
  2. 2.  Sources of energy: Primary energy sources Secondary energy sources Coal, Oil, Nuclear fuels, Water → Electricity Wood → Heat Candles, Oil lamps → Light  Conventional sources of energy → Non-renewable sources of energy Non-conventional sources of energy → Renewable sources of energy  Fossil fuels → Coal, Oil, Natural gas
  3. 3. Power Plant: Power plant is an assembly of equipments that produces and delivers mechanical and electrical energy. Types of power plant 1. Non-conventional Energy Source a. Solar energy b. Wind energy c. Geothermal energy d. Tidal energy e. Biomass energy 2.Conventional Energy Sources a. Solid, Liquid and gaseous fuels b. Hydraulic energy
  4. 4. Classification of Power plants  Power plants using conventional (non- renewable) sources of energy  Steam power plant  Nuclear(Atomic) power plant  Diesel power plant  Gas power plant  Hydro electric(Hydel) power plant  Power plants using Non- conventional(renewable) sources of energy  Solar thermal power plant  Wind powered generation(aerogeneration)  Wave power plant  Tidal power plant  Geothermal power plant  Bio-mass power plant  Oceanthermal power plant
  5. 5. INDIAN POWER SCENARIO GENERATION BY)  58.7 % - Coal  25.4 % - Hydro  10.7 % - Gas based  02.5 % - Nuclear  2.7 % - Non- Conventional & Diesel
  6. 6. - Steam power plant is an energy converter - INTRODUCTION: Chemical energy Thermal energy Steam energy Mechanical energy Electrical energy Chemical energy of fuel Heat Energy Steam Energy Mechanical Energy Electrical Energy Oxidation Heat energy is transfered to fluid in Boiler Heat energy is converted into Mechanical energy by Prime mover Mechanical energy is converted into Electrical energy by Generator
  7. 7. Steam (Thermal) Power Plant  Fuel : Coal or Oil  Main parts : Boiler, Turbine, Generator , condenser, pump 1 simplepowergen.swf
  8. 8. Steam (Thermal) Power Plant nimymechRankineCycle.swf
  9. 9. The Simple Ideal Rankine Cycle © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.,1998 steamPowerPlant.swf
  10. 10. Simple Rankine Cycle Diagram AIR, GAS STEAM WATER LEGEND Matteran16animation.swf
  11. 11. Steam (Thermal) Power Plant
  12. 12. Steam Turbines  Turbines perform the energy conversion in two steps:  Step 1: Thermal energy of the steam to kinetic energy of the steam  Step 2: Kinetic energy of the steam to mechanical energy of the rotor
  13. 13. The Concept Of Producing Electercity Acgeneratorbasic.swf
  14. 14. How a coal power station works.mp4
  15. 15. Main parts: Furnace Boiler Generator Condenser & Cooling tower Chimney Turbine Heat Recovery parts: Economizer Air Heaters Deaerator
  16. 16. Diagram of a typical coal-fired thermal power station genAnimation.swf
  17. 17. Main par ts of th e p lan t are 1 . Co al co n v eyo r 2 . Sto k er 3 . Pu lv er iser 4 . Bo iler 5 . Su p er h eater 6 . Reh eater 7 . A ir p r eh eater 8 . D eaer ato r 9 . Tu r b in e(PRI ME MO V ER) 1 0 . Co n d en ser 11 . Co o lin g to w er s 1 2 . Electr o static p r ecip itator 1 3 . Smo k e stack 1 4 . Gen erato r 1 5 . Tr an sf o rmer s 1 6 . Co n tr o l r o o m & Sw itch yar d
  18. 18. Steam (Thermal) Power Plant…  Coal and Ash circuit  Pulverised coal from the storage area (called stack) is taken to the boiler by means of coal handling equipment such as belt conveyors, bucket elevators etc. Note : A thermal power plant of 400 MW capacity requires 5000 to 6000 tonnes of coal per day.  After the pulverised coal is burnt at 15000C to 20000C by combustion it gets collected in the ash pit.  It is removed from the ash pit by ash handling systems like belt conveyors, screw conveyors etc. Note : A thermal power plant of 400 MW capacity requires 10 hectares area per year if ash is damped to a height of 6.5 metres.
  19. 19. Steam (Thermal) Power Plant…  Air and flue gas circuit  The air from the atmosphere gets heated in the air preheater. The air receives its heat from the hot flue gases passing to the chimney.  The hot air enters the boiler and helps in combustion of fuel in the boiler.  The flue gases, after combustion in the boiler furnace, pass around the boiler tubes, heating the water present in the tubes.  The flue gases then pass through a dust collector which removes any dust or solid particles.  The filtered flue gas passes through the economiser and preheater and is forced out through the chimney by a draught fan.
  20. 20. Steam (Thermal) Power Plant…  Feed water and steam circuit  The superheated steam from the boiler enters the steam turbine. The superheated steam temperature is about 6000C at a pressure of 30 Mpa(300 kg/cm2)  The steam expands in the turbine causing the turbine blades to rotate. After doing mechanical work on the blades and loosing its energy, the steam becomes wet and the pressure of steam becomes less.  The wet steam passes through a condenser where it completely becomes water. The condensed water that has a temperature of 300C to 400C is collected in a tank called hot well.  The water from the hot well is fed into the boiler through the economiser.  The economiser preheats the water before entering the boiler. The economiser receives its heat from the flue gases leaving the boiler .  Preheating the feed water in the economiser increases the boiler efficiency and helps quicker production of steam.
  21. 21. Steam (Thermal) Power Plant…  Cooling water circuit Water is circulated around the condenser to condense the steam coming out of the turbine. Cooling water enters the condenser at 100C to 150C and leaves at 200C to 250C. Plenty of water is required for condensing the steam in the condenser. The water may be taken from sources such as river or lake.
  22. 22. SITE SELECTION FOR THERMAL POWER PLANT A few important factors to be considered for the selection of site for thermal plants are listed below:  Availability of Coal  Ash Disposal Facility  Space Requirements  Nature of Land  Availability of Water  Transport Facilities  Availability of a Labour  Public Problems  Size of the Plant
  23. 23. - Advantages:
  24. 24. - Disadvantages: 1 • Pollution 2 • Low efficiency 3 • Position ( near the river) need cooling water
  25. 25. Steam (Thermal) Power Plant…  Advantages of thermal power plant :  Low initial cost  Since located near the load centre, the cost of transmission and the losses due to transmission are considerably reduced.  The construction and commissioning of thermal power plant takes lesser period.  Disadvantages of thermal power plant:  Fuel is a non-renewable source of energy.  Efficiency decreases with decreasing load.  Cost of power generation is high.  Smoke produced by burning the fuel causes air pollution.  Life of thermal power plant is 25 years. The efficiency decreases to less than 10% after its life period.  Turbines has a high running speed of 3000 to 4000 rpm.
  26. 26. nimymechpowerplant_make_e.swf nimymechpowerplant_name_e.swf

