Cls2017 -bis_-_chase_your_case_-_yu_tae

разработка и внедрение образовательного сервиса МТС ЗНАНИЯ НА ВЫСОКОЙ СКОРОСТИ:
РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА Обзор рынка онлайн-образования Анализ конкурентов и обоснование ценнос...
В результате изменения запросов потребителей на рынке сформировались следующие тенденции: Короткие ролики Геймификация При...
РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА Анализ конкурентов показал, что большинство из них не отвечает запроса...
5 РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА IV Управленец Финансист Посетитель сервиса выбирает одну из професси...
РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА Разработанная концепция эффективна, так как нацелена на преодоление ос...
7 РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА Предложенный концепт является экономически обоснованным и позволит з...
ШУМИЛОВА ЕКАТЕРИНА БАСЕНКО ЮЛИЯ СПбГУ Управление персоналом ВЛАСЮК АЛЕКСАНДР СПбГУ Корпоративные финансы 1 курс, магистрат...
Приложение
Активные клиенты ( в тыс.) Предположение 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Население Население труд.возр. 85162 85415 841...
Объемы рынка, тыс. руб Предположения 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1. Метод "Cнизу вверх" Количество активной целевой...
ДАНЕСОВСЕМНЕТ Анализ конкурентов, часть 1 Название Наличие ступеней Цена Мобильное приложение Практикующие преподаватели П...
Анализ конкурентов, часть 2 Продолжительность курса Средняя длина обучающего ролика ПостНаука 1 день 15 минут Uchinovoe 1-...
Анализ конкурентов, часть 3 Онлайн-платформы Формат ПостНаука Образовательные видео UniverTV Образовательные видео Uchinov...
Содержание курсов – уровень «Специалист» Маркетолог ✓ Маркетинг (введение) ✓ Маркетинговая стратегия бизнеса ✓ Самые интер...
Содержание курсов – уровень «Эксперт» Маркетолог ✓ Проектирование маркетинговых процессов ✓ Концепции интегрированных марк...
Содержание курсов по личностному развитию ✓ Тайм-менеджемент ✓ Антихрупкость ✓ Стресс-менеджмент ✓ Результативность ✓ Мани...
Финансовая модель. Расчет капитальных вложений (тыс. руб.) 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q...
Финансовая модель. Расчет доходов от операционной деятельности (руб.) 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q ...
Финансовая модель. Расчет расходов от операционной деятельности и чистого операционного денежного потока 2017 2018 2019 20...
Финансовая модель. Итоговый денежный поток и инвестиционные показатели 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q...
  разработка и внедрение образовательного сервиса МТС ЗНАНИЯ НА ВЫСОКОЙ СКОРОСТИ:
  2. 2. РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА Обзор рынка онлайн-образования Анализ конкурентов и обоснование ценности предложения Разработка концепции образовательного сервиса МТС Финансовое обоснование 2 I II III IV Создание онлайн-платформы «Академия МТС» отвечает всем поставленным задачам и позволит компании выйти на целевые показатели и занять нишу на рынке онлайн-образования к 2020 году. Рынок онлайн-образования развивается стремительными темпами Благодаря своему опыту, технологиями и абонентской базе, МТС сможет конкурировать на рынке онлайн-образования Основные потребности клиента Текущий объем рынка Потенциал к 2020 г. Тематики Ролики 10-30 мин. 47 млрд. руб. 23 млрд. руб. МООС Качество Гибкость Практическое применение Языки, IT, бизнес, саморазвитие, гуманитарные науки Длительность Форматы Длительность 1 видео-ролика Ступени обучения Удобное мобильное приложение 1. Нехватка практических знаний 2. Потребность в мобильности 3. Необходимость градации уровней Вызовырынка: Плюсы идеи: <15 мин 3 + ✓ Преодолевая вызовы рынка, предлагаемый концепт обеспечивает значительный экономический эффект. Объем продаж 2.6 млрд. Доля активных пользователей 5.45% Инвестиции 115 млн. Привлеченные пользователи 838 тысяч Доля рынка по выручке 12,21% 47,80% Окупаемость 3,5 года Внутренняя доходность 3-х ступенчатая система освоения профессий современного бизнеса (+курсы по личной эффективности) Курсы и содержание Взаимодействие с партнерами 70% - курсы академии МТС 30% - партнеры Монетизация Продажа контента: Платные курсы на уровне «Специалист» и «Эксперт» «Академия МТС» решит проблему вовлеченности за счет обеспечения качества контента, мобильности и геймификации процесса.
  3. 3. В результате изменения запросов потребителей на рынке сформировались следующие тенденции: Короткие ролики Геймификация Прикладные программы Инновационные способы обучения Персонализация Кросс- платформенность Мое образование: высшее, незаконченное высшее Мои жизненные ценности: саморазвитие, карьера 29 2,5 110 лет часов в интернете за день минут из них через мобильный интернет ✓ Гибкое, доступное и прикладное образование ✓ Качественный контент ✓ Персональный подход ✓ Понятную систему достижений ✓ Делиться прогрессом с друзьями и коллегами Я хочу: Рынок пользователей интернета увеличивается на 10% ежегодно, при этом к 2020 году смартфоны станут основными источниками выхода в интернет. 83 86 88 91 37 45 54 64 44 45 45 46 2017 2018 2019 2020 Кол-во пользователей, млнчел Интернет Смартфоны ПК Рынок онлайн-образования растет ускоренными темпами на 25% в год. Количество активных пользователей достигнет уровня 7 млн человек к 2020 году. Чтобы выйти и удержать позиции на рынке необходимо создать продукт, который удовлетворит запросы современных потребителей. РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА Рынок онлайн образования уверенно растет в денежном выражении и в количестве пользователей. В условиях усиливающейся конкуренции компании должны следовать новым запросам потребителей и учитывать тенденции рынка. I II III IV ИСТОЧНИКИ: приложения 10-13, анализ команды, http://2016.russianinternetforum.ru/top/presentations/rif.pdf 3 47 млрд 23 29 37 2017 2018 2019 2020 Объемрынка, млрдруб VR
  4. 4. РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА Анализ конкурентов показал, что большинство из них не отвечает запросам потребителя. Необходимо разработать новую модель, которая позволит клиенту иметь доступ к программам с любого устройства, получать информацию небольшими порциями и отслеживать свой прогресс. популярных направлений 1 Языки 2 3 4 5 Экономика и бизнес Личностное развитие Гуманитарные науки IT-сфера I II III IV Массовые открытые онлайн-курсы Две трети компаний не имеют своего мобильного приложения ИСТОЧНИКИ: приложения 12-14, анализ команды 73% Только 12 % образовательных сервисов ранжируют обучение на ступени являются наиболее популярными среди форматов онлайн-обученияонлайн-обучения в России: ТОП-5 самых 69% 12% 44 Большинство конкурентов предоставляют курсы средней продолжительности с длиной роликов от 10 до 30 минут ✓ Разбить одну лекцию на много коротких ✓ Ранжировать обучение на ступени ✓ Разработать мобильное приложение V I ДЛИНАРОЛИКА ДЛИНА КУРСА
  5. 5. 5 РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА IV Управленец Финансист Посетитель сервиса выбирает одну из профессий, после чего ему предлагаются связанные с ней курсы... Sales-менеджер Маркетолог Логист HR-специалист СТАЖЕР СПЕЦИАЛИСТ ЭКСПЕРТ Управление проектами Стратегическое мышление Операционный менеджмент Психология ! Рекомендуем вам пройти курс по Стратегическому мышлению, ступень Специалист. Мы предлагаем открыть Академию МТС, в которой пользователи смогут развить личностные навыки и получить профессиональные знания в области бизнеса. Особенностями программы являются объединение курсов в блоки по профессиям и ступенчатость развития. . ИСТОЧНИКИ: приложения 15-17, анализ команды После определения способностей, пользователь получит понятную 3-ступенчатую систему обучения . 5 IV Отдельно каждый курс стоит 7999 рублей. Пользователю не придётся разбираться в ценообразовании, так как монетизация концепта прозрачна . Ступень Стажер предоставляется бесплатно Ступень Специалист (6 курсов) стоит 28999 рублей. Ступень Эксперт (6 курсов) стоит 28999 рублей отдельно, но при прохождении Специалиста, предоставляется скидка 30% ...затем новый пользователь может пройти тест для определения уровня владения профессией. IIIАкадемия МТС – это: • Бесплатные и часто обновляемые 3-4 мин. обучающие ролики по частотным тематикам • 25 платных курсов по личностному развитию и 120 курсов обучения по 6 сферам бизнес образования • Средняя продолжительность ролика курса – 10 минут • 3 ступени обучения, от базового до продвинутого • Форум • Практикующие преподаватели I II Формат: 3-4 минут бесплатные ролики раз-ой тематики Цель: - Введение в предмет -Завлечь целевую ауд. -Показать возможности Платформы Формат: Программа обучения из 6 курсов Цель: Получение базовых знаний Длительность: 1-2 месяца Оценка знаний: Тест Формат: программа из 6 курсов Цель: Углубленное изучение профессии Длительность: 2-3 месяца Оценка знаний: Тест и собеседование
  6. 6. РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА Разработанная концепция эффективна, так как нацелена на преодоление основного вызова рынка – низкой вовлеченности в процесс обучения. Мы решаем проблему за счет обеспечения мобильности, геймификации процесса и таргетированного предложения. I IIIII Мобильность обучения будет достигнута не только за счет более коротких видео, но и за счет мобильного приложения Академи я МТС Серьезное конкурентное преимущество Повышение доступности курса Больший охват аудитории Повышение конверсии от пользователей до купивших курс Повышение гибкости обучения Для достижения большего вовлечения в процесс обучения мы будем использовать специальную систему достижений. ✓ Доступ в библиотеку МТС ✓ Брендированная продукция ✓ Бонусы от партнеров ✓ Оплата услуг МТС Какнакопитьбаллы? Начтопотратить? ✓ Просмотр лекций ✓ Решение тестов на высокий балл ✓ Прохождение обучения в течение 3- х, 7-ми и т.п. дней без перерыва ✓ Выполнение 5-го, 10-го и т.п. теста ✓ Приглашение друга 6 IV 6 Доработка платформы и создание мобильного приложения 2017 2018 2019 2020 Создание III ступени Создание I ступени (интерактивные видео) Создание II ступени SMM, таргетированная реклама Реклама в салонах связи МТС, в ВУЗах ИСТОЧНИКИ: анализ команды Использование собственного контента МТС является конкурентным преимуществом • Более 80% сотрудников готовы порекомендовать курс • Позволяет снизит затраты на разработку контента • Основан на практических знаниях одной из лидирующих компаний Для достижения поставленных целей платформа пройдет следующие этапы …
  7. 7. 7 РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА Предложенный концепт является экономически обоснованным и позволит занять 5% долю рынка в денежном выражении и 10% долю по количеству пользователей. 7 Начальные инвестиции Срок инвестирования NPV IRR Дисконтированный период окупаемости 115 млн. 2 года 211 млн. 47.80% 3.5 года I 2017 2018 2019 2020 Уровень рынка 23,8 млрд 29,6 млрд 37,5 млрд 47,6 млрд Наш объем 0 0,4 млрд 1 млрд 2,6 млрд Доля рынка 0.00% 1.40% 2.71% 5.45% По активным пользователям 2.00% 5.00% 7.81% 12.21% Структура инвестиций Разработка мобильного приложения и платформы МТС 25 млн. Первая ступень обучения на 1 год 9.5 млн. Курсы личностного развития 9 млн. Курсы профессионального развития 142 млн. Итого капитальных вложений 111,4 млн. 185,5 млн. Минус положительный денежный поток от операционной деятельности 71,5 млн. Начальные инвестиции 115 млн. II III IV -93 -11 86 229 Дисконтированная величина денежного потока, млн руб ИСТОЧНИКИ: приложения 18-21, анализ группы
  8. 8. ШУМИЛОВА ЕКАТЕРИНА БАСЕНКО ЮЛИЯ СПбГУ Управление персоналом ВЛАСЮК АЛЕКСАНДР СПбГУ Корпоративные финансы 1 курс, магистратура БАТРАШЕВА ТАТЬЯНА СПбГУ Экономика 2 курс, бакалавриат СПбГУ 1 курс, магистратура Корпоративные финансы2 курс, бакалавриат vlasyk2307@gmail.com batrashevaa@mail.ru katy0605@yandex.ru basenkojulia@gmail.com 8 РЕЗЮМЕ РЫНОК И КОНКУРЕНТЫ КОНЦЕПЦИЯ ФИНАНСЫ КОМАНДА
  9. 9. Приложение
  10. 10. Активные клиенты ( в тыс.) Предположение 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Население Население труд.возр. 85162 85415 84199 83235 82290 81496 80853 Население старше труд.возр. 33788 35163 35986 36731 37392 37984 38468 Население труд.возр. 118950 120578 120185 119967 119682 119479 119321 Пользователи интернет Оптимистичный прогноз % 2020 от населения 84,48% 68715 73800 80500 85576 90651 95727 100803 Средний % 2020 от населения 80,40% 84359 88217 92076 95934 Консервативный % 2020 от населения 76,32% 83142 85783 88425 91066 Активные пользователи (Использование каждый день ) Отношение сохранится 82,38% 56300 60800 66500 68496 70672 72848 75025 Аудитория мобильного интернета Компьютер ( Laptop / stationary computer) Ожидаемый рост 1,65% 42500 42200 43291 44003 44728 45464 46212 Смартфон Ожидаемый рост 19,80% 19200 25800 31455 37683 45144 54083 64791 Планшет Ожидаемый рост 12,04% 13900 16700 17357 19447 21788 24411 27350 Телевизор( функция смарт тв Ожидаемый рост 24,86% 5000 7100 7648 9549 11923 14887 18588 Онлайн образование Активные пользователи Рост активных пользователей 25,00% 1800 2250 2813 3516 4395 5493 6866 Активные пользователи онлайн образования 10ИСТОЧНИКИ: Исследование главы РАЭК с форума "РИФ+КИБ 2016", анализ команды
  11. 11. Объемы рынка, тыс. руб Предположения 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1. Метод "Cнизу вверх" Количество активной целевой аудитории 1800 2250 2813 3516 4395 5493 6866 Конвертация ЦА в в количество заказов/ год % конверсии 2,50% 540 675 844 1055 1318 1648 2060 Средняя стоимость одного заказа Рост цен 3% 24000 24720 25462 26225 27012 27823 28657 Денежная емкость рынка 12960 16686 21483 27660 35612 45850 59032 2. Данные J'sons consulting c корректировкой на предполагаемый рост Объем рынка Рост 25% 10500 13125 16406 20508 25635 32043 40054 Определение итогового объема 1. Емкость по 1 методу Доверительный вес 40% 12960 16686 21483 27660 35612 45850 59032 2. Емкость по 2 методу Доверительный вес 60% 10500 13125 16406 20508 25635 32043 40054 Итоговая емкость 11484 14549 18437 23369 29626 37566 47645 Емкость рынка онлайн-образования 11 ИСТОЧНИКИ: Данные конвертируемости edX, данные компании edumarket за 2014 год, "Учеба без отрыва от дивана" ("Коммерсант", 2016г.), данные J'sons consulting, оценка команды
  12. 12. ДАНЕСОВСЕМНЕТ Анализ конкурентов, часть 1 Название Наличие ступеней Цена Мобильное приложение Практикующие преподаватели Прикладное образование Агрегаторы ПостНаука UniverTV Uchinovoe Coursera Edx Udacity Edumarket Общий профиль Uniweb Web.University Нетология Zillion Lendwings Академические знания LektoriumTV Открытое образование Универсариум 12ИСТОЧНИКИ: анализ команды на основе сайтов вышеприведенных онлайн-платформ
  13. 13. Анализ конкурентов, часть 2 Продолжительность курса Средняя длина обучающего ролика ПостНаука 1 день 15 минут Uchinovoe 1-30 дней 20 минут Coursera 4-24 недели 1-2 часа Edx 5-10 недель 5-10 минут Uniweb 1 день 6-8 минут Web.University 1 день 10-20 минут Нетология 1-26 недели 5-10 минут Zillion 1 день 10-30 минут Lendwings 1 день 6-7 минут LektoriumTV 5-6 недель 50 минут Открытое образование 9 недель 13 минут Универсариум 7-10 недель 10 минут 13ИСТОЧНИКИ: анализ команды на основе сайтов вышеприведенных онлайн-платформ
  14. 14. Анализ конкурентов, часть 3 Онлайн-платформы Формат ПостНаука Образовательные видео UniverTV Образовательные видео Uchinovoe МООС Coursera МООС Edx МООС Udacity МООС Edumarket Смешанный Uniweb МООС Web.University МООС Нетология МООС Zillion МООС Lendwings МООС LektoriumTV Смешанный Открытое образование МООС Универсариум МООС Инглекс One-to-one Lingoda One-to-one Skyeng One-to-one Типы обучения Формат МООС Образовательные видео One-to- one Смешанный Видео-ролики Интерактивные задания Промежуточные тесты Вебинары Очные мастер-классы Проверка знаний в конце курса Домашние задания Консультация с экспертом 14 ДА НЕТ ИСТОЧНИКИ: анализ команды на основе сайтов вышеприведенных онлайн-платформ
  15. 15. Содержание курсов – уровень «Специалист» Маркетолог ✓ Маркетинг (введение) ✓ Маркетинговая стратегия бизнеса ✓ Самые интересные рекламные компании и их результаты ✓ Позиционирование нового бренда ✓ Анализ и сегментирование рынка ✓ Основы интернет-маркетинга ✓ Медиа-стратегия (стратегия продвижения) ✓ Секреты мерчандайзинга ✓ Точки роста В2В. Развитие продуктов. ✓ Методики стратегического анализа Логист ✓ Введение в логистику ✓ Закупки и логистика ✓ Инициативы по снижению логистических затрат ✓ Партнерские стратегические закупки ✓ ABC XYZ анализ складских остатков ✓ Международная и производственная логистика ✓ Уровни логистического управления ✓ Управление цепочкой поставок ✓ Практики управления поставщиками ✓ Сбытовая деятельность Sales-менеджер ✓ Введение. Продажи для всех ✓ Клиентский сервис ✓ Активные продажи ✓ Работа с возражениями клиентов ✓ Коммуникации с клиентом по телефону. Управление конфликтами в работе колл- центра ✓ Холодные звонки потенциальным клиентам ✓ Привлечение и удержание ключевых клиентов ✓ План действий по увеличению продаж ✓ Техники онлайн-продаж ✓ Курс для аналитиков блока продаж. Начальный уровень SAS EG Управленец ✓ Управление проектами ✓ Управление командой проекта ✓ Управление коммуникациями проекта. ✓ Управление каналами сбыта ✓ Управление изменениями ✓ Управление содержанием проекта. ✓ Введение в Инцидент-Менеджмент ✓ Лидерство ✓ Операционный менеджмент и Системное мышление ✓ Операционный менеджмент и Бизнес процессы HR-специалист ✓ Введение в HR ✓ Единое информационное поле компании ✓ Организация профессионального обучения ✓ Введение в HR. Привлечение и найм ✓ Введение в HR. Управление эффективностью ✓ Введение в HR. Корпоративная культура и КСО ✓ Введение в HR. Ценностное предложение сотрудникам ✓ Введение в HR. Обучение и развитие. ✓ Внутренние коммуникации ✓ Системы премирования персонала Финансист ✓ Клавиши быстрого вызова и функциональные клавиши Excel. Горячие клавиши MS Office ✓ Начальные навыки работы в Microsoft® Excel® ✓ Финансовые инструменты и их особенности ✓ Развитие финансовых услуг МТС ✓ Финансовые вопросы и работа с дебиторской задолженностью ✓ Основы финансовой грамотности ✓ Финансовый менеджмент ✓ Счета ✓ Работа с дебиторской задолженностью-B2B ✓ Управленческий учет 15
  16. 16. Содержание курсов – уровень «Эксперт» Маркетолог ✓ Проектирование маркетинговых процессов ✓ Концепции интегрированных маркетинговых коммуникаций ✓ Создание и управление ассортиментом ✓ Выбор целевой аудитории и факторы мотивации к покупке ✓ Трейд-маркетинг и BTL ✓ Брендинг ✓ Стратегия ценообразования ✓ Работа с потребителем ✓ Методики конкурирования на рынке ✓ Способы продвижения при ограничении бюджета Логист ✓ МойСклад: торговля в облаках ✓ Бизнес-процесс закупочной деятельности ✓ Управление складскими запасами ✓ Антикризисные действия отдела закупок ✓ Прогнозирование ✓ Оптимизация транспортного процесса ✓ Расчет и оптимизация стоимости перевозок ✓ Закупки по 223 - ФЗ: что нужно знать? ✓ Решение аналитических задач в бизнес- логистике ✓ Организация и проектирование логистических систем Sales-менеджер ✓ CDI – как повысить удовлетворённость клиентов ✓ Техники создания положительного эмоционального опыта клиента ✓ Практика переговоров в B2G ✓ Технология сложных продаж ✓ Выстраивание отношений с клиентом ✓ Управление продажами в малом бизнесе ✓ Экспертные продажи для продавцов B2B ✓ Анализ особенностей характера для переговоров, собеседований и продаж ✓ Результативное управление продажами: стратегия и структура управления ✓ Экологичные продажи Управленец ✓ Управление проектами по стандарту PMBOK 2012 ✓ Исполнение; мониторинг и управление; завершение проекта ✓ Стратегии развития ✓ Управленческая экономика ✓ Управление инновациями ✓ Особенности российского бизнеса ✓ Принятие решений. Теория и практика ✓ Практики ведения переговоров ✓ Организационное поведение ✓ Стратегический менеджмент: международный опыт HR-специалист ✓ Управление мотивацией персонала ✓ Дистанционное обучение в МТС ✓ Обучение персонала в регионах ✓ Бизнес-показатели и HR ✓ Системная интеграция: Управление выездным персоналом ✓ Методы оценки персонала при подборе (Assesment; Интервью по компетенциям) ✓ Инструменты развития персонала; составление ИПР ✓ Адаптация персонала ✓ Создание HR-бренда компании ✓ Инновационные технологии и найм персонала Финансист ✓ Таинственный мир макросов Excel ✓ Создание сводных таблиц в MS Excel ✓ Excel. Формулы продвинутый уровень ✓ Бухгалтерский учет ✓ Планирование и бюджетирование на предприятии ✓ Основы инвестиционных проектов ✓ МСФО ✓ Управление рисками ✓ Финансовый анализ и оценка компании ✓ Налогообложение на предприятии 16
  17. 17. Содержание курсов по личностному развитию ✓ Тайм-менеджемент ✓ Антихрупкость ✓ Стресс-менеджмент ✓ Результативность ✓ Манипуляция сознанием ✓ Женское лидерство: принимаю новую себя ✓ Самомотивация: состояние потока ✓ Эмоции: польза или вред? ✓ Снятие эмоционального выгорания и развитие мышления ✓ Стратегии и тактики убеждения оппонента ✓ Культура использования служебных Е- мэйлов: типичные заблуждения, риски, правила, уроки ✓ Харизма лидера ✓ Индивидуальный план развития ✓ 100 способов изменить жизнь ✓ Путь героя ✓ Как провалить любое совещание ✓ Манипуляции в переговорном процессе: как распознать и защититься от них ✓ Мозг и свобода воли ✓ 7 навыков высокоэффективных людей ✓ Йога на рабочем месте ✓ Внешнее лидерство. Как приручить тигра ✓ Креативность ✓ Пишем так, чтобы дочитали ✓ Управление личным потенциалом и саморазвитие ✓ Коучинг для работы и жизни 17
  18. 18. Финансовая модель. Расчет капитальных вложений (тыс. руб.) 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Капитальные вложения Платформа Доработка функционала платформы 8,000 7,340 0 0 0 0 0 0 Разработка мобильного приложения 3,640 5,240 0 0 0 0 0 0 Итого 11,640 12,580 0 0 0 0 0 0 Контент Интерактивные видео Количество (шт.) 50 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 Цена производства 95 95 0 0 0 0 0 0 Стоимость 4,750 4,750 0 0 0 0 0 0 Личностное развитие Количество курсов (шт.) 12.5 12.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 Стоимость собств. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Стоимость несобств. 1,200 1,200 1,320 1,320 1,452 1,452 1,597.2 1,597.2 Итоговая стоимость 4,500 4,500 0 0 0 0 0 0 Профессиональное развитие Количество курсов 0 0 60 60 0 0 0 0 Стоимость собств. 1,050 1,050 1,155 1,155 1,270 1,270 1,397.55 1,397.55 Стоимость несобств. 1,200 1,200 1,320 1,320 1,452 1,452 1,597.2 1,597.2 Итоговая стоимость 0 0 71,280 71,280 0 0 0 0 Итог капитальных вложений 20,890 21,830 71,280 71,280 0 0 0 0 18
  19. 19. Финансовая модель. Расчет доходов от операционной деятельности (руб.) 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Доходы Акт.польз.интернет (тыс. чел.) 68496 68496 70672 70672 72848 72848 75025 75025 Акт. Польз. Онлайн образования (тыс.чел) 3516 3516 4395 4395 5493 5493 6866 6866 Показатели конверсии 2% 2% 4% 5% 6.25% 7.81% 9.77% 12.21% Акт.пользователи академ.МТС(тыс.чел) 70 70 176 220 343 429 671 838 Показатель конверсии 0% 0% 5% 5% 5.5% 6.05% 6.66% 7.32% Покупатели курсов (тыс.) 0 0 8.790 10.988 18.882 25.963 44.622 61.356 Доля покупающих одиночные курсы (%) 0 0 3.95 4.94 8.49 11.68 20.08 27.61 Доля покупающих ступени (%) 0 0 4.83 6.04 10.38 14.28 24.54 33.74 Стоимость курса личн.развития 7999 7999 8638 8638 9330 9330 10076 10076 Стоимость проф.образования 7999 7999 8638 8638 9330 9330 10076 10076 Стоимость ступени обучения 28796 28796 31100 31100 33588 33588 36275 36275 Сумма дохода 0 0 184,524,739 230,655,924 428,096,608 588,632,836 1,092,609,919 1,502,338,639 19
  20. 20. Финансовая модель. Расчет расходов от операционной деятельности и чистого операционного денежного потока 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 ФОТ Упрравляющий персонал 3,450,000.00 ₽ 3,450,000.00 ₽ 10,350,000.00 ₽ 10,350,000.00 ₽ 15,525,000.00 ₽ 15,525,000.00 ₽ 23,287,500.00 ₽ 23,287,500.00 ₽ ИТ специалисты 7,308,000.00 ₽ 7,308,000.00 ₽ 21,924,000.00 ₽ 21,924,000.00 ₽ 32,886,000.00 ₽ 32,886,000.00 ₽ 49,329,000.00 ₽ 49,329,000.00 ₽ Обслуживающий персонал 7,950,000.00 ₽ 7,950,000.00 ₽ 23,850,000.00 ₽ 23,850,000.00 ₽ 35,775,000.00 ₽ 35,775,000.00 ₽ 53,662,500.00 ₽ 53,662,500.00 ₽ Персонал по развитию 3,024,000.00 ₽ 3,024,000.00 ₽ 9,072,000.00 ₽ 9,072,000.00 ₽ 13,608,000.00 ₽ 13,608,000.00 ₽ 20,412,000.00 ₽ 20,412,000.00 ₽ ИТОГО ФОТ 21,732,000.00 ₽ 21,732,000.00 ₽ 65,196,000.00 ₽ 65,196,000.00 ₽ 97,794,000.00 ₽ 97,794,000.00 ₽ 146,691,000.00 ₽ 146,691,000.00 ₽ Затраты на создание видео 1-ой ступени Количество 0 0 75 75 100 100 125 125 Цена производства 0 0 95,000.00 ₽ 95,000.00 ₽ 95,000.00 ₽ 95,000.00 ₽ 95,000.00 ₽ 95,000.00 ₽ Стоимость 0 0 7,125,000.00 ₽ 7,125,000.00 ₽ 9,500,000.00 ₽ 9,500,000.00 ₽ 11,875,000.00 ₽ 11,875,000.00 ₽ 0 0 Затраты на обновление контента 0 0 0 0 107,024,152.12 ₽ 147,158,209.16 ₽ 273,152,479.92 ₽ 375,584,659.89 ₽ Продвижение Затраты 3,259,800.00 ₽ 3,259,800.00 ₽ 55,357,421.86 ₽ 69,196,777.32 ₽ 128,428,982.54 ₽ 176,589,851.00 ₽ 327,782,975.91 ₽ 450,701,591.87 ₽ Сумма расходов 24,991,800.00 ₽ 24,991,800.00 ₽ 127,678,421.86 ₽ 141,517,777.32 ₽ 342,747,134.66 ₽ 431,042,060.16 ₽ 759,501,455.83 ₽ 984,852,251.76 ₽ EBITDA -24,991,800.00 ₽ -24,991,800.00 ₽ 56,846,317.67 ₽ 89,138,147.08 ₽ 85,349,473.81 ₽ 157,590,776.49 ₽ 333,108,463.86 ₽ 517,486,387.81 ₽ Амортизационные отчисления 18,528,000.00 ₽ 18,528,000.00 ₽ 18,528,000.00 ₽ 18,528,000.00 ₽ 18,528,000.00 ₽ 18,528,000.00 ₽ 18,528,000.00 ₽ 18,528,000.00 ₽ EBIT -43,519,800.00 ₽ -43,519,800.00 ₽ 38,318,317.67 ₽ 70,610,147.08 ₽ 66,821,473.81 ₽ 139,062,776.49 ₽ 314,580,463.86 ₽ 498,958,387.81 ₽ Налоги 0.00 ₽ 0.00 ₽ 7,663,663.53 ₽ 14,122,029.42 ₽ 13,364,294.76 ₽ 27,812,555.30 ₽ 62,916,092.77 ₽ 99,791,677.56 ₽ Чистый операционный денежный поток -24,991,800.00 ₽ -24,991,800.00 ₽ 49,182,654.13 ₽ 75,016,117.67 ₽ 71,985,179.05 ₽ 129,778,221.19 ₽ 270,192,371.09 ₽ 417,694,710.24 ₽ 20
  21. 21. Финансовая модель. Итоговый денежный поток и инвестиционные показатели 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Q 1-2 Q 3-4 Денежный поток по проекту на капитал -45,881,800.00 ₽ -46,821,800.00 ₽ -22,097,345.87 ₽ 3,736,117.67 ₽ 71,985,179.05 ₽ 129,778,221.19 ₽ 270,192,371.09 ₽ 417,694,710.24 ₽ Ставка дисконтирования 1.00 1.00 1.67 1.90 2.16 2.45 2.79 3.17 Дисконтированный денежный поток -45881800.00 -46821800.00 -13235817.67 1968719.64 33370221.03 52926171.16 96938078.73 131835680.86 -45881800 -92703600 -105939417.7 -103970698 -70600477 -17674305.84 79263772.89 211099453.8 2017 2018 2019 2020 Суммарный объем инвестиций 114,800,945.87 ₽ -92703600.00 -11267098.03 86296392.20 228773759.59 Капитальные вложения 185,280,000.00 ₽ Дисконтированный объем инвестиций 103,970,698.03 ₽ Ставка дисконтирований 29.2 NPV 211099453.75 IRR 47.80% Период окупаемости 3 года Дисконтированный период окупаемости 3.5 года 21

